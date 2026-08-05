Context Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Operating and Pipeline Progress

Prioritization of CTIM-76 and CT-202 clinical programs, with initial clinical readouts expected beginning in Q2 2027

Cash and cash equivalents of $43.0 million as of June 30, 2026 expected to fund operations into Q4 2027

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Context Therapeutics Inc. (“Context” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CNTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging (“TCE”) bispecific antibodies for solid tumors, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and reported on recent and upcoming business highlights.

“During the second quarter, we advanced our pipeline and reported interim Phase 1a data from CTIM-76 in a limited number of heavily pretreated patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (“PROC”) receiving weekly dosing,” said Martin Lehr, Chief Executive Officer of Context. “These data demonstrated encouraging interim efficacy and safety findings. We intend to evaluate CTIM-76 with every-three-week (“Q3W”) dosing in less heavily pretreated PROC patients in the second half of 2026, aiming to further characterize its clinical profile in a larger and more commercially relevant dataset.”

Mr. Lehr added, “We also expect to dose the first patient in our Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating CT-202 in patients with Nectin-4-positive urothelial, colorectal, and triple-negative breast cancers in the third quarter of 2026, marking an important step in the clinical advancement of our Nectin-4 x CD3 TCE program.”

Recent Pipeline Progress and Upcoming Milestones of Prioritized Clinical Programs:

CTIM-76: CLDN6 x CD3 TCE

Context is evaluating CTIM-76 as a monotherapy in a Phase 1 trial in patients with PROC.

Recent Progress:

April 2026: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation for the treatment of PROC in patients that have received all standard of care therapies

June 2026: Presented interim Phase 1a safety, tolerability and efficacy data with weekly dosing in PROC patients

Upcoming Expected Milestones:

Q1 2027: Initiation of Phase 1b dose expansion trial

Q2 2027: Phase 1a initial safety, tolerability and efficacy data with Q3W dosing in PROC patients

CT-202: Nectin-4 x CD3 TCE

Context is evaluating CT-202 as a monotherapy in a Phase 1 trial in patients with urothelial, colorectal, and triple-negative breast cancers.

Recent Progress:

April 2026: Human Research Ethics Committee approval and Clinical Trial Notification acknowledgement by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration to initiate a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial

May 2026: Entered into a License Agreement Amendment with BioAtla, Inc. removing all future milestones and royalty obligations owed

Upcoming Expected Milestones:

3Q 2026: First patient dosed in Phase 1 trial

2H 2027: Phase 1a initial topline safety, tolerability and early efficacy data

CT-95: MSLN x CD3 TCE

As part of a portfolio prioritization and capital allocation strategy, Context is discontinuing the development of CT-95 and will focus its development efforts on CTIM-76 and CT-202.

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents were $43.0 million at June 30, 2026, compared to $66.0 million at December 31, 2025. The Company expects its cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its operations into the fourth quarter of 2027.

Research and development (“R&D”) expenses were $12.5 million for the second quarter of 2026, as compared to $7.8 million for the second quarter of 2025. The increase in R&D expenses compared to the second quarter was primarily driven by higher CT-202 expense of $4.4 million and higher CTIM-76 expense of $0.8 million. The increase in CT-202 expense was primarily a result of a higher in-process research and development charge of $6.5 million related to consideration paid to amend the BioAtla license agreement for CT-202, offset by lower contract manufacturing and preclinical expenses. These increases were partially offset by lower personnel-related costs of $0.5 million.

General and administrative expenses were $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, as compared to $1.9 million for the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by higher professional fees of $0.3 million and an increase of $0.2 million in salaries and personnel-related costs, including share-based compensation as compared to the same period in 2025.

Other income was $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2026, as compared to $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to lower interest income earned on cash and cash equivalent balances.

Context reported a net loss of $14.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, as compared to $8.8 million for the second quarter of 2025.



About Context Therapeutics®

Context Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTX) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing T cell engaging (“TCE”) bispecific antibodies for solid tumors. Context’s goal is to build an innovative portfolio of TCE bispecific therapeutics, including CTIM-76, a Claudin 6 x CD3 TCE and CT-202, a Nectin-4 x CD3 TCE. Context is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, please visit www.contexttherapeutics.com or follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, and plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “potential,” “anticipate,” “look forward,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) plans related to the Company’s research and development activities, and the expected timing and potential results thereof; (ii) the Company’s expectations regarding its portfolio prioritization and capital allocation strategy, including the discontinuation of internal development of CT-95; (iii) the Company’s expectation regarding the sufficiency of its cash and cash equivalents; (iv) the Company’s expectation to dose less heavily pretreated PROC patients in the CTIM-76 Phase 1a trial and characterize its clinical profile; and (v) other non-historical statements.

These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, and the Company cannot assure that its plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) uncertainties regarding the Company’s expectations, projections, and estimates of future costs and expenses, capital requirements, the availability of additional financing and the Company’s capital requirements; (ii) the timing, progress, and results of the Company’s discovery, preclinical and clinical development activities; (iii) uncertainties regarding the Company’s ability to successfully implement its portfolio prioritization and capital allocation strategy, including the discontinuation of internal development of CT-95, and the possibility that the Company’s estimates of the costs, expenses, savings or other financial impacts associated with such prioritization may be incorrect or may change; (iv) clinical trial site activation and enrollment; (v) unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical studies or clinical trials; (vi) the risk that results from nonclinical or clinical studies may not be predictive of future results, and that interim data are subject to further analysis; (vii) uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process; (viii) the Company’s reliance on third parties; (ix) macroeconomic conditions; and (x) whether the Company has sufficient funding to meet future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC, including future reports.

Context Therapeutics Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Operating Expenses Research and development $ 12,529,567 $ 7,830,544 $ 19,544,866 $ 11,293,535 General and administrative 2,437,924 1,927,818 4,766,424 3,993,970 Loss from operations (14,967,491 ) (9,758,362 ) (24,311,290 ) (15,287,505 ) Other income 409,065 930,852 1,072,292 1,882,734 Net loss $ (14,558,426 ) $ (8,827,510 ) $ (23,238,998 ) $ (13,404,771 ) Net loss per common share, basic and diluted ($0.15 ) ($0.09 ) ($0.24 ) ($0.14 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 95,183,718 95,186,935 95,183,718 95,186,935 Context Therapeutics Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets Data

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2026

2025

Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,990,371 $ 65,995,228 Other assets 3,143,783 2,498,540 Total assets $ 46,134,154 $ 68,493,768 Total liabilities $ 7,962,103 $ 8,020,041 Total stockholders' equity 38,172,051 60,473,727 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 46,134,154 $ 68,493,768



Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer Minai-Azary, Chief Financial Officer

Context Therapeutics Inc.

IR@contexttherapeutics.com

