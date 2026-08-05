Wave Life Sciences Announces Expected Completion Date for Redomiciliation to Delaware

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously announced, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health (“Wave” or “Wave Life Sciences”), has obtained the requisite shareholder approvals required in connection with its proposed redomiciliation (“Redomiciliation”) to the United States by way of the implementation of a statutory procedure known as a scheme of arrangement under Section 210 of the Companies Act 1967 of Singapore (the “Scheme of Arrangement”).

The Scheme of Arrangement was subsequently approved by order of the High Court of the Republic of Singapore on July 14, 2026 (Singapore Time), and is expected to become effective after the close of trading on Friday, August 7, 2026 (Eastern Time), upon filing of such court order with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore. As required following the effectiveness of the Redomiciliation, Wave plans to make a series of filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) after-market on the same day.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health. Wave’s RNA medicines platform, PRISM®, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights in human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and common disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities, including RNAi (SpiNA) and RNA editing (AIMers), provides Wave with unmatched capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Wave’s pipeline is focused on its obesity (WVE-007), alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (WVE-006) and PNPLA3 I148M liver disease (WVE-008) programs, and also includes clinical programs in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Huntington’s disease, as well as several preclinical programs utilizing the company’s versatile RNA medicines platform. Driven by the calling to “Reimagine Possible,” Wave is leading the charge toward a world in which human potential is no longer hindered by the burden of disease. Wave is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information on Wave’s science, pipeline and people, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements included in this announcement may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, in particular, statements about our expectations regarding the change of the parent company of the group from a Singapore company to a Delaware corporation. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and statements about the Redomiciliation and other statements identified by words such as “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “should”, “intend”, “plan”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “aim”, and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs of the management of Wave Life Sciences, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management, current market trends and market conditions and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Wave Life Sciences’ and management’s control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Particular uncertainties that could materially affect future results include risks associated with the Redomiciliation, including our ability to satisfy other closing conditions to the completion of the Redomiciliation within the expected timeframe or at all; our ability to realize the expected benefits from the Redomiciliation; the occurrence of difficulties or material timing delays in connection with the Redomiciliation, including any unanticipated costs in connection therewith; any delays, challenges and expenses associated with receiving governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in tax laws, tax treaties or tax regulations or the interpretation or enforcement thereof by the tax authorities in Singapore, the United States and other jurisdictions following the Redomiciliation; our critical accounting policies; the ability of our preclinical studies to produce data sufficient to support the filing of global clinical trial applications and the timing thereof; our ability to continue to build and maintain the company infrastructure and personnel needed to achieve our goals; the clinical results and timing of our programs, which may not support further development of our product candidates; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials; our effectiveness in managing current and future clinical trials and regulatory processes; the success of our platform in identifying viable candidates; the continued development and acceptance of nucleic acid therapeutics as a class of drugs; our ability to demonstrate the therapeutic benefits of our stereopure candidates in clinical trials, including our ability to develop candidates across multiple therapeutic modalities; our ability to obtain, maintain and protect intellectual property; our ability to enforce our patents against infringers and defend our patent portfolio against challenges from third parties; our ability to fund our operations and to raise additional capital as needed; competition from others developing therapies for similar uses; and any impacts on our business as a result of or related to any local and global health epidemics, geopolitical conflicts, global economic uncertainty, the impact of tariffs and changes in economic policies, volatility in inflation, volatility in interest rates or market disruptions on our business.

The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are set forth in our definitive proxy statement filed on May 7, 2026 and our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the other documents that we file with the SEC, including under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. You may obtain copies of these documents as described under the heading “Additional Information and Where to Find It.”

Our filings with the SEC, which you may obtain without charge at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investors:

James Salierno

Director, Investor Relations

+1 617-949-4043

InvestorRelations@wavelifesci.com

Media:

Katie Sullivan

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

+1 617-949-2936

MediaRelations@wavelifesci.com