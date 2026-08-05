Allentown, PA, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results
- Reported Second Quarter of 2026 Net Income of $20.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $51.8 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $33.6 million compared to Net Income of $25.2 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $37.1 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $22.4 million for the Second Quarter of 2025
- Reported Second Quarter of 2026 Gross Profit for the Retail Segment of $85.7 million compared to $76.1 million of Gross Profit for the Second Quarter of 2025 and Second Quarter of 2026 Gross Profit for the Wholesale Segment of $27.1 million compared to $24.9 million of Gross Profit for the Second Quarter of 2025
- Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, was 3.57 times as of June 30, 2026, compared to 3.65 times as of June 30, 2025
- The Distribution Coverage Ratio for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2026, was 1.39 times compared to 1.00 times for the comparable period of 2025
- The Board of Directors of CrossAmerica's General Partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the Second Quarter of 2026
- On July 20, 2026, Jonathan Benfield was appointed Chief Financial Officer
Allentown, PA August 5, 2026 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) (“CrossAmerica” or the “Partnership”), a leading wholesale fuels distributor, convenience store operator, and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.
"The Partnership continued its strong start to the year, building on our very strong first quarter with another quarter of significant growth in Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow,” said Maura Topper, CEO and President of CrossAmerica. “I'm proud of how our team continued to execute with discipline through a volatile operating environment. One key area of success was our merchandise business with continued growth in merchandise margin percentage reflecting the strength of our convenience store operations and programs. Combined with our continued focus on cost management, these results allowed us to again pay down our credit facility during the quarter, further strengthening our balance sheet and providing increased flexibility and investment opportunities for the remainder of this year and beyond.”
Second Quarter Results
Consolidated Results
|Key Operating Metrics
|Q2 2026
|Q2 2025
|Net Income
|$20.8M
|$25.2M
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$51.8M
|$37.1M
|Distributable Cash Flow
|$33.6M
|$22.4M
|Distribution Coverage Ratio: Current Quarter
|1.68x
|1.12x
|Distribution Coverage Ratio: Trailing 12 Months
|1.39x
|1.00x
CrossAmerica reported increases in Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by an increase in motor fuel margin per gallon in both the retail and wholesale segments, an increase in merchandise gross profit in the retail segment and an overall decline in operating expenses. The decline in Net Income was primarily driven by lower net gains in connection with CrossAmerica's ongoing real estate optimization efforts with $29.7 million in net gains for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $1.1 million in net gains for the second quarter of 2026.
The increase for the second quarter of 2026 in Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage was primarily driven by the increase in Adjusted EBITDA noted above in addition to a decrease in interest expense due to a lower average interest rate along with a lower average outstanding debt balance, partially offset by increases in sustaining capital expenditures and current income tax expense.
Retail Segment
|Key Operating Metrics
|Q2 2026
|Q2 2025
|Retail segment gross profit
|$85.7M
|$76.1M
|Retail segment motor fuel gallons distributed
|124.0M
|141.7M
|Same store motor fuel gallons distributed
|117.8M
|132.6M
|Retail segment motor fuel gross profit
|$46.5M
|$38.8M
|Retail segment margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions
|$
|0.492
|$
|0.370
|Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes*
|$71.4M
|$71.0M
|Merchandise gross profit*
|$31.0M
|$30.5M
|Merchandise gross profit percentage*
|29.5
|%
|28.2
|%
|Operating Expenses
|$48.7M
|$50.8M
|Retail Sites (average for period)
|560
|603
*Includes only company operated retail sites
For the second quarter of 2026, the retail segment generated a 13% increase in gross profit compared to the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to increases in motor fuel, merchandise and other revenue gross profit compared to the prior year.
The motor fuel gross profit for the retail segment increased $7.7 million or 20%, attributable to a 33% increase in the margin per gallon for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to the same period in 2025. The increase in margin per gallon was primarily driven by differences in movements in crude oil prices within the two periods and overall market volatility. The margin per gallon increase was partially offset by a motor fuel volume decrease of 12% driven by a decline in same store retail segment volume of 11% as well as a decrease in the average retail site count due to CrossAmerica's ongoing portfolio optimization efforts.
For the second quarter of 2026, CrossAmerica’s merchandise gross profit increased 2% when compared to the second quarter of 2025, despite a 9% decline in average company operated store count. Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increased 1% for the second quarter of 2026 when compared to the second quarter of 2025. Merchandise gross profit percentage increased from 28.2% for the second quarter of 2025 to 29.5% for the second quarter of 2026. Other revenues increased $0.8 million or 18% driven by higher income from skills games and fuel sold on a commission basis.
Operating expenses for the retail segment declined $2.1 million dollars or 4% with same store operating expenses also declining for the second quarter of 2026 when compared to the same period in 2025. In addition, the average retail segment site count decreased 7% relative to the prior year due to CrossAmerica's ongoing portfolio optimization efforts.
Wholesale Segment
|Key Operating Metrics
|Q2 2026
|Q2 2025
|Wholesale segment gross profit
|$27.1M
|$24.9M
|Wholesale motor fuel gallons distributed
|160.3M
|179.2M
|Average wholesale gross profit per gallon
|$
|0.111
|$
|0.085
During the second quarter of 2026, CrossAmerica’s wholesale segment gross profit increased $2.2 million or 9% compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by a 17% or $2.6 million increase in motor fuel gross profit, partially offset by a 2% decline in rent gross profit. The decrease in rent gross profit was primarily due to the sale of locations and conversions to retail operations as part of the Partnership’s portfolio optimization efforts, partially offset by an increase in rent gross profit as a result of the reassessment of the accounting for CrossAmerica's lease with Getty required by the amendment of this lease during the first quarter of 2026.
The increase in motor fuel gross profit for the second quarter of 2026 when compared to the second quarter of 2025 was driven by a 31% increase in fuel margin per gallon, partially offset by an 11% decline in wholesale volume distributed. The decline in volume was primarily due to a reduction in volume in the base business as well as the loss of independent dealer contracts. Operating expenses declined $0.8 million or 11% due to the portfolio optimization efforts noted above.
Real Estate Activity
During the three months ended June 30, 2026, CrossAmerica sold five sites for $2.7 million in proceeds, resulting in a net gain of $1.1 million. CrossAmerica maintained a supply relationship post sale with substantially all of the locations divested during the quarter.
Liquidity and Capital Resources
As of June 30, 2026, CrossAmerica had $671.6 million outstanding under its Credit Facility. As of July 31, 2026, after taking into consideration debt covenant restrictions, approximately $244 million was available for future borrowings under the Credit Facility. Leverage, as defined in the Credit Facility, was 3.57 times as of June 30, 2026, compared to 3.65 times as of June 30, 2025. As of June 30, 2026, CrossAmerica was in compliance with its financial covenants under the Credit Facility.
Credit Facility
On July 15, 2026, the Partnership and its subsidiary, Lehigh Gas Wholesale Services, Inc. entered into an amendment to the Credit Facility. The Credit Facility Amendment, among other things extends the maturity date from March 31, 2028, to July 15, 2031, and removes the SOFR credit spread adjustment. Additional details regarding this amendment are available in a Form 8-K filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 16, 2026.
Distributions
On July 21, 2026, the Board of the Directors of CrossAmerica’s General Partner (“Board”) declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the second quarter of 2026. As previously announced, the distribution will be paid on August 13, 2026, to all unitholders of record as of August 3, 2026. The amount and timing of any future distributions is subject to the discretion of the Board as provided in CrossAmerica’s Partnership Agreement.
Conference Call
The Partnership will host a conference call on August 6, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter of 2026 earnings results. The conference call numbers are 800-717-1738 or 646-307-1865 and the passcode for both is 292954. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on that same day on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website (www.crossamericapartners.com). After the live conference call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica site at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days.
Non-GAAP Measures and Same Store Metrics
Non-GAAP measures used in this release include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. These Non-GAAP measures are further described and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release.
Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales and that were operated in the same class of trade for all months for both periods. Same store merchandise sales excludes other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales.
CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Thousands of Dollars, except unit data)
(Unaudited)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|4,922
|$
|3,137
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $320 and $635, respectively
|33,834
|28,566
|Accounts receivable from related parties
|651
|687
|Inventory
|63,443
|59,610
|Assets held for sale
|9,755
|9,690
|Current portion of interest rate swap contracts
|2,291
|801
|Other current assets
|7,868
|8,590
|Total current assets
|122,764
|111,081
|Property and equipment, net
|579,475
|547,686
|Right-of-use assets, net
|101,463
|121,636
|Intangible assets, net
|54,406
|61,638
|Goodwill
|99,409
|99,409
|Deferred tax assets
|—
|760
|Interest rate swap contracts, less current portion
|1,855
|325
|Other assets
|22,614
|22,199
|Total assets
|$
|981,986
|$
|964,734
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations
|$
|9,774
|$
|3,465
|Current portion of operating lease obligations
|24,584
|29,008
|Accounts payable
|77,725
|63,413
|Accounts payable to related parties
|7,792
|6,536
|Current portion of interest rate swap contracts
|184
|697
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|25,360
|27,378
|Motor fuel and sales taxes payable
|16,409
|19,013
|Total current liabilities
|161,828
|149,510
|Debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion
|715,471
|687,187
|Operating lease obligations, less current portion
|80,680
|96,974
|Deferred tax liabilities, net
|7,479
|7,409
|Asset retirement obligations
|44,222
|45,014
|Interest rate swap contracts, less current portion
|109
|1,390
|Other long-term liabilities
|47,878
|49,289
|Total liabilities
|1,057,667
|1,036,773
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)
|Preferred membership interests
|31,523
|30,289
|Equity:
|Common units— 38,154,331 and 38,135,078 units issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|(111,004
|)
|(101,280
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|3,800
|(1,048
|)
|Total deficit
|(107,204
|)
|(102,328
|)
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|981,986
|$
|964,734
CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Operating revenues (a)
|$
|1,179,017
|$
|961,925
|$
|2,020,847
|$
|1,824,400
|Cost of sales (b)
|1,066,230
|860,933
|1,810,437
|1,633,594
|Gross profit
|112,787
|100,992
|210,410
|190,806
|Operating expenses:
|Operating expenses (c)
|55,025
|57,949
|111,461
|116,823
|General and administrative expenses
|6,809
|6,577
|13,300
|14,249
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
|16,768
|23,334
|33,830
|49,638
|Total operating expenses
|78,602
|87,860
|158,591
|180,710
|Gain on dispositions and lease terminations, net
|1,087
|28,365
|7,203
|33,402
|Operating income
|35,272
|41,497
|59,022
|43,498
|Other income, net
|212
|136
|369
|266
|Interest expense
|(11,342
|)
|(12,569
|)
|(22,092
|)
|(25,413
|)
|Income before income taxes
|24,142
|29,064
|37,299
|18,351
|Income tax expense
|3,330
|3,896
|5,828
|298
|Net income
|20,812
|25,168
|31,471
|18,053
|Accretion of preferred membership interests
|710
|680
|1,404
|1,345
|Net income available to limited partners
|$
|20,102
|$
|24,488
|$
|30,067
|$
|16,708
|Net income per common unit
|Basic
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.44
|Diluted
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.64
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.44
|Weighted-average common units:
|Basic
|38,154,331
|38,097,513
|38,148,481
|38,085,815
|Diluted
|38,323,956
|39,545,478
|38,318,067
|38,260,908
|Supplemental information:
|(a) includes excise taxes of:
|$
|71,954
|$
|82,903
|$
|140,725
|$
|156,253
|(a) includes rent income of:
|14,666
|15,459
|29,226
|32,661
|(b) excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion
|(b) includes rent expense of:
|3,766
|4,923
|7,883
|9,818
|(c) includes rent expense of:
|4,492
|4,631
|9,051
|9,242
CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Thousands of Dollars)
(Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|31,471
|$
|18,053
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
|33,830
|49,638
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|968
|969
|Credit loss expense
|24
|—
|Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
|830
|(2,696
|)
|Equity-based employee and director compensation expense
|788
|989
|Gain on dispositions and lease terminations, net
|(7,203
|)
|(33,402
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
|397
|4,146
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|61,105
|37,697
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Principal payments received on notes receivable
|127
|63
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|16,252
|72,766
|Capital expenditures
|(10,874
|)
|(21,958
|)
|Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(1,800
|)
|—
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|3,705
|50,871
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Borrowings under the Credit Facility
|49,500
|41,000
|Repayments on the Credit Facility
|(70,200
|)
|(81,500
|)
|Payments of finance lease obligations
|(1,964
|)
|(1,604
|)
|Distributions paid on distribution equivalent rights
|(139
|)
|(146
|)
|Distributions paid to preferred membership interests
|(170
|)
|—
|Distributions paid on common units
|(40,052
|)
|(39,982
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(63,025
|)
|(82,232
|)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|1,785
|6,336
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|3,137
|3,381
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|4,922
|$
|9,717
Segment Results
Retail
The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Retail segment (in thousands, except for the number of retail sites and per gallon amounts):
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Gross profit:
|Motor fuel
|$
|46,461
|$
|38,789
|$
|86,321
|$
|69,970
|Merchandise
|31,026
|30,506
|57,978
|55,419
|Rent
|2,753
|2,224
|5,435
|4,835
|Other revenue
|5,450
|4,608
|10,259
|9,063
|Total gross profit
|85,690
|76,127
|159,993
|139,287
|Operating expenses
|(48,695
|)
|(50,828
|)
|(98,694
|)
|(102,532
|)
|Operating income
|$
|36,995
|$
|25,299
|$
|61,299
|$
|36,755
|Retail sites (end of period):
|Company operated retail sites (a)
|334
|361
|334
|361
|Commission agents (b)
|221
|236
|221
|236
|Total retail sites
|555
|597
|555
|597
|Total retail segment statistics:
|Volume of gallons sold
|124,032
|141,683
|241,718
|268,216
|Same store total system gallons sold(c)
|117,773
|132,608
|222,160
|245,448
|Average retail fuel sites
|560
|603
|568
|600
|Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions
|$
|0.492
|$
|0.370
|$
|0.465
|$
|0.355
|Company operated site statistics:
|Average retail fuel sites
|336
|368
|341
|367
|Same store fuel volume(c)
|85,329
|92,858
|158,947
|169,817
|Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees
|$
|0.513
|$
|0.395
|$
|0.486
|$
|0.385
|Same store merchandise sales(c)
|$
|98,013
|$
|98,224
|$
|177,683
|$
|176,791
|Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes(c)
|$
|71,411
|$
|70,966
|$
|128,382
|$
|126,754
|Merchandise gross profit percentage
|29.5
|%
|28.2
|%
|29.6
|%
|28.1
|%
|Commission site statistics:
|Average retail fuel sites
|224
|235
|227
|233
|Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions
|$
|0.436
|$
|0.313
|$
|0.411
|$
|0.289
(a) The decrease in the company operated site count was primarily attributable to the sale of certain company operated sites in connection with CrossAmerica's real estate optimization effort.
(b) The decrease in the commission agent site count was primarily attributable to the sale of certain commission agent sites in connection with CrossAmerica's real estate optimization effort.
(c) Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales and that were operated in the same class of trade for all months for both periods. Same store merchandise sales excludes other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales.
Wholesale
The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Wholesale segment (thousands of dollars, except for the number of distribution sites and per gallon amounts):
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Gross profit:
|Motor fuel gross profit
|$
|17,801
|$
|15,165
|$
|32,254
|$
|30,928
|Rent gross profit
|8,147
|8,312
|15,908
|18,008
|Other revenues
|1,149
|1,388
|2,255
|2,583
|Total gross profit
|27,097
|24,865
|50,417
|51,519
|Operating expenses
|(6,330
|)
|(7,121
|)
|(12,767
|)
|(14,291
|)
|Operating income
|$
|20,767
|$
|17,744
|$
|37,650
|$
|37,228
|Motor fuel distribution sites (end of period): (a)
|Independent dealers (b)
|664
|639
|664
|639
|Lessee dealers (c)
|317
|365
|317
|365
|Total motor fuel distribution sites
|981
|1,004
|981
|1,004
|Average motor fuel distribution sites
|984
|1,009
|985
|1,021
|Volume of gallons distributed
|160,276
|179,241
|313,864
|342,159
|Margin per gallon
|$
|0.111
|$
|0.085
|$
|0.103
|$
|0.090
(a) In addition, CrossAmerica distributed motor fuel to sub-wholesalers who distributed to additional sites.
(b) The increase in the independent dealer site count was primarily attributable to the sale of certain lessee dealer, company operated and commission agent sites but with continued fuel supply, partially offset by the net loss of independent dealer contracts.
(c) The decrease in the lessee dealer count was primarily attributable to the sale of certain lessee dealer sites in connection with CrossAmerica's real estate optimization effort (generally with continued fuel supply, thereby converting the site to an independent dealer site) as well as the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites.
Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
CrossAmerica uses the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. EBITDA represents net income (loss) before deducting interest expense, income taxes and depreciation, amortization and accretion (which includes certain impairment charges). Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation expense, gains or losses on dispositions and lease terminations, net and certain discrete acquisition related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and certain other discrete non-cash items arising from purchase accounting. Distributable Cash Flow represents Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, sustaining capital expenditures and current income tax expense. The Distribution Coverage Ratio is computed by dividing Distributable Cash Flow by distributions paid on common units.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are used as supplemental financial measures by management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors and lenders. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used to assess CrossAmerica’s financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure or income taxes and the ability to incur and service debt and to fund capital expenditures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used to assess the operating performance of the Partnership’s business on a consistent basis by excluding the impact of items which do not result directly from the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, the leasing of real property, or the day to day operations of CrossAmerica’s retail site activities. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are also used to assess the ability to generate cash sufficient to make distributions to CrossAmerica’s unitholders.
CrossAmerica believes the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio provides useful information to investors in assessing the financial condition and results of operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income. Additionally, because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, CrossAmerica’s definitions may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.
The following table presents reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow to net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for Distribution Coverage Ratio):
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income
|$
|20,812
|$
|25,168
|$
|31,471
|$
|18,053
|Interest expense
|11,342
|12,569
|22,092
|25,413
|Income tax expense
|3,330
|3,896
|5,828
|298
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
|16,768
|23,334
|33,830
|49,638
|EBITDA
|52,252
|64,967
|93,221
|93,402
|Equity-based employee and director compensation expense
|587
|176
|788
|989
|Gain on dispositions and lease terminations, net (a)
|(1,087
|)
|(28,365
|)
|(7,203
|)
|(33,402
|)
|Acquisition-related costs (b)
|17
|305
|44
|363
|Adjusted EBITDA
|51,769
|37,083
|86,850
|61,352
|Cash interest expense
|(10,858
|)
|(12,085
|)
|(21,123
|)
|(24,444
|)
|Sustaining capital expenditures (c)
|(4,952
|)
|(2,550
|)
|(6,302
|)
|(5,271
|)
|Current income tax expense (d)
|(2,378
|)
|(52
|)
|(4,342
|)
|(146
|)
|Distributable Cash Flow
|$
|33,581
|$
|22,396
|$
|55,083
|$
|31,491
|Distributions paid on common units
|20,031
|20,001
|40,052
|39,982
|Distribution Coverage Ratio
|1.68x
|1.12x
|1.38x
|0.79x
(a) Primarily includes net gains in connection with CrossAmerica's ongoing real estate optimization effort of $1.1 million and $29.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, and $7.4 million and $35.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.
(b) Relates to certain acquisition-related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and purchase accounting adjustments associated with recent acquisitions.
(c) Under the Partnership Agreement, sustaining capital expenditures are capital expenditures made to maintain CrossAmerica's long-term operating income or operating capacity. Examples of sustaining capital expenditures are those made to maintain existing contract volumes or to maintain the sites in conditions suitable to operate or lease, such as parking lot or roof replacement/renovation, or to replace equipment required to operate the existing business.
(d) Excludes current income tax expense incurred on the sales of sites.
About CrossAmerica Partners LP
CrossAmerica Partners LP is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator, and owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,500 locations and owns or leases approximately 900 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66 and other major brands. CrossAmerica Partners LP ranks as one of ExxonMobil’s largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com.
Contact
Investor Relations: Randy Palmer, rpalmer@caplp.com or 610-625-8000
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this release that state the Partnership’s or management’s expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” “target” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica’s Form 10-K or Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available on CrossAmerica’s website at www.crossamericapartners.com. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.