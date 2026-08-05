Emergent BioSolutions Commits to Cross-Sector Collaboration Against Biological Threats in an Evolving Global Security Environment

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS), a global biodefense company, today highlighted the increasing importance of biological threat preparedness as allied nations confront an evolving security environment characterized by geopolitical conflict, artificial intelligence (AI) and synthetic biology and growing concern about the potential misuse of biological agents. Defense and public health leaders are addressing the heightened risks of biological incidents, whether naturally occurring outbreaks, accidental releases or deliberate acts, which represent a critical component of national resilience and security planning.

In a recent event by the German Medical Association and German Ambulatory Physicians, Sandra Gallina, Director-General for Health and Food Safety at the European Commission, raised concerns about the changing biological threat landscape, including the risk of AI and potential use of drones in disseminating biological weapons, including anthrax.1 In June, top AI executives and cross-industry leaders signed a letter calling for Congress to require safety screening and recordkeeping for synthetic DNA and RNA orders. “AI systems are improving rapidly, and alongside incredible benefits to science and medicine, there is a real possibility that the knowledge barriers which have historically prevented bad actors from obtaining biological weapons will meaningfully erode,” the letter says.2

“For over 25 years, Emergent has been at the forefront of partnering with government stakeholders to continuously assess and prepare for potential bioterrorism threats and ensuring robust response capabilities remain a critical component of national and global security,” said Joe Papa, president and CEO of Emergent. “This new call for action put forth by AI leaders sends a very clear signal that rapidly advancing technologies are transforming the threat landscape, especially if fallen into the wrong hands. As these risks evolve, collaboration across government, industry, academia, and the broader scientific community is essential, and Emergent is committed to collaborating alongside leaders to strengthen preparedness, advance responsible safeguards, and help ensure the U.S. and international government partners are equipped to detect, prevent, and respond to emerging biological threats.”

Recent public reports indicate that Ukraine alleged that Russian forces deliberately deposited anthrax-infected livestock carcasses near critical water resources, raising concerns about the potential use of biological hazards in contested environments. This follows a cattle anthrax outbreak in Wyoming, U.S. that led to multiple human exposures and required the use of post-exposure prophylaxis, including vaccination and antibiotics. A new NEJM Evidence study by Tillman et al. examines the use of the CYFENDUS® vaccine for post-exposure prophylaxis following anthrax exposures in Wyoming, further reinforcing the importance of maintaining preparedness capabilities and access to effective medical countermeasures against this high-consequence biological threat.3

Emergent specializes in developing, manufacturing and delivering medical countermeasures to governments around the world for national security and health preparedness. These products support how governments respond to emergencies and help protect the public from potential threats like anthrax, smallpox, mpox and botulism.

About CYFENDUS® (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed, Adjuvanted)

Indication

CYFENDUS® (Anthrax Vaccine Absorbed, Adjuvanted) is a vaccine indicated for post-exposure prophylaxis of anthrax disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis in persons 18 through 65 years of age when given with recommended antibacterial drugs. The efficacy of CYFENDUS® vaccine for post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) is based solely on studies in animal models of inhalational anthrax.

Important Safety Information

Contraindication: Do not administer CYFENDUS® to individuals with a history of a severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) following a previous dose of CYFENDUS®, BioThrax® (a licensed anthrax vaccine with the same active ingredient as CYFENDUS®) or any component of the vaccine.

Warnings and Precautions:

Management of Acute Allergic Reactions: Appropriate medical treatment must be available to manage possible anaphylactic reactions following administration of CYFENDUS®. Pregnancy: CYFENDUS® can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant individual. In an observational study, there were more birth defects in infants born to individuals vaccinated with BioThrax® (a licensed anthrax vaccine with the same active ingredient as CYFENDUS®) in the first trimester compared to infants born to individuals vaccinated post pregnancy or individuals never vaccinated with BioThrax®.

Adverse Reactions: The most common (≥10%) injection-site adverse reactions reported were tenderness, pain, arm motion limitation, warmth, induration, itching, swelling, and erythema/redness. The most common systemic adverse reactions were muscle aches, tiredness, and headache.

Please see the Prescribing Information for CYFENDUS® for full safety information.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we’ve been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today’s health challenges and tomorrow’s threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Investor Contact:

Richard S. Lindahl

Executive Vice President, CFO

lindahlr@ebsi.com

Media Contact:

Assal Hellmer

Vice President, Communications

mediarelations@ebsi.com

1Bundesärztekammer (2026) Talking resilience: Preparing healthcare for new threats. Morning Rounds breakfast debate, Brussels, 15 July 2026. Available at: https://www.bundesaerztekammer.de/veranstaltungen/weitere-veranstaltungen/juli-2026-talking-resilience-preparing-healthcare-for-new-threats (Accessed: 4 August 2026).

2Open Letter signatories (2026) In support of mandatory nucleic acid synthesis screening and recordkeeping. Open letter, June 2026. Available at: https://prod-i.a.dj.com/public/resources/documents/dnaletter.pdf (Accessed: 4 August 2026).

3Tillman, C., Waranius, B. N., Van Houten, C., & Harrist, A. (2026). Cyfendus for Postexposure Prophylaxis after Inhalation Anthrax Exposures in Wyoming. NEJM Evidence, 5(7), EVIDpha2600122. doi.org.