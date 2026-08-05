ATN International, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results; Announces Increased Repurchase Authorization; and Reaffirms 2026 Outlook

 | Source: ATN International, Inc. ATN International, Inc.

Delivers year-over-year revenue growth of 2% and Adjusted EBITDA1 growth of 9%

Receives $268 million in cash at the initial closing of the US Tower Portfolio Sale4

Increases share repurchase authorization to $30 million

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (“ATN,” the “Company,” “we,” “us,” and “our”) (Nasdaq: ATNI), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. ATN’s management will host a conference call and webcast tomorrow, August 6, 2026, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review these results.

“Our second quarter results demonstrate the continued strength and resilience of our business. We delivered growth in both total revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, with profitability outpacing sales growth, reflecting improving operating leverage,” said Naji Khoury, ATN’s Chief Executive Officer. “In my first several months, I have had the opportunity to visit our markets, meet with team members, customers, stakeholders, and investors, and spend meaningful time understanding the strength of our platform. We have experienced management teams, capable operating organizations, strong infrastructure assets and customer relationships that have been built over many years, which provide a solid foundation to further optimize our operations.”

Mr. Khoury added, “During the quarter, we completed the initial closing of the sale of our US tower portfolio and entered into an agreement to sell certain US spectrum licenses, demonstrating our ability to unlock value from our infrastructure assets as the tower transaction multiple far exceeded our current trading multiple. Additionally, in June our Board increased both the quarterly cash dividend, and the Company’s share repurchase authorization, reflecting our confidence in the outlook for the business, the strength of our financial position, and our commitment to disciplined capital allocation to create long-term shareholder value.”

Second Quarter 2026 Operating and Financial Highlights (as compared to the Second Quarter 2025)

  • High-speed broadband homes passed expanded by 21% to 523,400, supported by fixed wireless deployments in the second half of 2025
  • Total high-speed broadband customers grew 1% to 140,900
  • Revenue increased 2% to $184.5 million, driven by growth in both the International and US Telecom segments
  • Operating income increased to $239.7 million, primarily due to a $229.9 million gain from the initial closing of the US Tower Portfolio Sale4
  • Net cash provided by operating activities decreased 11% to $53.5 million, reflecting movements in operating cash related to the US Tower Portfolio sale4
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 increased $4.0 million, or 9%, to $49.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 improved from 25.3% to 27.0%
  • Net Debt Ratio3 improved to 0.91x from 2.36x on December 31, 2025

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results (as compared to the second quarter 2025)

Consolidated revenues were $184.5 million, up $3.2 million, or 2% versus $181.3 million. The increase was primarily driven by carrier services revenues and market demand for fixed and other ancillary services, which offset year-over-year declines in fixed consumer revenues primarily related to the previously disclosed loss of a government subsidy, and lower construction revenues.

Operating income was $239.7 million versus $0.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase reflects a $229.9 million gain recorded on the initial closing of the US Tower Portfolio Sale4, and the above-mentioned revenue growth as well as lower restructuring and reorganization and depreciation and amortization expenses.

Net income attributable to ATN stockholders was $167.3 million, or $10.71 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $(7.0) million, or $(0.56) per share.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $49.7 million, up $4.0 million, or 9%, from $45.8 million in the year-ago quarter and Adjusted EBITDA Margin1 expanded to 27.0% from 25.3%. The increase was primarily driven by higher revenues and cost efficiencies.

US Tower Portfolio Sale4

On June 2, 2026, the Company completed the initial closing of the sale of its southwestern US tower portfolio (the “US Tower Portfolio Sale”)4 to an affiliate of Everest Infrastructure Partners, Inc. and received $267.7 million in cash. The Company may receive up to an additional $29.6 million in cash consideration at subsequent closings expected to occur over the next ten months subject to the satisfaction or waiver of specified construction and operational conditions related to tower sites deferred at the initial closing.

2026 Full-Year Outlook:

The Company reaffirms its previously updated financial outlook for full-year 2026, reflecting the impact of the initial closing of the US Tower Portfolio Sale4, as follows:

  • Adjusted EBITDA2 is expected to be in the range of $183 million to $193 million
  • Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $105 to $115 million (net of reimbursable expenditures)

Segment Operating Results (in Thousands)

The Company recorded financial results in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) Corporate and Other.

For Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025
         
  2026 2025 2026 2025  2026  2025  2026 2025
 InternationalInternationalUSUSCorporate andCorporate andTotalTotal
 TelecomTelecomTelecomTelecomOther*Other*ATNATN
Total Revenue:$96,196$94,894$88,308$86,406 $- $- $184,504$181,300
Mobility 27,138 26,323 - 8  -  -  27,138 26,331
Fixed 60,519 61,749 52,364 51,359  -  -  112,883 113,108
Carrier Services 3,549 3,423 32,793 29,806  -  -  36,342 33,229
Construction - - 779 2,216  -  -  779 2,216
All other 4,990 3,399 2,372 3,017  -  -  7,362 6,416
         
Operating Income (Loss)$21,917$16,221$224,192$(5,533)$(6,378)$(10,455)$239,731$233
EBITDA(1)$36,146$31,626$240,289$13,292 $(6,052)$(9,596)$270,383$35,322
Adjusted EBITDA(1)$35,485$33,274$19,088$18,262 $(4,829)$(5,744)$49,744$45,792
Capital Expenditures**$6,142$9,466$11,099$11,718 $1 $- $17,242$21,184
         
         
For Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025
         
  2026 2025 2026 2025  2026  2025  2026 2025
 InternationalInternationalUSUSCorporate andCorporate andTotalTotal
 TelecomTelecomTelecomTelecomOther*Other*ATNATN
Total Revenue:$192,254$189,390$174,468$171,204 $- $- $366,722$360,594
Mobility 53,497 52,363 - 46  -  -  53,497 52,409
Fixed 121,105 123,115 104,445 103,019  -  -  225,550 226,134
Carrier Services 7,747 7,326 64,682 59,033  -  -  72,429 66,359
Construction - - 779 3,262  -  -  779 3,262
All other 9,905 6,586 4,562 5,844  -  -  14,467 12,430
         
Operating Income (Loss)$41,139$30,970$225,929$(7,948)$(15,648)$(20,122)$251,420$2,900
EBITDA(1)$69,185$62,004$259,139$30,135 $(14,598)$(18,397)$313,726$73,742
Adjusted EBITDA(1)$69,774$65,665$38,578$35,774 $(9,991)$(11,308)$98,361$90,131
Capital Expenditures**$14,404$20,269$23,854$21,745 $1 $2 $38,259$42,016
         

* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments.
** Excludes reimbursable government capital program amounts.

Operating Metrics

Operating Metrics
       
 2026
2026
2025
2025
2025
Q2 2026
 Q2Q1Q4Q3Q2vs. Q2 2025
       
High-Speed* Broadband Homes Passed523,400 523,300 522,900 512,300 432,300 21%
High-Speed* Broadband Customers140,900 143,200 142,700 139,300 139,400 1%
       
Fiber Route Miles12,224 12,218 12,210 12,062 11,957 2%
       
International Mobile Subscribers      
Pre-Paid322,700 323,900 331,100 325,800 325,900 -1%
Post-Paid63,900 63,000 62,200 61,900 60,700 5%
Total386,600 386,900 393,300 387,700 386,600 0.0%
       
Mobile Blended Churn3.48%3.60%2.97%3.19%3.09% 
       

*High-Speed Broadband is defined as download speeds 100 Mbps or greater and High-Speed Broadband Customers as subscribers connected to our high-speed networks regardless of the speed of plan selected.

Note: Data presented may differ from prior periods to reflect more accurate data and/or changes in calculation methodology and process.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2026, cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $331.9 million versus $117.2 million as of December 31, 2025. Total debt was $513.3 million on June 30, 2026, compared to $565.2 million on December 31, 2025. The Company’s Net Debt Ratio3 was 0.91x on June 30, 2026.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $53.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $59.8 million in the same period last year. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to operating cash movements related to the US Tower Portfolio Sale4.

Capital expenditures were $38.3 million, net of $27.0 million of reimbursable capital expenditures, for the six months ended June 30, 2026, as compared to $42.0 million, net of $45.9 million of reimbursable capital expenditures, in the same period last year.

Quarterly Dividends and Share Repurchases

On July 8, 2026, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, on all shares of common stock outstanding to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2026. The cash dividend represented a 5.5% increase from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share.

The Company did not repurchase any outstanding shares under its $25 million share repurchase authorization (the “Repurchase Program”) during the second quarter, and as of June 30, 2026, there was $15 million available for repurchases under the Repurchase Program.     

On July 31, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a share repurchase authorization increase of $15 million authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $30 million in shares of its common stock in the aggregate under the Repurchase Program.

2026 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2026, to discuss financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. A live webcast of the conference call will be available via this webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dcmui7w9

Investors can listen to a live audio webcast of the conference call by either visiting the “Webcast Link” above or the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations. A conference call replay will be available at the same locations beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day. The Company also will provide an investor presentation as a supplement to the call on the “Events & Presentations” section of its Investor Relations website.

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for full definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA Margin and see Table 5 for reconciliations of Operating Income to EBITDA and Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA.

2 For the Company’s non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA guidance, the Company is not able to provide without unreasonable effort the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or reconciliations to such GAAP financial measures, on a forward-looking basis. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a description of items excluded from the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

3 Net Debt and Net Debt Ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for full definitions of Net Debt and Net Debt Ratio and see Table 6 for the reconciliations of Total Debt to Net Debt.

4 As previously disclosed, on February 11, 2026, certain subsidiaries of the Company entered into that certain Purchase and Sale Agreement with EIP Holdings, IV, LLC, an affiliate of Everest Infrastructure Partners, Inc., to sell approximately 214 tower portfolio sites in the southwest US for up to $297 million in cash consideration (the “U.S. Tower Portfolio Sale”).

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services operating in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region. The Company’s operating subsidiaries focus on rural and remote markets and primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business, and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definition of Terms

In addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release also contains non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, the Company has included EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Net Debt, and Net Debt Ratio in this release and the tables included herein.

EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Operating income (loss) before depreciation and amortization expense, transaction-related charges, restructuring and reorganization expenses, the loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration, and non-cash stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue.

Net Debt is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Net Debt Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by the trailing four quarters ended total Adjusted EBITDA at the measurement date.

The Company believes that the inclusion of these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors gain a meaningful understanding of the Company's core operating results and enhances the usefulness of comparing such performance with prior periods. Management uses these non-GAAP measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, as the basis for measuring the Company’s core operating performance and comparing such performance to that of prior periods. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be used supplementally to the Company’s GAAP financial results. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the text of, and the accompanying tables to, this press release. While non-GAAP financial measures are an important tool for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating the Company’s own operating results over different periods of time, the Company urges investors to review the reconciliations of these financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate its business. Additionally, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be calculated in the same manner as similar measures presented by other companies. In addition, the forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the full-year 2026 excludes potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, including among other things, restructuring and reorganization expenses, transaction-related expenses and gains or losses on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration. The Company has not attempted to provide reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP earnings guidance to the comparable GAAP measure, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, because of the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without reasonable efforts. In addition, the Company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of the Company’s financial performance.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other matters, the Company’s future financial performance, business goals and objectives, and results of operations, its future revenues, operating income, cash flows, network and operating costs, Adjusted EBITDA, and capital investments; subsequent closings of the US Tower Portfolio Sale and the additional consideration related thereto and the timing thereof; the Company’s liquidity; and management’s plans and strategy for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or results. Actual future events and results could differ materially from the events and results indicated in these statements as a result of many factors, including, among others: (1) the general performance of the Company’s operations, including operating margins, revenues, capital expenditures, the impact of cost savings initiatives, and the retention of and future growth of the Company’s subscriber base and average revenue per user; (2) our ability to satisfy outstanding conditions to complete subsequent closings with respect to the US Tower Portfolio Sale; (3)  the timing, manner and extent to which proceeds from the US Tower Portfolio Sale are deployed may be affected by future market conditions, potential changes in tax laws and the Company's ability to develop corporate investment and strategic opportunities; (4) government regulation of the Company’s businesses, which may impact the Company’s telecommunications licenses, the Company’s revenue and the Company’s operating costs; (5) the impact (if any) of geopolitical instability and U.S. military presence in the Caribbean; (6) management transitions, and the loss of, or an inability to recruit skilled personnel in the Company’s various jurisdictions, including key members of management; (7) the Company’s reliance on a limited number of key suppliers and vendors for timely and cost-effective supply of equipment and services relating to the Company’s network infrastructure; (8) the Company’s ability to satisfy the needs and demands of the Company’s major carrier customers; (9) the Company’s ability to realize expansion plans for its fiber markets; (10) the adequacy and expansion capabilities of the Company’s network capacity and customer service system to support the Company’s customer growth; (11) the Company’s ability to efficiently and cost-effectively upgrade the Company’s networks and information technology platforms to address rapid and significant technological changes in the telecommunications industry; (12) the Company’s continued access to capital and credit markets on terms it deems favorable; (13) the Company’s ability to successfully replace revenue declines in its US Telecom businesses as a result of the pending US tower portfolio sale through carrier, enterprise broadband, and consumer-based broadband services; (14) ongoing risk of an economic downturn, political, geopolitical and other risks and opportunities impacting the Company’s operations, including those resulting from changes and uncertainties related to trade policies and tariff regulations, financial market volatility and disruption, uncertain economic conditions in the U.S. and abroad, inflationary concerns, and other macroeconomic headwinds including increased costs and supply chain disruptions; (15) the occurrence of weather events and natural catastrophes and the Company’s ability to secure the appropriate level of insurance coverage for these assets; and (16) increased competition. These and other additional factors that may cause actual future events and results to differ materially from the events and results indicated in the forward-looking statements above are set forth more fully under Item 1A “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2026, and the other reports the Company files from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation and has no intention to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors that may affect such forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Company Contact:
Michele Satrowsky
SVP, Head of IR & Treasury
ATN International Inc.
ir@atni.com		Investor Relations Contact:
Joe Noyons or Kelley Buchhorn
Three Part Advisors, LLC
jnoyons@threepa.com;
kbuchhorn@threepa.com 


 
Table 1
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in Thousands)
    
 June 30, December 31,
20262025
Assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$317,580 $102,491
Restricted cash 14,320  14,663
Customer receivable 9,094  8,783
Assets held-for-sale 8,600  11,200
Other current assets 192,693  190,739
    
Total current assets 542,287  327,876
    
Property, plant and equipment, net 947,213  991,767
Operating lease right-of-use assets 132,379  98,158
Customer receivable - long term 30,329  35,128
Assets held-for-sale, net of current portion 6,926  -
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 116,948  117,770
Other assets 103,936  102,555
    
Total assets$1,880,018 $1,673,254
    
Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity:   
Current portion of long-term debt$23,721 $15,846
Current portion of customer receivable credit facility 8,999  8,784
Taxes payable 55,424  7,596
Current portion of lease liabilities 18,999  13,891
Liabilities held-for-sale 139  -
Other current liabilities 225,540  216,982
    
Total current liabilities 332,822  263,099
    
Long-term debt, net of current portion$489,592 $549,321
Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion 26,228  30,834
Lease liabilities 106,530  75,277
Other long-term liabilities 108,153  113,923
    
Total liabilities 1,063,325  1,032,454
    
Redeemable non-controlling interests 97,393  86,821
    
Stockholders' equity:   
Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 598,776  444,292
Non-controlling interests 120,524  109,687
    
Total stockholders' equity 719,300  553,979
    
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and stockholders’ equity$1,880,018 $1,673,254
    


       Table 2
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in Thousands, Except per Share Data)
         
  Three Months Ended, Six Months Ended,
 June 30, June 30,
   2026   2025   2026   2025 
Revenues:        
Communications services $180,141  $174,874  $358,599  $348,905 
Construction  779   2,216   779   3,262 
Other  3,584   4,210   7,344   8,427 
Total revenue  184,504   181,300   366,722   360,594 
         
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated):        
Cost of services and other  78,450   77,165   155,876   155,389 
Cost of construction revenue  990   2,183   990   3,684 
Selling, general and administrative  55,319   56,160   111,494   111,390 
Stock-based compensation  1,398   2,685   3,333   4,590 
Transaction-related charges  6,319   193   7,152   1,628 
Restructuring and reorganization expenses  2,583   4,907   4,309   6,737 
Depreciation  30,160   33,863   61,316   68,390 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions  493   1,226   990   2,452 
(Gain) Loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration  (230,940)  2,685   (230,158)  3,434 
Total operating expenses  (55,228)  181,067   115,302   357,694 
         
Operating income  239,732   233   251,420   2,900 
         
Other expense:        
Interest expense, net  (10,368)  (12,678)  (20,712)  (24,356)
Other expense  (747)  (591)  (3,979)  (3,158)
Other expense  (11,115)  (13,269)  (24,691)  (27,514)
         
Income (loss) before income taxes  228,617   (13,036)  226,729   (24,614)
Income tax expense (benefit)  42,092   (3,776)  43,678   (3,967)
         
Net income (loss)  186,525   (9,260)  183,051   (20,647)
         
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net  (19,237)  2,234   (18,560)  4,693 
         
Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $167,288  $(7,026) $164,491  $(15,954)
         
Net income (loss) per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders:        
         
Basic $10.77  $(0.56) $10.52  $(1.25)
         
Diluted $10.71  $(0.56) $10.44  $(1.25)
         
Weighted average common shares outstanding:        
Basic  15,384   15,223   15,334   15,177 
Diluted  15,459   15,223   15,444   15,177 
         


Table 3
ATN International, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statements
(in Thousands)
  
 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2026   2025 
    
Net income (loss)$183,051  $(20,647)
Depreciation 61,316   68,390 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 990   2,452 
Provision for doubtful accounts 4,245   4,135 
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 1,450   1,435 
(Gain) loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration (230,158)  3,434 
Stock-based compensation 3,333   4,590 
Deferred income taxes 1,079   (5,432)
(Gain) Loss on equity investments 2,396   (133)
Decrease in customer receivable 4,487   1,780 
Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes 42,295   1,666 
Change in other operating assets and liabilities (20,943)  (1,827)
    
Net cash provided by operating activities 53,541   59,843 
    
Capital expenditures (38,259)  (42,016)
Government capital programs:   
Amounts disbursed (27,007)  (45,906)
Amounts received 22,423   41,364 
Proceeds from Tower Portfolio Transaction 267,669   - 
Proceeds from sale of telecommunications licenses 2,200   - 
Proceeds from sale of assets 1,585   221 
Purchases and sales of employee benefit plan investments (28)  701 
    
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 228,583   (45,636)
    
Dividends paid on common stock (8,426)  (7,279)
Distributions to non-controlling interests (1,410)  (1,404)
Finance lease payments (376)  (974)
Term loan - repayments (5,009)  (3,314)
Term loan - borrowings 5,000   - 
Payment of debt issuance costs (603)  (280)
Revolving credit facilities – borrowings 49,050   41,000 
Revolving credit facilities – repayments (101,170)  (13,000)
Repayment of customer receivable credit facility (4,449)  (4,071)
Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation (1,902)  (770)
Purchases of noncontrolling interests (288)  (44)
Funds payable and amounts due to customers 2,205   - 
    
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (67,378)  9,864 
    
Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 214,746   24,071 
    
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 117,154   89,244 
    
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period$331,900  $113,315 
    


    Table 4
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
     
For the three months ended June 30, 2026 is as follows:
     
 International TelecomUS TelecomCorporate and Other *Total
     
Statement of Operations Data:    
Revenue    
Mobility    
Business$5,161 $- $- $5,161 
Consumer 21,977  -  -  21,977 
Total$27,138 $- $- $27,138 
     
Fixed    
Business$18,896 $30,210 $- $49,106 
Consumer 41,623  22,154  -  63,777 
Total$60,519 $52,364 $- $112,883 
     
Carrier Services$3,549 $32,793 $- $36,342 
Other 3,621  157  -  3,778 
     
Total Communications Services$94,827 $85,314 $- $180,141 
     
Construction$- $779 $- $779 
     
Managed services$1,369 $2,215 $- $3,584 
Total Other$1,369 $2,215 $- $3,584 
     
Total Revenue$96,196 $88,308 $- $184,504 
     
Depreciation$13,990 $15,843 $326 $30,159 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions$239 $254 $- $493 
Total operating expenses$74,279 $(135,884)$6,378 $(55,227)
Operating income (loss)$21,917 $224,192 $(6,378)$239,731 
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests$(3,144)$(16,093)$- $(19,237)
     
Non GAAP measures:    
EBITDA (2)$36,146 $240,289 $(6,052)$270,383 
Adjusted EBITDA (1)$35,485 $19,088 $(4,829)$49,744 
     
Balance Sheet Data (at June 30, 2026):    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$100,371 $222,062 $9,467 $331,900 
Total current assets 191,366  323,747  27,174  542,287 
Fixed assets, net 442,009  503,870  1,334  947,213 
Total assets 711,981  1,076,105  91,932  1,880,018 
Total current liabilities 104,747  139,362  88,713  332,822 
Total debt, including current portion 63,909  333,699  115,705  513,313 
     
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments
     
     
    Table 4 (continued)
     
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
     
For the three months ended June 30, 2025 is as follows:
     
 International TelecomUS TelecomCorporate and Other *Total
Statement of Operations Data:    
Revenue    
Mobility    
Business$4,857 $8 $- $4,865 
Consumer 21,466  -  -  21,466 
Total$26,323 $8 $- $26,331 
     
Fixed    
Business$18,416 $28,854 $- $47,270 
Consumer 43,333  22,505  -  65,838 
Total$61,749 $51,359 $- $113,108 
     
Carrier Services$3,423 $29,806 $- $33,229 
Other 2,088  118  -  2,206 
     
Total Communications Services$93,583 $81,291 $- $174,874 
     
Construction$- $2,216 $- $2,216 
     
Managed services$1,311 $2,899 $- $4,210 
     
Total Other$1,311 $2,899 $- $4,210 
     
Total Revenue$94,894 $86,406 $- $181,300 
     
Depreciation$15,154 $17,850 $859 $33,863 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions$251 $975 $- $1,226 
Total operating expenses$78,673 $91,939 $10,455 $181,067 
Operating income (loss)$16,221 $(5,533)$(10,455)$233 
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests$(2,307)$4,541 $- $2,234 
     
Non GAAP measures:    
EBITDA (2)$31,626 $13,292 $(9,596)$35,322 
Adjusted EBITDA (1)$33,274 $18,262 $(5,744)$45,792 
     
     
Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2025):    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$79,165 $35,915 $2,074 $117,154 
Total current assets 165,341  141,592  20,943  327,876 
Fixed assets, net 451,303  533,443  7,021  991,767 
Total assets 701,579  881,968  89,707  1,673,254 
Total current liabilities 97,305  120,535  45,259  263,099 
Total debt, including current portion 59,952  329,036  176,180  565,168 
     
(1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments
     
     
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
For the six months ended June 30, 2026 is as follows:
     
 International TelecomUS TelecomCorporate and Other *Total
     
Statement of Operations Data:    
Revenue    
Mobility    
Business$10,337 $- $- $10,337 
Consumer 43,160  -  -  43,160 
Total$53,497 $- $- $53,497 
     
Fixed    
Business$37,642 $60,137 $- $97,779 
Consumer 83,463  44,308  -  127,771 
Total$121,105 $104,445 $- $225,550 
     
Carrier Services$7,747 $64,682 $- $72,429 
Other 6,815  308  -  7,123 
     
Total Communications Services$189,164 $169,435 $- $358,599 
     
Construction$- $779 $- $779 
     
Managed services$3,090 $4,254 $- $7,344 
Total Other$3,090 $4,254 $- $7,344 
     
Total Revenue$192,254 $174,468 $- $366,722 
     
Depreciation$27,565 $32,701 $1,050 $61,316 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions$481 $509 $- $990 
Total operating expenses$151,115 $(51,461)$15,648 $115,302 
Operating income (loss)$41,139 $225,929 $(15,648)$251,420 
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests$(5,750)$(12,810)$- $(18,560)
     
Non GAAP measures:    
EBITDA (2)$69,185 $259,139 $(14,598)$313,726 
Adjusted EBITDA (1)$69,774 $38,578 $(9,991)$98,361 
     
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments
     
     
    Table 4 (continued)
     
ATN International, Inc.
Selected Segment Financial Information
(In Thousands)
     
For the six months ended June 30, 2025 is as follows:
     
 International TelecomUS TelecomCorporate and Other *Total
     
Statement of Operations Data:    
Revenue    
Mobility    
Business$9,706 $46 $- $9,752 
Consumer 42,657  -  -  42,657 
Total$52,363 $46 $- $52,409 
     
Fixed    
Business$36,909 $58,099 $- $95,008 
Consumer 86,206  44,920  -  131,126 
Total$123,115 $103,019 $- $226,134 
     
Carrier Services$7,326 $59,033 $- $66,359 
Other 3,829  174  -  4,003 
     
Total Communications Services$186,633 $162,272 $- $348,905 
     
Construction$- $3,262 $- $3,262 
     
Managed services$2,757 $5,670 $- $8,427 
     
Total Other$2,757 $5,670 $- $8,427 
     
Total Revenue$189,390 $171,204 $- $360,594 
     
Depreciation$30,531 $36,134 $1,725 $68,390 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions$503 $1,949 $- $2,452 
Total operating expenses$158,420 $179,152 $20,122 $357,694 
Operating income (loss)$30,970 $(7,948)$(20,122)$2,900 
Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests$(3,781)$8,474 $- $4,693 
     
Non GAAP measures:    
EBITDA (2)$62,004 $30,135 $(18,397)$73,742 
Adjusted EBITDA (1)$65,665 $35,774 $(11,308)$90,131 
     
(1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA
* Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments
 


    Table 5
ATN International, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(In Thousands)
     
For the three months ended June 30, 2026 is as follows:
     
 International TelecomUS TelecomCorporate and Other *Total
     
     
Operating income (loss)$21,917 $224,192 $(6,378)$239,731 
Depreciation expense 13,990  15,843  326  30,159 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 239  254  -  493 
EBITDA$36,146 $240,289 $(6,052)$270,383 
     
Stock-based compensation 126  -  1,272  1,398 
Transaction-related charges -  8,116  (1,797) 6,319 
Restructuring and reorganization expenses 264  580  1,740  2,584 
(Gain) loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration (1,051) (229,897) 8  (230,940)
ADJUSTED EBITDA$35,485 $19,088 $(4,829)$49,744 
     
Total revenue$96,196 $88,308 $- $184,504 
     
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 36.9% 21.6%NA 27.0%
     
     
     
For the three months ended June 30, 2025 is as follows:
     
 International TelecomUS TelecomCorporate and Other *Total
     
     
Operating income (loss)$16,221 $(5,533)$(10,455)$233 
Depreciation expense 15,154  17,850  859  33,863 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 251  975  -  1,226 
EBITDA$31,626 $13,292 $(9,596)$35,322 
     
Stock-based compensation 141  50  2,494  2,685 
Transaction-related charges -  -  193  193 
Restructuring and reorganization expenses 1,385  2,357  1,165  4,907 
Loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration 122  2,563  -  2,685 
ADJUSTED EBITDA$33,274 $18,262 $(5,744)$45,792 
     
     
Total revenue$94,894 $86,406 $- $181,300 
     
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 35.1% 21.1%NA 25.3%
     
    Table 5 (continued)
ATN International, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(In Thousands)
     
For the six months ended June 30, 2026 is as follows:
     
 International TelecomUS TelecomCorporate and Other *Total
     
     
Operating income (loss)$41,139 $225,929 $(15,648)$251,420 
Depreciation expense 27,565  32,701  1,050  61,316 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 481  509  -  990 
EBITDA$69,185 $259,139 $(14,598)$313,726 
     
Stock-based compensation 253  28  3,052  3,333 
Transaction-related charges -  8,134  (982) 7,152 
Restructuring and reorganization expenses 1,009  771  2,529  4,309 
(Gain) loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration (673) (229,494) 8  (230,159)
ADJUSTED EBITDA$69,774 $38,578 $(9,991)$98,361 
     
Total revenue$192,254 $174,468 $- $366,722 
     
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 36.3% 22.1%NA 26.8%
     
     
     
For the six months ended June 30, 2025 is as follows:
     
 International TelecomUS TelecomCorporate and Other *Total
     
     
Operating income (loss)$30,970 $(7,948)$(20,122) 2,900 
Depreciation expense 30,531  36,134  1,725  68,390 
Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 503  1,949  -  2,452 
EBITDA$62,004 $30,135 $(18,397)$73,742 
     
Stock-based compensation 357  127  4,106  4,590 
Transaction-related charges -  -  1,628  1,628 
Restructuring and reorganization expenses 2,891  2,491  1,355  6,737 
Loss on dispositions, transfers and contingent consideration 413  3,021  -  3,434 
ADJUSTED EBITDA$65,665 $35,774 $(11,308)$90,131 
     
     
Total revenue$189,390 $171,204 $- $360,594 
     
ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 34.7% 20.9%NA 25.0%



        
       Table 6
        
ATN International, Inc.
Non GAAP Measure - Net Debt Ratio
(in Thousands)
        
        
     June 30, December 31,
     2026
2025
        
        
Current portion of long-term debt *    $23,721 $15,846
Long-term debt, net of current portion *     489,592  549,321
        
Total debt    $513,313 $565,167
        
Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     331,900  117,154
        
Net Debt    $181,413 $448,013
        
        
Adjusted EBITDA - for the four quarters ended    $198,273 $190,044
        
        
Net Debt Ratio     0.91  2.36
        
        
* Excludes Customer receivable credit facility       
        




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