Allentown, PA, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CrossAmerica Partners LP Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Reported Second Quarter of 2026 Net Income of $20.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $51.8 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $33.6 million compared to Net Income of $25.2 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $37.1 million and Distributable Cash Flow of $22.4 million for the Second Quarter of 2025

Reported Second Quarter of 2026 Gross Profit for the Retail Segment of $85.7 million compared to $76.1 million of Gross Profit for the Second Quarter of 2025 and Second Quarter of 2026 Gross Profit for the Wholesale Segment of $27.1 million compared to $24.9 million of Gross Profit for the Second Quarter of 2025

Leverage, as defined in the CAPL Credit Facility, was 3.57 times as of June 30, 2026, compared to 3.65 times as of June 30, 2025

The Distribution Coverage Ratio for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2026, was 1.39 times compared to 1.00 times for the comparable period of 2025

The Board of Directors of CrossAmerica's General Partner declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the Second Quarter of 2026

On July 20, 2026, Jonathan Benfield was appointed Chief Financial Officer

Allentown, PA August 5, 2026 – CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) (“CrossAmerica” or the “Partnership”), a leading wholesale fuels distributor, convenience store operator, and owner and lessor of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

"The Partnership continued its strong start to the year, building on our very strong first quarter with another quarter of significant growth in Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow,” said Maura Topper, CEO and President of CrossAmerica. “I'm proud of how our team continued to execute with discipline through a volatile operating environment. One key area of success was our merchandise business with continued growth in merchandise margin percentage reflecting the strength of our convenience store operations and programs. Combined with our continued focus on cost management, these results allowed us to again pay down our credit facility during the quarter, further strengthening our balance sheet and providing increased flexibility and investment opportunities for the remainder of this year and beyond.”

Second Quarter Results

Consolidated Results

Key Operating Metrics Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Net Income $20.8M $25.2M Adjusted EBITDA $51.8M $37.1M Distributable Cash Flow $33.6M $22.4M Distribution Coverage Ratio: Current Quarter 1.68x 1.12x Distribution Coverage Ratio: Trailing 12 Months 1.39x 1.00x

CrossAmerica reported increases in Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by an increase in motor fuel margin per gallon in both the retail and wholesale segments, an increase in merchandise gross profit in the retail segment and an overall decline in operating expenses. The decline in Net Income was primarily driven by lower net gains in connection with CrossAmerica's ongoing real estate optimization efforts with $29.7 million in net gains for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $1.1 million in net gains for the second quarter of 2026.

The increase for the second quarter of 2026 in Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage was primarily driven by the increase in Adjusted EBITDA noted above in addition to a decrease in interest expense due to a lower average interest rate along with a lower average outstanding debt balance, partially offset by increases in sustaining capital expenditures and current income tax expense.

Retail Segment

Key Operating Metrics Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Retail segment gross profit $85.7M $76.1M Retail segment motor fuel gallons distributed 124.0M 141.7M Same store motor fuel gallons distributed 117.8M 132.6M Retail segment motor fuel gross profit $46.5M $38.8M Retail segment margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions $ 0.492 $ 0.370 Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes* $71.4M $71.0M Merchandise gross profit* $31.0M $30.5M Merchandise gross profit percentage* 29.5 % 28.2 % Operating Expenses $48.7M $50.8M Retail Sites (average for period) 560 603

*Includes only company operated retail sites

For the second quarter of 2026, the retail segment generated a 13% increase in gross profit compared to the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to increases in motor fuel, merchandise and other revenue gross profit compared to the prior year.

The motor fuel gross profit for the retail segment increased $7.7 million or 20%, attributable to a 33% increase in the margin per gallon for the three months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to the same period in 2025. The increase in margin per gallon was primarily driven by differences in movements in crude oil prices within the two periods and overall market volatility. The margin per gallon increase was partially offset by a motor fuel volume decrease of 12% driven by a decline in same store retail segment volume of 11% as well as a decrease in the average retail site count due to CrossAmerica's ongoing portfolio optimization efforts.

For the second quarter of 2026, CrossAmerica’s merchandise gross profit increased 2% when compared to the second quarter of 2025, despite a 9% decline in average company operated store count. Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increased 1% for the second quarter of 2026 when compared to the second quarter of 2025. Merchandise gross profit percentage increased from 28.2% for the second quarter of 2025 to 29.5% for the second quarter of 2026. Other revenues increased $0.8 million or 18% driven by higher income from skills games and fuel sold on a commission basis.

Operating expenses for the retail segment declined $2.1 million dollars or 4% with same store operating expenses also declining for the second quarter of 2026 when compared to the same period in 2025. In addition, the average retail segment site count decreased 7% relative to the prior year due to CrossAmerica's ongoing portfolio optimization efforts.

Wholesale Segment

Key Operating Metrics Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Wholesale segment gross profit $27.1M $24.9M Wholesale motor fuel gallons distributed 160.3M 179.2M Average wholesale gross profit per gallon $ 0.111 $ 0.085

During the second quarter of 2026, CrossAmerica’s wholesale segment gross profit increased $2.2 million or 9% compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by a 17% or $2.6 million increase in motor fuel gross profit, partially offset by a 2% decline in rent gross profit. The decrease in rent gross profit was primarily due to the sale of locations and conversions to retail operations as part of the Partnership’s portfolio optimization efforts, partially offset by an increase in rent gross profit as a result of the reassessment of the accounting for CrossAmerica's lease with Getty required by the amendment of this lease during the first quarter of 2026.

The increase in motor fuel gross profit for the second quarter of 2026 when compared to the second quarter of 2025 was driven by a 31% increase in fuel margin per gallon, partially offset by an 11% decline in wholesale volume distributed. The decline in volume was primarily due to a reduction in volume in the base business as well as the loss of independent dealer contracts. Operating expenses declined $0.8 million or 11% due to the portfolio optimization efforts noted above.

Real Estate Activity

During the three months ended June 30, 2026, CrossAmerica sold five sites for $2.7 million in proceeds, resulting in a net gain of $1.1 million. CrossAmerica maintained a supply relationship post sale with substantially all of the locations divested during the quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2026, CrossAmerica had $671.6 million outstanding under its Credit Facility. As of July 31, 2026, after taking into consideration debt covenant restrictions, approximately $244 million was available for future borrowings under the Credit Facility. Leverage, as defined in the Credit Facility, was 3.57 times as of June 30, 2026, compared to 3.65 times as of June 30, 2025. As of June 30, 2026, CrossAmerica was in compliance with its financial covenants under the Credit Facility.

Credit Facility

On July 15, 2026, the Partnership and its subsidiary, Lehigh Gas Wholesale Services, Inc. entered into an amendment to the Credit Facility. The Credit Facility Amendment, among other things extends the maturity date from March 31, 2028, to July 15, 2031, and removes the SOFR credit spread adjustment. Additional details regarding this amendment are available in a Form 8-K filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 16, 2026.

Distributions

On July 21, 2026, the Board of the Directors of CrossAmerica’s General Partner (“Board”) declared a quarterly distribution of $0.5250 per limited partner unit attributable to the second quarter of 2026. As previously announced, the distribution will be paid on August 13, 2026, to all unitholders of record as of August 3, 2026. The amount and timing of any future distributions is subject to the discretion of the Board as provided in CrossAmerica’s Partnership Agreement.

Conference Call

The Partnership will host a conference call on August 6, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the second quarter of 2026 earnings results. The conference call numbers are 800-717-1738 or 646-307-1865 and the passcode for both is 292954. A live audio webcast of the conference call and the related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on that same day on the investor section of the CrossAmerica website (www.crossamericapartners.com). After the live conference call, an archive of the webcast will be available on the investor section of the CrossAmerica site at https://caplp.gcs-web.com/webcasts-presentations within 24 hours after the call for a period of sixty days.

Non-GAAP Measures and Same Store Metrics

Non-GAAP measures used in this release include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. These Non-GAAP measures are further described and reconciled to their most directly comparable GAAP measures in the Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release.

Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales and that were operated in the same class of trade for all months for both periods. Same store merchandise sales excludes other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales.

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Thousands of Dollars, except unit data)

(Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,922 $ 3,137 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $320 and $635, respectively 33,834 28,566 Accounts receivable from related parties 651 687 Inventory 63,443 59,610 Assets held for sale 9,755 9,690 Current portion of interest rate swap contracts 2,291 801 Other current assets 7,868 8,590 Total current assets 122,764 111,081 Property and equipment, net 579,475 547,686 Right-of-use assets, net 101,463 121,636 Intangible assets, net 54,406 61,638 Goodwill 99,409 99,409 Deferred tax assets — 760 Interest rate swap contracts, less current portion 1,855 325 Other assets 22,614 22,199 Total assets $ 981,986 $ 964,734 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of debt and finance lease obligations $ 9,774 $ 3,465 Current portion of operating lease obligations 24,584 29,008 Accounts payable 77,725 63,413 Accounts payable to related parties 7,792 6,536 Current portion of interest rate swap contracts 184 697 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 25,360 27,378 Motor fuel and sales taxes payable 16,409 19,013 Total current liabilities 161,828 149,510 Debt and finance lease obligations, less current portion 715,471 687,187 Operating lease obligations, less current portion 80,680 96,974 Deferred tax liabilities, net 7,479 7,409 Asset retirement obligations 44,222 45,014 Interest rate swap contracts, less current portion 109 1,390 Other long-term liabilities 47,878 49,289 Total liabilities 1,057,667 1,036,773 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Preferred membership interests 31,523 30,289 Equity: Common units— 38,154,331 and 38,135,078 units issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively (111,004 ) (101,280 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,800 (1,048 ) Total deficit (107,204 ) (102,328 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 981,986 $ 964,734

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Thousands of Dollars, Except Unit and Per Unit Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating revenues (a) $ 1,179,017 $ 961,925 $ 2,020,847 $ 1,824,400 Cost of sales (b) 1,066,230 860,933 1,810,437 1,633,594 Gross profit 112,787 100,992 210,410 190,806 Operating expenses: Operating expenses (c) 55,025 57,949 111,461 116,823 General and administrative expenses 6,809 6,577 13,300 14,249 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 16,768 23,334 33,830 49,638 Total operating expenses 78,602 87,860 158,591 180,710 Gain on dispositions and lease terminations, net 1,087 28,365 7,203 33,402 Operating income 35,272 41,497 59,022 43,498 Other income, net 212 136 369 266 Interest expense (11,342 ) (12,569 ) (22,092 ) (25,413 ) Income before income taxes 24,142 29,064 37,299 18,351 Income tax expense 3,330 3,896 5,828 298 Net income 20,812 25,168 31,471 18,053 Accretion of preferred membership interests 710 680 1,404 1,345 Net income available to limited partners $ 20,102 $ 24,488 $ 30,067 $ 16,708 Net income per common unit Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.64 $ 0.79 $ 0.44 Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.64 $ 0.78 $ 0.44 Weighted-average common units: Basic 38,154,331 38,097,513 38,148,481 38,085,815 Diluted 38,323,956 39,545,478 38,318,067 38,260,908 Supplemental information: (a) includes excise taxes of: $ 71,954 $ 82,903 $ 140,725 $ 156,253 (a) includes rent income of: 14,666 15,459 29,226 32,661 (b) excludes depreciation, amortization and accretion (b) includes rent expense of: 3,766 4,923 7,883 9,818 (c) includes rent expense of: 4,492 4,631 9,051 9,242

CROSSAMERICA PARTNERS LP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Thousands of Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 31,471 $ 18,053 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 33,830 49,638 Amortization of deferred financing costs 968 969 Credit loss expense 24 — Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 830 (2,696 ) Equity-based employee and director compensation expense 788 989 Gain on dispositions and lease terminations, net (7,203 ) (33,402 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions 397 4,146 Net cash provided by operating activities 61,105 37,697 Cash flows from investing activities: Principal payments received on notes receivable 127 63 Proceeds from sale of assets 16,252 72,766 Capital expenditures (10,874 ) (21,958 ) Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,800 ) — Net cash provided by investing activities 3,705 50,871 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under the Credit Facility 49,500 41,000 Repayments on the Credit Facility (70,200 ) (81,500 ) Payments of finance lease obligations (1,964 ) (1,604 ) Distributions paid on distribution equivalent rights (139 ) (146 ) Distributions paid to preferred membership interests (170 ) — Distributions paid on common units (40,052 ) (39,982 ) Net cash used in financing activities (63,025 ) (82,232 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,785 6,336 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 3,137 3,381 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 4,922 $ 9,717

Segment Results

Retail

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Retail segment (in thousands, except for the number of retail sites and per gallon amounts):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Gross profit: Motor fuel $ 46,461 $ 38,789 $ 86,321 $ 69,970 Merchandise 31,026 30,506 57,978 55,419 Rent 2,753 2,224 5,435 4,835 Other revenue 5,450 4,608 10,259 9,063 Total gross profit 85,690 76,127 159,993 139,287 Operating expenses (48,695 ) (50,828 ) (98,694 ) (102,532 ) Operating income $ 36,995 $ 25,299 $ 61,299 $ 36,755 Retail sites (end of period): Company operated retail sites (a) 334 361 334 361 Commission agents (b) 221 236 221 236 Total retail sites 555 597 555 597 Total retail segment statistics: Volume of gallons sold 124,032 141,683 241,718 268,216 Same store total system gallons sold(c) 117,773 132,608 222,160 245,448 Average retail fuel sites 560 603 568 600 Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions $ 0.492 $ 0.370 $ 0.465 $ 0.355 Company operated site statistics: Average retail fuel sites 336 368 341 367 Same store fuel volume(c) 85,329 92,858 158,947 169,817 Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees $ 0.513 $ 0.395 $ 0.486 $ 0.385 Same store merchandise sales(c) $ 98,013 $ 98,224 $ 177,683 $ 176,791 Same store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes(c) $ 71,411 $ 70,966 $ 128,382 $ 126,754 Merchandise gross profit percentage 29.5 % 28.2 % 29.6 % 28.1 % Commission site statistics: Average retail fuel sites 224 235 227 233 Margin per gallon, before deducting credit card fees and commissions $ 0.436 $ 0.313 $ 0.411 $ 0.289

(a) The decrease in the company operated site count was primarily attributable to the sale of certain company operated sites in connection with CrossAmerica's real estate optimization effort.

(b) The decrease in the commission agent site count was primarily attributable to the sale of certain commission agent sites in connection with CrossAmerica's real estate optimization effort.

(c) Same store fuel volume and same store merchandise sales include aggregated individual store results for all stores that had fuel volume or merchandise sales and that were operated in the same class of trade for all months for both periods. Same store merchandise sales excludes other revenues such as lottery commissions and car wash sales.

Wholesale

The following table highlights the results of operations and certain operating metrics of the Wholesale segment (thousands of dollars, except for the number of distribution sites and per gallon amounts):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Gross profit: Motor fuel gross profit $ 17,801 $ 15,165 $ 32,254 $ 30,928 Rent gross profit 8,147 8,312 15,908 18,008 Other revenues 1,149 1,388 2,255 2,583 Total gross profit 27,097 24,865 50,417 51,519 Operating expenses (6,330 ) (7,121 ) (12,767 ) (14,291 ) Operating income $ 20,767 $ 17,744 $ 37,650 $ 37,228 Motor fuel distribution sites (end of period): (a) Independent dealers (b) 664 639 664 639 Lessee dealers (c) 317 365 317 365 Total motor fuel distribution sites 981 1,004 981 1,004 Average motor fuel distribution sites 984 1,009 985 1,021 Volume of gallons distributed 160,276 179,241 313,864 342,159 Margin per gallon $ 0.111 $ 0.085 $ 0.103 $ 0.090

(a) In addition, CrossAmerica distributed motor fuel to sub-wholesalers who distributed to additional sites.

(b) The increase in the independent dealer site count was primarily attributable to the sale of certain lessee dealer, company operated and commission agent sites but with continued fuel supply, partially offset by the net loss of independent dealer contracts.

(c) The decrease in the lessee dealer count was primarily attributable to the sale of certain lessee dealer sites in connection with CrossAmerica's real estate optimization effort (generally with continued fuel supply, thereby converting the site to an independent dealer site) as well as the conversion of certain lessee dealer sites to company operated and commission agent sites.

Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

CrossAmerica uses the non-GAAP financial measures EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio. EBITDA represents net income (loss) before deducting interest expense, income taxes and depreciation, amortization and accretion (which includes certain impairment charges). Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation expense, gains or losses on dispositions and lease terminations, net and certain discrete acquisition related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and certain other discrete non-cash items arising from purchase accounting. Distributable Cash Flow represents Adjusted EBITDA less cash interest expense, sustaining capital expenditures and current income tax expense. The Distribution Coverage Ratio is computed by dividing Distributable Cash Flow by distributions paid on common units.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are used as supplemental financial measures by management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors and lenders. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used to assess CrossAmerica’s financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure or income taxes and the ability to incur and service debt and to fund capital expenditures. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is used to assess the operating performance of the Partnership’s business on a consistent basis by excluding the impact of items which do not result directly from the wholesale distribution of motor fuel, the leasing of real property, or the day to day operations of CrossAmerica’s retail site activities. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio are also used to assess the ability to generate cash sufficient to make distributions to CrossAmerica’s unitholders.

CrossAmerica believes the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio provides useful information to investors in assessing the financial condition and results of operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio should not be considered alternatives to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income. Additionally, because EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Distributable Cash Flow and Distribution Coverage Ratio may be defined differently by other companies in the industry, CrossAmerica’s definitions may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

The following table presents reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Distributable Cash Flow to net income (loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except for Distribution Coverage Ratio):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income $ 20,812 $ 25,168 $ 31,471 $ 18,053 Interest expense 11,342 12,569 22,092 25,413 Income tax expense 3,330 3,896 5,828 298 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 16,768 23,334 33,830 49,638 EBITDA 52,252 64,967 93,221 93,402 Equity-based employee and director compensation expense 587 176 788 989 Gain on dispositions and lease terminations, net (a) (1,087 ) (28,365 ) (7,203 ) (33,402 ) Acquisition-related costs (b) 17 305 44 363 Adjusted EBITDA 51,769 37,083 86,850 61,352 Cash interest expense (10,858 ) (12,085 ) (21,123 ) (24,444 ) Sustaining capital expenditures (c) (4,952 ) (2,550 ) (6,302 ) (5,271 ) Current income tax expense (d) (2,378 ) (52 ) (4,342 ) (146 ) Distributable Cash Flow $ 33,581 $ 22,396 $ 55,083 $ 31,491 Distributions paid on common units 20,031 20,001 40,052 39,982 Distribution Coverage Ratio 1.68x 1.12x 1.38x 0.79x

(a) Primarily includes net gains in connection with CrossAmerica's ongoing real estate optimization effort of $1.1 million and $29.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, and $7.4 million and $35.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, respectively.

(b) Relates to certain acquisition-related costs, such as legal and other professional fees, separation benefit costs and purchase accounting adjustments associated with recent acquisitions.

(c) Under the Partnership Agreement, sustaining capital expenditures are capital expenditures made to maintain CrossAmerica's long-term operating income or operating capacity. Examples of sustaining capital expenditures are those made to maintain existing contract volumes or to maintain the sites in conditions suitable to operate or lease, such as parking lot or roof replacement/renovation, or to replace equipment required to operate the existing business.

(d) Excludes current income tax expense incurred on the sales of sites.

About CrossAmerica Partners LP

CrossAmerica Partners LP is a leading wholesale distributor of motor fuels, convenience store operator, and owner and lessee of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. Its general partner, CrossAmerica GP LLC, is indirectly owned and controlled by entities affiliated with Joseph V. Topper, Jr., the founder of CrossAmerica Partners and a member of the board of the general partner since 2012. Formed in 2012, CrossAmerica Partners LP is a distributor of branded and unbranded petroleum for motor vehicles in the United States and distributes fuel to approximately 1,500 locations and owns or leases approximately 900 sites. With a geographic footprint covering 34 states, the Partnership has well-established relationships with several major oil brands, including ExxonMobil, BP, Shell, Marathon, Valero, Phillips 66 and other major brands. CrossAmerica Partners LP ranks as one of ExxonMobil’s largest distributors by fuel volume in the United States and in the top 10 for additional brands. For additional information, please visit www.crossamericapartners.com .

Contact

Investor Relations: Randy Palmer, rpalmer@caplp.com or 610-625-8000

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release that state the Partnership’s or management’s expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” “target” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. It is important to note that actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see CrossAmerica’s Form 10-K or Forms 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available on CrossAmerica’s website at www.crossamericapartners.com. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.