EZCORP Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Record PLO Drives Exceptional Growth in Adjusted EBITDA and EPS

 | Source: EZCORP, Inc. EZCORP, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, today announced results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Unless otherwise noted, all amounts in this release are in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and comparisons shown are to the same period in the prior year.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net income attributable to EZCORP increased 44% to $38.2 million. On an adjusted basis1, net income attributable to EZCORP increased 52% to $37.2 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 41% to $0.48. On an adjusted basis1, diluted earnings per share increased 47% to $0.47.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 48% to $65.6 million.
  • Total revenues increased 35% to $418.7 million, while gross profit increased 34% to $246.2 million.
  • Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) increased 33% to $387.2 million.
  • We acquired the remaining interest in Founders and SMG in a series of transactions throughout the third quarter and July 2026.
  • We grew our footprint by 43 stores.

CEO COMMENTARY AND OUTLOOK

Lachie Given, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “This was another outstanding quarter for EZCORP, one of the strongest in our history. PLO reached a new high of $387.2 million, adjusted EBITDA increased 48%, and diluted EPS rose 41%. The gains were well balanced in all of our geographies across lending, merchandise sales and margin, gold scrap and profitability. Importantly, excluding scrap, gross profit increased 32%, underscoring the depth, durability and trajectory of our business.

“A key highlight for the quarter has been the outstanding performance of our Latin American business, with segment contribution growing 56%, underpinned by excellent operating metrics across all measures. We also expanded our scale in the region, acquiring 33 new stores in Guatemala, furthering our leadership position there, and opened 9 de novo stores. Additionally, shortly after June 30, we acquired all of the remaining minority interests in SMG, which operates 108 stores across 12 countries. Our view on SMG has strengthened further as we see considerable opportunity in introducing EZCORP’s systems, operating disciplines, culture and capital across the platform.

“We enter the final quarter of fiscal 2026 in a very strong operating and financial position. I am proud of what our team has accomplished so far this year and sincerely thank them for their tireless work in serving our customers with passion, dignity and respect. I look forward to continuing to build value for our shareholders in what has been an exceptionally strong year for our company.”

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended June 30,As Reported Adjusted1
in millions, except per share amounts2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
        
Total revenues$418.7 $311.0 $408.4 $311.0
Gross profit$246.2 $183.6 $240.3 $183.6
Income before income taxes$52.0 $34.7 $50.6 $33.3
Consolidated net income attributable to EZCORP$38.2 $26.5 $37.2 $24.5
Diluted earnings per share attributable to EZCORP$0.48 $0.34 $0.47 $0.32
EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)$67.2 $45.7 $65.6 $44.3
            
  • PLO increased 33% to $387.2 million (18% on a same-store2 basis), primarily due to higher average loan size and continued strong pawn demand.
  • Total revenues increased 35% and gross profit increased 34%, reflecting improved pawn service charges (PSC), merchandise sales, and jewelry scrap sales. Excluding SMG, total revenues increased 21% and gross profit increased 22%.
  • PSC increased 32% as a result of higher average PLO and additional stores.
  • Merchandise sales gross margin increased to 38% from 36%, while aged general merchandise decreased 132 basis points (bps) to 1.3% of total general merchandise inventory.
  • Jewelry scrap sales increased 110% due to the increase in gold price and jewelry purchases, and jewelry scrap sales gross margin decreased from 29% to 26%.
  • Net inventory increased 40% (21% on a same-store basis) due to an increase in PLO, layaways and purchases. Inventory turnover down to 2.3x, from 2.4x.
  • Store expenses increased 30% (12% on a same-store basis), primarily due to labor costs, including minimum wage increases in Latin America.
  • General and administrative expenses increased 24%, primarily due to labor costs (including higher incentive compensation) and expenses associated with SMG.
  • Income before taxes increased to $52.0 million, up 50% from $34.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 48% to $65.6 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased 41% to $0.48. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share increased 47% to $0.47.
  • Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $311.0 million from $472.1 million as of June 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by the retirement of SMG’s existing third-party indebtedness of $134.2 million and cash used for acquisitions.

SEGMENT RESULTS

U.S. Pawn

  • PLO increased 15% to $254.5 million (13% on a same-store basis) due to an increase in average loan size and continued strong loan demand.
  • Total revenues and gross profit increased 14%, driven by increased jewelry scrap sales, PSC, and merchandise sales.
  • PSC increased 13% as a result of higher average PLO.
  • Merchandise sales increased 6% (3% on a same-store basis), and sales gross margin increased by 130 bps to 40%.
  • Jewelry scrap sales increased 57% due to the increase in gold price and jewelry purchases, and jewelry scrap sales gross margin decreased from 29% to 27%.
  • Net inventory increased 28% (24% on a same-store basis) due to increase in PLO, layaways and purchases; inventory turnover remained consistent at 2.0x. Aged general merchandise decreased by 90 bps to 1.9%, or $0.7 million of total general merchandise inventory.
  • Store expenses increased 8% (6% on a same-store basis), primarily due to increased labor, in line with store activity.
  • Segment contribution increased 24% to $61.6 million.
  • Segment store count increased to 560 due to the acquisition of 1 store during the quarter.

Latin America Pawn

  • PLO increased 40% to $98.9 million (33% on constant currency basis). On a same-store basis, PLO increased 35% (28% increase on a constant currency basis) due to strong loan demand and improved operational performance.
  • Total revenues increased 37% (25% on constant currency basis), and gross profit increased 44% (32% on a constant currency basis), primarily due to increased jewelry scrap sales, PSC and merchandise sales.
  • PSC increased to $42.9 million, an increase of 37% (26% on a constant currency basis) as a result of higher average PLO.
  • Merchandise sales increased 31% (20% on constant currency basis) and 21% on a same-store basis (11% increase on a constant currency basis). Merchandise sales gross margin increased to 36% from 31%.
  • Jewelry scrap sales increased 138% due to the increase in gold price, and jewelry scrap sales gross margin decreased from 29% to 26%.
  • Net inventory increased 27% (21% on a constant currency basis) due to an increase in PLO. Inventory turnover remained consistent at 3.1x. On a same-store basis, net inventory increased by 11% (5% on a constant currency basis). Aged general merchandise remained below 1% of total general merchandise inventory.
  • Store expenses increased 38% (27% on a constant currency basis) and increased 28% on a same-store basis (17% on a constant currency basis) due to increased labor, in line with store activity and minimum wage increases.
  • Segment contribution increased 56% to $24.8 million (43% on a constant currency basis to $22.8 million).
  • Segment store count increased by 41 stores to 881 during the quarter due to 33 acquired stores and 9 de novo stores, partially offset by 1 store consolidation.

SMG

  • During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, we acquired the remaining membership interests in Founders, resulting in 100% ownership, and increased our ownership of SMG to 97.4%. In July 2026, we acquired the remaining shares of SMG, making it wholly owned. As SMG was not owned during the comparable prior-year period, results are presented on an absolute basis without year-over-year comparisons.
  • PLO of $33.8 million and net inventory of $28.9 million, with aged general merchandise at 1.1% of total general merchandise inventory.
  • Total revenues were $43.1 million, comprised of merchandise sales of $17.1 million (with a margin of 31%), PSC of $14.3 million, and jewelry scrap sales of $11.7 million (with a margin of 24%).
  • Store expenses totaled $16.0 million.
  • Segment contribution was $5.9 million.
  • Segment store count increased to 108 due to the addition of 1 de novo store.

FORM 10-Q

EZCORP’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.ezcorp.com. EZCORP shareholders may obtain a paper copy of the report, free of charge, by sending a request to the investor relations contact below.

CONFERENCE CALL

EZCORP will host a conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 8:00 am Central Time to discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 results. Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the conference call by registering online at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0b21f04d441c43378152bf0ac5860ad3. Once registered you will receive the dial-in details with a unique PIN to join the call. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/74c6ptw7. A replay of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the end of the call. 

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP is a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW.

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FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s strategy, initiatives and expected performance. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations as to the outcome and timing of future events. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including all statements regarding the Company's strategy, initiatives and future performance, that address activities or results that the Company plans, expects, believes, projects, estimates or anticipates, will, should or may occur in the future, including future financial or operating results, are forward-looking statements. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of uncertainties and other factors, including operating risks, liquidity risks, legislative or regulatory developments, market factors, current or future litigation and risks associated with pandemics. For a discussion of these and other factors affecting the Company’s business and prospects, see the Company’s annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

Contact:
Email: Investor_Relations@ezcorp.com
Phone: (512) 314-2220

Note: Percentages are calculated from the underlying numbers in thousands and, as a result, may not agree to the percentages calculated from numbers in millions. Numbers may not foot or cross foot due to rounding.
1“Adjusted” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes certain items. “Constant currency” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. For additional information about these calculations, as well as a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this release.
2“Same-store” basis, which is a financial measure, includes stores open the entirety of the comparable periods.


EZCORP, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Nine Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands, except per share amount) 2026   2025   2026   2025 
Revenues:       
Merchandise sales$209,655  $168,624  $634,267  $524,434 
Jewelry scrap sales 56,575   26,970   177,724   64,640 
Pawn service charges 152,475   115,339   435,520   348,262 
Other revenues 43   48   137   131 
Total revenues 418,748   310,981   1,247,648   937,467 
Merchandise cost of goods sold 130,755   108,226   400,299   341,605 
Jewelry scrap cost of goods sold 41,806   19,116   118,158   48,367 
Gross profit 246,187   183,639   729,191   547,495 
Operating expenses:       
Store expenses 147,693   113,382   422,584   335,385 
General and administrative 33,999   27,521   95,230   76,805 
Depreciation and amortization 9,650   8,003   27,994   24,358 
Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other 25      112   25 
Other operating income    (1,262)     (1,262)
Total operating expenses 191,367   147,644   545,920   435,311 
Operating income 54,820   35,995   183,271   112,184 
Interest expense 8,353   8,458   24,873   14,886 
Interest income (2,786)  (5,440)  (10,187)  (9,408)
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (1,895)  (1,200)  (4,884)  (4,180)
Other (income) expense (861)  (536)  (3,197)  377 
Income before income taxes 52,009   34,713   176,666   110,509 
Income tax expense 13,515   8,210   44,284   27,600 
Consolidated net income 38,494   26,503   132,382   82,909 
Consolidated net (income) attributable to non-controlling interest (295)     (776)   
Consolidated net income attributable to EZCORP$38,199  $26,503  $131,606  $82,909 
        
Basic earnings per share attributable to EZCORP$0.62  $0.45  $2.14  $1.47 
Diluted earnings per share attributable to EZCORP$0.48  $0.34  $1.65  $1.08 
        
Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 61,535   59,134   61,476   56,308 
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 83,358   82,918   83,371   83,144 



EZCORP, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
      
(in thousands, except per share amount)June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025
Assets:     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$311,026  $472,088  $469,524 
Short-term restricted cash 1,752   9,609   525 
Pawn loans 387,195   291,634   307,496 
Pawn service charges receivable, net 57,450   45,410   48,733 
Inventory, net 316,347   225,489   248,457 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,771   43,417   51,221 
Total current assets 1,116,541   1,087,647   1,125,956 
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 26,549   13,753   18,123 
Other investments 6,883   51,903   51,903 
Property and equipment, net 89,007   67,439   75,331 
Right-of-use assets 281,159   236,064   236,462 
Long-term restricted cash 13,920   5,380   14,664 
Goodwill 475,436   321,907   324,889 
Intangible assets, net 124,679   57,960   58,832 
Deferred tax asset, net 13,752   25,841   29,455 
Other assets, net 18,307   15,174   15,594 
Total assets$2,166,233  $1,883,068  $1,951,209 
      
Liabilities and equity:     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 119,808   78,756   105,443 
Customer layaway deposits 42,534   33,336   33,901 
Operating lease liabilities, current 69,755   60,183   61,228 
Total current liabilities 232,097   172,275   200,572 
Long-term debt, net 519,494   517,601   518,076 
Deferred tax liability, net 2,669   2,017   2,571 
Operating lease liabilities 221,499   184,295   184,736 
Other long-term liabilities 22,769   16,822   19,769 
Total liabilities 998,528   893,010   925,724 
Commitments and contingencies     
Stockholders’ equity:     
Class A Non-Voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 100,000,000; issued and outstanding: 58,503,051 as of June 30, 2026; 57,992,965 as of June 30, 2025; 57,921,451 as of September 30, 2025 585   580   579 
Class B Voting Common Stock, convertible, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 3,000,000; issued and outstanding: 2,970,171 as of June 30, 2026, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025 30   30   30 
Additional paid-in capital 453,600   448,073   450,892 
Retained earnings 739,396   586,549   612,687 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,029)  (45,174)  (38,703)
Total EZCORP equity 1,164,582   990,058   1,025,485 
Non-controlling interest 3,123       
Total equity 1,167,705   990,058   1,025,485 
Total liabilities and equity$2,166,233  $1,883,068  $1,951,209 




EZCORP, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
  
 Nine Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands) 2026   2025 
  
Operating activities:   
Net income$132,382  $82,909 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 27,994   24,358 
Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,419   1,238 
Non-cash lease expense 51,276   43,889 
Deferred income taxes 1   (542)
Other adjustments (873)  (1,877)
Provision for inventory reserve (680)  39 
Stock compensation expense 12,644   9,213 
Equity in net income from investment in unconsolidated affiliates (4,884)  (4,180)
Gain from remeasurement of previously held equity interest (1,596)   
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:   
Pawn service charges receivable (2,697)  (364)
Inventory (15,471)  (9,205)
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets 1,086   (74)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (70,766)  (58,023)
Customer layaway deposits 6,282   11,276 
Income taxes (5,729)  (927)
Net cash provided by operating activities 130,388   97,730 
Investing activities:   
Loans made (948,262)  (738,670)
Loans repaid 535,597   417,734 
Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral 358,661   291,903 
Capital expenditures (27,808)  (23,051)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (31,135)  (17,093)
Issuance of notes receivable (9,000)   
Proceeds of notes receivable    241 
Investment in unconsolidated affiliate (7,448)  (718)
Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates 3,929   3,614 
Net cash used in investing activities (125,466)  (66,040)
Financing activities:   
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (6,347)  (3,971)
Proceeds from issuance of debt    300,000 
Debt issuance cost    (7,563)
Payments on debt (134,151)  (6,410)
Purchase and retirement of treasury stock (8,038)  (6,000)
Payment of contingent consideration (550)   
Acquisition of non-controlling interest (14,313)   
Payments of finance leases (761)  (450)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (164,160)  275,606 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,223   (26)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (158,015)  307,270 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 484,713   179,807 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period$326,698  $487,077 



EZCORP, Inc.
OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS
(Unaudited)
 

As a result of the acquisition of Founders One, LLC and its subsidiary Simple Management Group, Inc. effective January 2, 2026, the composition of our reportable segments changed beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. SMG is now reported as a standalone reportable segment. Our equity interest in Cash Converters International Limited is now included within Corporate. Prior period segment information has been recast to reclassify Cash Converters equity income and interest income from notes receivable from Founders from the 'Other Investments' segment to Corporate. Because SMG was not a consolidated subsidiary in any prior period presented, no prior period SMG segment results exist.

 Three Months Ended June 30, 2026
(in thousands)U.S. Pawn Latin America
Pawn		 SMG Total
Segments		 Corporate
Items		 Consolidated
            
Revenues:           
Merchandise sales$118,762 $73,776  $17,117  $209,655  $  $209,655 
Jewelry scrap sales 37,231  7,670   11,674   56,575      56,575 
Pawn service charges 95,209  42,949   14,317   152,475      152,475 
Other revenues 29  14      43      43 
Total revenues 251,231  124,409   43,108   418,748      418,748 
Merchandise cost of goods sold 71,530  47,477   11,748   130,755      130,755 
Jewelry scrap cost of goods sold 27,183  5,701   8,922   41,806      41,806 
Gross profit 152,518  71,231   22,438   246,187      246,187 
Segment and corporate expenses (income):           
Store expenses 88,034  43,633   16,026   147,693      147,693 
General and administrative            33,999   33,999 
Depreciation and amortization 2,837  2,891   635   6,363   3,287   9,650 
Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other 4  21      25      25 
Interest expense            8,353   8,353 
Interest income            (2,786)  (2,786)
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates            (1,895)  (1,895)
Other (income) expense   (123)  (157)  (280)  (581)  (861)
Segment contribution$61,643 $24,809  $5,934  $92,386     
Income (loss) before income taxes      $92,386  $(40,377) $52,009 



 Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
(in thousands)U.S. Pawn Latin America
Pawn		 Total
Segments		 Corporate
Items		 Consolidated
          
Revenues:         
Merchandise sales$112,249 $56,375  $168,624  $  $168,624 
Jewelry scrap sales 23,750  3,220   26,970      26,970 
Pawn service charges 83,930  31,409   115,339      115,339 
Other revenues 31  17   48      48 
Total revenues 219,960  91,021   310,981      310,981 
Merchandise cost of goods sold 69,084  39,142   108,226      108,226 
Jewelry scrap cost of goods sold 16,814  2,302   19,116      19,116 
Gross profit 134,062  49,577   183,639      183,639 
Segment and corporate expenses (income):         
Store expenses 81,843  31,539   113,382      113,382 
General and administrative         27,521   27,521 
Depreciation and amortization 2,651  2,156   4,807   3,196   8,003 
Other operating income         (1,262)  (1,262)
Interest expense         8,458   8,458 
Interest income(a)         (5,440)  (5,440)
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates(b)         (1,200)  (1,200)
Other (income) expense   (12)  (12)  (524)  (536)
Segment contribution$49,568 $15,894  $65,462     
Income (loss) before income taxes    $65,462  $(30,749) $34,713 


(a) Interest income includes $0.6 million of interest income from notes receivable from Founders, which has been recast from the "Other Investments" segment to Corporate to conform to the current period presentation.
(b) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates includes $1.4 million of equity income from CCV, which has been recast from the "Other Investments" segment to Corporate to conform to the current period presentation.



 Nine Months Ended June 30, 2026
(in thousands)U.S. Pawn Latin America
Pawn		 SMG Total
Segments		 Corporate
Items		 Consolidated
            
Revenues:           
Merchandise sales$385,688 $213,643  $34,936  $634,267  $  $634,267 
Jewelry scrap sales 128,236  18,704   30,784   177,724      177,724 
Pawn service charges 289,153  117,668   28,699   435,520      435,520 
Other revenues 90  47      137      137 
Total revenues 803,167  350,062   94,419   1,247,648      1,247,648 
Merchandise cost of goods sold 236,864  139,773   23,662   400,299      400,299 
Jewelry scrap cost of goods sold 83,205  12,771   22,182   118,158      118,158 
Gross profit 483,098  197,518   48,575   729,191      729,191 
Segment and corporate expenses (income):           
Store expenses 264,182  125,762   32,640   422,584      422,584 
General and administrative            95,230   95,230 
Depreciation and amortization 8,369  8,159   1,309   17,837   10,157   27,994 
Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other 91  21      112      112 
Interest expense            24,873   24,873 
Interest income(c)            (10,187)  (10,187)
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates(d)            (4,884)  (4,884)
Other (income) expense   (489)  (119)  (608)  (2,589)  (3,197)
Segment contribution$210,456 $64,065  $14,745  $289,266     
Income (loss) before income taxes      $289,266  $(112,600) $176,666 


(c) Interest income includes $1.0 million of interest income from notes receivable from Founders recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, which has been recast from the "Other Investments" segment to Corporate to conform to the current period presentation.
(d) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates includes $1.8 million of equity income from CCV recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, which has been recast from the "Other Investments" segment to Corporate to conform to the current period presentation.



 Nine Months Ended June 30, 2025
(in thousands)U.S. Pawn Latin America
Pawn		 Total
Segments		 Corporate
Items		 Consolidated
          
Revenues:         
Merchandise sales$357,964  $166,470  $524,434  $  $524,434 
Jewelry scrap sales 56,146   8,494   64,640      64,640 
Pawn service charges 259,354   88,908   348,262      348,262 
Other revenues 82   49   131      131 
Total revenues 673,546   263,921   937,467      937,467 
Merchandise cost of goods sold 225,412   116,193   341,605      341,605 
Jewelry scrap cost of goods sold 42,017   6,350   48,367      48,367 
Gross profit 406,117   141,378   547,495      547,495 
Segment and corporate expenses (income):         
Store expenses 245,042   90,343   335,385      335,385 
General and administrative          76,805   76,805 
Depreciation and amortization 8,050   6,191   14,241   10,117   24,358 
Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other 17   8   25      25 
Other operating income          (1,262)  (1,262)
Interest expense          14,886   14,886 
Interest income(e)          (9,408)  (9,408)
Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates(f)          (4,180)  (4,180)
Other (income) expense (7)  (220)  (227)  604   377 
Segment contribution$153,015  $45,056  $198,071     
Income (loss) before income taxes    $198,071  $(87,562) $110,509 


(e) Interest income includes $1.8 million of interest income from notes receivable from Founders, which has been recast from the "Other Investments" segment to Corporate to conform to the current period presentation.
(f) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates includes $4.9 million of equity income from CCV, which has been recast from the "Other Investments" segment to Corporate to conform to the current period presentation.



EZCORP, Inc.
STORE COUNT ACTIVITY
(Unaudited)
  
 Nine Months Ended June 30, 2026
 U.S. Pawn Latin America
Pawn		 SMG Consolidated
        
As of September 30, 2025545  815   1,360 
New locations opened  7   7 
Locations acquired3  14   17 
Locations combined or closed(1)    (1)
As of December 31, 2025547  836   1,383 
New locations opened  4  2 6 
Locations acquired12    105 117 
As of March 31, 2026559  840  107 1,506 
New locations opened  9  1 10 
Locations acquired1  33   34 
Locations combined or closed  (1)  (1)
As of June 30, 2026560  881  108 1,549 


 Nine Months Ended June 30, 2025
 U.S. Pawn Latin America
Pawn		 Consolidated
      
As of September 30, 2024542 737  1,279 
New locations opened 4  4 
As of December 31, 2024542 741  1,283 
New locations opened 9  9 
Locations acquired 1  1 
Locations combined or closed (9) (9)
As of March 31, 2025542 742  1,284 
New locations opened 10  10 
Locations acquired3 40  43 
Locations combined or closed (1) (1)
As of June 30, 2025545 791  1,336 


Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we provide certain other non-GAAP financial information on a constant currency (“constant currency”) and adjusted basis. We use constant currency results to evaluate our Latin America Pawn operations, which are denominated primarily in Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzales and other Latin American currencies. We believe that presentation of constant currency and adjusted results is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our operations and reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. We use this non-GAAP financial information primarily to evaluate and compare operating results across accounting periods.

Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statement of operations items denominated in local currency to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In addition, we have an equity method investment that is denominated in Australian dollars and is translated into U.S. dollars. We used the end-of-period rate for balance sheet items and the average closing daily exchange rate on a monthly basis during the appropriate period for statement of operations items. The end-of-period and approximate average exchange rates for each applicable currency as compared to U.S. dollars as of and for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were as follows:

 June 30, Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Nine Months Ended
June 30,
 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025
            
Mexican peso17.5 18.8 17.4 19.5 17.8 20.0
Guatemalan quetzal7.5 7.6 7.5 7.6 7.5 7.6
Honduran lempira26.4 25.8 26.4 25.7 26.3 25.2
Australian dollar1.5 1.5 1.4 1.6 1.5 1.6
            

Our statement of operations constant currency results reflect the monthly exchange rate fluctuations and so are not directly calculable from the above rates. Constant currency results, where presented, also exclude the foreign currency gain or loss.

Miscellaneous Non-GAAP Financial Measures

 Three Months Ended
June 30,
  2026   2025 
    
Consolidated net income$38.5  $26.5 
Interest expense 8.4   8.5 
Interest income (2.8)  (5.4)
Income tax expense 13.5   8.2 
Depreciation and amortization 9.7   8.0 
EBITDA$67.2  $45.7 


 Total
Revenues		 Gross
Profit		 Income
Before Tax		 Tax Effect Consolidated
Net Income		 Diluted
EPS		 EBITDA
              
2026 Q3 Reported$418.7  $246.2  $52.0  $13.5  $38.5  $0.48  $67.2 
Tax Impact                    
FX impact                    
Constant Currency (10.3)  (5.9)  (1.4)  (0.4)  (1.0)  (0.01)  (1.6)
2026 Q3 Adjusted$408.4  $240.3  $50.6  $13.1  $37.5  $0.47  $65.6 


 Total
Revenues		 Gross
Profit		 Income
Before Tax		 Tax Effect Consolidated
Net Income		 Diluted
EPS		 EBITDA
              
2025 Q3 Reported 311.0  183.6  34.7   8.2   26.5   0.34   45.7 
Corporate lease termination     (1.3)  (0.3)  (1.0)  (0.01)  (1.3)
Non-recurring foreign tax expense        0.9   (0.9)  (0.01)   
FX impact     (0.1)     (0.1)     (0.1)
2025 Q3 Adjusted$311.0 $183.6 $33.3  $8.8  $24.5  $0.32  $44.3 



 Three Months Ended
June 30, 2026		 Nine Months Ended
June 30, 2026
(in millions)U.S. Dollar Amount Percentage Change YOY U.S. Dollar Amount Percentage Change YOY
        
Consolidated revenues$418.7  35% $1,247.6  33%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations (10.3)    (29.8)  
Constant currency consolidated revenues$408.4  31% $1,217.8  30%
        
Consolidated gross profit$246.2  34% $729.2  33%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations (5.9)    (16.6)  
Constant currency consolidated gross profit$240.3  31% $712.6  30%
        
Consolidated net inventory$316.3  40% $316.3  40%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations (3.8)    (3.8)  
Constant currency consolidated net inventory$312.5  39% $312.5  39%
        
Latin America Pawn gross profit$71.2  44% $197.5  40%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations (5.8)    (16.6)  
Constant currency Latin America Pawn gross profit$65.4  32% $180.9  28%
        
Latin America Pawn PLO$98.9  40% $98.9  40%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations (5.2)    (5.2)  
Constant currency Latin America Pawn PLO$93.7  33% $93.7  33%
        
Latin America Pawn PSC revenues$42.9  37% $117.7  32%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations (3.3)    (9.5)  
Constant currency Latin America Pawn PSC revenues$39.6  26% $108.2  22%
        
Latin America Pawn merchandise sales$73.8  31% $213.6  28%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations (6.1)    (18.3)  
Constant currency Latin America Pawn merchandise sales$67.7  20% $195.3  17%
        
Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax$24.8  56% $64.1  42%
Currency exchange rate fluctuations (2.0)    (5.2)  
Constant currency Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax$22.8  43% $58.9  31%



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