COGENT CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Cogent (CCOI) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Cogent common stock between February 29, 2024 and May 1, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (“Cogent” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Cogent common stock between February 29, 2024 and May 1, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 21, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, "defendants represented that demand for optical wavelengths in Cogent's newly acquired wireline business was exceptionally strong and rapidly growing." However, according to the complaint and unknown to investors, "the order backlog that defendants routinely publicized during the Class Period was, by and large, illusory - a fact later confirmed when most of the purported backlog never turned into paying customers even after the Company's network had been fully repurposed."





Further, according to the complaint, on May 4, 2026 the CEO and Chairman of the Board David Schaeffer conceded "[o]n wavelength installs, we have seen a variety of customers pushing out their acceptance of wavelengths." Following this the news, the price of Cogent common stock fell $6.79 per share, or 29% to close at $16.37 per share on May 4, 2026.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Cogent shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.