EverCommerce Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

DENVER, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. ("EverCommerce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EVCM), a leading service commerce platform, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue from continuing operations of $152.0 million, an increase of 2.7% compared to $148.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Pro Forma Revenue increased 2.0% to $152.0 million, compared to $149.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

from continuing operations of $152.0 million, an increase of 2.7% compared to $148.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. increased 2.0% to $152.0 million, compared to $149.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Subscription and transaction fees revenue from continuing operations of $147.4 million, an increase of 3.2% compared to $142.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Pro Forma subscription and transaction fees revenue increased 2.4% to $147.4 million, compared to $143.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

from continuing operations of $147.4 million, an increase of 3.2% compared to $142.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. increased 2.4% to $147.4 million, compared to $143.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net income from continuing operations was $9.7 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $5.8 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

from continuing operations was $9.7 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $5.8 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $44.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to $45.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.





"Evercommerce’s second quarter results were in-line with the midpoint of guidance range for revenue and exceeded the top end of guidance range for Adjusted EBITDA.” said Eric Remer, Evercommerce’s Founder and CEO. “I'm proud of what our team accomplished during the quarter and, more importantly, of the Company we've built together, While our outlook for the balance of 2026 has moderated and we now expect results toward the lower end of our guidance ranges, I remain confident in the strength of our platform, our customer relationships and our long-term strategy. As the Company begins its next chapter with Alex as CEO, he will focus on accelerating long-term growth and continuing to create value for our customers, employees and shareholders."

A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Metrics.”

Share Repurchases

The Company repurchased and retired 1.4 million shares of common stock for approximately $14.8 million during the three months ended June 30, 2026. As of June 30, 2026, $19.2 million remained available under the Repurchase Program.

Repurchases under the program may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices or in privately negotiated transactions. Open market repurchases will be structured to occur within the pricing and volume requirements of Rule 10b-18. The Company may also, from time to time, enter into Rule 10b5-1 plans to facilitate repurchases of its shares under this authorization. This program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock and the program may be extended, modified, suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company’s discretion. The Company expects to fund repurchases with cash on hand.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, August 5, 2026, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance for the third quarter 2026 and full year 2026.

Third Quarter 2026:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $151.5 million to $154.5 million.

is expected to be in the range of $151.5 million to $154.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $44 million to $46 million.





Full Year 2026:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $612 million to $632 million.

is expected to be in the range of $612 million to $632 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $183 million to $191 million.





Based on our current outlook, we now expect full-year results to trend toward the lower end of our guidance ranges.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to certain charges excluded from this non-GAAP measure; in particular, the measures and effects of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. It is important to note that these charges could be material to EverCommerce's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call Information

EverCommerce’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss our second quarter 2026 results and outlook today, August 5, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Please visit the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website (https://investors.evercommerce.com) for both telephonic and webcast access to this call as well as a copy of the presentation materials used on the call. An archive replay will be available following the conclusion of the call.

Investor Contact

Ryan Siurek

Chief Financial Officer

720-407-2888

IR@evercommerce.com

Media Contact

Jeanne Trogan

VP of Communications

737-465-2897

Press@evercommerce.com

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is an AI platform for the service economy, enabling more than 745,000 SMB customers worldwide with software that helps them schedule and manage work, communicate with customers and patients, bill and get paid, and build lasting customer relationships. With its EverPro, EverHealth, and EverWell brands specializing in the Home, Health, and Wellness service industries, EverCommerce delivers AI-driven workflows that matter most so service professionals can spend more time delivering great outcomes and less time on administrative work. Learn more at EverCommerce.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding our future operations and financial results, including our guidance, AI based tools and anticipated expansion efforts, future stock repurchases, our potential for growth and our strategy. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our limited operating history and evolving business; our historical growth rates may not be sustainable or indicative of future growth; we have experienced net losses in the past and we may not achieve profitability in the future; we may continue to experience significant quarterly and annual fluctuations in our operating results due to a number of factors, which makes our future operating results difficult to predict; in order to support the growth of our business and our acquisition strategy, we may need to incur additional indebtedness or seek capital through new equity or debt financings; we may not be able to continue to expand our share of our existing vertical markets or expand into new vertical markets; we face intense competition in each of the industries in which we operate; the industries in which we operate are rapidly evolving and the market for technology-enabled services that empower SMBs is relatively immature and unproven; we are subject to economic and political risk, the business cycles of our clients and changes in the overall level of consumer and commercial spending, which could negatively impact our business, financial condition and results of operations; we are dependent on payment card networks, such as Visa and MasterCard, and payment processors, such as Worldpay and PayPal, and if we fail to comply with the applicable requirements of our payment networks or our payment processors, they can seek to fine us, suspend us or terminate our agreements and/or terminate our registrations through our bank sponsors; the inability to keep pace with rapid developments and changes in the electronic payments market or to introduce, develop and market new and enhanced versions of our software solutions; real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our solutions; our and our third-party providers' exposure to cybersecurity risks and incidents; our use of AI technologies and evolving regulatory framework governing the use of such technologies; our estimated total addressable market is subject to inherent challenges and uncertainties; failure to effectively develop and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; impairment in the value of our goodwill or intangible assets; our information technology systems and our third-party providers’ information technology systems, including Worldpay, PayPal and other payment processing partners, may fail or our third-party providers may discontinue providing their services or technology generally or to us specifically; the impact of a future pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of an infectious disease on our business, financial condition and results of operations, as well as the business or operations of third parties with whom we conduct business; our success in achieving our objectives through acquisitions, divestitures or other strategic transactions; our revenues and profits generated through acquisitions may be less than anticipated, and we may fail to uncover all liabilities of acquisition targets; risks related to scrutiny on environmental sustainability and social initiatives; our ability to adequately protect or enforce our intellectual property and other proprietary rights; risk of patent, trademark and other intellectual property infringement claims; the impact of our use of AI technologies on our ability to obtain intellectual property protection in our solutions; risks related to governmental regulation and other legal obligations, particularly related to privacy, data protection and information security, and our actual or perceived failure to comply with such obligations; risks related to our sponsor stockholders agreement and qualifying as a “controlled company” under the rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market; as well as the other factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and updated by our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Metrics

EverCommerce has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). EverCommerce uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing EverCommerce’s financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures. Unless otherwise indicated, all non-GAAP financial measures are presented on the basis of continuing operations only.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with EverCommerce’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of EverCommerce’s historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Pro Forma Revenue, Pro Forma Subscription and Transaction Fees Revenue, Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate, Pro Forma Subscription and Transaction Fees Revenue Growth Rate. Pro Forma Revenue, Pro Forma Subscription and Transaction Fees Revenue, Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate, and Pro Forma Subscription and Transaction Fees Revenue Growth Rate are key performance measures that our management uses to assess our consolidated operating performance from continuing operations over time. Management also uses these metrics for planning and forecasting purposes.

Our year-over-year Pro Forma Revenue, Pro Forma Subscription and Transaction Fees Revenue, Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate, and Pro Forma Subscription and Transaction Fees Revenue Growth Rate are calculated as though all acquisitions and divestitures completed as of the end of the latest period were completed as of the first day of the prior year period presented. In calculating Pro Forma Revenue, Pro Forma Subscription and Transaction Fees Revenue, Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate, and Pro Forma Subscription and Transaction Fees Revenue Growth Rate, we add the revenue from acquisitions for the reporting periods prior to the date of acquisition (including estimated purchase accounting adjustments) and exclude revenue from divestitures for the reporting periods prior to the date of divestiture, and then, calculate our revenue growth rate between the two reported periods. As a result, these metrics include pro forma revenue from businesses acquired and excludes revenue from businesses divested of during the period, including revenue generated during periods when we did not yet own the acquired businesses and excludes revenue prior to the divestiture of the business. In including such pre-acquisition revenue and excluding pre-divestiture revenue, these metrics allow us to measure the underlying revenue growth of our business as it stands as of the end of the respective period, which we believe provides insight into our then-current operations. Pro Forma Revenue, Pro Forma Subscription and Transaction Fees Revenue, Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate, and Pro Forma Subscription and Transaction Fees Revenue Growth Rate do not represent organic revenue generated by our business as it stood at the beginning of the respective period. Pro Forma Revenue, Pro Forma Subscription and Transaction Fees Revenue, Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate, and Pro Forma Subscription and Transaction Fees Revenue Growth Rate are not necessarily indicative of either future results of operations or actual results that might have been achieved had the acquisitions and divestitures been consummated on the first day of the prior year period presented. We believe that these metrics are useful to investors in analyzing our financial and operational performance period over period and evaluating the growth of our business, normalizing for the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. These metrics are particularly useful to management due to the number of acquired entities.

Adjusted Gross Profit. Adjusted Gross Profit is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operational performance, as it represents the results of revenues and direct costs, which are key components of our operations. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors and other interested parties in analyzing our financial performance because it reflects the gross profitability of our operations, and excludes the indirect costs associated with our sales and marketing, product development, general and administrative activities, and depreciation and amortization, and the impact of our financing methods and income taxes.

Gross profit is calculated as total revenues less cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization), amortization of developed technology, amortization of capitalized software and depreciation expense (allocated to cost of revenues). We calculate Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization allocated to cost of revenues. Adjusted Gross Profit should be viewed as a measure of operating performance that is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, operating income or loss, net earnings or loss and other GAAP measures of income (loss) or profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key performance measures that our management uses to assess our financial performance and are also used for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and other interested parties in analyzing our financial performance because they provide a comparable overview of our operations across historical periods. In addition, we believe that providing Adjusted EBITDA, together with a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, helps investors make comparisons between our company and other companies that may have different capital structures, different tax rates, and/or different forms of employee compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are used by our management team as additional measures of our performance for purposes of business decision-making, including managing expenditures, and evaluating potential acquisitions. Period-to-period comparisons of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin help our management identify additional trends in our financial results that may not be shown solely by period-to-period comparisons of net income (loss) or income (loss) from continuing operations. In addition, we may use Adjusted EBITDA in the incentive compensation programs applicable to some of our employees. Our Management recognizes that Adjusted EBITDA has inherent limitations because of the excluded items, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled metrics used by other companies.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest and other expense, net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, other amortization, stock-based compensation, and transaction-related and other non-recurring or unusual costs. Other amortization includes amortization for capitalized contract acquisition costs. Transaction-related costs are specific deal-related costs such as legal fees, financial and tax due diligence, consulting and escrow fees. Other non-recurring or unusual costs are expenses such as impairment charges, (gains) losses from divestitures, system implementation costs including amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs, executive separation costs, severance expense related to planned restructuring activities, and costs associated with integration and transformational improvements. Transaction-related and other non-recurring or unusual costs are excluded as they are not representative of our underlying operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed as a measure of operating performance that is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, operating income or loss, net earnings or loss and other GAAP measures of income (loss).





EverCommerce Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share and share amounts) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 133,496 $ 129,730 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $3.7 million and $3.6 million at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 37,681 37,046 Contract assets 12,334 11,612 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,948 34,391 Total current assets 218,459 212,779 Property and equipment, net 6,033 5,744 Capitalized software, net 66,925 58,968 Other non-current assets 38,544 36,261 Intangible assets, net 141,950 164,240 Goodwill 892,531 893,802 Total assets 1,364,442 1,371,794 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,737 $ 5,125 Accrued expenses and other 50,532 55,836 Deferred revenue 22,101 21,670 Customer deposits 13,051 12,519 Current maturities of long-term debt 5,500 5,500 Total current liabilities 101,921 100,650 Long-term debt, net of current maturities and deferred financing costs 515,442 517,891 Other non-current liabilities 31,801 36,380 Total liabilities 649,164 654,921 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized and 176,601,707 and 178,111,971 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 2 2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,288 ) (12,686 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,356,142 1,373,022 Accumulated deficit (626,578 ) (643,465 ) Total stockholders’ equity 715,278 716,873 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,364,442 $ 1,371,794





EverCommerce Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues: ​ ​ Subscription and transaction fees $ 147,350 $ 142,841 $ 289,449 $ 280,620 Other 4,667 5,174 10,033 9,668 Total revenues 152,017 148,015 299,482 290,288 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below) 32,517 33,395 65,201 64,583 Sales and marketing 33,724 30,611 66,811 59,394 Product development 21,396 19,497 42,595 39,460 General and administrative 31,642 32,121 64,314 63,402 Depreciation and amortization 15,264 16,589 30,379 33,357 Loss on sale and impairments - - 131 85 Total operating expenses 134,543 132,213 269,431 260,281 Operating income 17,474 15,802 30,051 30,007 Interest and other expense, net (6,286 ) (8,798 ) (11,060 ) (21,557 ) Net income from continuing operations before income tax expense 11,188 7,004 18,991 8,450 Income tax expense (1,472 ) (1,243 ) (2,104 ) (1,755 ) Net income from continuing operations 9,716 5,761 16,887 6,695 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax - 2,392 - (6,255 ) Net income 9,716 8,153 16,887 440 - Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation (loss) gain, net (741 ) 4,009 (1,602 ) 4,486 Comprehensive income $ 8,975 $ 12,162 $ 15,285 $ 4,926 Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Continuing operations $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.04 Discontinued operations - 0.01 - (0.04 ) Total $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.10 $ - Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Continuing operations $ 0.05 $ 0.03 $ 0.09 $ 0.04 Discontinued operations - 0.01 - (0.04 ) Total $ 0.05 $ 0.04 $ 0.09 $ - Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 176,929,675 182,600,189 177,302,643 183,031,556 Diluted 178,792,743 184,240,814 179,734,330 184,838,467





EverCommerce Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows provided by operating activities: ​ Net income $ 16,887 $ 440 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30,379 34,549 Stock-based compensation expense 11,650 15,210 Deferred taxes 1,238 136 Amortization of deferred financing costs and non-cash interest 587 806 Loss on sale and impairments 131 9,106 Bad debt expense 2,269 2,365 (Gain) loss on interest rate swap valuation adjustments (5,034 ) 6,007 Change in contingent consideration liability 2,232 - Other non-cash items 1,753 (58 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (2,986 ) (8,065 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,595 ) (4,634 ) Other non-current assets (987 ) (552 ) Accounts payable 5,641 (2,702 ) Accrued expenses and other (6,585 ) 6,896 Deferred revenue 547 2,007 Other non-current liabilities (2,982 ) (3,852 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 53,145 57,659 Cash flows used in investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,485 ) (992 ) Capitalization of software costs (15,579 ) (12,668 ) Proceeds from disposition of fitness solutions, net of transaction costs, cash and restricted cash - (85 ) Net cash used in investing activities (17,064 ) (13,745 ) Cash flows used in financing activities: Payments on long-term debt (2,750 ) (2,750 ) Exercise of stock options, net 2,314 6,212 Proceeds from common stock issuance for Employee Stock Purchase Plan 1,528 1,562 Employee taxes paid for RSU withholdings (3,642 ) (2,997 ) Repurchase and retirement of common stock (28,567 ) (31,603 ) Net cash used in financing activities (31,117 ) (29,576 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash (1,198 ) 940 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including cash and restricted cash classified as held for sale 3,766 15,278 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, including cash and restricted cash classified as held for sale: Beginning of period 129,730 135,782 End of period $ 133,496 $ 151,060 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 15,645 $ 18,244 Cash paid for income taxes $ 1,572 $ 2,561





EverCommerce Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Metrics

(unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

(in thousands) Pro Forma Revenue: ​ ​ Revenue $ 152,017 $ 148,015 $ 299,482 $ 290,288 Plus acquisition revenue(1) - 1,018 - 1,939 Pro Forma Revenue $ 152,017 $ 149,033 $ 299,482 $ 292,227 (1)Acquisition revenue includes the estimated revenue associated with ZyraTalk prior to the September 15, 2025 acquisition date (see the Pro Forma Revenue and Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate definition under Non-GAAP financial measures and Key Performance Metrics). Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

(in thousands) Pro Forma Subscription and Transaction Fees Revenue: ​ ​ Subscription and transaction fees revenue $ 147,350 $ 142,841 $ 289,449 $ 280,620 Plus acquisition revenue(1) - 1,018 - 1,939 Pro Forma Subscription and Transaction Fees Revenue $ 147,350 $ 143,859 $ 289,449 $ 282,559 (1) Acquisition revenue includes the estimated revenue associated with ZyraTalk prior to the September 15, 2025 acquisition date (see the Pro Forma Subscription and Transaction Fees Revenue and Pro Forma Subscription and Transaction Fees Revenue Growth Rate definition under Non-GAAP financial measures and Key Performance Metrics).





Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

(in thousands) Reconciliation from Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit: Gross profit from continuing operations $ 114,468 $ 110,067 $ 224,352 $ 216,500 Depreciation and amortization 5,032 4,553 9,929 9,205 Adjusted gross profit from continuing operations $ 119,500 $ 114,620 $ 234,281 $ 225,705





Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

(in thousands) Reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income from continuing operations $ 9,716 $ 5,761 $ 16,887 $ 6,695 Adjusted to exclude the following: Interest and other expense, net 6,286 8,798 11,060 21,557 Income tax expense 1,472 1,243 2,104 1,755 Depreciation and amortization 15,264 16,589 30,379 33,357 Other amortization 1,754 1,541 3,456 3,023 Stock-based compensation expense 5,769 8,072 11,650 14,827 Transaction-related and other non-recurring or unusual costs 4,281 2,953 9,675 8,688 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 44,542 $ 44,957 $ 85,211 $ 89,902



