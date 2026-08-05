Pennant Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Conference Call and Webcast scheduled for tomorrow, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 am MT

 | Source: Pennant Group, Inc. Pennant Group, Inc.

EAGLE, Idaho, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, today announced its operating results, reporting GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.25 for the second quarter of 2026. Pennant also reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter(1).

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Total revenue for the second quarter was $298.0 million, an increase of $78.5 million or 35.8% over the prior year quarter;
  • Net income for the second quarter was $9.1 million, an increase of $2.0 million or 28.2% over the prior year quarter;
  • Adjusted net income for the second quarter was $12.8 million, an increase of $3.4 million or 36.5% over the prior year quarter;
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR for the second quarter was $37.6 million, an increase of $9.4 million or 33.3% over the prior year quarter;
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $24.3 million, an increase of $7.9 million or 48.2% over the prior year quarter;
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA prior to NCI for the second quarter was $26.1 million, an increase of $8.8 million or 51.0% over the prior year quarter;
  • Home Health and Hospice Services segment revenue for the second quarter was $237.8 million, an increase of $71.8 million or 43.2% over the prior year quarter;
  • Home Health and Hospice Services segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the second quarter was $41.0 million, an increase of $13.3 million or 47.9% over the prior year quarter; segment adjusted EBITDA from operations for the second quarter was $37.7 million, an increase of $12.3 million or 48.2% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations prior to NCI for the second quarter $39.6 million, an increase of $13.2 million or 50.0% over the prior year quarter;
  • Total home health admissions for the second quarter were 28,947, an increase of 11,115 or 62.3% over the prior year quarter; same store home health admissions for the second quarter were 17,854, an increase of 1,573 or 9.7% over the prior year quarter; total Medicare home health admissions for the second quarter were 11,916, an increase of 4,936 or 70.7% over the prior year quarter; same store Medicare home health admissions for the second quarter were 7,372, an increase of 883 or 13.6% over the prior year quarter;
  • Hospice average daily census for the second quarter was 5,477, an increase of 1,568 or 40.1% compared to the prior year quarter; same store hospice average daily census for the second quarter was 4,089, an increase of 397 or 10.8% compared to the prior year quarter;
  • Senior Living Services segment revenue for the second quarter was $60.2 million, an increase of $6.7 million or 12.6% over the prior year quarter; average occupancy for the second quarter was 78.9%, an increase of 10 basis points over the prior year quarter, same store average occupancy for the second quarter was 81.6%, an increase of 150 basis points over the prior year quarter, average monthly revenue per occupied room for the second quarter was $5,392, an increase of $204 or 3.9% over the prior year quarter, and same store average monthly revenue per occupied room for the second quarter was $5,413, an increase of $282 or 5.5% over the prior year quarter;
  • Senior Living segment adjusted EBITDAR from operations for the second quarter was $16.0 million, an increase of $1.2 million or 7.9% over the prior year quarter; and segment adjusted EBITDA from operations for the second quarter was $5.8 million, an increase of $0.7 million or 13.2% over the prior year quarter.  
(1) See "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.”
    

Operating Results

“Pennant delivered another strong quarter, putting us on pace to exceed the top end of our original full year guidance,” said Brent Guerisoli, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are driving operational excellence across both segments, including at our recently-acquired operations in the southeast, even as we complete their integration. That process is unfolding ahead of our expectations, and we are now transitioning the two largest waves of operations, which we expect to fully complete by the middle of the fourth quarter.”

“Our segments continue to deliver healthy growth,” said John Gochnour, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer. “We have been focused on operational excellence at every level, which is producing compelling clinical results and record financial performance. In the home health and hospice segment, years of rigorous investment and innovation helped us weather the challenging reimbursement environment of the last few years and now positions us to benefit from the more stable payment landscape that appears ahead. On the senior living side, our focus on finding and developing great leaders has enabled us to pursue numerous attractive acquisitions year-to-date, build out local care continuums, and continue to grow our real estate portfolio.”

A discussion of the Company’s use of Non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below. Reconciliations of net income to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA prior to NCI, as well as a reconciliation of GAAP earnings per share, net income to adjusted net earnings per share and adjusted net income, appear in the financial data portion of this release. More complete information is contained in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, which will be filed with the SEC and will be available to be viewed on the Company’s website at www.pennantgroup.com.

2026 Guidance Update

Management is providing updating 2026 annual guidance as follows: total revenue is anticipated to be between $1,171.1 million and $1,190.1 million; full year 2026 adjusted earnings per diluted share is anticipated to be between $1.34 and $1.41; full year 2026 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be between $94.4 million and $98.0 million; and full year adjusted EBITDA prior to NCI is anticipated to be $101.5 million to $105.1 million.

The Company’s updated 2026 annual guidance is based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 37.0 million and a 26.0% effective tax rate. The guidance includes among other things, certain costs relating to our transition services agreement with UnitedHealth, reimbursement rate adjustments and no unannounced acquisitions. It excludes net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, the tax-effected costs at start-up operations, share-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, and gain (loss) on disposition of assets and impairments.
   
Lynette Walbom, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, also stated, “We believe providing updated annual adjusted consolidated EBITDA guidance in addition to updated annual revenue and adjusted earnings per share guidance is helpful to understanding our expectations for our business and operational cash flow. This updated guidance reflects management’s expectations based on year-to-date performance and current operating conditions. Our guidance includes revenue in the range of $196.0 to $198.0 million, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $17.0 to $18.6 million, and adjusted EBITDA prior to NCI of $20.8 to $22.5 million relating to these former UnitedHealth and Amedisys assets.”

Conference Call

A live webcast will be held tomorrow, August 6, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain time (12:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss Pennant’s second quarter 2026 financial results. To listen to the webcast, or to view any financial or statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors Relations section of Pennant’s website at https://investor.pennantgroup.com. The webcast will be recorded and will be available for replay via the website.

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 175 home health and hospice agencies and 69 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at www.pennantgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains, and the related conference call and webcast will include, forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions and beliefs about its business, financial performance, operating results, the industry in which it operates and other future events. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding growth prospects, future operating and financial performance, and acquisition activities. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to materially and adversely differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

These risks and uncertainties relate to the company’s business, its industry and its common stock and include: reduced prices and reimbursement rates for its services; its ability to acquire, develop, manage or improve operations, its ability to manage its increasing borrowing costs as it incurs additional indebtedness to fund the acquisition and development of operations; its ability to access capital on a cost-effective basis to continue to successfully implement its growth strategy; its operating margins and profitability could suffer if it is unable to grow and manage effectively its increasing number of operations; competition from other companies in the acquisition, development and operation of facilities; its ability to defend claims and lawsuits, including professional liability claims alleging that our services resulted in personal injury, and other regulatory-related claims; and the application of existing or proposed government regulations, or the adoption of new laws and regulations, that could limit its business operations, require it to incur significant expenditures or limit its ability to relocate its operations if necessary. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-Q and/or 10-K, for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect Pennant’s business, prospects and any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Pennant does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
The Pennant Group, Inc.
(208) 401-1400
ir@pennantgroup.com

SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.

 
THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited, in thousands, except for per-share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
   2026   2025   2026   2025 
         
Revenue $297,984  $219,501  $583,348  $429,343 
         
Expense:        
Cost of services  242,635   177,275   475,297   346,020 
Rent—cost of services  13,428   11,925   26,526   23,640 
General and administrative expense  21,614   17,597   41,301   32,437 
Depreciation and amortization  3,112   2,224   5,728   4,116 
Loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment, net  9   (1,048)  9   (1,048)
Total expenses  280,798   207,973   548,861   405,165 
Income from operations  17,186   11,528   34,487   24,178 
Other expense, net:        
Other income  626   255   480   186 
Income from equity method investment  370      370    
Interest expense, net  (3,348)  (1,204)  (6,416)  (2,409)
Other expense, net  (2,352)  (949)  (5,566)  (2,223)
Income before provision for income taxes  14,834   10,579   28,921   21,955 
Provision for income taxes  3,936   2,598   7,730   5,452 
Net income  10,898   7,981   21,191   16,503 
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest  1,816   896   3,590   1,643 
Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $9,082  $7,085  $17,601  $14,860 
Earnings per share:        
Basic $0.26  $0.21  $0.51  $0.43 
Diluted $0.25  $0.20  $0.49  $0.42 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:        
Basic  34,835   34,529   34,781   34,500 
Diluted  35,957   35,372   35,857   35,284 
                 


THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value)
 
  June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
Assets    
Current assets:    
Cash $        15,273          $        17,024         
Accounts receivable—less allowance for credit losses of $766 and $681, at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively          133,182                   123,109         
Prepaid expenses and other current assets          35,136                   27,273         
Total current assets          183,591                   167,406         
Property and equipment, net          75,296                   60,984         
Operating lease right-of-use assets          286,237                   275,947         
Deferred tax assets, net          844                   478         
Restricted and other assets          27,294                   26,676         
Equity method investment          28,798                   —         
Goodwill          235,789                   237,246         
Other indefinite-lived intangibles          199,442                   199,442         
Total assets $        1,037,291          $        968,179         
Liabilities and equity    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $        26,241          $        25,171         
Accrued wages and related liabilities          60,473                   65,229         
Operating lease liabilities—current          26,551                   25,013         
Current maturities of long-term debt          5,000                   5,000         
Other accrued liabilities          34,141                   26,851         
Total current liabilities          152,406                   147,264         
Long-term operating lease liabilities—less current portion          263,364                   254,311         
Deferred tax liabilities, net          1,804                   150         
Other long-term liabilities          22,776                   23,365         
Long-term debt          192,499                   168,837         
Total liabilities          632,849                   593,927         
Commitments and contingencies    
Equity:    
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 35,081 and 34,848 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at June 30, 2026; and 34,878 and 34,626 shares issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2025          35                   35         
Additional paid-in capital          254,832                   245,833         
Retained earnings          104,401                   86,800         
Treasury stock, at cost, 3 shares at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025          (65)          (65)
Total The Pennant Group, Inc. stockholders’ equity          359,203                   332,603         
Noncontrolling interest          45,239                   41,649         
Total equity          404,442                   374,252         
Total liabilities and equity $        1,037,291          $        968,179         
         


THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
 
The following table presents selected data from our condensed consolidated statements of cash flows for the periods presented:
 
  Six Months Ended June 30,
   2026   2025 
Net cash provided by operating activities $18,425  $13,414 
Net cash used in investing activities  (45,301)  (60,355)
Net cash provided by financing activities  25,125   37,080 
Net decrease in cash  (1,751)  (9,861)
Cash beginning of period  17,024   24,246 
Cash end of period $15,273  $14,385 
         


THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
REVENUE BY SEGMENT
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
 
The following table sets forth our total revenue by segment and as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,
   2026   2025 
  Revenue
Dollars		 Revenue
Percentage		 Revenue
Dollars		 Revenue
Percentage
         
Home health and hospice services        
Home health $119,447 40.1% $79,194 36.1%
Hospice  103,580 34.8   73,770 33.6 
Home care and other(a)  14,743 4.9   13,056 5.9 
Total home health and hospice services  237,770 79.8   166,020 75.6 
Senior living services  60,214 20.2   53,481 24.4 
Total revenue $297,984 100.0% $219,501 100.0%


(a)Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.
  


  Six Months Ended June 30,
   2026   2025 
  Revenue
Dollars		 Revenue
Percentage		 Revenue
Dollars		 Revenue
Percentage
         
Home health and hospice services        
Home health $234,863 40.3% $153,312 35.7%
Hospice  202,739 34.8   144,356 33.6 
Home care and other(a)  29,257 4.9   28,222 6.6 
Total home health and hospice services  466,859 80.0   325,890 75.9 
Senior living services  116,489 20.0   103,453 24.1 
Total revenue $583,348 100.0% $429,343 100.0%


(a)Home care and other revenue is included with home health revenue in other disclosures in this press release.
  


THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
SELECT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
(unaudited, total revenue dollars in thousands)
 
The following table summarizes our overall home health and hospice performance indicators for the each of the dates or periods indicated:
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		    
   2026  2025 Change % Change
Total agency results:         
Home health and hospice revenue $237,770 $166,020 $71,750  43.2%
         
Home health services:        
Total home health admissions  28,947  17,832  11,115  62.3%
Total Medicare home health admissions  11,916  6,980  4,936  70.7%
Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $3,716 $3,788 $(72) (1.9)%
Hospice services:        
Total hospice admissions  4,844  3,500  1,344  38.4%
Average daily census  5,477  3,909  1,568  40.1%
Hospice Medicare revenue per day $191 $190 $1  0.5%


  Three Months Ended
June 30,		    
   2026  2025 Change % Change
Same agency(b) results:         
Home health and hospice revenue $165,357 $149,386 $15,971 10.7%
         
Home health services:        
Total home health admissions  17,854  16,281  1,573 9.7%
Total Medicare home health admissions  7,372  6,489  883 13.6%
Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $3,823 $3,806 $17 0.4%
Hospice services:        
Total hospice admissions  3,564  3,275  289 8.8%
Average daily census  4,089  3,692  397 10.8%
Hospice Medicare revenue per day $195 $184 $11 6.0%


  Six Months Ended
June 30,		    
   2026  2025 Change % Change
Total agency results:         
Home health and hospice revenue $466,859 $325,890 $140,969  43.3%
         
Home health services:        
Total home health admissions  59,668  36,710  22,958  62.5%
Total Medicare home health admissions  25,219  14,579  10,640  73.0%
Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $3,689 $3,744 $(55) (1.5)%
Hospice services:        
Total hospice admissions  9,649  7,283  2,366  32.5%
Average daily census  5,339  3,852  1,487  38.6%
Hospice Medicare revenue per day $191 $190 $1  0.5%


  Six Months Ended
June 30,		    
   2026  2025 Change % Change
Same agency(b) results:         
Home health and hospice revenue $325,274 $293,335 $31,939 10.9%
         
Home health services:        
Total home health admissions  36,118  33,549  2,569 7.7%
Total Medicare home health admissions  15,065  13,537  1,528 11.3%
Average Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode(a) $3,787 $3,755 $32 0.9%
Hospice services:        
Total hospice admissions  7,143  6,809  334 4.9%
Average daily census  4,021  3,639  382 10.5%
Hospice Medicare revenue per day $192 $183 $9 4.9%


(a)The year to date average for Medicare revenue per 60-day completed episode includes post period claim adjustments for prior periods.
(b)Same agency results represent all agencies purchased or licensed prior to January 1, 2025.
  

The following table summarizes our senior living performance indicators for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		    
   2026   2025  Change % Change
Total senior living results:        
Senior living revenue $60,214  $53,481  $6,733  12.6%
         
Occupancy  78.9%  78.8%  0.1%  
Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $5,392  $5,188  $204  3.9%


  Three Months Ended June 30,    
   2026   2025  Change % Change
Same store senior living(a) results:         
Senior living revenue $52,868  $49,366  $3,502  7.1%
         
Occupancy  81.6%  80.1%  1.5%  
Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $5,413  $5,131  $282  5.5%
                

The following table summarizes our senior living performance indicators for the periods indicated:

  Six Months Ended
June 30,		    
   2026   2025  Change % Change
Total senior living results:        
Senior living revenue $116,489  $103,453  $13,036  12.6%
         
Occupancy  78.7%  78.7%  %  
Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $5,390  $5,165  $225  4.4%


  Six Months Ended
June 30,		    
   2026   2025  Change % Change
Same store senior living(a) results:         
Senior living revenue $104,418  $97,335  $7,083  7.3%
         
Occupancy  81.3%  79.6%  1.7%  
Average monthly revenue per occupied unit $5,395  $5,112  $283  5.5%


(a)Same store senior living results represent all senior living communities purchased or licensed prior to January 1, 2025, excluding affiliate memory care units in start-up operations.


 
THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
REVENUE BY PAYOR SOURCE
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
 
The following table presents our total revenue by payor source as a percentage of total revenue for the periods indicated:
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,
   2026   2025 
  Revenue
Dollars		 Revenue
Percentage		 Revenue
Dollars		 Revenue
Percentage
         
Revenue:        
Medicare $151,651 50.9% $103,821 47.3%
Medicaid  39,815 13.4   30,798 14.0 
Subtotal  191,466 64.3   134,619 61.3 
Managed care  47,925 16.1   30,619 13.9 
Private and other(a)  58,593 19.6   54,263 24.8 
Total revenue $297,984 100.0% $219,501 100.0%


(a)Private and other payors includes revenue from all payors generated in the Company’s home care operations and management services agreement.
  


  Six Months Ended June 30,
   2026   2025 
  Revenue
Dollars		 Revenue
Percentage		 Revenue
Dollars		 Revenue
Percentage
         
Revenue:        
Medicare $296,509 50.8% $204,946 47.8%
Medicaid  77,136 13.2   58,136 13.5 
Subtotal  373,645 64.0   263,082 61.3 
Managed care  93,652 16.1   61,333 14.3 
Private and other(a)  116,051 19.9   104,928 24.4 
Total revenue $583,348 100.0% $429,343 100.0%


(a)Private and other payors includes revenue from all payors generated in the Company’s home care operations and management services agreement.
  


THE PENNANT GROUP, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)
 
The following table reconciles net income to Non-GAAP net income for the periods presented:
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
   2026   2025   2026   2025 
         
Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $9,082  $7,085  $17,601  $14,860 
         
Non-GAAP adjustments        
Costs at start-up operations(a)  312   (61)  851   32 
Share-based compensation expense(b)  3,057   2,212   5,646   4,379 
Acquisition related costs(c)  350   2,166   704   2,438 
Activities associated with transitioning operations(d)     (982)     (907)
Transition services costs(e)  1,257      1,664    
Unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges(f)     16      67 
Provision for income taxes on Non-GAAP adjustments(g)  (1,214)  (1,024)  (2,094)  (1,833)
Non-GAAP net income $12,844  $9,412  $24,372  $19,036 
         
Dilutive Earnings Per Share As Reported        
Net Income $0.25  $0.20  $0.49  $0.42 
Average number of shares outstanding  35,957   35,372   35,857   35,284 
         
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share         
Net Income $0.36  $0.27  $0.68  $0.54 
Average number of shares outstanding  35,957   35,372   35,857   35,284 


(a) Represents results related to start-up operations.
     Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
      2026   2025   2026   2025 
  Revenue$(2,135) $(2,391) $(4,012) $(3,256)
  Cost of services 2,193   2,233   4,365   3,176 
  Rent 67   12   135   19 
  Depreciation & amortization 187   85   363   93 
  Total Non-GAAP adjustment$312  $(61) $851  $32 
            
(b) Represents share-based compensation expense incurred for the periods presented.
   
     Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
      2026   2025   2026   2025 
  Cost of services$1,672  $1,233  $3,090  $2,428 
  General and administrative 1,385   979   2,556   1,951 
  Total Non-GAAP adjustment$3,057  $2,212  $5,646  $4,379 
            
(c) Represents costs incurred to acquire an operation that are not capitalizable.


(d) During 2025, an affiliate of the Company held its memory care units in transition and converted the facility into an assisted living community. In 2026, this community is included in start-up operations.
     Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
      2026  2025   2026  2025 
  Cost of services   25  $ $45 
  Rent   52     104 
  Depreciation   2     5 
  Gain on disposition of property and equipment, net   (1,061)    (1,061)
  Total Non-GAAP adjustment$ $(982) $ $(907)
            
(e) Costs identified as redundant or non-recurring incurred by the Company as a result of the transition services agreement between the Company and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (“UnitedHealth”) entered into as part of the acquisition agreement consummated on October 1, 2025. All amounts are included in Cost of services. Fees incurred under the transition services agreement were $2,491 and $5,306 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.
            
(f) Represents other unusual, non-recurring, or redundant charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.
            
(g) Represents an adjustment to the provision for income tax to the year-to-date effective tax rate of 26.0% and 26.1% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively. This rate excludes the tax benefit of share-based payment awards.
   

The table below reconciles Consolidated net income to the Consolidated Non-GAAP financial measure, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, and to the Non-GAAP valuation measure, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR, for the periods presented:

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
   2026   2025   2026   2025 
         
Consolidated net income $10,898  $7,981  $21,191  $16,503 
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest  1,816   896   3,590   1,643 
Add: Provision for income taxes  3,936   2,598   7,730   5,452 
Net interest expense  3,348   1,204   6,416   2,409 
Depreciation and amortization  3,112   2,224   5,728   4,116 
Consolidated EBITDA  19,478   13,111   37,475   26,837 
Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA        
Add: Start-up operations(a)  58   (158)  353   (80)
Share-based compensation expense(b)  3,057   2,212   5,646   4,379 
Acquisition related costs(c)  350   2,166   704   2,438 
Activities associated with transitioning operations(d)     (1,036)     (1,016)
Transition services costs(e)  1,257      1,664    
Other unusual, non-recurring, or redundant charges(f)     16      67 
Rent related to items (a) and (d) above  67   64   135   123 
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA  24,267   16,375   45,977   32,748 
Rent—cost of services  13,428   11,925   26,526   23,640 
Rent related to items (a) and (d) above  (67)  (64)  (135)  (123)
Adjusted rent—cost of services  13,361   11,861   26,391   23,517 
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR(g) $37,628    $72,368   


(a) Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.
(b) Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense.
(c) Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions.
(d) During 2025, an affiliate of the Company held its memory care units in transition and converted the facility into an assisted living community. In 2026, this community is included in start-up operations.
(e) Costs identified as redundant or non-recurring incurred by the Company as a result of the transition services agreement between the Company and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (“UnitedHealth”) entered into as part of the acquisition agreement consummated on October 1, 2025. All amounts are included in Cost of services. Fees incurred under the transition services agreement were $2,491 and $5,306 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.
(f) Represents other unusual, non-recurring, or redundant charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.
(g) This measure is a valuation measure and is displayed thusly, it is not a performance measure as it excludes rent expense, which is a normal and recurring operating expense and, as such, does not reflect our cash requirements for leasing commitments. Our presentation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR should not be construed as a financial performance measure.
   

The table below reconciles Consolidated net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. to the Consolidated Non-GAAP financial measures, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA prior to NCI, for the periods presented:

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
   2026  2025   2026  2025 
         
Net income attributable to The Pennant Group, Inc. $9,082 $7,085  $17,601 $14,860 
Add: Provision for income taxes  3,936  2,598   7,730  5,452 
Net interest expense  3,348  1,204   6,416  2,409 
Depreciation and amortization  3,112  2,224   5,728  4,116 
Consolidated EBITDA  19,478  13,111   37,475  26,837 
Adjustments to Consolidated EBITDA        
Add: Start-up operations(a)  58  (158)  353  (80)
Share-based compensation expense(b)  3,057  2,212   5,646  4,379 
Acquisition related costs(c)  350  2,166   704  2,438 
Activities associated with transitioning operations(d)    (1,036)    (1,016)
Transition services costs(e)  1,257     1,664   
Other unusual, non-recurring, or redundant charges(f)    16     67 
Rent related to items (a) and (d) above  67  64   135  123 
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA  24,267  16,375   45,977  32,748 
Add: Net Income attributable to noncontrolling interest (“NCI”)  1,816  896   3,590  1,643 
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA prior to NCI $26,083 $17,271  $49,567 $34,391 


(a) Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.
(b) Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense.
(c) Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions.
(d) During 2025, an affiliate of the Company held its memory care units in transition and converted the facility into an assisted living community. In 2026, this community is included in start-up operations.
(e) Costs identified as redundant or non-recurring incurred by the Company as a result of the transition services agreement between the Company and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (“UnitedHealth”) entered into as part of the acquisition agreement consummated on October 1, 2025. All amounts are included in Cost of services. Fees incurred under the transition services agreement were $2,491 and $5,306 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.
(f) Represents other unusual, non-recurring, or redundant charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.
   

The following tables present certain financial information regarding our reportable segments. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments:

  Home Health
and Hospice
Services		 Senior Living
Services		 All Other Total
Three Months Ended June 30, 2026        
Revenue $237,353 $58,497 $2,134 $297,984
Segment Cost of Services  196,402  42,535    
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $40,951 $15,962   $56,913
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025        
Revenue $165,248 $51,862 $2,391 $219,501
Segment Cost of Services  137,565  37,074    
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $27,683 $14,788   $42,471


  Home Health
and Hospice
Services		 Senior Living
Services		 All Other Total
Six Months Ended June 30, 2026        
Revenue $466,185 $113,151 $4,012 $583,348
Segment Cost of Services  388,433  80,925    
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $77,752 $32,226   $109,978
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025        
Revenue $324,691 $101,396 $3,256 $429,343
Segment Cost of Services  269,734  72,159    
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $54,957 $29,237   $84,194
         

The table below provides a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations above to income from operations:

  Three Months Ended
June 30,		 Six Months Ended
June 30,
   2026  2025   2026  2025 
         
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations(a) $56,913 $42,471  $109,978 $84,194 
Less: Unallocated corporate expenses  19,285  14,235   37,610  27,929 
Depreciation and amortization  3,112  2,224   5,728  4,116 
Rent—cost of services  13,428  11,925   26,526  23,640 
Income from equity method investment  370     370   
Other income  626  255   480  186 
Adjustments to Segment EBITDAR from Operations:        
Less: Start-up operations(b)  58  (158)  353  (80)
Share-based compensation expense(c)  3,057  2,212   5,646  4,379 
Acquisition related costs(d)  350  2,166   704  2,438 
Activities associated with transitioning operations(e)    (1,036)    (1,016)
Transition services costs(f)  1,257     1,664   
Other unusual, non-recurring, or redundant charges(g)    16     67 
Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest  1,816  896   3,590  1,643 
Income from operations $17,186 $11,528  $34,487 $24,178 


(a) Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations is net income attributable to the Company's reportable segments excluding interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, rent, unallocated corporate and administrative expenses, and, in order to view the operations’ performance on a comparable basis from period to period, certain adjustments including: (1) activities associated with start-up operations, (2) share-based compensation expense, (3) acquisition related costs, (4) activities associated with transitioning operations, (5) transition services costs, (6) other unusual, non-recurring, or redundant charges, and (7) net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. “All Other” consists of revenues generated at operating locations not included in the segment financial information reviewed by the CODM. Revenue included in the “All Other” category is insignificant individually, and therefore does not constitute a reportable segment. General and administrative expenses are not allocated to the reportable segments, and are included as “Unallocated corporate expenses”, accordingly the segment earnings measure reported is before allocation of corporate general and administrative expenses. The Company's segment measures may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.
(b) Represents results related to start-up operations. This amount excludes rent and depreciation and amortization expense related to such operations.
(c) Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes incurred. Share-based compensation expense and related payroll taxes are included in cost of services and general and administrative expense.
(d) Non-capitalizable costs associated with acquisitions.
(e) During 2025, an affiliate of the Company held its memory care units in transition and converted the facility into an assisted living community. In 2026, this community is included in start-up operations.
(f) Costs identified as redundant or non-recurring incurred by the Company as a result of the transition services agreement between the Company and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (“UnitedHealth”) entered into as part of the acquisition agreement consummated on October 1, 2025. All amounts are included in Cost of services. Fees incurred under the transition services agreement were $2,491 and $5,306 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.
(g) Represents other unusual, non-recurring, or redundant charges for legal services, implementation costs, integration costs, and consulting fees in general and administrative and cost of services expenses.
   

The tables below reconcile Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations to Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations for each reportable segment for the periods presented:

  Three Months Ended June 30,
  Home Health and
Hospice		 Senior Living
   2026   2025   2026   2025 
         
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $40,951  $27,683  $15,962  $14,788 
Less: Rent—cost of services  3,230   2,226   10,198   9,699 
Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations  (13)  (12)  (54)  (52)
Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations $37,734  $25,469  $5,818  $5,141 


  Six Months Ended June 30,
  Home Health and
Hospice		 Senior Living
   2026   2025   2026   2025 
         
Segment Adjusted EBITDAR from Operations $77,752  $54,957  $32,226  $29,237 
Less: Rent—cost of services  6,444   4,368   20,083   19,272 
Rent related to start-up and transitioning operations  (26)  (19)  (109)  (104)
Segment Adjusted EBITDA from Operations $71,334  $50,608  $12,252  $10,069 
                 

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA consists of net income, adjusted for net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (“NCI”), before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, and (c) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) results related to start-up operations, including rent and excluding depreciation, interest and income taxes, (e) share-based compensation expense, (f) non-capitalizable acquisition related costs, (g) activities associated with transitioning operations, (h) transition services costs, and (i) other unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges. Adjusted EBITDA prior to NCI consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) results related to start-up operations, (f) non-capitalizable acquisition related costs, (g) activities associated with transitioning operations, (h) transition services costs, (i) unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges, and (j) NCI. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDAR is a valuation measure applicable to current periods only and consists of net income attributable to the Company before (a) interest expense, net, (b) provisions for income taxes, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) rent-cost of services, (e) results related to start-up operations, excluding rent, depreciation, interest and income taxes, (f) share-based compensation expense, (g) acquisition related costs, (h) activities associated with transitioning operations, (i) transition services costs, and (j) other unusual, non-recurring or redundant charges. The company believes that the presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA prior to NCI, consolidated adjusted EBITDAR, adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share provides important supplemental information to management and investors to evaluate the company’s operating performance. The company believes disclosure of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA prior to NCI, and consolidated adjusted EBITDAR has economic substance because the excluded revenues and expenses are infrequent in nature and are variable in nature, or do not represent current revenues or cash expenditures. A material limitation associated with the use of these measures as compared to the GAAP measures of net income and diluted earnings per share is that they may not be comparable with the calculation of net income and diluted earnings per share for other companies in the company's industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. For further information regarding why the company believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses this measure, and some of the limitations associated with the use of this measure, please refer to the company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The company’s periodic filings are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or under the "Financial Information" link of the Investor Relations section on Pennant’s website at http://www.pennantgroup.com.


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