Legacy Housing Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

BEDFORD, Texas, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (the “Company” or “Legacy”, Nasdaq: LEGH) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Financial Highlights

Net revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was $66.3 million, an increase of 32.3% from the second quarter of 2025.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2026 was $26.5 million, an increase of 57.3% from the second quarter of 2025.

Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $23.5 million, an increase of 59.8% from the second quarter of 2025.

Basic earnings per share for the second quarter of 2026 was $0.99, an increase of 62.3% from the second quarter of 2025. Diluted earnings per share was $0.99, an increase of 65.0% from the second quarter of 2025.

Book value per share on June 30, 2026, was $23.64, an increase of 6.5% from December 31, 2025.

Began deliveries during the second quarter under the previously announced large workforce housing order, shipping 113 of the 380 contracted units; product sales further benefited from strong deliveries to several other large customers. Deliveries under the order are expected to be completed during the remainder of 2026.

The Company enters the second half of 2026 with a healthy order book and active sales pipeline, and is focused on securing additional workforce housing business, including opportunities tied to data center construction projects.





Kenneth E. Shipley, Chief Executive Officer, stated: “This was a great quarter for Legacy — record net income, a strong backlog, and the first deliveries under our marquee 2026 workforce housing order. Our sales team keeps raising its game, bringing in more and higher-quality leads than ever, and that momentum gives me real confidence heading into the second half. On a personal note, Curt Hodgson and I started this company together and built it side by side all the way to going public. I couldn’t be prouder that, in all those years, Legacy has never had a losing quarter. Curt retired in July, and a quarter like this feels like a fitting tribute to everything we built together. I’m grateful to him, and excited about what’s ahead.”

This shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Conference Call Information

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 11:00 AM Central Time on Thursday, August 6, 2026. To access the call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

About Legacy Housing Corporation

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and “Tiny Houses” distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores. The Company also sells directly to manufactured housing communities. Legacy is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 395 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3½ bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $47,000 to $200,000.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results or performance may differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Legacy undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by law. Investors should not place any reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

Investor Inquiries:

Jon Langbert, (817) 799-4831

jonlangbert@legacyhousingcorp.com

Media Inquiries:

Kira Hovancik, (817) 799-4905

pr@legacyhousingcorp.com