Stifel Declares Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Cash Dividend

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.34 per share, payable September 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2026.

The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), 6.125% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (the “Series C Preferred Stock”), and 4.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (the “Series D Preferred Stock”). The declared cash dividend on the Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, and Series D Preferred Stock is for the period from June 16, 2026, up to, but excluding, September 15, 2026. The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.390625 per depositary share, or $390.625 per share of the Series B Preferred Stock outstanding. The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.3828125 per depositary share, or $382.8125 per share of the Series C Preferred Stock outstanding. The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.281250 per depositary share, or $281.250 per share of the Series D Preferred Stock outstanding. The cash dividends are payable on September 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2026.

The Company’s Series B Preferred Stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SF PrB”, the Company’s Series C Preferred Stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SF PrC”, and the Company’s Series D Preferred Stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SF PrD.”

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a diversified financial services firm providing wealth management, commercial and investment banking, trading, and research services to individuals, institutions, and municipalities. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, the firm operates more than 400 offices across the United States and in major global financial centers. As a firm where success meets success, Stifel works closely with retail and institutional clients aiming to transform opportunities into achievement. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Stifel Investor Relations Contact

Joel Jeffrey, Senior Vice President

(212) 271-3610 direct

investorrelations@stifel.com