PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

With Internalized Management Team NAV/Share reaches Six Year High of $81.69

 | Source: PhenixFIN Corporation PhenixFIN Corporation

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX, PFXNZ) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2026.

Highlights

  • Third quarter total investment income of $6.5 million; net investment income of $2.1 million
  • Net asset value (NAV) of $157.9 million, or $81.69 per share as of June 30, 2026 vs $79.56 per share as of March 31, 2026
  • Weighted average yield was 13.2% on debt and other income producing investments
  • A special dividend of $0.07 per share was paid on May 28, 2026, to stockholders of record as of May 18, 2026

David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:

“Credit quality across our portfolio remained resilient this quarter amid persistent macroeconomic volatility. We continue to source attractive private credit opportunities while optimizing our platform, with continued focus on enhancing long-term shareholder value.”

Selected Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026:

Total investment income was $6.5 million of which $6.2 million was attributable to portfolio interest, dividend income and PIK interest and $0.3 million was attributable to fee and other income.

Total expenses were $4.4 million and total net investment income was $2.1 million.

The Company recorded a net realized gain of $0.4 million and net unrealized gain of $1.8 million.  

Portfolio and Investment Activities for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2026:

The fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $301.6 million and consisted of 31 portfolio companies.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At June 30, 2026, the Company had $2.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, $57.5 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and $90.0 million outstanding under the Credit Facility.

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to deliver long-term value to shareholders, increase investment activity, increase net investment income, implement its investment strategy and achieve its investment objective, source and capitalize on investment opportunities, grow its net asset value and perform well in the prevailing market environment, the ability of our portfolio companies to perform well and generate income and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective. 

For PhenixFIN investor relations, please call 212-859-0390. For media inquiries, please contact info@phenixfc.com.

       
PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities
       
  June 30,
2026
(Unaudited)		  September 30,
2025		 
Assets:      
Investments at fair value        
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $133,498,823 and $139,342,491, respectively) $136,419,212  $145,280,169 
Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $38,802,355 and $35,390,223, respectively)  36,682,577   35,381,405 
Controlled investments (amortized cost of $155,112,950 and $149,656,451, respectively)  128,535,521   121,610,914 
Total Investments at fair value  301,637,310   302,272,488 
Cash and cash equivalents  2,178,083   7,289,371 
Receivables:        
Interest receivable  1,421,515   1,203,404 
Other receivable     44,971 
Dividends receivable  61,200   42,950 
Other assets  2,389,994   2,746,775 
Deferred tax asset, net  670,560   1,234,847 
Deferred financing costs  1,185,184   1,384,767 
Due from Affiliate  258,310   572,331 
Prepaid share repurchase  84,797   96,342 
Receivable for investments sold     21,549 
Total Assets $309,886,953  $316,909,795 
         
Liabilities:        
Credit facility and notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $781,263 and $1,141,393, respectively) $146,710,356  $148,011,724 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  1,427,432   4,226,889 
Other liabilities  2,463,039   2,439,405 
Interest and fees payable  1,121,388   1,187,574 
Taxes payable  77,509   137,538 
Due to Affiliate  126,936   132,365 
Administrator expenses payable (see Note 6)  97,386    
Total Liabilities  152,024,046   156,135,495 
         
Commitments and Contingencies (see Note 8)        
         
Net Assets:        
Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 1,932,473 and 2,003,769 common shares outstanding, respectively  1,932   2,004 
Capital in excess of par value  701,284,360   704,640,648 
Total distributable earnings (loss)  (543,423,385)  (543,868,352)
Total Net Assets  157,862,907   160,774,300 
Total Liabilities and Net Assets $309,886,953  $316,909,795 
         
Net Asset Value Per Common Share $81.69  $80.24 
         


PHENIXFIN CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
       
  For the Three Months
Ended June 30,		  For the Nine Months
Ended June 30,		 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
Interest Income:            
Interest from investments            
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:                
Cash $2,437,421  $3,758,928  $7,237,718  $9,708,993 
Payment in-kind  349,010   213,590   627,201   832,055 
Affiliated investments:      -         
Cash  582,491       1,884,957   - 
Payment in-kind  314,673   -   764,594   - 
Controlled investments:      -         
Cash  671,985   607,929   1,843,148   1,822,914 
Total interest income  4,355,580   4,580,447   12,357,618   12,363,962 
Dividend income                
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments  420,369   247,322   1,644,616   1,221,852 
Affiliated investments  -   -   268,540   254,231 
Controlled investments  1,391,618   617,056   3,298,977   3,597,022 
Total dividend income  1,811,987   864,378   5,212,133   5,073,105 
Interest from cash and cash equivalents  28,038   27,804   132,275   132,557 
Fee income (see Note 9)  255,318   684,330   607,525   822,841 
Total Investment Income  6,450,923   6,156,959   18,309,551   18,392,465 
                 
Expenses:                
Interest and financing expenses  2,319,759   2,660,472   7,060,672   7,785,246 
Salaries and benefits  1,078,675   1,237,767   3,064,684   3,451,438 
Professional fees, net  285,347   304,540   1,085,619   1,300,518 
General and administrative expenses  355,438   398,494   1,078,416   928,026 
Directors fees  152,500   204,000   525,928   612,000 
Administrator expenses (see Note 6)  109,123   106,740   320,407   303,924 
Insurance expenses  74,812   87,460   224,436   262,379 
Total expenses  4,375,654   4,999,473   13,360,162   14,643,531 
Net Investment Income  2,075,269   1,157,486   4,949,389   3,748,934 
                 
Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments                
Net realized gains (losses):                
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments  411,093   (1,665,458)  (17,385)  (1,561,801)
Affiliated investments  (334)  (10,320,353)  3,162   (10,320,353)
Controlled investments  -   -   -   - 
Total net realized gains (losses)  410,759   (11,985,811)  (14,223)  (11,882,154)
Net change in unrealized gains (losses):                
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments  1,124,905   (18,517)  (3,017,289)  1,973,193 
Affiliated investments  (1,067,771)  8,379,055   (2,110,960)  7,397,502 
Controlled investments  1,767,513   914,813   1,468,108   (892,789)
Total net change in unrealized gains (losses)  1,824,647   9,275,351   (3,660,141)  8,477,906 
Deferred tax benefit (expense)  (86,737)  55,511   (676,181)  (274,125)
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt (see Note 5)  -   -   (12,314)  - 
Total realized and unrealized gains (losses)  2,148,669   (2,654,949)  (4,362,859)  (3,678,373)
Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations $4,223,938  $(1,497,463) $586,530  $70,561 
                 
Weighted average basic and diluted earnings per common share $2.19  $(0.74) $0.30  $0.03 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted (see Note 11)  1,932,597   2,017,330   1,969,108   2,018,962 
                 



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