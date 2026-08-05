Star Group, L.P. Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

 | Source: Star Group, L.P. Star Group, L.P.

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Group, L.P. (the "Company" or "Star") (NYSE:SGU), a home energy distributor and services provider, today filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC and announced financial results for the fiscal 2026 third quarter, the three months ended June 30, 2026.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 Compared to the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
For the fiscal 2026 third quarter, Star reported a 17.2 percent increase in total revenue to $358.1 million compared with $305.6 million in the prior-year period, reflecting an increase in average selling prices, driven by higher wholesale product cost. The amount of home heating oil and propane sold during the fiscal 2026 third quarter declined by 3.4 million gallons, or 9.4 percent, to 32.8 million gallons, as the additional volume provided from acquisitions and colder temperatures was more than offset by the impact of net customer attrition and other factors. Temperatures in Star's geographic areas of operation for the three months ended June 30, 2026 were 15.9 percent colder than the three months ended June 30, 2025 but 5.9 percent warmer than normal, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Star’s net loss rose by $11.4 million in the quarter, to $28.0 million, primarily due to an unfavorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments of $8.6 million and a $7.1 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA loss, partially offset by a $3.4 million increase in the Company’s income tax benefit and a $0.9 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses.

The Company reported a third quarter Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP measure defined below) of $17.7 million, up $7.1 million year-over-year, as higher home heating oil and propane per gallon margins, an improvement in service and installation profitability and the additional gross profit from other petroleum products were more than offset by higher operating expenses, including $6.2 million in higher insurance-related expenses, and the lower volume of home heating oil and propane sold.

“Our results this quarter, a non-heating period, largely reflected seasonal factors and net attrition, which was in line with prior-year periods” said Jeff Woosnam, Star Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “While temperatures were moderately colder than last year, the volume of home heating oil and propane sold was lower given the more muted impact of additional degree days in the shoulder months of April and May. We did not complete any acquisitions this quarter but are actively assessing a number of possible attractive opportunities. We are taking steps this summer, as in years past, to improve our operations, streamline where appropriate, and prepare for the coming winter months. At the same time, we continue to invest in our service and installation business – where we see further room for growth – and believe Star remains in great shape for the quarters to come.”

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2026 Compared to the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2025
For the nine months ended June 30, 2026, Star reported an 8.3 percent increase in total revenue to $1.7 billion, reflecting higher product volumes sold and an increase in selling prices in response to higher wholesale product costs. The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during the first nine months of fiscal 2026 increased by 8.6 million gallons, or 3.3 percent, to 271.2 million gallons, reflecting colder temperatures and the additional volume provided from acquisitions, more than offsetting net customer attrition and other factors. Temperatures in Star’s geographic areas of operation fiscal year-to-date were 11.5 percent colder than during the prior-year period and 2.9 percent colder than normal, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2026, Star’s net income increased $13.9 million, to $116.1 million, compared to the prior-year period, primarily due to a $19.9 million increase in Adjusted EBITDA, a favorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments of $1.4 million, and a $0.6 million decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses, partially offset by a $7.6 million increase in income taxes and $0.4 million higher net interest expense.

Year-to-date Adjusted EBITDA increased $19.9 million, to $189.3 million, compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2025, primarily due to an increase in home heating oil and propane per gallon margins and volume sold in the base business, and an increase in Adjusted EBITDA from acquisitions, which more than offset higher operating expenses, of which $1.9 million was attributable to the Company's weather hedge contracts due to colder weather. The temperatures experienced during the weather hedge period ending March 31, 2026 were colder than in the prior-year period and, therefore, the Company recorded an expense under the weather hedge contracts of $5.0 million in fiscal 2026 versus a $3.1 million expense recorded in fiscal 2025.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Financial Measures)
EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, (increase) decrease in the fair value of derivatives, other income (loss), net, multiemployer pension plan withdrawal charge, gain or loss on debt redemption, goodwill impairment, and other non-cash and non-operating charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by management and external users of the Company’s financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to assess Star’s position with regard to the following:

  • compliance with certain financial covenants included in our debt agreements;
  • financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or historical cost basis;
  • operating performance and return on invested capital compared to those of other companies in the retail distribution of refined petroleum products, without regard to financing methods and capital structure;
  • ability to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on our indebtedness and to make distributions to our partners; and
  • the viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return of alternative investment opportunities.

The method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA both have limitations as analytical tools and so should not be viewed in isolation but in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are as follows:

  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect cash used for capital expenditures;
  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized often will have to be replaced and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements for such replacements;
  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital;
  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash necessary to make payments of interest or principal on indebtedness; and
  • EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash required to pay taxes.

REMINDER:
Members of Star's management team will host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time tomorrow, August 6, 2026. The webcast will be accessible on the company’s website, at www.stargrouplp.com, and the telephone number for the conference call is 888-346-3470 (or 412-317-5169 for international callers).

About Star Group, L.P.
Star Group, L.P. is a full service provider specializing in the sale of home heating products and services to residential and commercial customers to heat their homes and buildings. The Company also sells and services heating and air conditioning equipment to its home heating oil and propane customers and, to a lesser extent, provides these offerings to customers outside of its home heating oil and propane customer base. Star also sells diesel, gasoline and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. We believe Star is the nation's largest retail distributor of home heating oil based upon sales volume. Including its propane locations, Star serves customers in the more northern and eastern states within the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. regions. Additional information is available by obtaining the Company's SEC filings at www.sec.gov and by visiting Star's website at www.stargrouplp.com, where unit holders may request a hard copy of Star’s complete audited financial statements free of charge.

Forward Looking Information
This news release includes "forward-looking statements" which represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including the impact of geopolitical events, such as the ongoing military conflicts in the Middle East, on wholesale product cost volatility, the price and supply of the products that we sell, our ability to purchase sufficient quantities of product to meet our customer’s needs, rapid increases in levels of inflation, the consumption patterns of our customers, our ability to obtain satisfactory gross profit margins, the effect of weather conditions on our financial performance, our ability to obtain new customers and retain existing customers, our ability to make strategic acquisitions, the impact of litigation, natural gas conversions and electrification of heating systems, pandemic and future global health pandemics, recessionary economic conditions, future union relations and the outcome of current and future union negotiations, the impact of current and future governmental regulations, including federal, state and municipal laws restricting greenhouse gases ("GHG") emissions and federal, state and local environmental, health, and safety regulations, the ability to attract and retain employees, customer credit worthiness, counterparty credit worthiness, marketing plans, cyber-attacks, global supply chain issues, labor shortages and new technology, including alternative methods for heating and cooling residences. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this Report including, without limitation, the statements under “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere herein, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" and "Business Strategy" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Form 10-K") for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations ("Cautionary Statements") are disclosed in this news release and in the Company’s Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the Cautionary Statements. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this news release.

(financials follow)


STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
     
  June 30, September 30,
(in thousands)  2026   2025 
ASSETS (unaudited)  
Current assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $27,003  $24,683 
Receivables, net of allowance of $8,938 and $7,196, respectively  160,063   102,119 
Inventories  58,332   47,022 
Fair asset value of derivative instruments  10,819   790 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  35,614   32,667 
Total current assets  291,831   207,281 
Property and equipment, net  127,049   128,605 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  93,993   93,264 
Goodwill  293,955   293,350 
Intangibles, net  111,954   124,892 
Restricted cash  250   250 
Captive insurance collateral  80,385   78,189 
Deferred charges and other assets, net  10,671   11,500 
Total assets $1,010,088  $937,331 
LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' CAPITAL    
Current liabilities    
Accounts payable $35,903  $33,667 
Fair liability value of derivative instruments     1,398 
Current maturities of long-term debt  21,000   21,000 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  20,252   19,934 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  151,421   119,497 
Unearned service contract revenue  68,028   66,927 
Customer credit balances  39,465   86,810 
Total current liabilities  336,069   349,233 
Long-term debt  151,569   167,118 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  77,057   77,206 
Deferred tax liabilities, net  41,310   30,823 
Other long-term liabilities  15,238   16,171 
Partners' capital    
Common unitholders  405,481   314,733 
General partner  (6,727)  (6,605)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes  (9,909)  (11,348)
Total partners' capital  388,845   296,780 
Total liabilities and partners' capital $1,010,088  $937,331 
     


STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
     
  Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per unit data - unaudited)  2026   2025   2026  2025 
Sales:       
Product $267,009  $216,158  $1,404,780 $1,280,722 
Installations and services  91,062   89,460   259,262  256,004 
Total sales  358,071   305,618   1,664,042  1,536,726 
Cost and expenses:       
Cost of product  195,199   144,521   876,174  800,170 
Cost of installations and services  75,486   75,240   239,573  233,115 
(Increase) decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments  8,019   (603)  (13,398) (11,962)
Delivery and branch expenses  98,945   90,649   338,656  314,903 
Depreciation and amortization expenses  8,333   9,197   25,373  26,012 
General and administrative expenses  8,039   7,564   24,348  22,934 
Finance charge income  (1,877)  (1,773)  (4,030) (3,860)
Operating income (loss)  (34,073)  (19,177)  177,346  155,414 
Interest expense, net  (3,586)  (3,639)  (11,548) (11,114)
Amortization of debt issuance costs  (259)  (274)  (786) (804)
Income (loss) before income taxes $(37,918) $(23,090) $165,012 $143,496 
Income tax expense (benefit)  (9,929)  (6,461)  48,928  41,330 
Net income (loss) $(27,989) $(16,629) $116,084 $102,166 
General Partner's interest in net income (loss)  (275)  (157)  1,137  952 
Limited Partners' interest in net income (loss) $(27,714) $(16,472) $114,947 $101,214 
        
        
Per unit data (Basic and Diluted):       
Net income (loss) available to limited partners $(0.84) $(0.48) $3.49 $2.93 
Dilutive impact of theoretical distribution of earnings        0.59  0.48 
Basic and diluted income (loss) per Limited Partner Unit: $(0.84) $(0.48) $2.90 $2.45 
        
Weighted average number of Limited Partner units outstanding (Basic and Diluted)  32,835   34,340   32,935  34,498 
        



SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
   
  Three Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)  2026   2025 
Net loss $(27,989) $(16,629)
Plus:    
Income tax benefit  (9,929)  (6,461)
Amortization of debt issuance costs  259   274 
Interest expense, net  3,586   3,639 
Depreciation and amortization  8,333   9,197 
EBITDA  (25,740)  (9,980)
(Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments  8,019   (603)
Adjusted EBITDA  (17,721)  (10,583)
Add / (subtract)    
Income tax benefit  9,929   6,461 
Interest expense, net  (3,586)  (3,639)
Provision for losses on accounts receivable  3,647   3,424 
Decrease in accounts receivables  98,464   83,850 
Decrease in inventories  22,562   22,575 
Increase in customer credit balances  9,791   12,059 
Change in deferred taxes  (4,179)  (1,032)
Change in other operating assets and liabilities  (627)  (40,613)
Net cash provided by operating activities $118,280  $72,502 
Net cash used in investing activities $(3,134) $(13,100)
Net cash used in financing activities $(100,333) $(49,822)
     
     
Home heating oil and propane gallons sold  32,800   36,200 
Other petroleum products  29,100   32,000 
         Total all products  61,900   68,200 
     



SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
   
  Nine Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)  2026   2025 
Net income $116,084  $102,166 
Plus:    
Income tax expense  48,928   41,330 
Amortization of debt issuance costs  786   804 
Interest expense, net  11,548   11,114 
Depreciation and amortization  25,373   26,012 
EBITDA  202,719   181,426 
(Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments  (13,398)  (11,962)
Adjusted EBITDA  189,321   169,464 
Add / (subtract)    
Income tax expense  (48,928)  (41,330)
Interest expense, net  (11,548)  (11,114)
Provision for losses on accounts receivable  6,451   6,593 
Increase in accounts receivables  (64,404)  (40,872)
(Increase) decrease in inventories  (11,215)  425 
Decrease in customer credit balances  (47,513)  (49,341)
Change in deferred taxes  9,984   10,372 
Change in other operating assets and liabilities  35,055   12,346 
Net cash provided by operating activities $57,203  $56,543 
Net cash used in investing activities $(12,953) $(99,507)
Net cash used in financing activities $(41,930) $(46,289)
     
     
Home heating oil and propane gallons sold  271,200   262,600 
Other petroleum products  85,700   91,600 
Total all products  356,900   354,200 
     


CONTACT:
Star Group, L.P.Chris Witty
Investor RelationsDarrow Associates
203/328-7310646/438-9385 or cwitty@darrowir.com



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