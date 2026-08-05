Inter&Co Delivers Record Second Quarter, With Strong Growth and US$81M Net Income, as Rule of 50 Becomes a Reality

MIAMI, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter&Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR | B3: INBR32), the leading super app providing financial and digital commerce services to over 45 million customers, today reported its results for the second quarter of 2026.

2Q26 Highlights:

Inter delivered another quarter of record results, demonstrating the compounding strength of its complete ecosystem and Inter by Design model. This quarter marked the realization of the “Rule of 50”, first introduced at Inter’s 2026 Owners’ Day in May, outlining the goal of achieving a combination of net revenue growth and Return on Equity exceeding 50%, while signaling scale and profitability are working in tandem.

Rule of 50 is Already a Reality: With ROE reaching 16.3% and net revenue growing 32% year-over-year, Inter has achieved the Rule of 50, validating that disciplined, technology-driven growth can be both high and profitable. Net income for the quarter was US$81 million (R$421M), a 34% increase quarter-over-quarter.

With ROE reaching 16.3% and net revenue growing 32% year-over-year, Inter has achieved the Rule of 50, validating that disciplined, technology-driven growth can be both high and profitable. Net income for the quarter was US$81 million (R$421M), a 34% increase quarter-over-quarter. Consistent and Robust Revenue Growth: Total net revenue reached US$509.5 million (R$2.6B), growing approximately 32% year-over-year, maintaining Inter’s ~30% YoY growth trajectory, driven by strong Net Interest Income, improved underwriting, and an optimized portfolio mix. Additionally, Inter’s strategy around reshaping credit card access and its continued expansion of private payroll loans added to this growth.

Total net revenue reached US$509.5 million (R$2.6B), growing approximately 32% year-over-year, maintaining Inter’s ~30% YoY growth trajectory, driven by strong Net Interest Income, improved underwriting, and an optimized portfolio mix. Additionally, Inter’s strategy around reshaping credit card access and its continued expansion of private payroll loans added to this growth. Efficiency Hits a Record Low: The efficiency ratio reached a new record low of 42%, as expenses grew a controlled 19% YoY — significantly outpaced by the 32% increase in total net revenue — a clear demonstration of the scalability embedded in Inter’s model.

The efficiency ratio reached a new record low of 42%, as expenses grew a controlled 19% YoY — significantly outpaced by the 32% increase in total net revenue — a clear demonstration of the scalability embedded in Inter’s model. Asset Quality Behaving as Expected: Non-Performing Loan (NPL) trends remain manageable and traceable, with increases concentrated in Private Payroll and in Credit Cards, reflecting the broader macroeconomic environment, and in line with an expansion in Inter’s product portfolio. Inter’s robust underwriting standards and advanced collections capabilities continue to anchor asset quality.

João Vitor Menin, Global CEO of Inter&Co, commented:

"Our 2Q26 results showcase our ability to grow sustainably while continuing to gain market share across our verticals. Inter’s consistent momentum highlights the strength of our model and our unwavering focus on creating value for clients and investors.”

He added: "Rule of 50 is already a reality, with revenue growth reaching 32% and an ROE surpassing 16%. This reflects our ability to achieve scalable and profitable growth, powered by a model that is becoming capital neutral — meaning our growth will increasingly be funded by our profitability."

He concluded: "As we look ahead, we remain committed to growth, innovation, and delivering sustainable profitability. Our unique ability to gain market share and fund growth organically through our profitability sets Inter apart. We will continue to lead and shape the future of financial services, creating meaningful impact and lasting value."

Alexandre Riccio, Brazil CEO of Inter&Co, noted: "Our credit portfolio continues to expand at a strong 29% year-over-year pace, with loans per active client growing 11% — a reflection of how deeply embedded Inter has become in our clients' financial lives. Private payroll loans remain a standout product, with a long runway of growth still ahead of us."

Riccio continued: "Deeper client engagement is translating directly into higher ARPAC, as we deliver increasingly tailored financial solutions and convert strong relationships into sustainable value. This engagement is also demonstrated by our 9% market share of all Pix transactions in Brazil — a level of daily trust that few platforms can claim."

Conference Call

Inter&Co will discuss its 2Q26 financial results on August 6th, 2026, at 08:30 a.m. ET (09:30 a.m. BRT). The webcast details, along with the earnings materials, can be accessed on the company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.inter.co/en/.

About Inter&Co

Inter (NASDAQ: INTR) is a digital bank providing financial and lifestyle solutions to 45 million consumers. Our super app leverages technology to unlock simplicity, offering mortgages, credit, gift cards, investments, and international payments. Inter customers also enjoy access to a dynamic marketplace of shopping discounts, cashback rewards, and exclusive access to marquee events. Recognized by Forbes, CNBC, and others as one of the world’s leading FinTechs and digital banks, Inter leads with human innovation to empower the new economy. Learn more at US.Inter.Co.

Investor Relations:

Rafaela de Oliveira Vitória

ir@inter.co

Media Relations:

interco@chemistryagency.com / delayna.shulak@inter.co

Disclaimer

This report may contain forward-looking statements regarding Inter, anticipated synergies, growth plans, projected results and future strategies. While these forward-looking statements reflect our Management’s good faith beliefs, they involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s results or accrued results to differ materially from those anticipated and discussed herein. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to realize the number of projected synergies and the projected schedule, in addition to economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting Inter, the markets, products and prices and other factors. In addition, this presentation contains managerial figures that may differ from those presented in our financial statements. The calculation methodology for these managerial numbers is presented in Inter’s quarterly earnings release. Statements contained in this report that are not facts or historical information may be forward looking statements under the terms of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may, among other things, beliefs related to the creation of value and any other statements regarding Inter. In some cases, terms such as “estimate”, “project”, “predict”, “plan”, “believe”, “can”, “expectation”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “aimed”, “potential”, “may”, “will/shall” and similar terms, or the negative of these expressions, may identify forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Inter's expectations and beliefs about future events and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current ones. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise. The definition of each such operational metric is included in the earnings release available on our Investor Relations website.

For additional information that about factors that may lead to results that are different from our estimates, please refer to sections “Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” of Inter&Co Annual Report on Form 20-F. The numbers for our key metrics (Unit Economics), which include, among other, active clients and average revenue per active client (ARPAC), are calculated using Inter’s internal data. Although we believe these metrics are based on reasonable estimates, there are challenges inherent in measuring the use of our business. In addition, we continually seek to improve our estimates, which may change due to improvements or changes in methodology, in processes for calculating these metrics and, from time to time, we may discover inaccuracies and adjust to improve accuracy, including adjustments that may result in recalculating our historical metrics.

About Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures presented in this press release and related conference call, presentation, or webcast in accordance with IFRS, Inter&Co also presents non-IFRS measures of financial performance, as highlighted throughout the documents. The non-IFRS Financial Measures include, among others: Adjusted Net Income, Cost of Funding, Efficiency Ratio, Cost of Risk, Cards+PIX TPV, Gross ARPAC, Global Clients, Total Gross Revenues, and Return on average equity (ROE).

A “non-IFRS financial measure” refers to a numerical measure of Inter&Co’s historical or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS in Inter&Co’s financial statements. Inter&Co provides certain non-IFRS measures as additional information relating to its operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS financial information presented herein should be considered together with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with IFRS. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-IFRS financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-IFRS information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare Inter&Co’s performance to that of other companies.