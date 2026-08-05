FTAI Aviation Announces Investor Relations Transition

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI; the “Company” or “FTAI”) today announced the appointment of Charlie Arestia as Principal, Investor Relations. The Company also announced that Alan Andreini, Head of Investor Relations, has departed FTAI after more than a decade with the Company.

Mr. Arestia is based in New York and will serve as a senior member of FTAI’s investor relations team, working closely with FTAI’s leadership team to communicate the Company’s strategy, business performance and long-term growth opportunities to institutional investors, analysts and other members of the financial community. He brings extensive investor relations and asset management experience to FTAI, most recently having served as Managing Director and Head of Investor Relations at CION Investment Corporation (NYSE: CION). Previously, he held investor relations and M&A roles at Focus Financial Partners and served as a Vice President in Global Equity Research at J.P. Morgan, where he covered specialty and consumer finance companies. Earlier in his career, he held investment roles at Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Arestia holds a B.A. from Johns Hopkins University and served in the United States Army.

Mr. Andreini has been a central figure in the Company’s investor relations since its earliest days as a public company, guiding shareholder communications through the Company’s evolution from a diversified infrastructure business to an aerospace leader.

“On behalf of the FTAI team, I would like to thank Alan for his important contributions to our company and shareholders. He has been an integral part of FTAI through its many phases, and we wish him the best in his next chapter,” said Joe Adams, Chairman and CEO.

“It has been a privilege to spend the last decade with FTAI Aviation. I’m proud of what we’ve built and the relationships we’ve developed with our shareholders, and I’m confident the company’s best days are ahead,” said Alan Andreini.

About FTAI

FTAI combines advanced turbine technology and asset ownership to power the world’s most essential markets. Additional information is available at https://www.ftaiaviation.com.

FTAI Contact:

Charlie Arestia

Investor Relations

FTAI Aviation Ltd.

(646) 276-4418

ir@ftaiaviation.com

Tim Lynch / Kelly Sullivan

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449