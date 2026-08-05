EZCORP Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean, today announced results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Unless otherwise noted, all amounts in this release are in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and comparisons shown are to the same period in the prior year.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Net income attributable to EZCORP increased 44% to $38.2 million. On an adjusted basis 1 , net income attributable to EZCORP increased 52% to $37.2 million.

, net income attributable to EZCORP increased 52% to $37.2 million. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased 41% to $0.48. On an adjusted basis 1 , diluted earnings per share increased 47% to $0.47.

, diluted earnings per share increased 47% to $0.47. Adjusted EBITDA increased 48% to $65.6 million.

Total revenues increased 35% to $418.7 million, while gross profit increased 34% to $246.2 million.

Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) increased 33% to $387.2 million.

We acquired the remaining interest in Founders and SMG in a series of transactions throughout the third quarter and July 2026.

We grew our footprint by 43 stores.





CEO COMMENTARY AND OUTLOOK

Lachie Given, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “This was another outstanding quarter for EZCORP, one of the strongest in our history. PLO reached a new high of $387.2 million, adjusted EBITDA increased 48%, and diluted EPS rose 41%. The gains were well balanced in all of our geographies across lending, merchandise sales and margin, gold scrap and profitability. Importantly, excluding scrap, gross profit increased 32%, underscoring the depth, durability and trajectory of our business.

“A key highlight for the quarter has been the outstanding performance of our Latin American business, with segment contribution growing 56%, underpinned by excellent operating metrics across all measures. We also expanded our scale in the region, acquiring 33 new stores in Guatemala, furthering our leadership position there, and opened 9 de novo stores. Additionally, shortly after June 30, we acquired all of the remaining minority interests in SMG, which operates 108 stores across 12 countries. Our view on SMG has strengthened further as we see considerable opportunity in introducing EZCORP’s systems, operating disciplines, culture and capital across the platform.

“We enter the final quarter of fiscal 2026 in a very strong operating and financial position. I am proud of what our team has accomplished so far this year and sincerely thank them for their tireless work in serving our customers with passion, dignity and respect. I look forward to continuing to build value for our shareholders in what has been an exceptionally strong year for our company.”

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended June 30, As Reported Adjusted1 in millions, except per share amounts 2026

2025

2026

2025

Total revenues $ 418.7 $ 311.0 $ 408.4 $ 311.0 Gross profit $ 246.2 $ 183.6 $ 240.3 $ 183.6 Income before income taxes $ 52.0 $ 34.7 $ 50.6 $ 33.3 Consolidated net income attributable to EZCORP $ 38.2 $ 26.5 $ 37.2 $ 24.5 Diluted earnings per share attributable to EZCORP $ 0.48 $ 0.34 $ 0.47 $ 0.32 EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) $ 67.2 $ 45.7 $ 65.6 $ 44.3

PLO increased 33% to $387.2 million (18% on a same-store 2 basis), primarily due to higher average loan size and continued strong pawn demand.

basis), primarily due to higher average loan size and continued strong pawn demand. Total revenues increased 35% and gross profit increased 34%, reflecting improved pawn service charges (PSC), merchandise sales, and jewelry scrap sales. Excluding SMG, total revenues increased 21% and gross profit increased 22%.

PSC increased 32% as a result of higher average PLO and additional stores.

Merchandise sales gross margin increased to 38% from 36%, while aged general merchandise decreased 132 basis points (bps) to 1.3% of total general merchandise inventory.

Jewelry scrap sales increased 110% due to the increase in gold price and jewelry purchases, and jewelry scrap sales gross margin decreased from 29% to 26%.

Net inventory increased 40% (21% on a same-store basis) due to an increase in PLO, layaways and purchases. Inventory turnover down to 2.3x, from 2.4x.

Store expenses increased 30% (12% on a same-store basis), primarily due to labor costs, including minimum wage increases in Latin America.

General and administrative expenses increased 24%, primarily due to labor costs (including higher incentive compensation) and expenses associated with SMG.

Income before taxes increased to $52.0 million, up 50% from $34.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased 48% to $65.6 million.

Diluted earnings per share increased 41% to $0.48. On an adjusted basis, diluted earnings per share increased 47% to $0.47.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased to $311.0 million from $472.1 million as of June 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by the retirement of SMG’s existing third-party indebtedness of $134.2 million and cash used for acquisitions.





SEGMENT RESULTS

U.S. Pawn

PLO increased 15% to $254.5 million (13% on a same-store basis) due to an increase in average loan size and continued strong loan demand.

Total revenues and gross profit increased 14%, driven by increased jewelry scrap sales, PSC, and merchandise sales.

PSC increased 13% as a result of higher average PLO.

Merchandise sales increased 6% (3% on a same-store basis), and sales gross margin increased by 130 bps to 40%.

Jewelry scrap sales increased 57% due to the increase in gold price and jewelry purchases, and jewelry scrap sales gross margin decreased from 29% to 27%.

Net inventory increased 28% (24% on a same-store basis) due to increase in PLO, layaways and purchases; inventory turnover remained consistent at 2.0x. Aged general merchandise decreased by 90 bps to 1.9%, or $0.7 million of total general merchandise inventory.

Store expenses increased 8% (6% on a same-store basis), primarily due to increased labor, in line with store activity.

Segment contribution increased 24% to $61.6 million.

Segment store count increased to 560 due to the acquisition of 1 store during the quarter.





Latin America Pawn

PLO increased 40% to $98.9 million (33% on constant currency basis). On a same-store basis, PLO increased 35% (28% increase on a constant currency basis) due to strong loan demand and improved operational performance.

Total revenues increased 37% (25% on constant currency basis), and gross profit increased 44% (32% on a constant currency basis), primarily due to increased jewelry scrap sales, PSC and merchandise sales.

PSC increased to $42.9 million, an increase of 37% (26% on a constant currency basis) as a result of higher average PLO.

Merchandise sales increased 31% (20% on constant currency basis) and 21% on a same-store basis (11% increase on a constant currency basis). Merchandise sales gross margin increased to 36% from 31%.

Jewelry scrap sales increased 138% due to the increase in gold price, and jewelry scrap sales gross margin decreased from 29% to 26%.

Net inventory increased 27% (21% on a constant currency basis) due to an increase in PLO. Inventory turnover remained consistent at 3.1x. On a same-store basis, net inventory increased by 11% (5% on a constant currency basis). Aged general merchandise remained below 1% of total general merchandise inventory.

Store expenses increased 38% (27% on a constant currency basis) and increased 28% on a same-store basis (17% on a constant currency basis) due to increased labor, in line with store activity and minimum wage increases.

Segment contribution increased 56% to $24.8 million (43% on a constant currency basis to $22.8 million).

Segment store count increased by 41 stores to 881 during the quarter due to 33 acquired stores and 9 de novo stores, partially offset by 1 store consolidation.





SMG

During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, we acquired the remaining membership interests in Founders, resulting in 100% ownership, and increased our ownership of SMG to 97.4%. In July 2026, we acquired the remaining shares of SMG, making it wholly owned. As SMG was not owned during the comparable prior-year period, results are presented on an absolute basis without year-over-year comparisons.

PLO of $33.8 million and net inventory of $28.9 million, with aged general merchandise at 1.1% of total general merchandise inventory.

Total revenues were $43.1 million, comprised of merchandise sales of $17.1 million (with a margin of 31%), PSC of $14.3 million, and jewelry scrap sales of $11.7 million (with a margin of 24%).

Store expenses totaled $16.0 million.

Segment contribution was $5.9 million.

Segment store count increased to 108 due to the addition of 1 de novo store.





FORM 10-Q

EZCORP’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://investors.ezcorp.com. EZCORP shareholders may obtain a paper copy of the report, free of charge, by sending a request to the investor relations contact below.

CONFERENCE CALL

EZCORP will host a conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 8:00 am Central Time to discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 results. Analysts and institutional investors may participate on the conference call by registering online at https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0b21f04d441c43378152bf0ac5860ad3. Once registered you will receive the dial-in details with a unique PIN to join the call. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/74c6ptw7. A replay of the conference call will be available online at http://investors.ezcorp.com shortly after the end of the call.

ABOUT EZCORP

Formed in 1989, EZCORP is a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. We also sell pre-owned and recycled merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and merchandise purchased from customers. We are dedicated to satisfying the short-term cash needs of consumers who are both cash and credit constrained, focusing on an industry-leading customer experience. EZCORP is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol EZPW.

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FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s strategy, initiatives and expected performance. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations as to the outcome and timing of future events. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, including all statements regarding the Company's strategy, initiatives and future performance, that address activities or results that the Company plans, expects, believes, projects, estimates or anticipates, will, should or may occur in the future, including future financial or operating results, are forward-looking statements. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of uncertainties and other factors, including operating risks, liquidity risks, legislative or regulatory developments, market factors, current or future litigation and risks associated with pandemics. For a discussion of these and other factors affecting the Company’s business and prospects, see the Company’s annual, quarterly and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

Contact:

Email: Investor_Relations@ezcorp.com

Phone: (512) 314-2220

Note: Percentages are calculated from the underlying numbers in thousands and, as a result, may not agree to the percentages calculated from numbers in millions. Numbers may not foot or cross foot due to rounding.

1“Adjusted” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes certain items. “Constant currency” basis, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. For additional information about these calculations, as well as a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Information” at the end of this release.

2“Same-store” basis, which is a financial measure, includes stores open the entirety of the comparable periods.





EZCORP, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share amount) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 209,655 $ 168,624 $ 634,267 $ 524,434 Jewelry scrap sales 56,575 26,970 177,724 64,640 Pawn service charges 152,475 115,339 435,520 348,262 Other revenues 43 48 137 131 Total revenues 418,748 310,981 1,247,648 937,467 Merchandise cost of goods sold 130,755 108,226 400,299 341,605 Jewelry scrap cost of goods sold 41,806 19,116 118,158 48,367 Gross profit 246,187 183,639 729,191 547,495 Operating expenses: Store expenses 147,693 113,382 422,584 335,385 General and administrative 33,999 27,521 95,230 76,805 Depreciation and amortization 9,650 8,003 27,994 24,358 Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other 25 — 112 25 Other operating income — (1,262 ) — (1,262 ) Total operating expenses 191,367 147,644 545,920 435,311 Operating income 54,820 35,995 183,271 112,184 Interest expense 8,353 8,458 24,873 14,886 Interest income (2,786 ) (5,440 ) (10,187 ) (9,408 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates (1,895 ) (1,200 ) (4,884 ) (4,180 ) Other (income) expense (861 ) (536 ) (3,197 ) 377 Income before income taxes 52,009 34,713 176,666 110,509 Income tax expense 13,515 8,210 44,284 27,600 Consolidated net income 38,494 26,503 132,382 82,909 Consolidated net (income) attributable to non-controlling interest (295 ) — (776 ) — Consolidated net income attributable to EZCORP $ 38,199 $ 26,503 $ 131,606 $ 82,909 Basic earnings per share attributable to EZCORP $ 0.62 $ 0.45 $ 2.14 $ 1.47 Diluted earnings per share attributable to EZCORP $ 0.48 $ 0.34 $ 1.65 $ 1.08 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 61,535 59,134 61,476 56,308 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 83,358 82,918 83,371 83,144









EZCORP, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amount) June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 311,026 $ 472,088 $ 469,524 Short-term restricted cash 1,752 9,609 525 Pawn loans 387,195 291,634 307,496 Pawn service charges receivable, net 57,450 45,410 48,733 Inventory, net 316,347 225,489 248,457 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,771 43,417 51,221 Total current assets 1,116,541 1,087,647 1,125,956 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 26,549 13,753 18,123 Other investments 6,883 51,903 51,903 Property and equipment, net 89,007 67,439 75,331 Right-of-use assets 281,159 236,064 236,462 Long-term restricted cash 13,920 5,380 14,664 Goodwill 475,436 321,907 324,889 Intangible assets, net 124,679 57,960 58,832 Deferred tax asset, net 13,752 25,841 29,455 Other assets, net 18,307 15,174 15,594 Total assets $ 2,166,233 $ 1,883,068 $ 1,951,209 Liabilities and equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 119,808 78,756 105,443 Customer layaway deposits 42,534 33,336 33,901 Operating lease liabilities, current 69,755 60,183 61,228 Total current liabilities 232,097 172,275 200,572 Long-term debt, net 519,494 517,601 518,076 Deferred tax liability, net 2,669 2,017 2,571 Operating lease liabilities 221,499 184,295 184,736 Other long-term liabilities 22,769 16,822 19,769 Total liabilities 998,528 893,010 925,724 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Class A Non-Voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 100,000,000; issued and outstanding: 58,503,051 as of June 30, 2026; 57,992,965 as of June 30, 2025; 57,921,451 as of September 30, 2025 585 580 579 Class B Voting Common Stock, convertible, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 3,000,000; issued and outstanding: 2,970,171 as of June 30, 2026, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025 30 30 30 Additional paid-in capital 453,600 448,073 450,892 Retained earnings 739,396 586,549 612,687 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,029 ) (45,174 ) (38,703 ) Total EZCORP equity 1,164,582 990,058 1,025,485 Non-controlling interest 3,123 — — Total equity 1,167,705 990,058 1,025,485 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,166,233 $ 1,883,068 $ 1,951,209











EZCORP, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Operating activities: Net income $ 132,382 $ 82,909 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,994 24,358 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,419 1,238 Non-cash lease expense 51,276 43,889 Deferred income taxes 1 (542 ) Other adjustments (873 ) (1,877 ) Provision for inventory reserve (680 ) 39 Stock compensation expense 12,644 9,213 Equity in net income from investment in unconsolidated affiliates (4,884 ) (4,180 ) Gain from remeasurement of previously held equity interest (1,596 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions: Pawn service charges receivable (2,697 ) (364 ) Inventory (15,471 ) (9,205 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets 1,086 (74 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (70,766 ) (58,023 ) Customer layaway deposits 6,282 11,276 Income taxes (5,729 ) (927 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 130,388 97,730 Investing activities: Loans made (948,262 ) (738,670 ) Loans repaid 535,597 417,734 Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral 358,661 291,903 Capital expenditures (27,808 ) (23,051 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (31,135 ) (17,093 ) Issuance of notes receivable (9,000 ) — Proceeds of notes receivable — 241 Investment in unconsolidated affiliate (7,448 ) (718 ) Dividends from unconsolidated affiliates 3,929 3,614 Net cash used in investing activities (125,466 ) (66,040 ) Financing activities: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (6,347 ) (3,971 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt — 300,000 Debt issuance cost — (7,563 ) Payments on debt (134,151 ) (6,410 ) Purchase and retirement of treasury stock (8,038 ) (6,000 ) Payment of contingent consideration (550 ) — Acquisition of non-controlling interest (14,313 ) — Payments of finance leases (761 ) (450 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (164,160 ) 275,606 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,223 (26 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (158,015 ) 307,270 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 484,713 179,807 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 326,698 $ 487,077









EZCORP, Inc.

OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS

(Unaudited)



As a result of the acquisition of Founders One, LLC and its subsidiary Simple Management Group, Inc. effective January 2, 2026, the composition of our reportable segments changed beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. SMG is now reported as a standalone reportable segment. Our equity interest in Cash Converters International Limited is now included within Corporate. Prior period segment information has been recast to reclassify Cash Converters equity income and interest income from notes receivable from Founders from the 'Other Investments' segment to Corporate. Because SMG was not a consolidated subsidiary in any prior period presented, no prior period SMG segment results exist.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn SMG Total

Segments Corporate

Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 118,762 $ 73,776 $ 17,117 $ 209,655 $ — $ 209,655 Jewelry scrap sales 37,231 7,670 11,674 56,575 — 56,575 Pawn service charges 95,209 42,949 14,317 152,475 — 152,475 Other revenues 29 14 — 43 — 43 Total revenues 251,231 124,409 43,108 418,748 — 418,748 Merchandise cost of goods sold 71,530 47,477 11,748 130,755 — 130,755 Jewelry scrap cost of goods sold 27,183 5,701 8,922 41,806 — 41,806 Gross profit 152,518 71,231 22,438 246,187 — 246,187 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 88,034 43,633 16,026 147,693 — 147,693 General and administrative — — — — 33,999 33,999 Depreciation and amortization 2,837 2,891 635 6,363 3,287 9,650 Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other 4 21 — 25 — 25 Interest expense — — — — 8,353 8,353 Interest income — — — — (2,786 ) (2,786 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates — — — — (1,895 ) (1,895 ) Other (income) expense — (123 ) (157 ) (280 ) (581 ) (861 ) Segment contribution $ 61,643 $ 24,809 $ 5,934 $ 92,386 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 92,386 $ (40,377 ) $ 52,009









Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Total

Segments Corporate

Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 112,249 $ 56,375 $ 168,624 $ — $ 168,624 Jewelry scrap sales 23,750 3,220 26,970 — 26,970 Pawn service charges 83,930 31,409 115,339 — 115,339 Other revenues 31 17 48 — 48 Total revenues 219,960 91,021 310,981 — 310,981 Merchandise cost of goods sold 69,084 39,142 108,226 — 108,226 Jewelry scrap cost of goods sold 16,814 2,302 19,116 — 19,116 Gross profit 134,062 49,577 183,639 — 183,639 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 81,843 31,539 113,382 — 113,382 General and administrative — — — 27,521 27,521 Depreciation and amortization 2,651 2,156 4,807 3,196 8,003 Other operating income — — — (1,262 ) (1,262 ) Interest expense — — — 8,458 8,458 Interest income(a) — — — (5,440 ) (5,440 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates(b) — — — (1,200 ) (1,200 ) Other (income) expense — (12 ) (12 ) (524 ) (536 ) Segment contribution $ 49,568 $ 15,894 $ 65,462 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 65,462 $ (30,749 ) $ 34,713





(a) Interest income includes $0.6 million of interest income from notes receivable from Founders, which has been recast from the "Other Investments" segment to Corporate to conform to the current period presentation. (b) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates includes $1.4 million of equity income from CCV, which has been recast from the "Other Investments" segment to Corporate to conform to the current period presentation.









Nine Months Ended June 30, 2026 (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn SMG Total

Segments Corporate

Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 385,688 $ 213,643 $ 34,936 $ 634,267 $ — $ 634,267 Jewelry scrap sales 128,236 18,704 30,784 177,724 — 177,724 Pawn service charges 289,153 117,668 28,699 435,520 — 435,520 Other revenues 90 47 — 137 — 137 Total revenues 803,167 350,062 94,419 1,247,648 — 1,247,648 Merchandise cost of goods sold 236,864 139,773 23,662 400,299 — 400,299 Jewelry scrap cost of goods sold 83,205 12,771 22,182 118,158 — 118,158 Gross profit 483,098 197,518 48,575 729,191 — 729,191 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 264,182 125,762 32,640 422,584 — 422,584 General and administrative — — — — 95,230 95,230 Depreciation and amortization 8,369 8,159 1,309 17,837 10,157 27,994 Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other 91 21 — 112 — 112 Interest expense — — — — 24,873 24,873 Interest income(c) — — — — (10,187 ) (10,187 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates(d) — — — — (4,884 ) (4,884 ) Other (income) expense — (489 ) (119 ) (608 ) (2,589 ) (3,197 ) Segment contribution $ 210,456 $ 64,065 $ 14,745 $ 289,266 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 289,266 $ (112,600 ) $ 176,666





(c) Interest income includes $1.0 million of interest income from notes receivable from Founders recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, which has been recast from the "Other Investments" segment to Corporate to conform to the current period presentation. (d) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates includes $1.8 million of equity income from CCV recorded in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, which has been recast from the "Other Investments" segment to Corporate to conform to the current period presentation.









Nine Months Ended June 30, 2025 (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Total

Segments Corporate

Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 357,964 $ 166,470 $ 524,434 $ — $ 524,434 Jewelry scrap sales 56,146 8,494 64,640 — 64,640 Pawn service charges 259,354 88,908 348,262 — 348,262 Other revenues 82 49 131 — 131 Total revenues 673,546 263,921 937,467 — 937,467 Merchandise cost of goods sold 225,412 116,193 341,605 — 341,605 Jewelry scrap cost of goods sold 42,017 6,350 48,367 — 48,367 Gross profit 406,117 141,378 547,495 — 547,495 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 245,042 90,343 335,385 — 335,385 General and administrative — — — 76,805 76,805 Depreciation and amortization 8,050 6,191 14,241 10,117 24,358 Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other 17 8 25 — 25 Other operating income — — — (1,262 ) (1,262 ) Interest expense — — — 14,886 14,886 Interest income(e) — — — (9,408 ) (9,408 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates(f) — — — (4,180 ) (4,180 ) Other (income) expense (7 ) (220 ) (227 ) 604 377 Segment contribution $ 153,015 $ 45,056 $ 198,071 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 198,071 $ (87,562 ) $ 110,509





(e) Interest income includes $1.8 million of interest income from notes receivable from Founders, which has been recast from the "Other Investments" segment to Corporate to conform to the current period presentation. (f) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates includes $4.9 million of equity income from CCV, which has been recast from the "Other Investments" segment to Corporate to conform to the current period presentation.









EZCORP, Inc.

STORE COUNT ACTIVITY

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2026 U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn SMG Consolidated As of September 30, 2025 545 815 — 1,360 New locations opened — 7 — 7 Locations acquired 3 14 — 17 Locations combined or closed (1 ) — — (1 ) As of December 31, 2025 547 836 — 1,383 New locations opened — 4 2 6 Locations acquired 12 — 105 117 As of March 31, 2026 559 840 107 1,506 New locations opened — 9 1 10 Locations acquired 1 33 — 34 Locations combined or closed — (1 ) — (1 ) As of June 30, 2026 560 881 108 1,549





Nine Months Ended June 30, 2025 U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Consolidated As of September 30, 2024 542 737 1,279 New locations opened — 4 4 As of December 31, 2024 542 741 1,283 New locations opened — 9 9 Locations acquired — 1 1 Locations combined or closed — (9 ) (9 ) As of March 31, 2025 542 742 1,284 New locations opened — 10 10 Locations acquired 3 40 43 Locations combined or closed — (1 ) (1 ) As of June 30, 2025 545 791 1,336





Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we provide certain other non-GAAP financial information on a constant currency (“constant currency”) and adjusted basis. We use constant currency results to evaluate our Latin America Pawn operations, which are denominated primarily in Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzales and other Latin American currencies. We believe that presentation of constant currency and adjusted results is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our operations and reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. We use this non-GAAP financial information primarily to evaluate and compare operating results across accounting periods.

Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statement of operations items denominated in local currency to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. In addition, we have an equity method investment that is denominated in Australian dollars and is translated into U.S. dollars. We used the end-of-period rate for balance sheet items and the average closing daily exchange rate on a monthly basis during the appropriate period for statement of operations items. The end-of-period and approximate average exchange rates for each applicable currency as compared to U.S. dollars as of and for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 were as follows:

June 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 2026 2025 Mexican peso 17.5 18.8 17.4 19.5 17.8 20.0 Guatemalan quetzal 7.5 7.6 7.5 7.6 7.5 7.6 Honduran lempira 26.4 25.8 26.4 25.7 26.3 25.2 Australian dollar 1.5 1.5 1.4 1.6 1.5 1.6

Our statement of operations constant currency results reflect the monthly exchange rate fluctuations and so are not directly calculable from the above rates. Constant currency results, where presented, also exclude the foreign currency gain or loss.

Miscellaneous Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026 2025 Consolidated net income $ 38.5 $ 26.5 Interest expense 8.4 8.5 Interest income (2.8 ) (5.4 ) Income tax expense 13.5 8.2 Depreciation and amortization 9.7 8.0 EBITDA $ 67.2 $ 45.7





Total

Revenues Gross

Profit Income

Before Tax Tax Effect Consolidated

Net Income Diluted

EPS EBITDA 2026 Q3 Reported $ 418.7 $ 246.2 $ 52.0 $ 13.5 $ 38.5 $ 0.48 $ 67.2 Tax Impact — — — — — — — FX impact — — — — — — — Constant Currency (10.3 ) (5.9 ) (1.4 ) (0.4 ) (1.0 ) (0.01 ) (1.6 ) 2026 Q3 Adjusted $ 408.4 $ 240.3 $ 50.6 $ 13.1 $ 37.5 $ 0.47 $ 65.6





Total

Revenues Gross

Profit Income

Before Tax Tax Effect Consolidated

Net Income Diluted

EPS EBITDA 2025 Q3 Reported 311.0 183.6 34.7 8.2 26.5 0.34 45.7 Corporate lease termination — — (1.3 ) (0.3 ) (1.0 ) (0.01 ) (1.3 ) Non-recurring foreign tax expense — — — 0.9 (0.9 ) (0.01 ) — FX impact — — (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) 2025 Q3 Adjusted $ 311.0 $ 183.6 $ 33.3 $ 8.8 $ 24.5 $ 0.32 $ 44.3









Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2026 (in millions) U.S. Dollar Amount Percentage Change YOY U.S. Dollar Amount Percentage Change YOY Consolidated revenues $ 418.7 35 % $ 1,247.6 33 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (10.3 ) (29.8 ) Constant currency consolidated revenues $ 408.4 31 % $ 1,217.8 30 % Consolidated gross profit $ 246.2 34 % $ 729.2 33 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (5.9 ) (16.6 ) Constant currency consolidated gross profit $ 240.3 31 % $ 712.6 30 % Consolidated net inventory $ 316.3 40 % $ 316.3 40 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (3.8 ) (3.8 ) Constant currency consolidated net inventory $ 312.5 39 % $ 312.5 39 % Latin America Pawn gross profit $ 71.2 44 % $ 197.5 40 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (5.8 ) (16.6 ) Constant currency Latin America Pawn gross profit $ 65.4 32 % $ 180.9 28 % Latin America Pawn PLO $ 98.9 40 % $ 98.9 40 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (5.2 ) (5.2 ) Constant currency Latin America Pawn PLO $ 93.7 33 % $ 93.7 33 % Latin America Pawn PSC revenues $ 42.9 37 % $ 117.7 32 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (3.3 ) (9.5 ) Constant currency Latin America Pawn PSC revenues $ 39.6 26 % $ 108.2 22 % Latin America Pawn merchandise sales $ 73.8 31 % $ 213.6 28 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (6.1 ) (18.3 ) Constant currency Latin America Pawn merchandise sales $ 67.7 20 % $ 195.3 17 % Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax $ 24.8 56 % $ 64.1 42 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (2.0 ) (5.2 ) Constant currency Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax $ 22.8 43 % $ 58.9 31 %



