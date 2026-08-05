BGSF, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

 | Source: BGSF, Inc. BGSF, Inc.

DALLAS, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGSF, Inc. (NYSE: BGSF), a leading provider of workforce solutions for the specialized Property Management industry, today reported financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2026.

Q2 2026 Highlights from Continuing Operations

  • Revenues were $22.3 million for Q2, compared to $23.5 million from prior year quarter, driven by lower billable hours in the current year compared to prior year.
  • Gross profit was $7.9 million for Q2, compared to $8.4 million in prior year quarter, which is in line with revenues.
  • Net loss was $0.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share for Q2, compared to a net loss of $4.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. The decrease is primarily driven by a reduction in selling, general, and administrative expenses.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 loss was $0.3 million (1% of revenues) in Q2, compared to loss of $1.2 million (5% of revenues) in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EPS1 loss was $0.02 for Q2, compared with Adjusted EPS1 loss of $0.10 in the prior year quarter.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(dollars in thousands, except per share) (unaudited)
  
   For the Thirteen Week Periods Ended
   June 28,
2026		 June 29,
2025
Revenues $22,313  $23,506 
Gross profit $7,918  $8,410 
Gross profit percentage  35.5%  35.8%
Operating loss $(1,190) $(3,976)
Net loss $(834) $(4,489)
Net loss per diluted share $(0.08) $(0.41)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:    
 Adjusted EBITDA1 $(298) $(1,153)
 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of revenue)1 (1)% (5)%
 Adjusted EPS1 $(0.02) $(0.10)

1 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures as defined and reconciled below.

Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Keith Schroeder, said, “The second quarter of 2026 was our first reporting period following the conclusion of the Transition Services Agreement (“TSA”) with INSPYR at the end of March. We took this opportunity to continue to streamline the organization by simplifying our operations in both front office and back office as well as continuing to make organizational realignments as necessary to reduce costs.

“As we head into our seasonally strongest third quarter, we look forward to realizing the benefits of all of these strategic actions, including enhanced revenue, more effective operations and lower overall support costs.”

Co-Chief Executive Officer and Property Management President, Kelly Brown, commented, “We continue to enhance and improve our many tools in order to provide superior customer service during this busy third quarter. Our usage of AI tools in screening, onboarding, and matching is continually being expanded, improved, and enhanced.

“Our PropTech services strategy continues to gain momentum and is building a solid sales funnel for the coming year.”

Conference Call

BGSF will discuss its second quarter 2026 financial results during a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET on August 6, 2026. Interested participants may dial 1-844-481-3017 (Toll Free) or 1-412-317-1882 (International) and ask to be included in the BGSF call. A call replay will be available until August 13, 2026. To access the replay, please dial 1-855-669-9658 (Toll Free), or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and enter access code 2412265. The live webcast and archived replay are accessible from the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.bgsf.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About BGSF

BGSF provides best-in-class property management resources and solutions to growing apartment and luxury communities, as well as commercial properties, and was awarded Supplier Company of the Year by the National Apartment Association in recent years. Through its exclusive and semi-exclusive agreements with some of the largest property management companies in North America, BGSF offers differentiated advantages to clients, including trained talent and unique technological platforms that seek to maximize efficiencies in the growing residential and commercial leased property industries. For more information on the Company and its services, please visit its website at www.bgsf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BGSF’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects, or strategies regarding the future revenue and the business plans of BGSF’s management team. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “endeavor,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of BGSF considering their respective experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments and their potential effects on BGSF as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting BGSF will be those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the mix of services or solutions utilized by BGSF’s client partners and such client partners’ needs for these services or solutions, market acceptance of new offerings of services or solutions, the ability of BGSF to expand what it does for existing client partners as well as to add new client partners, whether BGSF will have sufficient capital to operate as anticipated, the impact of the use of AI-powered technologies and the timing of their availability, the impact of our strategic initiatives and cost reductions, the demand for BGSF’s services and solutions, economic activity in BGSF’s industry and in general, and certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions described in BGSF’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors.” Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions being made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. BGSF undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

CONTACT:
Steven Hooser or Sandy Martin
Three Part Advisors
ir@BGSF.com 214.872.2710 or 214.616.2207

Source: BGSF, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share amounts)
 
    June 28,
2026		 December 28,
2025
ASSETS    
Current assets    
 Cash and cash equivalents $9,718  $19,018 
 Short-term investments  8,509    
 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $1,078 and $1,156, respectively)  11,944   11,898 
 Escrow receivable  1,450   4,950 
 Prepaid expenses  1,267   1,126 
 Other current assets  1,100   1,458 
  Total current assets  33,988   38,450 
       
Property and equipment, net  259   244 
       
Other assets    
 Deposits  1,915   1,938 
 Software as a service, net  2,721   3,002 
 Deferred income taxes, net  9,807   9,496 
 Right-of-use asset - operating leases, net  454   630 
 Intangible assets, net  2,715   3,003 
 Goodwill  1,074   1,074 
  Total other assets  18,686   19,143 
 Total assets $52,933  $57,837 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Current liabilities    
 Accounts payable $258  $503 
 Accrued payroll and expenses  4,715   4,441 
 Transition services payable 1,010   3,064 
 Income taxes payable  3   76 
 Note payable  102   449 
 Severance payable, current portion  288   392 
 Lease liabilities, current portion  274   409 
  Total current liabilities  6,650   9,334 
       
Severance payable, less current portion     100 
Lease liabilities, less current portion  232   298 
 Total liabilities  6,882   9,732 
       
Commitments and contingencies    
       
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 500,000 shares authorized, -0- shares issued and outstanding      
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 19,500,000 shares authorized 11,262,422 and 11,227,197 shares issued, respectively, and 10,680,174 and 10,872,067 outstanding, respectively  113   112 
Additional paid in capital  71,861   71,445 
Accumulated deficit  (23,179)  (21,874)
Treasury stock of 582,248 and 355,130 shares, respectively  (2,744)  (1,578)
 Total stockholders’ equity  46,051   48,105 
 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $52,933  $57,837 


UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share and dividend amounts)

For the Thirteen and Twenty-six Week Periods Ended June 28, 2026 and June 29, 2025
 
   Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-six Weeks Ended
    2026   2025   2026   2025 
Revenues $22,313  $23,506  $43,194  $44,389 
Cost of services  14,395   15,096   27,866   28,419 
 Gross profit  7,918   8,410   15,328   15,970 
Selling, general, and administrative expenses  8,928   12,577   17,733   21,580 
Gain on contingent consideration     (450)     (450)
Depreciation and amortization  180   259   338   588 
 Operating loss  (1,190)  (3,976)  (2,743)  (5,748)
Interest income (expense), net  238   (1,877)  234   (3,023)
 Loss before income taxes from continuing operations  (952)  (5,853)  (2,509)  (8,771)
Income tax benefit from continuing operations  118   1,364   286   1,953 
 Loss from continuing operations  (834)  (4,489)  (2,223)  (6,818)
Income from discontinued operations:        
 Income     908      3,019 
 Gain on sale        918    
 Income tax expense     (155)     (659)
 Net loss $(834) $(3,736) $(1,305) $(4,458)
          
Net (loss) income per share - basic and diluted:        
 Net loss from continuing operations $(0.08) $(0.41) $(0.21) $(0.62)
 Net income from discontinued operations:        
 Income     0.08      0.27 
 Gain on sale        0.09    
 Income tax expense     (0.01)     (0.06)
 Net loss per share - basic and diluted $(0.08) $(0.34) $(0.12) $(0.41)
          
Weighted-average shares outstanding:        
 Basic and diluted  10,586   11,019   10,614   10,986 


PROPERTY MANAGEMENT SEGMENT
(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)
  
   Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-six Weeks Ended
   June 28,
2026		 June 29,
2025		 June 28,
2026		 June 29,
2025
Contract field talent $21,487  $23,000  $41,682  $43,279 
Contingent placements  826   506   1,512   1,110 
 Revenue  22,313   23,506   43,194   44,389 
Compensation and related  14,354   15,058   27,786   28,344 
Other  41   38   80   75 
 Gross profit  7,918   8,410   15,328   15,970 
Selling:        
 Compensation  4,167   4,195   8,600   8,121 
 Advertising, occupancy, and travel  500   447   935   825 
 Software, insurance, and professional fees  539   296   951   669 
 Other  279   1,806   516   2,176 
 Contributions to overhead  2,433   1,666   4,326   4,179 
General and administrative:        
 Compensation  1,463   2,184   3,033   4,245 
 Software  633   828   1,211   1,525 
 Professional fees  486   569   985   1,111 
 Strategic alternatives review  385   1,613   868   1,634 
 Other  476   639   634   1,274 
Gain on contingent consideration     (450)     (450)
Depreciation and amortization  180   259   338   588 
 Operating loss  (1,190)  (3,976)  (2,743)  (5,748)
Interest income (expense), net  238   (1,877)  234   (3,023)
Income tax benefit from continuing operations  118   1,364   286   1,953 
 Loss from continuing operations $(834) $(4,489) $(2,223) $(6,818)


UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

For the Twenty-six Week Periods Ended June 28, 2026 and June 29, 2025
 
      2026   2025 
Cash flows from operating activities    
 Net loss $(1,305) $(4,458)
 Net income from discontinued operations  (918)  (2,360)
  Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:    
  Depreciation  50   58 
  Amortization  288   530 
  Software as a service  281   425 
  Loss on disposal of property and equipment     6 
  Contingent consideration adjustment     (450)
  Amortization of debt issuance costs     598 
  Interest expense on note payable     93 
  Provision for credit losses  214   1,656 
  Share-based compensation  417   305 
  Deferred income taxes  (311)  (1,378)
  Other non-cash items  (29)   
  Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
   Accounts receivable  (259)  1,851 
   Escrow receivable  3,500    
   Prepaid expenses  (142)  (87)
   Other current assets  345   (393)
   Deposits  23   8 
   Transition services payable  (2,054)   
   Accounts payable  (245)  1,288 
   Accrued payroll and expenses  274   3,263 
   Accrued interest     287 
   Income taxes receivable  (61)  (384)
   Severance payable  (205)   
   Operating leases  (23)  (33)
   Other long-term liabilities     2,137 
  Net cash (used in) provided by continuing operating activities  (160)  2,962 
  Net cash provided by discontinued operating activities     253 
  Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities  (160)  3,215 
Cash flows from investing activities    
 Proceeds from business sold  918    
 Purchases of short-term investments  (17,377)   
 Proceeds from sale of short-term investments  8,897    
 Capital expenditures  (65)  (13)
  Net cash used in continuing investing activities  (7,627)  (13)
  Net cash used in discontinued investing activities     (63)
  Net cash used in investing activities  (7,627)  (76)


Cash flows from financing activities    
 Net borrowings under line of credit     1,604 
 Principal payments on long-term debt     (1,913)
 Issuance of ESPP shares     134 
 Note payable paid  (347)   
 Repurchase of common stock  (1,166)   
 Payments of debt issuance costs     (29)
  Net cash used in financing activities  (1,513)  (204)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents  (9,300)  2,935 
Less: net change in cash and cash equivalents, discontinued operations     190 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  19,018   32 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period, continuing operations$9,718  $2,777 
Supplemental cash flow information:    
 Cash paid for interest $50  $2,048 
 Cash paid for state taxes, net of refunds $81  $354 


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The financial results of BGSF, Inc. are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. To help the readers understand our financial performance, we supplement our GAAP financial results with Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's financial performance that excludes or includes amounts so as to be different from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows of a company. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, net income per diluted share, operating income, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities or measures of our liquidity. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are useful performance measures and are used by us to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period-to-period and to provide for a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than measures under GAAP can provide alone.

We define “Adjusted EBITDA" as earnings before interest (income) expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, costs associated with the evaluation of potential strategic alternatives (“strategic alternatives review”), software as a service costs, and certain non-cash expenses such as share-based compensation expense, as well as certain specific events that management does not consider in assessing our on-going operating performance.

We define “Adjusted EPS” as diluted earnings per share eliminating interest (income) expense, depreciation, and amortization expense, the strategic alternatives review, software as a service costs, and certain non-cash expenses such as share-based compensation expense, as well as certain specific events that management does not consider in assessing our on-going operating performance, net of the respective income tax effect.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
(dollars in thousands)
 
  Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-six Weeks Ended
  June 28,
2026		 June 29,
2025		 June 28,
2026		 June 29,
2025
Loss from continuing operations $(834) $(4,489) $(2,223) $(6,818)
Income tax benefit  (118)  (1,364)  (286)  (1,953)
Interest (income) expense, net  (238)  1,877   (234)  3,023 
Operating loss  (1,190)  (3,976)  (2,743)  (5,748)
Depreciation and amortization  180   259   338   588 
Gain on contingent consideration     (450)     (450)
Share-based compensation  187   137   417   305 
Strategic alternatives review  385   1,613   868   1,634 
Software as a service1  140   284   281   425 
Aged receivable adjustment     980      1,070 
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations  (298)  (1,153)  (839)  (2,176)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of revenue) (1)% (5)% (2)% (5)%
Gain on sale        918    
Income from discontinued operations     753   918   2,360 
Adjustments to discontinued operations2     1,506      3,370 
Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations     2,259   918   5,730 
Adjusted EBITDA, net $(298) $1,106  $79  $3,554 

1 We capitalize direct costs incurred in cloud computing implementation from hosting arrangements, which are reported as a Software as a service and are expensed as incurred in selling, general, and administrative expenses.
2 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2025 includes $1.3 million and $2.7 million of depreciation and amortization, respectively, and $0.2 million and $0.7 million of income tax expense, respectively. 

Reconciliation of Net Loss EPS to Adjusted EPS
 
  Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-six Weeks Ended
  June 28,
2026		 June 29,
2025		 June 28,
2026		 June 29,
2025
Loss from continuing operations per diluted share $(0.08) $(0.41) $(0.21) $(0.62)
Income tax benefit  (0.01)  (0.12)  (0.03)  (0.18)
Interest (income) expense, net  (0.02)  0.17   (0.02)  0.28 
Operating loss  (0.11)  (0.36)  (0.26)  (0.52)
Depreciation and amortization  0.02   0.02   0.03   0.05 
Gain on contingent consideration     (0.04)     (0.04)
Share-based compensation  0.02   0.01   0.04   0.03 
Strategic alternatives review  0.04   0.15   0.08   0.15 
Software as a service1  0.01   0.03   0.03   0.04 
Aged receivable adjustment     0.09      0.10 
Adjusted EPS from continuing operations  (0.02)  (0.10)  (0.08)  (0.19)
Adjusted EPS from discontinued operations     0.21   0.09   0.54 
Adjusted EPS $(0.02) $0.11  $0.01  $0.35 

1 We capitalize direct costs incurred in cloud computing implementation from hosting arrangements, which are reported as a Software as a service and are expensed as incurred in selling, general, and administrative expenses.


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