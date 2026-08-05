HMH Holding Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMH Holding Inc. (“HMH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HMH) today announced financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2026.

Second Quarter Highlights

Revenue of $170.8 million, down 16% compared to the second quarter of 2025 and substantially flat compared to the first quarter of 2026.

Net income attributable to HMH of $5.0 million, compared to net income of $8.9 million in the second quarter of 2025 and net income of $3.4 million in the first quarter of 2026. Net income in the second quarter of 2026 reflected a one-time pre-IPO stock-based compensation award expense recognized upon completion of the IPO.

Orders of $205 million, up 19% compared to the second quarter of 2025 and down 6% compared to the first quarter of 2026, resulting in book-to-bill of 1.2x.

Adjusted EBITDA of $33.9 million, up 3% compared to the second quarter of 2025 and up 13% compared to the first quarter of 2026.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $17.9 million and Free Cash Flow was positive at $22.2 million for the second quarter of 2026.





Financial Summary

HMH reported revenue for the second quarter of 2026 of $170.8 million, down 16% compared to the second quarter of 2025 and substantially flat compared to the first quarter of 2026. The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by lower product and service revenues, partially offset by higher spare parts revenue. Sequentially, higher service activity was offset by lower product and spare parts revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2026 was $33.9 million, up 3% compared to the second quarter of 2025 and up 13% compared to the first quarter of 2026. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 19.8%, compared to 16.1% in the second quarter of 2025 and 17.6% in the first quarter of 2026.

Orders for the quarter were $205 million, up 19% year-over-year and down 6% sequentially, resulting in book-to-bill of 1.2x. Year-over-year order growth was driven by services, partially offset by products. Quarter-over-quarter order and backlog performance reflects improving customer visibility and positions HMH for increased activity levels in the second half of 2026.

HMH Holding Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer, Eirik Bergsvik, stated: “Our second quarter results reflect the underlying resilience of our business. During the quarter, we navigated a dynamic operating environment marked by geopolitical uncertainty, evolving trade policies, project timing shifts, and continued customer caution in certain regions. These factors, combined with delayed equipment and repair order bookings, impacted revenue performance. Despite these headwinds, our team remained focused on execution, delivering improved margins, positive Free Cash Flow, and strong order intake. We were particularly encouraged by the continued strength in our digital technology offerings, which drove a 19% increase in orders and resulted in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x.

Importantly, the underlying fundamentals supporting long-term offshore and energy investment remain constructive. Across many of the markets we serve, customers continue to prioritize capital-efficient production, asset reliability, operational uptime, and technology enabled solutions. While macroeconomic volatility, geopolitical developments, and energy market uncertainty may continue to influence the pace and timing of investment decisions, we believe these factors are temporary and do not alter the long-term demand outlook for the critical equipment and services we provide.

As we look ahead to the second half of 2026, improving customer visibility, a growing backlog, and rising activity levels across our key markets give us confidence in the opportunities ahead. Following the successful completion of our IPO, HMH is well positioned with a strong balance sheet, differentiated technology, and a dedicated team committed to creating long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”

Initial Public Offering

On April 2, 2026, we completed our IPO of 10,520,000 shares of our Class A common stock at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. These sales of our Class A common stock resulted in net proceeds of $197.8 million, after deducting the underwriters’ discounts and offering fees of $12.6 million. On April 30, 2026, the underwriters partially exercised their option to purchase an additional 685,844 shares of Class A common stock. The transaction closed on May 5, 2026, and resulted in net proceeds of $12.9 million, after deducting the underwriters’ discounts and offering fees of $0.8 million.

We used $39.5 million of the net proceeds we received from the IPO as the cash consideration to purchase 2,100,000 HMH Holding B.V. Voting Class A Shares and 2,100,000 HMH Holding B.V. Voting Class B Shares from Baker Hughes Holdings LLC and Akastor AS, our principal stockholders. We contributed all of the remaining net proceeds from the IPO to HMH Holding B.V. HMH Holding B.V. used an aggregate of $137.1 million of the net proceeds received to repay all of the outstanding principal and accrued and unpaid interest under the Shareholder Loan Agreement with our principal stockholders, and the remaining net proceeds of $21.2 million received by HMH Holding B.V. were used to fund working capital.

Operational and Financial Results

Revenue, Cost of Sales, and Gross Operating Margin

Revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was $170.8 million, down 16% compared to the second quarter of 2025 and substantially flat compared to the first quarter of 2026. Product revenue decreased 65% year-over-year and 38% sequentially, reflecting a lower backlog to start the quarter and delays in the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict in the region. Service revenue decreased 4% year-over-year due to lower repair activity partially offset by stronger digital technology volume and increased 24% sequentially, driven by increased demand for repairs, digital technology, and other services. Spare parts revenue increased 17% year-over-year and decreased 8% sequentially. The year-over-year increase was driven by higher Equipment and System Solutions (ESS) and Pressure Control Systems (PCS) spares demand as customers prepare for upcoming contracts.

Total cost of sales decreased by $42.0 million, or 28%, to 109.5 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $151.5 million in the second quarter of 2025. Cost of sales as a percentage of revenue decreased to 64% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 75% in the second quarter of 2025. Gross margin increased to 36%, up 10% year-over-year and 4% sequentially, driven by revenue mix, continued cost optimization efforts, and execution focus.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $60.4 million in the second quarter of 2026, compared to $29.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $35.1 million in the first quarter of 2026. The increase was primarily driven by a $22.0 million pre-IPO stock-based compensation expense recognized in the second quarter of 2026 upon completion of the IPO. Excluding IPO-related stock-based compensation expense, the year-over-year increase was primarily driven by increased costs associated with our transition to and operating as a public company.

Order Intake, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow

Orders for the quarter were $205 million, up 19% compared to the second quarter of 2025 and down 6% compared to the first quarter of 2026. Orders exceeded revenue in the quarter, resulting in book-to-bill of 1.2x. Service order intake was $118 million, up 50% year-over-year and 19% sequentially, driven by strong digital technology volume. Spare parts order intake was $65 million, up 1% year-over-year and 2% sequentially, driven by the global offshore market.

Net income attributable to HMH was $5.0 million in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $33.9 million, up 3% year-over-year and up 13% sequentially. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 19.8%, compared to 16.1% in the second quarter of 2025 and 17.6% in the first quarter of 2026. Despite lower revenue year-over-year, HMH delivered margin resiliency supported by disciplined cost execution, favorable revenue mix, increased service activity and continued focus on operational efficiency.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $17.9 million, and Free Cash Flow was positive at $22.2 million in the quarter. Capital expenditures and development costs during the quarter were $5.2 million, primarily supporting aftermarket capabilities, service reliability, and ongoing product development initiatives. HMH ended the quarter with $119.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and approximately $195 million of total liquidity, inclusive of the revolving credit facility. HMH has no long-term debt maturity until June 2028.

Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call on August 6, 2026, at 8:00 am Central Time to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2026. To access the conference call, participants may dial (800) 715-9871 for U.S. participants or (646) 307-1963 for international participants and use Conference ID: 6309447. Participants may listen to the call through a webcast link posted in the Investors section of HMH’s website. A replay of the conference call will be made available on the website following the conclusion of the live call.

About HMH

HMH is a leading provider of highly engineered, mission-critical equipment solutions, providing customers with a comprehensive portfolio of drilling equipment, services and systems utilized in oil and gas drilling operations, both offshore and onshore. HMH’s global reach, technical expertise and innovative product offerings, coupled with its integrated operations from manufacturing to aftermarket services, allow HMH to provide customers with first-class technology, engineering, and project management services through the entire asset lifecycle of the equipment it provides. In addition, HMH is growing its portfolio of products and services to adjacent industries, such as mining. The complexity and criticality of HMH’s installed equipment drive customers to choose HMH for their aftermarket support, particularly in the offshore environment, which is subject to extensive regulation. For more information, please visit HMH’s website at www.hmhw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Free Cash Flow.

We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as one of the indicators to evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the effect of our capital structure and certain non-recurring items. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, IPO listing related cost and other non-recurring items. Management does not consider these non-recurring items to be indicative of our ongoing operating performance measure, and such items include, but are not limited to, restructuring and other operating expenses and foreign exchange currency (gain) loss. We track Adjusted EBITDA on an absolute dollar basis and as a percentage of revenue, which we refer to as Adjusted EBITDA Margin. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measurement tool used by analysts and investors to evaluate overall operating performance, ability to pursue and service possible debt opportunities and possible future investment opportunities. In addition, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a supplemental measurement tool used by analysts and investors to evaluate profitability of sales. Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for our discretionary use and is not intended to represent or to be used as a substitute for net income, as measured in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, but included in the calculation of reported net income, are significant components of the consolidated statements of income and must be considered in performing a comprehensive assessment of overall financial performance. We believe that the disclosure of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin offers additional financial metrics that, when coupled with the GAAP results and the reconciliation to GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of our results of operations and the factors and trends affecting our business.

We use Free Cash Flow to evaluate our liquidity to provide flexibility and optionality to achieve our broader capital allocation strategy. We define Free Cash Flow as cash flow from operations minus purchases of property and equipment and development costs and excluding the impact of one time non-cash IPO related expenses. Management believes that Free Cash Flow is a meaningful indicator of liquidity that provides information to our management and investors about the amount of cash generated from operations, after purchases of property and equipment that can be used for investment in our business and for acquisitions as well as to strengthen our balance sheet. Free Cash Flow has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of other GAAP financial measures, such as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Free Cash Flow does not reflect our ability to meet future contractual commitments and may be calculated differently by other companies in our industry, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

These non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying tables and should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP results.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements generally relate to expectations, beliefs, future events, future expected business, or our future financial or operating performance and prospects, and include statements regarding business plans, objectives and expected operating results. When used in this press release, words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “budget,” “predict,” “pursue,” “target,” “seek,” “objective,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in HMH’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the sections titled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in HMH’s final prospectus filed with the SEC on April 1, 2026 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. HMH undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Investors and others should note that we may announce material information using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the Investors section of HMH’s website. We may use these channels to distribute material information about HMH; therefore, we encourage investors, the media, business partners and others interested in HMH to review the information posted on HMH’s website. The information on HMH’s website is not part of, and is not incorporated into, this press release.

Company Contact

Katina Hargett

Investor Relations

HMH Holding Inc.

+1 (281) 371-4985

investorrelations@hmhw.com

HMH Holding Inc.

Comparative Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

Second

Quarter

2026 Second

Quarter

2025 First

Quarter

2026 (in thousands) Revenue Service revenue $ 89,072 $ 92,332 $ 72,009 Product revenue 20,027 58,812 32,466 Spare parts revenue 61,163 52,151 66,519 Related party revenue 560 162 327 Total revenue 170,822 203,457 171,321 Operating expenses Cost of services sold 58,766 63,671 53,058 Cost of goods sold – products 16,527 53,422 25,367 Cost of goods sold – spare parts 34,231 34,452 38,208 Total cost of sales 109,524 151,545 116,633 Selling, general and administrative expenses 60,354 29,441 35,111 Research and development expenses 771 649 414 Restructuring and other expenses (income), net 5,004 1,072 — Total operating expenses 175,653 182,707 152,158 Operating income (loss) (4,831 ) 20,750 19,163 Foreign currency gain (loss), net (591 ) 2,948 (2,228 ) Other non-operating income (loss), net (158 ) 334 (255 ) Interest income (expense), net (3,945 ) (9,106 ) (6,953 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (9,525 ) 14,926 9,727 Income tax (expense) benefit 4,506 (5,158 ) (5,852 ) Net income (loss) (5,019 ) 9,768 3,875 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (9,995 ) 819 427 Net income (loss) attributable to HMH Holding Inc. $ 4,976 $ 8,949 $ 3,448





HMH Holding Inc.

Comparative Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2026

December 31,

2025

(in thousands) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,705 $ 96,585 Other current assets 529,203 532,625 Property, plant and equipment, net 197,673 200,818 Other assets 515,984 527,676 Total assets $ 1,362,565 $ 1,357,704 Liabilities and equity Total current liabilities 218,317 223,639 Long-term debt, net 196,363 195,636 Long-term debt, net—related party — 143,732 Other long-term liabilities 101,486 94,245 Total liabilities 516,166 657,252 Total equity 846,399 700,452 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,362,565 $ 1,357,704





HMH Holding Inc.

Comparative Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Second

Quarter

2026 Second

Quarter

2025 First

Quarter

2026 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (5,019 ) $ 9,768 $ 3,875 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,066 10,682 10,653 Share-based compensation expense 22,775 — — Amortization of borrowing costs 409 311 318 Restructuring and other expenses — 700 — Deferred tax expense (benefit) (8,643 ) (77 ) 1,918 Payment-in-kind interest 65 2,809 2,843 Provision for bad debt expense 184 (309 ) 284 Provision for inventory write-down 1,609 1,143 380 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities 22,446 25,027 20,271 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (4,577 ) (46,166 ) (12,984 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 17,869 (21,139 ) 7,287 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,166 ) (2,537 ) (920 ) Development costs (4,082 ) (969 ) (1,814 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash — — (770 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (5,248 ) (3,506 ) (3,504 ) Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of common stock in initial public offering (IPO), net of underwriting discount 210,670 — — Purchase of HMH B.V. voting shares from Principal Stockholders (39,480 ) — — Redemption under exchange agreement with Principal Stockholders (12,894 ) — — Deferred IPO costs paid (10,380 ) — — Repayment of long-term debt, net—related party (137,099 ) — — Proceeds from issuance of revolving credit facilities — 50,000 719 Repayment of revolving credit facilities — (37,000 ) — Purchase of treasury shares (4,888 ) — — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 5,929 13,000 719 Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents (142 ) 3,074 210 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 18,408 (8,571 ) 4,712 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 101,297 46,984 96,585 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 119,705 $ 38,413 $ 101,297





HMH Holding Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Second

Quarter

2026

Second

Quarter

2025 First

Quarter

2026 (in thousands) Net income (loss) $ (5,019 ) $ 9,768 $ 3,875 Add: Interest expense, net 3,945 9,106 6,953 Income tax expense (4,506 ) 5,158 5,852 Depreciation and amortization 11,066 10,682 10,653 Share-based compensation 22,775 — — Restructuring and other expenses 5,004 1,072 — Foreign currency (gain) loss, net 591 (2,948 ) 2,228 IPO listing related cost — — 520 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,856 $ 32,838 $ 30,081 Net income (loss) as a % of revenue (2.9 ) % 4.8 % 2.3 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a) 19.8 % 16.1 % 17.6 % (a). Calculated as a percentage of total revenue.



