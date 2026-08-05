Lendmark Financial Services Celebrates 30 Years of Relationship-Based Lending and Community Impact

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lendmark Financial Services, a leading provider of household credit and consumer loan solutions, today celebrates its 30th anniversary. Founded on August 5, 1996, by Founder and CEO Bobby Aiken, the company has grown from its first location in Conyers, GA into a national presence, expanding access to credit across the country.

Over the past three decades, Lendmark has expanded to operate more than 550 branches across 24 states from coast to coast. Despite this significant growth, the company remains rooted in its founding principle: personal relationships are the foundation for every interaction. Lendmark serves more than 500,000 customers annually, providing personalized loan solutions with fixed rates and terms to help families meet both planned and unplanned life events.

“Lendmark was founded with the goal of providing Americans with better access to household credit solutions, and helping support customers through life’s planned and unexpected moments,” said Bobby Aiken, CEO and founder of Lendmark Financial Services. “As we mark this 30-year milestone, I am humbled by the trusted relationships we have built within the communities we serve.”

Lendmark’s commitment to its communities extends beyond financial services through its signature philanthropic initiative, the annual Climb to Cure campaign. Inspired by the belief that a company can make a tangible difference toward finding a cure for pediatric cancer, Lendmark has partnered with CURE Childhood Cancer, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to funding targeted childhood cancer research. To date, this campaign has raised nearly $11 million through the combined efforts of Lendmark employees, partners, and customers. For 2026, the company has set a bold goal to raise an additional $1.5 million to fuel precision medicine research that provides more targeted therapies and hope for families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis.

The company’s dedication to excellence and corporate social responsibility has earned national recognition, including multiple Stevie® Awards for Company of the Year and Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, as well as the US Chamber of Commerce Foundation Citizens Award for Best Corporate Steward. Lendmark’s culture is grounded in a proprietary leadership model known as LEND© (Loyal, Engage, Nurture, Decisive), which empowers its more than 2,300 employees to positively influence their colleagues and customers.

About Lendmark Financial Services

Lendmark Financial Services (Lendmark) provides personal credit and loan solutions to consumers in 24 states, including sales financial services for nearly 25,000 retailers and independent auto dealerships. Founded in 1996, Lendmark strives to offer stability by helping consumers meet both planned and unplanned life events through affordable loan offerings. Lendmark employs 2,300 people and operates approximately 550 branches in 24 states, delivering personalized service to customers with every transaction. Lendmark is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Ga. For more information, visit www.lendmarkfinancial.com.

Media Contact

Christopher Cielinski

Sr. Manager of External Communications

ccielinski@lendmarkfinancial.com

770-688-0767