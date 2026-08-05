American Building Development Surpasses 250 Google Reviews With a Perfect 5.0 Average, Reinforcing Its Position as the Best Deck Contractor in Sacramento

Sacramento, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Building Development (ABD) has crossed 250 Google reviews with a perfect 5.0 average, a milestone that puts a number on something Sacramento homeowners have been saying for years: when a deck needs rebuilding or a balcony needs waterproofing, ABD is the name that keeps coming up. The Sacramento-based exterior remodeling contractor has built that record project by project, largely on deck and balcony repair work that other contractors either turn down or get wrong.

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A perfect average across 250 reviews is not the same as a perfect average across 20. Every additional review is another chance for the number to slip, and it hasn't. That consistency matters most on the jobs where homeowners have the least room for error, structural deck failures, water intrusion into the home, balcony systems that have to meet California's compliance codes. Those are the jobs where ABD's reviews carry the most weight, because they come from homeowners who had the most to lose if the repair went wrong.

Homeowners Who Shopped Around, Then Chose ABD

Some of ABD's strongest reviews come from homeowners who didn't hire the first contractor who called them back. In a Google review, Helen Wong described interviewing at least seven contractors before choosing ABD for a balcony repair using the Westcoat waterproofing system. Wong wrote that project manager Igor Kurliak gave a thorough explanation of the work procedures, provided referrals to homeowners with similar repairs, and that the crew arrived promptly and cleaned the site every day. Wong closed the review by saying she would hire ABD again for her next project.

Alan Guttenberg's review describes a more severe case. In a Google review, Guttenberg wrote that his deck at Winchester Country Club in Meadow Vista had failed badly enough to cause water intrusion into the home, requiring the deck to be completely rebuilt along with exterior rockwork and interior water damage repair. Guttenberg said ABD gave detailed, fair estimates for the full scope of work, including additional roof and gutter problems the crew discovered along the way, and that the team worked long days until the job was finished on time and on budget. Guttenberg called ABD's crew highly skilled and honest communicators and gave the company his highest recommendation.

Why Deck and Balcony Repair Reviews Carry Extra Weight

Sacramento's dry summers and wet winters are hard on decks and balconies built with the wrong materials or installed without proper waterproofing underneath the surface. Rot and water intrusion often stay hidden until they've spread into the structure of the house, which is why so many of ABD's highest-rated reviews describe jobs that started as a small repair request and turned into a larger structural fix. ABD holds Trex Pro Gold installer status for composite decking and works with the Westcoat waterproofing system for balconies and multi-family properties, and the company's balcony inspection and repair work is built around California's SB 721 and SB 326 compliance requirements for multi-family and commercial buildings. For homeowners searching for a deck contractor in Sacramento, a 5.0 average built on jobs like these is a different kind of proof than a star rating alone.

Serving Sacramento and Beyond

Located in 191 Lathrop Way, Ste N, Sacramento, CA 95815, ABD serves homeowners throughout Sacramento, Elk Grove, Roseville, Folsom, Rocklin, Auburn, Citrus Heights, Rancho Cordova, and surrounding Northern California communities including Stockton, Modesto, Fairfield, and Santa Rosa. Homeowners can request a free, no-obligation quote by calling (916) 249-0302 or visiting American Building Development online.

American Building Development is a licensed, bonded, and insured exterior remodeling contractor (CSLB #1060736) based in Sacramento, California. Founded in 2009 by brothers Dan and Dmytro Yarovenko, ABD builds and restores decks, siding, windows, and outdoor living spaces for homeowners, and provides balcony-compliance inspections and repairs for multi-family and commercial properties, all under one license. The company is BBB accredited with an A+ rating and holds Trex Pro Gold, James Hardie Select, and GAF Certified Plus installer status. With 250 five-star Google reviews and counting, ABD's standard hasn't changed since day one: measure twice, communicate constantly, and build like someone lives there.

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Press Inquiries

Tim Lee

tim.lee [at] abdteam.com

(916) 969-7475

https://abdteam.com/

191 Lathrop Way, Suite N, Sacramento, CA 95815