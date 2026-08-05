Inseego Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q2 2026 revenue of $44.0 million

Q2 2026 Adjusted EBITDA* of $0.5 million and GAAP Net Loss of $8.4 million

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) (the “Company”), the cloud-first wireless edge company, today reported its results for the second quarter of 2026 ended June 30, 2026.

“We delivered revenue ahead of guidance in Q2, reflecting benefits from the diversification of both our customer base and product portfolio this past year,” said Juho Sarvikas, CEO of Inseego. “A key operational milestone was reached in Q2 as we have now launched our refreshed Mobile product family across all three North American Tier-1 carrier customers, a significant accomplishment in the Company’s history. As we move into the second half of 2026, our focus is on converting the launched product portfolio into revenue, improving gross margins, strengthening our engineering and product delivery, and aligning costs with the revised revenue profile.”

Steven Gatoff, CFO of Inseego, added: “We delivered sequential and year-over-year revenue growth in Q2, and Adjusted EBITDA within our guided range. We continue to work towards the anticipated Q4 2026 closing of the FWA acquisition with Nokia.”

Q2 2026 Financial Highlights

Total revenue for Q2 2026 was $44.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA* for Q2 2026 was $0.5 million. GAAP Net Loss was $8.4 million.

GAAP gross margin for Q2 2026 was 33.8%.





Business Highlights

Expanded the MiFi PRO M4 across all three major U.S. carrier networks through launches with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, strengthening Inseego’s mobile broadband position in the business mobility market.

Broadened MiFi PRO M4 availability with a new unlocked, multi-carrier model available through select VARs, extending Inseego’s reach through the channel and supporting flexible enterprise and public sector deployments.

Selected Amsterdam as its center for international operations and announced the appointment of Pranav Shroff as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, India and Asia-Pacific (APAC) Sales, and Ossi Korpela as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA) Sales.

Expanded our working capital facility with BMO Bank from $15.0 million to $20.0 million.





Investor Events

Inseego management will be participating in the following upcoming investor events:

September 10, 2026 – Lake Street Capital Markets 10th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference (New York, NY)





Q3 and Full-Year 2026 Guidance

Q3 2026 total revenue in the range of $28.0 million to $35.0 million.

Q3 2026 Adjusted EBITDA* in the range of negative $2.0 million to negative $1.0 million.

Full-year 2026 total revenue of approximately $155 million.





Conference Call Information

Inseego will host a conference call and live webcast today at 5:00 p.m. ET. A Q&A session will be held live directly after the prepared remarks. To access the conference call:

Online, visit https://investor.inseego.com/events-presentations

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: In the United States, call 1-844-282-4463 International parties can access the call at 1-412-317-5613







An audio replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the call through August 19, 2026. To hear the replay, parties in the United States may call 1-855-669-9658 and enter access code 7903540 followed by the # key. International parties may call 1-412-317-0088. In addition, the Inseego Corp. press release will be accessible from the Company's website before the conference call begins.

*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for more information, and the tables at the end of this release for a reconciliation to the closest GAAP measure.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego is a leader in cloud-first wireless edge solutions, delivering secure, resilient connectivity across people, places, and machines. As wireless becomes foundational infrastructure, Inseego unifies connectivity, management, security, and subscriber lifecycle management into a platform that orchestrates cellular, satellite, Wi-Fi, and emerging wireless technologies at the edge.

Its portfolio includes 5G fixed wireless access routers, MiFi mobile hotspots IoT solutions under the Skyus brand, and cloud platforms including Inseego Connect and Inseego Subscribe, all designed in the U.S. Built on its core strength and long-term leadership in cellular technology, Inseego solutions enable service providers and channel partners to deploy and manage enterprise-grade wireless solutions at scale. Learn more at www.inseego.com .

© 2026. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information presented in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and often contain words such as “may,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented in this news release related to our financial guidance, future business outlook, the future demand for our products, and other statements that are not purely historical facts are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections. They are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We, therefore, cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Actual results could differ materially from our expectations.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include: (1) the Company’s dependence on a small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues; (2) the future demand for wireless broadband access to data and device management software and services and our ability to accurately forecast; (3) the growth of wireless wide-area networking and device management software and services; (4) customer and end-user acceptance of the Company’s current product and service offerings and market demand for the Company’s anticipated new product and service offerings; (5) our ability to develop sales channels and to onboard channel partners; (6) increased competition and pricing pressure from participants in the markets in which the Company is engaged; (7) dependence on third-party manufacturers and key component suppliers worldwide; (8) the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates; (9) the impact of supply chain challenges on our ability to source components and manufacture our products; (10) unexpected liabilities or expenses; (11) the Company’s ability to introduce new products and services in a timely manner, including the ability to develop and launch 5G products at the speed and functionality required by our customers; (12) litigation, regulatory and IP developments related to our products or components of our products; (13) the Company’s ability to raise additional financing when the Company requires capital for operations or to satisfy corporate obligations; (14) the Company’s plans and expectations relating to acquisitions, divestitures, strategic relationships, international expansion, software and hardware developments, personnel matters, and cost containment initiatives, including restructuring activities and the timing of their implementations; (15) the global semiconductor shortage and any related price increases or supply chain disruptions, (16) the potential impact of COVID-19 or other global public health emergencies on the business, (17) the impact of high rates of inflation and rising interest rates, (18) the impact of import tariffs on our materials and products, and (19) the impact of geopolitical instability on our business.

Additionally, in connection with Inseego’s planned acquisition (“Proposed Transaction”) of Nokia’s Fixed Wireless Access business (the “Business”), factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Asset Purchase Agreement with respect to the Proposed Transaction, (2) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the parties following the announcement of the Proposed Transaction; (3) the inability to complete the Proposed Transaction, including due to failure to satisfy any conditions to closing; (4) the risk that the announcement and/or consummation of the Proposed Transaction disrupts Inseego’s current plans or operations; (5) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, the potential loss of customers and/or employees of the Business, competition, and/or the ability of Inseego to grow and manage growth profitably; (6) the risk that Inseego will not be able to integrate the Business successfully; (7) the risk that costs savings and other anticipated synergies from the Proposed Transaction may not be realized when expected, or at all; (8) the diversion of Inseego’s management’s time on issues related to the Proposed Transaction.

These factors, as well as other factors set forth as risk factors or otherwise described in the reports filed by the Company with the SEC (available at www.sec.gov ), could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available or other events occur in the future, except as otherwise required under applicable law and our ongoing reporting obligations under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Inseego Corp. has provided financial information in this press release that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, for example, exclude the impact of share-based compensation expense, impairment of capitalized software, amortization of intangible assets purchased through acquisitions, non-recurring transaction related costs, and other non-recurring gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to those items excluded from non-GAAP net income (loss), excludes all interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other non-operating income/expense.

Non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. They are not intended to be used in isolation or as a substitute for cost of revenues, operating expenses, net income (loss), net income (loss) per share or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we consider them to be an important supplemental performance measure.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures to make operational decisions, evaluate our performance, prepare forecasts and determine compensation. Further, management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Share-based compensation expenses are expected to vary depending on the number of new incentive award grants issued to both current and new employees, the number of such grants forfeited by former employees, and changes in our stock price, stock market volatility, expected option term and risk-free interest rates, all of which are difficult to estimate. In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain non-cash and one-time items to facilitate comparability of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis because such expenses are not, in our view, related to our ongoing operational performance. We use this view of our operating performance to compare it with the business plan and individual operating budgets and in the allocation of resources.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are helpful to investors in providing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision-making. The Company believes that using these non-GAAP financial measures also facilitates comparing our underlying operating performance with other companies in our industry, which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results.

In the future, we expect to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and the exclusion of these items in the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring. Investors and potential investors are cautioned that material limitations are associated with using non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. The limitations of relying on non-GAAP financial measures include, but are not limited to, the fact that other companies, including other companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as a comparative tool.

Investors and potential investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures in this press release with our GAAP financial results.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover, Gateway Group: (949) 574-3860

IR@inseego.com

INSEEGO CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues: Mobile solutions $ 17,291 $ 13,672 $ 33,979 $ 31,462 Fixed wireless access solutions 14,363 14,511 19,677 16,414 Product 31,654 28,183 53,656 47,876 Software services and other 12,330 12,040 24,666 24,020 Total revenues 43,984 40,223 78,322 71,896 Cost of revenues: Product 27,756 22,365 44,138 37,761 Software services and other 1,382 1,343 2,741 2,637 Total cost of revenues 29,138 23,708 46,879 40,398 Gross profit 14,846 16,515 31,443 31,498 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 5,301 4,820 11,111 9,355 Sales and marketing 6,441 3,951 12,063 7,885 General and administrative 7,756 4,703 14,693 9,193 Depreciation and amortization 2,243 1,761 4,037 3,825 Impairment of capitalized software 341 — 341 384 Total operating costs and expenses 22,082 15,235 42,245 30,642 Operating income (loss) (7,236 ) 1,280 (10,802 ) 856 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (1,210 ) (933 ) (2,271 ) (1,959 ) Other income (expense), net 43 182 168 485 Income (loss) before income taxes (8,403 ) 529 (12,905 ) (618 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 35 22 69 45 Income (loss) from continuing operations (8,438 ) 507 (12,974 ) (663 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax provision — — — (400 ) Net income (loss) (8,438 ) 507 (12,974 ) (1,063 ) Preferred stock dividends — (883 ) — (1,747 ) Preferred stock exchange deemed contribution — — 15,100 — Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (8,438 ) $ (376 ) $ 2,126 $ (2,810 ) Per share data: Net earnings (loss) per share Basic Continuing operations $ (0.52 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.16 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ (0.03 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share* $ (0.52 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.19 ) Diluted Continuing operations $ (0.52 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.16 ) Discontinued operations $ — $ — $ — $ (0.03 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share* $ (0.52 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.19 ) Weighted-average shares used in computation of net earnings (loss) per share Basic 16,317,614 15,023,832 16,206,141 15,012,918 Diluted 16,317,614 15,023,832 16,672,326 15,012,918 * Rounding may impact summation of amounts





INSEEGO CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,878 $ 24,886 Accounts receivable, net 40,129 25,086 Inventories 8,923 7,726 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,168 6,389 Total current assets 58,098 64,087 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,318 1,087 Intangible assets, net 23,350 20,676 Goodwill 3,949 3,949 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,016 3,451 Other assets 657 557 Total assets $ 90,388 $ 93,807 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 28,687 $ 23,583 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 25,645 24,856 Total current liabilities 54,332 48,439 Long-term liabilities: Operating lease liabilities 2,381 2,910 Deferred tax liabilities, net 192 186 Working Capital Facility 10,000 — 2029 Senior Secured Notes, net 50,291 41,611 Other long-term liabilities 3,754 4,705 Total liabilities 120,950 97,851 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock (no shares outstanding as of June 30, 2026; aggregate liquidation preference of $41,966 as of December 31, 2025) — — Common stock 16 15 Additional paid-in capital 875,237 903,899 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 420 403 Accumulated deficit (906,235 ) (908,361 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (30,562 ) (4,044 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 90,388 $ 93,807





INSEEGO CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (12,974 ) $ (1,063 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: (Income) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — 400 Depreciation and amortization 4,075 3,890 Provision for expected credit losses 42 103 Impairment of capitalized software 341 384 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 1,090 1,194 Share-based compensation expense 5,353 3,255 Amortization of debt discount (premium) and debt issuance costs, net (238 ) (65 ) Deferred income taxes 6 6 Non-cash operating lease expense 435 527 Other 147 — Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (15,085 ) (10,370 ) Inventories (2,287 ) (2,664 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (879 ) 1,355 Accounts payable 6,237 4,051 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (7,853 ) (7,404 ) Operating lease liabilities (472 ) (654 ) Operating cash flows from continuing operations (22,062 ) (7,055 ) Operating cash flows from discontinued operations — (881 ) Net cash used in operating activities (22,062 ) (7,936 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (479 ) (220 ) Additions to capitalized software development costs and purchases of intangible assets (7,808 ) (4,371 ) Investing cash flows from continuing operations (8,287 ) (4,591 ) Investing cash flows from discontinued operations — 710 Net cash used in investing activities (8,287 ) (3,881 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments related to repayments of 2025 Convertible Notes — (14,949 ) Draws on Working Capital Facility 10,000 — Cash payments as part of preferred stock exchange (3,334 ) — Proceeds from stock option exercises and employee stock purchase plan, net of taxes 699 272 Financing cash flows from continuing operations 7,365 (14,677 ) Financing cash flows from discontinued operations — — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 7,365 (14,677 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash (24 ) 119 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (23,008 ) (26,375 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 24,886 39,596 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,878 $ 13,221





INSEEGO CORP.

Supplemental Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 GAAP Income (Loss) from continuing operations $ (8,438 ) $ (4,536 ) $ 469 $ 1,432 $ 507 $ (1,170 ) Share-based compensation expense 3,049 2,304 2,335 1,850 1,654 1,601 Impairment of capitalized software 341 — — — — 384 Gain on early lease termination — — — (443 ) — — Purchased intangible amortization — — — — — 316 Non‑recurring transaction‑related costs1 2,102 1,200 — — — — Non-GAAP net income (loss) (2,946 ) (1,032 ) 2,804 2,839 2,161 1,131 Depreciation and amortization2 2,265 1,813 2,368 2,189 1,792 1,782 Interest expense 1,210 1,061 927 885 933 1,026 Other (income) expense, net (43 ) (125 ) (126 ) (126 ) (182 ) (303 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 35 34 35 (36 ) 22 23 Adjusted EBITDA $ 521 $ 1,751 $ 6,008 $ 5,751 $ 4,726 $ 3,659

1 Non-recurring transaction costs related to the Preferred Stock Exchange Agreement and Purchase Agreement for Nokia’s FWA business

2 Excluding purchased intangible amortization



