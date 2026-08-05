Why Marina V. Painter Believes Tax Strategy Should Start Long Before Tax Season

Photo Courtesy of: Ally Tax Group

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most people think about taxes too late. By the time they focus on what they owe, many of the decisions that shaped the result are already locked in. Marina V. Painter, CPA, PFS has built her voice around that point, arguing that tax strategy should start long before filing season for anyone serious about protecting income, building wealth and making smarter financial decisions.

As the founder-facing authority behind Ally Tax Group Inc ., Painter presents a broader view of the work. She is not just handling compliance. She is advancing a more proactive philosophy, one that treats tax planning as an essential part of long-term financial strength.

Trusted Guidance

Trusted Tax Ally sits at the center of Marina V. Painter’s work because she believes too many people get tax advice after the damage is already done. In her view, real tax strategy is not about explaining the outcome once the year is over. It is about helping people make better decisions before missed opportunities turn into avoidable losses.

That is why education matters so much in her approach. Painter believes many people are not making bad choices because they are reckless. They are making them because no one has shown them a better path. Business owners can chase growth without seeing the tax cost of a decision. High earners can give up money without realizing a smarter structure was available. Trusted Tax Ally is designed to close that gap before it costs them more.

For Painter, the role of an advisor goes well beyond filing returns. It is about exposing blind spots, protecting income and helping clients act early enough to change the result. Through Ally Tax Group Inc., she offers that approach as a direct alternative to reactive, year-end thinking. Her point is simple: the problem is not that tax planning is too complicated. The problem is that too many people start too late.

Long-Term Impact

Painter argues that tax planning shapes far more than one year’s return. It affects how much income people keep, how much freedom they create and what kind of financial future they can build for their families. In her view, the cost of waiting is real: when people treat taxes as a seasonal task instead of a strategic discipline, they often give up money they could have protected.

That is why her focus on generational wealth matters. Painter treats tax strategy as part of wealth building itself, not as a separate administrative exercise. The decisions made around income, structure and timing do not just affect a filing. They influence what a family is able to preserve, reinvest and pass forward.

That is the sharper message behind her growing authority. Painter’s position is clear: people lose wealth when they treat taxes as a deadline problem instead of a strategy problem. Her work pushes clients to think earlier, act more deliberately and understand that financial freedom often depends on what they keep, not just on what they make.

Broader Reach

Painter’s rise has been backed by national media coverage and industry recognition alike. She has been featured in Forbes, Business Insider, Yahoo Finance, USA Today, the Associated Press and Apple News, and she has also received the 2026 Global Recognition Award, Best of Annapolis 2020–2026 and Top CPA Firm 2026 by Financial Services Review.

That message is direct. People lose money when they wait until tax season to think strategically. By then, too many of the choices that shaped the outcome are already behind them.

For Marina V. Painter, that is the point of Trusted Tax Ally . Tax strategy is not about reacting at the end. It is about acting early enough to protect wealth, expand freedom and change what is possible.

Contact

Marina Painter

marina@allytaxgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12468318-64f1-4f3a-8b17-84945fb31a6e