Alto Ingredients, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

 | Source: Alto Ingredients, Inc. Alto Ingredients, Inc.


Q2 2026 Gross Profit of $16.6 Million Increased $18.6 Million
Q2 2026 Net Income of $11.4 Million, or $0.15 per Share, Improved $22.7 Million
Q2 2026 Adjusted EBITDA of $23.7 Million Improved $23.9 Million

PEKIN, Ill., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of renewable fuels, essential ingredients and specialty alcohols, reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

“Alto’s second quarter results mark the fourth consecutive quarter of positive gross profit, income from operations, net income and adjusted EBITDA.  We have maintained consistent profitability over this period even before the contribution of earnings from 45Z tax credits. These results demonstrate the benefits of our diversification strategy, which gives us the flexibility to shift production toward the most attractive end markets and capture premium-value opportunities,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Bryon McGregor. 

“Having begun a strategic realignment three years ago, we now have a diversified product portfolio, a leaner cost structure and an operating model capable of generating positive adjusted EBITDA through commodity cycles while providing meaningful upside when market conditions are favorable,” added Mr. McGregor. “In addition, we have numerous initiatives in process and ahead of us to expand capacity, optimize CO2 production, improve efficiencies and increase our earnings from 45Z tax credits.”  

Mr. McGregor concluded, “Our second quarter and latest 12-month financial results, combined with our ability to execute on high-return opportunities, reinforce our confidence in Alto’s ability to generate sustainable earnings and create long-term shareholder value.”

Rob Olander, Chief Financial Officer, added that, “Today, we established a $50 million at-the-market equity program. Alongside our available borrowing capacity and operating cash flow, the ATM program provides additional financial flexibility and a prudent, low-cost tool to effectively access equity capital. We see a number of attractive, high-return organic opportunities across our platform. Having the ATM program in place allows us to remain prepared to pursue those opportunities when expected returns, market conditions and shareholder interests align. Any use of the program would be disciplined, measured and evaluated against other sources of available capital.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Compared to 2025

  • Net sales were $245.7 million, compared to $218.4 million.
  • Cost of goods sold was $229.1 million, compared to $220.4 million.
  • Gross profit was $16.6 million, compared to a gross loss of $1.9 million.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were $8.0 million, compared to $6.2 million.
  • Interest expense was $2.0 million, compared to $2.8 million.
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $11.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $11.3 million, or $0.15 per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $23.7 million, compared to negative $0.2 million, an increase of $23.9 million.

Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2026 were $24.0 million, compared to $23.4 million at December 31, 2025. The company’s borrowing availability at June 30, 2026 was $106 million, including $41 million under the company’s operating line of credit and $65 million under its term loan facility.

Second Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call
Management will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, and will deliver prepared remarks via webcast followed by a question-and-answer session.

To receive a number and unique PIN by email, register here. To dial directly up to 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call time, please dial (833) 630-0017 domestically and (412) 317-1806 internationally. Alternatively, the webcast for the conference call can be accessed from Alto Ingredients’ website at www.altoingredients.com and will be available for one year.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures
Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited consolidated net income (loss) before interest expense, interest income, provision (benefit) for income taxes, asset impairments, unrealized derivative gains and losses, acquisition-related expense, excess insurance proceeds and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss). Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.
Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of renewable fuels, essential ingredients and specialty alcohols. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward-looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients’ expectations around expanding production capacity; profitability and executing on opportunities to grow earnings, including through improved utilization and reliability, optimization and capital projects, and monetizing additional Section 45Z tax credits; the use and benefits of its ATM program, including returns that Alto Ingredients may generate from using funds, if any, from the program to make capital investments; and Alto Ingredients’ other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business and plans. These factors include, among others, adverse economic and market conditions, including for renewable fuels, specialty alcohols and essential ingredients; export conditions and international demand for the company’s products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas; adverse impacts of inflation and supply chain constraints, including from tariffs; prevailing market prices and trading volumes of Alto Ingredients’ stock; Alto Ingredients’ ability, if desirable, to execute on its ATM program; Alto Ingredients’ ability to timely and within budget execute on its optimization and capital projects; regulatory developments and Alto Ingredients’ ability to successfully pursue and secure opportunities, and realize the expected results, under existing and new legislation, including the Section 45Z regulations, and to successfully apply for and receive anticipated credit amounts. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients’ products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the alcohol production, marketing and distribution industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients’ facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2026.

Company IR and Media Contact:              
Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755
Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:
Jody Burfening, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 212-838-3777, 
Investorrelations@altoingredients.com 


ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
     
Net sales$245,698 $218,436 $470,378 $444,976 
Cost of goods sold 229,062  220,373  444,523  448,720 
Gross profit (loss) 16,636  (1,937) 25,855  (3,744)
Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,017  6,171  14,716  13,361 
Income (loss) from operations 8,619  (8,108) 11,139  (17,105)
Interest expense, net (1,960) (2,811) (4,158) (5,540)
Transferable tax credits, net 5,112    9,012   
Other expense, net (70) (78) (21) (31)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 11,701  (10,997) 15,972  (22,676)
Provision for income taxes        
Net income (loss)$11,701 $(10,997)$15,972 $(22,676)
Preferred stock dividends$(315)$(315)$(627)$(627)
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders$11,386 $(11,312)$15,345 $(23,303)
Net income (loss) per share, basic$0.15 $(0.15)$0.20 $(0.31)
Net income (loss) per share, diluted$0.15 $(0.15)$0.20 $(0.31)
Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 75,588  74,611  75,191  74,232 
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 77,071  74,611  76,609  74,232 




ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 (unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

ASSETS		  June 30,
2026		  December 31,
2025
Current Assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$         23,962 $         23,415
Restricted cash   2,258
Accounts receivable, net 67,889  55,069
Inventories 51,609  61,676
Transferable tax credits, net 8,265  7,500
Derivative instruments 4,173  525
Other current assets            4,926             5,474
Total current assets 160,824  155,917
Property and equipment, net 197,479  198,501
Other Assets: 
Right of use operating lease assets, net          21,492     16,931
Intangible assets, net          7,264  7,574
Other assets            10,011            9,863
Total other assets 38,767  34,368
Total Assets$       397,070 $    388,786



ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
June 30,
2026
 December 31,
2025
Current Liabilities:
  
Accounts payable
$24,219 $14,509 
Accrued liabilities
 16,424  16,691 
Current portion – long-term debt
   16,600 
Current portion – operating leases
 4,916  4,958 
Derivative instruments
 277  1,067 
Other current liabilities
 4,561  5,246 
Total current liabilities
 50,397  59,071 
    
Long-term debt, net
 60,469  63,027 
Operating leases, net of current portion
 17,553  13,012 
Other liabilities
 8,774  8,435 
Total Liabilities
 137,193  143,545 
    
Stockholders’ Equity:
  
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized;
Series A: no shares issued and outstanding as of
June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of
June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
 1  1 
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 77,576 and 77,307 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
 78  77 
Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
    
Additional paid-in capital
 1,051,085  1,051,795 
Accumulated other comprehensive income
 5,461  5,461 
Accumulated deficit
 (796,748) (812,093)
Total Stockholders’ Equity
 259,877  245,241 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
$397,070 $388,786 



Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		Six Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands) (unaudited) 2026  2025  2026  2025 
Net income (loss)$11,701 $(10,997)$15,972 $(22,676)
Adjustments:    
Interest expense 1,960  2,811  4,158  5,540 
Interest income (87) (67) (165) (150)
Unrealized derivative losses (gains) 3,634  2,117  (4,439) 483 
Acquisition-related income   (460)   (460)
Depreciation and amortization expense 6,452  6,365  12,819  12,631 
Total adjustments 11,959  10,766  12,373  18,044 
Adjusted EBITDA$23,660 $(231)$28,345 $(4,632)


Segment Financials(in thousands) (unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
June 30,
 Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2026  2025  2026  2025
Net Sales     
Alcohol sales$114,370 $94,155 $222,321  $201,390  
Essential ingredient sales 45,071  39,565  89,064   84,183  
Intersegment sales 229  183  492   481  
Total Pekin Campus sales 159,670  133,903  311,877   286,054  

Marketing and distribution:		     
Alcohol sales, gross$54,612 $58,106 $101,889  $107,101  
Alcohol sales, net 60  80  109   142  
Intersegment sales 2,512  2,334  4,962   4,840  
Total marketing and distribution sales 57,184  60,520  106,960   112,083  
      
Western production:     
Alcohol sales$20,798 $16,604 $37,479  $32,798  
Essential ingredient sales 8,843  8,250  16,123   16,058  
Intersegment sales 449  505  848   769  
Total Western production sales 30,090  25,359  54,450   49,625  
Corporate and other 1,944  1,676  3,393   3,304  
Intersegment eliminations (3,190) (3,022) (6,302)  (6,090) 
Net sales as reported$245,698 $218,436 $470,378  $444,976  

Cost of goods sold:		     
Pekin Campus production$148,148 $139,748 $292,918  $294,974  
Marketing and distribution 53,404  56,518  99,442   104,167  
Western production 27,955  23,501  52,707   49,024  
Corporate and other 1,010  1,705  2,046   3,386  
Intersegment eliminations (1,455) (1,099) (2,590)  (2,831) 
Cost of goods sold as reported$229,062 $220,373 $444,523  $448,720  

Gross profit (loss):		     
Pekin Campus production$11,522 $(5,845)$18,959  $(8,920) 
Marketing and distribution 3,780  4,002  7,518   7,916  
Western production 2,135  1,858  1,743   601  
Corporate and other 934  (29) 1,347   (82) 
Intersegment eliminations (1,735) (1,923) (3,712)  (3,259) 
Gross profit (loss) as reported$16,636 $(1,937)$25,855  $(3,744) 


Sales and Operating Metrics (unaudited)
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2026 2025 2026 2025
Alcohol Sales (gallons in millions)    
Pekin Campus renewable fuel gallons sold 31.6 28.8 62.8 61.4
Western production renewable fuel gallons sold 9.4 8.3 17.6 16.6
Third-party renewable fuel gallons sold 24.0 29.7 47.5 54.1
Total renewable fuel gallons sold 65.0 66.8 127.9 132.1
Specialty alcohol gallons sold 23.5 19.9 46.5 44.2
Total gallons sold 88.5 86.7 174.4 176.3
     
Sales Price per Gallon    
Pekin Campus production$2.09$1.95$2.05$1.92
Western production$2.20$2.00$2.13$1.98
Marketing and distribution$2.27$1.96$2.14$1.98
Average sales price per gallon$2.15$1.95$2.08$1.94
     
Alcohol Production (gallons in millions)    
Pekin Campus production 51.8 50.9 103.0 105.2
Western production 9.0 8.3 16.9 16.6
Total production gallons 60.8 59.2 119.9 121.8
     
Corn Cost per Bushel    
Pekin Campus production$4.58$4.86$4.51$4.75
Western production$5.59$5.71$5.57$5.83
Average cost per bushel$4.73$4.98$4.65$4.89


Average Market Metrics    
PLATTS Ethanol price per gallon$1.92 $1.72 $1.82 $1.72
CME Corn cost per bushel$4.44 $4.51 $4.41 $4.62
Board corn crush per gallons (1)$0.33 $0.11 $0.25 $0.07
     
Essential Ingredients Sold (thousand tons)    
Pekin Campus production:    
Distillers grains 68.2  70.2  148.6  160.9
CO2 45.2  45.1  88.5  90.4
Corn wet feed 26.3  28.7  56.2  63.2
Corn dry feed 24.7  21.4  45.7  45.2
Corn oil and germ 19.1  18.9  37.2  38.5
Syrup and other 11.9  11.7  21.1  19.9
Corn meal 8.2  8.3  17.7  17.7
Yeast 5.9  5.7  12.0  12.1
Total Pekin Campus essential ingredients sold 209.5  210.0  427.0  447.9
     
Western production:    
Distillers grains 67.0  61.8  127.1  119.9
CO2 14.5  14.4  27.3  27.0
Corn oil 0.9  1.0  1.7  2.4
Syrup and other 0.6  1.2  1.4  2.0
Total Western production essential ingredients sold 83.0  78.4  157.5  151.3
     
Total Essential Ingredients Sold 292.5  288.4  584.5  599.2
     
     
Essential ingredients return % (2)     
Pekin Campus return 51.7% 44.2% 52.8%  46.1%
Western production return 51.4% 50.8% 50.7%  49.9%
Consolidated total return 51.6% 45.2% 52.5%  46.7%
      

________________

(1)  Assumes corn conversion of 2.80 gallons of alcohol per bushel of corn.
(2)  Essential ingredients revenues as a percentage of total corn costs consumed.


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