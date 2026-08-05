NN, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

NN Delivers Strong Second Quarter, Raises Outlook for 2026, Announces Refinancing

5 Pillar Growth Program Delivering Above Expectations; Data Center and Earnings Growing Fast





CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) (“NN” or the “Company”), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Q2 2026 Financial Highlights, compared to Q2 2025

Net sales of $128.7 million, up $20.8 million or 19.3%

Gross margin of $21.9 million, up $3.7 million or 20.1%

Adjusted gross margin of $26.1 million, up $5.0 million or 23.9%

Adjusted gross margin percentage of 20.3%, up 80 basis points

Income from operations $1.0 million, up $2.5 million from a loss of $1.5 million

Adjusted income from operations of $8.5 million, up $3.6 million or 73.9%

GAAP net loss of $2.3 million, improving by $5.8 million or 72.0%

Adjusted net income of $5.5 million, up $4.7 million or 636.5%

Adjusted EBITDA of $17.9 million, up $4.8 million or 36.1%

Adjusted EBITDA margin percentage of 13.9% up 170 basis points

5 Pillar Growth Highlights:

5 Pillar growth program delivered material results in Q2, approximately $40 million in new wins in Data Center, Medical, and Defense.

Data Center business is fast growing for NN, and the Company is on pace to install approximately 50 new machines during 2026 and has a $50+ million, growing pipeline.

July year-to-date new business awards were over 100 programs valued at approximately $80 million per year.

NN is raising full year guidance for new business awards during 2026 to $80 million to $100 million, up 29% at the midpoint compared to 2025.

Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “NN delivered strong financial performance in the second quarter with record results in many areas. Additionally, after the quarter ended, we implemented a game-changing improvement to our balance sheet.

Our 5 pillar growth program is delivering results. These new sales are higher margin, attached to higher growth rate end markets, and mostly immediate 2026 startup. The second half of 2026 is expected to reflect continued momentum and strong financial performance.

We have completed a refinancing of the preferred stock put in place over five years ago. Amongst other benefits, we paid off approximately $89 million of the preferred stock. This refinancing was enabled by sustained multi-year performance of the company in the right market areas. I am also happy to report that, as part of this refinancing, we have expanded our investor roster with new institutional investors. This is a gratifying turning point for the company and NN investors and is indicative of a future based upon sales-driven earnings growth in attractive end-markets.”

Bevis continued, "Our 3 part execution on current production, new business startups, and new business prospecting continues to be very good. In the quarter, our mastery of high-volume titanium machining was noteworthy. Our gross margins and adjusted EBITDA margins continue to climb. We are achieving many multi-year goals and revising our outlooks based upon our actual results. We now believe that we can deliver higher margins than previously estimated.

During the quarter, NN secured significant 2026 immediate-supply awards for Data Center liquid cooling products, robotic surgery medical products, and defense products. Our year-to-date 5 Pillar growth program performance has delivered above expectations and our prospecting is expanding."

Bevis concluded, "We are encouraged by the business results and refinancing results that we have delivered this year. We see continuation into the second half. We believe the second half of 2026 and 2027 will continue to benefit from our multi-year strategic growth focus and operational execution processes. Our 5 pillar growth program is delivering strong results. We are also reengineering our balance sheet right now, reducing leverage and reducing rates. We have a goal to refinance the current securities and convert NN to normal credit statistics. We believe that we are just at the beginning of common stock value-creation and it is an exciting time at NN.”

Second Quarter NN Results

Net sales for the second quarter were $128.7 million, an increase of 19.3% compared to net sales of $107.9 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily driven by contribution of new business launches, higher precious metals pass-through pricing, higher volumes and favorable foreign exchange effects.

Income from operations for the second quarter was $1.0 million, an increase of $2.5 million compared to a loss from operations of $1.5 million for the same period in 2025. The improvement was due to improved operating performance and improved sales mix. These improvements are partially offset by an increase in depreciation and amortization costs.

Net loss for the second quarter was $2.3 million an improvement of 72.0% compared to net loss of $8.1 million for the same period in 2025. The improvement was primarily driven by improved operating performance in the second quarter of 2026 and the loss on extinguishment of debt recognized during the second quarter of 2025.

Second Quarter 2026 NN Adjusted Results

Adjusted EBITDA was $17.9 million, an increase of 36.1% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $13.2 million for the same period in 2025, primarily driven by improved sales mix and operating performance.

Adjusted income from operations was $8.5 million, an increase of 73.9% compared to adjusted income from operations of $4.9 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was driven primarily by stronger gross margin and partially offset by increased selling, general and administrative expenses.

Adjusted net income was $5.5 million, or $0.11 per diluted common share, an increase of $4.7 million or $0.09 per diluted common share, compared to adjusted net income of $0.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted common share for the same period in 2025 .

Second Quarter Power Solutions Results

Net sales for the second quarter of 2026 were $62.3 million, an increase of 39.5% compared to net sales of $44.6 million for the same period in 2025. The increase is primarily due to higher precious metal pass-through pricing, higher volumes and favorable foreign exchange effects.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2026 was $9.0 million, an increase of 56.5% compared to income from operations of $5.8 million for the same period in 2025. The increase is primarily due to higher precious metals pass-through pricing and higher volumes.

Adjusted income from operations for the second quarter of 2026 was $11.7 million, an increase of 39.1% compared to adjusted income from operations of $8.4 million for the same period in 2025. The increase is primarily due to solid operating performance.

Second Quarter Mobile Solutions Results

Net sales for the second quarter of 2026 were $66.6 million, an increase of 5.0% compared to net sales of $63.4 million in the same period of 2025. The increase is primarily due to higher volumes and favorable foreign exchange effects.

Loss from operations for the second quarter was $1.9 million, an increase of 75.4% compared to loss from operations of $1.1 million for the same period in 2025. The increase was primarily was primarily due to higher costs associated with product mix.

Adjusted income from operations for the second quarter was $4.9 million, an increase of 11.2% compared to adjusted income from operations of $4.4 million in the same period of 2025. The increase in adjusted income from operations was primarily due to rationalization efforts.

2026 Outlook

NN is revising its guidance ranges upward in several areas.

Net sales expected to range between $460 to $470 million, 10% growth over 2025 at midpoint

Adjusted EBITDA expected to range between $55 and $65 million, 22% growth over 2025 at midpoint

New business wins are expected to increase to $80 to $100 million, 29% growth over 2025 at midpoint



Chris Bohnert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer commented, “Supported by the continued strength of our financial results year-to-date, the solid momentum we have established in immediate supply business in high-growth markets such as Data Center, Defense, and Medical, and the strong outlook for the remainder of the year, we are again revising our guidance ranges. For fiscal 2026, we are now guiding net sales in the range of $460 million to $470 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $55 million to $65 million, reflecting strong, profitable growth versus prior year. We are also raising our high end expectations for new business wins, expecting these new awards to range between $80 million to $100 million for the full year. We are also very happy to report the conclusion to the refinancing of our preferred stock.”

Conference Call

NN will discuss its results during its quarterly investor conference call on August 6, 2026, at 9 a.m. ET. The call and supplemental presentation may be accessed via NN's website, www.nninc.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (833) 461-5787 (domestic) or (585) 542-9983 (international) and entering Conference ID number 186058461. For those who are unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.

NN discloses in this press release the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin %, adjusted income from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides supplementary information about the impacts of acquisition, divestiture and integration related expenses, foreign-exchange impacts on inter-company loans, reorganizational and impairment charges.

The financial tables found later in this press release include a reconciliation of adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin %, adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share to the U.S. GAAP financial measures of gross margin, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), net income (loss) per diluted common share.

About NN, Inc .

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, South America, Europe and China. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding our business, operations, and financial performance. Such statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially. Please refer to our most recently filed Form 10-K and our Form 10-Q for the period following that Form 10-K, including the risk factors described therein. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Joseph Caminiti

NNBR@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870

Financial Tables Follow

NN, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales $ 128,741 $ 107,921 $ 247,193 $ 213,609 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 106,863 89,699 205,894 181,345 Selling, general, and administrative expense 12,570 12,095 25,864 23,265 Depreciation and amortization 9,344 8,918 18,584 17,692 Other operating income, net (1,041 ) (1,327 ) (2,096 ) (2,440 ) Income (loss) from operations 1,005 (1,464 ) (1,053 ) (6,253 ) Interest expense 5,720 5,657 11,489 10,851 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,007 — 3,007 Other expense (income), net (217 ) (619 ) 285 (2,788 ) Loss before provision for income taxes and share of net income from joint venture (4,498 ) (9,509 ) (12,827 ) (17,323 ) Provision for income taxes (189 ) (774 ) (906 ) (2,084 ) Share of net income from joint venture 2,420 2,181 4,638 4,620 Net loss $ (2,267 ) $ (8,102 ) $ (9,095 ) $ (14,787 ) Other Comprehensive Income: Foreign currency transaction gain 1,213 4,454 2,760 7,579 Total other comprehensive income 1,213 4,454 2,760 7,579 Comprehensive loss $ (1,054 ) $ (3,648 ) $ (6,335 ) $ (7,208 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.13 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.48 ) Shares used to calculate basic and diluted net loss per share 50,256 49,433 49,982 49,255





NN, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) June 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,450 $ 11,377 Accounts receivable, net 72,093 59,785 Inventories 69,356 65,978 Income tax receivable 478 13,389 Prepaid assets 5,296 2,952 Other current assets 10,676 10,526 Total current assets 174,349 164,007 Property, plant and equipment, net 160,725 158,885 Operating lease right-of-use assets 32,370 35,155 Intangible assets, net 23,978 30,789 Investment in joint venture 48,474 42,543 Deferred tax assets 1,674 1,673 Other non-current assets 7,049 7,732 Total assets $ 448,619 $ 440,784 Liabilities, Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 56,405 $ 49,442 Accrued salaries, wages and benefits 15,184 14,004 Income tax payable 343 553 Current maturities of long-term debt 3,257 5,791 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 6,113 6,430 Other current liabilities 16,332 13,575 Total current liabilities 97,634 89,795 Deferred tax liabilities 3,862 4,312 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 163,227 153,758 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 33,790 37,092 Other non-current liabilities 6,767 9,420 Total liabilities 305,280 294,377 Commitments and contingencies Series D perpetual preferred stock 122,128 112,409 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 525 502 Additional paid-in capital 433,225 439,700 Accumulated deficit (376,720 ) (367,625 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35,819 ) (38,579 ) Total stockholders’ equity 21,211 33,998 Total liabilities, preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity $ 448,619 $ 440,784





NN, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (9,095 ) $ (14,787 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,584 17,692 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 499 1,024 Paid-in-kind interest 3,283 1,236 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,007 Total derivative loss (gain) 250 (2,036 ) Share of net income from joint venture (4,638 ) (4,620 ) Share-based compensation expense 1,609 1,640 Deferred income taxes (393 ) (5 ) Other 741 (785 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (13,120 ) (6,568 ) Inventories (2,889 ) 1,044 Other operating assets (2,599 ) (3,318 ) Income taxes receivable and payable, net 12,708 (589 ) Accounts payable 4,276 6,564 Other operating liabilities 2,582 (3,540 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 11,798 (4,041 ) Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (8,525 ) (7,630 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 118 451 Net cash used in investing activities (8,407 ) (7,179 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from asset backed credit facilities 44,825 21,000 Repayments of asset backed credit facilities (49,525 ) (21,400 ) Proceeds from term loans and other long-term debt 10,000 118,579 Repayments of term loans and other long-term debt (566 ) (115,356 ) Cash paid for debt issuance costs (100 ) (3,553 ) Proceeds from sale-leaseback of equipment — 946 Proceeds from sale-leaseback of land and buildings — 4,300 Repayments of financing obligations (949 ) (601 ) Other (3,088 ) (2,352 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 597 1,563 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash flows 1,085 1,071 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 5,073 (8,586 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 11,377 18,128 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter $ 16,450 $ 9,542





Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Gross Margin and Gross Margin %

Three Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Net sales $ 128,741 $ 107,921 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 106,863 89,699 GAAP gross margin 21,878 18,222 Personnel costs (1) 1,599 2,052 Facility costs (2) 1,843 — Other 775 781 Adjusted gross margin $ 26,095 $ 21,055 Adjusted gross margin % (3) 20.3 % 19.5 %





(1) Personnel costs include recruitment, retention, relocation, severance and start-up costs related to new programs (2) Facility costs include costs of opening / closing facilities and relocation / exit of manufacturing operations and start-up costs related to new programs (3) Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin % = Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin / GAAP net sales





Reconciliation of GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations

(in thousands) Three Months

Ended June 30,

NN, Inc. Consolidated 2026 2025 GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 1,005 $ (1,464 ) Professional fees 680 352 Personnel costs (1) 1,599 2,614 Facility costs (2) 1,843 — Amortization of intangibles 3,406 3,405 Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations $ 8,533 $ 4,907 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (3) 6.6 % 4.6 % GAAP net sales $ 128,741 $ 107,921





(in thousands) Three Months

Ended June 30,

Power Solutions 2026 2025 GAAP income from operations $ 9,049 $ 5,782 Personnel costs (1) 103 77 Facility costs (2) — — Amortization of intangibles 2,567 2,567 Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations $ 11,719 $ 8,426 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (3) 18.8 % 18.9 % GAAP net sales $ 62,293 $ 44,641





(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

Mobile Solutions 2026 2025 GAAP loss from operations $ (1,947 ) $ (1,110 ) Personnel costs (1) 1,540 2,540 Facility costs (2) 2,095 — Amortization of intangibles 839 838 Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations $ 2,527 $ 2,268 Share of net income from joint venture 2,420 2,181 Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations with JV $ 4,947 $ 4,449 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin (3) 7.4 % 7.0 % GAAP net sales $ 66,590 $ 63,391





(in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30,

Elimination 2026 2025 GAAP net sales $ (142 ) $ (111 )

(1) Personnel costs include recruitment, retention, relocation, severance and start-up costs for new programs

(2) Facility costs include costs of opening / closing facilities, relocation / exit of manufacturing operations and start-up costs related to new programs

(3) Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin = Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations / GAAP net sales





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2026 2025 GAAP net loss $ (2,267 ) $ (8,102 ) Provision for income taxes 189 774 Interest expense 5,720 5,657 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,007 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants 4 (273 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,344 8,918 Professional fees 680 352 Personnel costs (1) 1,599 2,614 Facility costs (2) 1,843 — Non-cash stock compensation 808 801 Non-cash foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans 286 (569 ) Other (267 ) — Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 17,939 $ 13,179 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (3) 13.9 % 12.2 % GAAP net sales $ 128,741 $ 107,921





(1) Personnel costs include recruitment, retention, relocation, severance and start-up costs related to new programs (2) Facility costs include costs of opening / closing facilities, relocation / exit of manufacturing operations and start-up costs related to new programs (3) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin = Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA / GAAP net sales





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and GAAP Net Loss per Diluted Common Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Common Share

Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2026 2025 GAAP net loss $ (2,267 ) $ (8,102 ) Pre-tax loss on extinguishment of debt — 3,007 Pre-tax professional fees 680 352 Pre-tax personnel costs 1,599 2,614 Pre-tax facility costs 1,843 — Pre-tax foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans 286 (569 ) Pre-tax change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants 4 (273 ) Pre-tax amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs 3,656 3,717 Other (267 ) — Tax effect of adjustments reflected above (40 ) — Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) $ 5,494 $ 746 Three Months Ended June 30, (per diluted common share) 2026 2025 GAAP net loss per diluted common share $ (0.13 ) $ (0.26 ) Pre-tax loss on extinguishment of debt — 0.06 Pre-tax professional fees 0.01 0.01 Pre-tax personnel costs 0.03 0.05 Pre-tax facility costs 0.04 — Pre-tax foreign exchange (gain) loss on inter-company loans 0.01 (0.01 ) Pre-tax change in fair value of preferred stock derivatives and warrants — (0.01 ) Pre-tax amortization of intangibles and deferred financing costs 0.07 0.08 Other (0.01 ) — Preferred stock cumulative dividends and deemed dividends 0.09 0.09 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted common share $ 0.11 $ 0.02 Shares used to calculate net earnings per share 50,256 49,433

This presentation contains certain financial measures not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), including adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin %, adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share, and free cash flow (collectively, the “non-GAAP financial measures”). These non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the most directly comparable GAAP measures, and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the comparable GAAP measures, to evaluate the Company’s operating performance and underlying business trends across periods on a consistent basis, and to assist in operational and financial decision-making, including with respect to internal budgeting and resource allocation. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure are set forth in the tables accompanying this presentation.