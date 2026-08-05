Copa Holdings Reports Second-Quarter Financial Results

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copa Holdings1, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the second quarter (2Q26), reflecting the resilience of the Company's business model and disciplined execution amid a significantly higher jet fuel price environment. Key highlights include:

Operating profit of US$91.7 million and an operating margin of 8.7%, a 13.1 percentage point decrease year over year.

Net profit of US$68.2 million or US$1.67 per share, a 53.9% year‑over‑year decrease in earnings per share.

Operating revenue increased 25.7% year over year.

Passenger yields increased 8.7% year over year to 12.6 cents, and revenue per available seat mile (RASM) increased 7.9% to 11.6 cents compared to 2Q25, while capacity in ASMs increased by 16.5% year over year.

Load factor of 86.7%, compared to 87.3% in 2Q25.

Operating cost per available seat mile excluding fuel (Ex-Fuel CASM) decreased 0.1% year over year to 5.7 cents.

The Company ended the quarter with approximately US$1.5 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, which represent 39% of the last twelve-month revenues.

The Company ended 2Q26 with a Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.9x.

During the quarter, the Company took delivery of 4 Boeing 737-MAX 8 aircraft to end the quarter with a total fleet of 131 aircraft.

Copa Airlines had an on-time performance for the quarter of 90.6% and a flight completion factor of 99.8%, once again positioning the airline among the best in the industry.

Subsequent events

On August 5, 2026, the Board of Directors of Copa Holdings ratified its third dividend payment for the year of US$1.71 per share. Dividends will be paid on September 15, 2026, to shareholders on record as of August 31, 2026.

On July 4, 2026, Copa Airlines operated its first flight equipped with Starlink onboard internet, becoming the first airline in Latin America to offer high-speed Starlink connectivity. The Company expects to complete the installation of Starlink Wi-Fi across its entire fleet by the first half of 2027.

In July, Copa Airlines published schedules reflecting its transition from six to eight connecting banks at its Hub of the Americas® in Panama City. This new bank structure, starting in March 2027, will provide passengers with greater flight options and improved connectivity while increasing aircraft utilization and better use of airport facilities, thereby further consolidating the leadership position of the Hub of the Americas® in the region.

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1 The terms “Copa Holdings” and the “Company” refer to the consolidated entity. The financial information presented in this release, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the second quarter of 2025 (2Q25).



Full 2Q26 Earnings Release available for download at:

ir.copaair.com/financial-information/quarterly-results

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold its financial results conference call tomorrow at 11am ET (10am local). Details follow:

Date: August 6, 2026 Time: 11:00 AM US ET (10:00 AM Local Time) Join by phone: Click here Webcast (listen-only): ir.copaair.com/events-and-presentations

About Copa Holdings

Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to over 30 countries in North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean. For more information, visit: www.copaair.com.

Investor Relations

investor.relations@copaair.com

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

This release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management’s expectations that involve several business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in this release are among those disclosed in Copa Holdings’ filed disclosure documents and are, therefore, subject to change without prior notice.

CPA-G

Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Operating and Financial Statistics 2Q26 2Q25 % Change 1Q26 % Change YTD26 YTD25 % Change Revenue Passengers Carried (000s) 4,138 3,600 14.9 % 4,096 1.0 % 8,234 7,112 15.8 % Revenue Passengers OnBoard (000s) 6,176 5,366 15.1 % 6,014 2.7 % 12,190 10,574 15.3 % RPMs (millions) 7,936 6,859 15.7 % 7,755 2.3 % 15,691 13,602 15.4 % ASMs (millions) 9,150 7,856 16.5 % 8,892 2.9 % 18,042 15,657 15.2 % Load Factor 86.7 % 87.3 % -0.6 p.p 87.2 % -0.5 p.p 87.0 % 86.9 % 0.1 p.p Yield (US$ Cents) 12.6 11.6 8.7 % 12.9 (2.4 )% 12.8 12.2 5.0 % PRASM (US$ Cents) 11.0 10.1 8.0 % 11.3 (3.0 )% 11.1 10.6 5.1 % RASM (US$ Cents) 11.6 10.7 7.9 % 11.8 (2.2 )% 11.7 11.1 5.2 % CASM (US$ Cents) 10.6 8.4 26.0 % 8.9 18.5 % 9.8 8.6 13.7 % CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) 5.7 5.7 (0.1 )% 5.8 (1.5 )% 5.7 5.7 (0.6 )% Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions) 105.0 91.9 14.2 % 102.7 2.3 % 207.6 182.8 13.6 % Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$) 4.28 2.32 84.8 % 2.73 56.8 % 3.51 2.43 44.8 % Average Length of Haul (miles) 1,918 1,905 0.7 % 1,893 1.3 % 1,906 1,912 (0.4 )% Average Stage Length (miles) 1,255 1,231 2.0 % 1,260 (0.4 )% 1,257 1,245 1.0 % Departures 44,301 38,985 13.6 % 43,033 2.9 % 87,334 76,814 13.7 % Block Hours 142,113 122,526 16.0 % 138,479 2.6 % 280,592 244,137 14.9 % Average Aircraft Utilization (hours) 12.1 11.9 1.4 % 12.2 (1.0 )% 12.2 12.0 1.4 %





Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated statement of profit or loss

(In US$ thousands) Unaudited Unaudited % Unaudited % Unaudited Unaudited % 2Q26 2Q25 Change 1Q26 Change YTD26 YTD25 Change Operating Revenues Passenger revenue 1,002,609 797,266 25.8 % 1,004,173 (0.2 %) 2,006,782 1,656,291 21.2 % Cargo and mail revenue 34,183 28,307 20.8 % 29,760 14.9 % 63,944 54,001 18.4 % Other operating revenue 22,541 17,031 32.4 % 18,490 21.9 % 41,031 31,493 30.3 % Total Operating Revenue 1,059,334 842,604 25.7 % 1,052,423 0.7 % 2,111,757 1,741,785 21.2 % Operating Expenses Fuel 449,552 214,106 110.0 % 282,462 59.2 % 732,013 446,266 64.0 % Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses 131,364 122,289 7.4 % 137,670 (4.6 %) 269,034 239,807 12.2 % Passenger servicing 29,028 25,190 15.2 % 28,135 3.2 % 57,162 50,214 13.8 % Airport facilities and handling charges 77,315 64,652 19.6 % 79,184 (2.4 %) 156,499 130,309 20.1 % Sales and distribution 57,388 49,429 16.1 % 54,812 4.7 % 112,200 99,691 12.5 % Maintenance, materials and repairs 42,071 36,158 16.4 % 46,612 (9.7 %) 88,682 75,592 17.3 % Depreciation and amortization 107,539 88,440 21.6 % 100,726 6.8 % 208,266 174,724 19.2 % Flight operations 42,825 32,766 30.7 % 41,104 4.2 % 83,930 66,515 26.2 % Other operating and administrative expenses 30,593 26,329 16.2 % 23,083 32.5 % 53,676 61,602 (12.9 %) Total Operating Expense 967,676 659,359 46.8 % 793,787 21.9 % 1,761,463 1,344,719 31.0 % Operating Profit/(Loss) 91,658 183,245 (50.0 %) 258,636 (64.6 %) 350,294 397,067 (11.8 %) Operating Margin 8.7 % 21.7 % -13.1 p.p 24.6 % -15.9 p.p 16.6 % 22.8 % -6.2 p.p Non-operating Income (Expense): Finance cost (28,179 ) (23,285 ) 21.0 % (25,837 ) 9.1 % (54,017 ) (46,518 ) 16.1 % Finance income 16,533 15,377 7.5 % 16,083 2.8 % 32,616 31,170 4.6 % Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations (858 ) 910 nm 1,518 nm 660 2,280 (71.0 %) Net change in fair value of derivatives (1,040 ) (1,688 ) (38.4 %) (1,066 ) (2.5 %) (2,106 ) (4,122 ) (48.9 %) Other non-operating income (expense) (832 ) (397 ) 109.6 % (2,279 ) (63.5 %) (3,111 ) 1,031 nm Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense) (14,377 ) (9,083 ) 58.3 % (11,581 ) 24.1 % (25,958 ) (16,160 ) 60.6 % Profit before taxes 77,282 174,162 (55.6 %) 247,054 (68.7 %) 324,336 380,906 (14.9 %) Income tax expense (9,107 ) (25,253 ) (63.9 %) (34,588 ) (73.7 %) (43,694 ) (55,231 ) (20.9 %) Net Profit/(Loss) 68,175 148,908 (54.2 %) 212,467 (67.9 %) 280,642 325,675 (13.8 %) Net Margin 6.4 % 17.7 % -11.2 p.p 20.2 % -13.8 p.p 13.3 % 18.7 % -5.4 p.p EPS Basic Earnings Per Share (EPS) 1.67 3.61 -53.9 % 5.16 -67.7 % 6.84 7.89 -13.4 % Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s) 40,905 41,246 -0.8 % 41,183 -0.7 % 41,043 41,269 -0.5 %





Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated statement of financial position

(In US$ thousands)

June 2026 December 2025 ASSETS (Unaudited) (Audited) Cash and cash equivalents 266,825 382,554 Short-term investments 996,411 955,604 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,263,236 1,338,159 Accounts receivable, net 217,862 194,425 Accounts receivable from related parties 3,495 3,217 Expendable parts and supplies, net 155,225 148,127 Prepaid expenses 84,268 55,209 Prepaid income tax 7,530 6,172 Other current assets 30,615 32,769 498,994 439,919 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,762,231 1,778,078 Long-term investments 280,188 248,579 Long-term prepaid expenses 5,748 5,434 Property and equipment, net 4,687,049 4,120,055 Right of use assets 263,880 296,761 Intangible, net 104,418 104,071 Net defined benefit assets 3,806 3,220 Deferred tax assets 21,074 19,873 Other Non-Current Assets 9,101 6,952 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 5,375,264 4,804,946 TOTAL ASSETS 7,137,495 6,583,024 LIABILITIES Loans and borrowings 202,245 172,885 Current portion of lease liability 68,349 66,132 Accounts payable 207,122 164,320 Accounts payable to related parties 1,279 1,333 Air traffic liability 875,027 737,616 Frequent flyer deferred revenue 167,970 155,584 Taxes Payable 80,132 62,931 Accrued expenses payable 46,298 66,016 Income tax payable 5,340 11,929 Other Current Liabilities 3,067 1,361 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,656,829 1,440,107 Loans and borrowings long-term 2,069,350 1,807,556 Lease Liability 224,871 258,383 Deferred tax Liabilities 58,279 59,217 Other long - term liabilities 255,189 242,337 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,607,689 2,367,494 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,264,518 3,807,600 EQUITY Class A - 34,288,050 issued and 29,881,298 outstanding 23,329 23,290 Class B - 10,938,125 7,466 7,466 Additional Paid-In Capital 222,940 220,190 Treasury Stock (345,147 ) (300,143 ) Retained Earnings 2,699,685 2,168,911 Net profit 280,642 671,648 Other comprehensive loss (15,939 ) (15,939 ) TOTAL EQUITY 2,872,977 2,775,423 TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES 7,137,495 6,583,024





Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the six months ended

(In US$ thousands)

2026

2025

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net cash flow from operating activities 617,897 484,282 Investing activities Net Acquisition of Investments (71,640 ) (294,697 ) Net cash flow related to advance payments on aircraft purchase contracts (340,399 ) (60,204 ) Acquisition of property and equipment (375,769 ) (390,502 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 118 26,448 Acquisition of intangible assets (11,823 ) (14,342 ) Net cash flow used in investing activities (799,513 ) (733,297 ) Financing activities Proceeds from new borrowings 377,005 165,000 Payments on loans and borrowings (93,082 ) (122,890 ) Payment of lease liability (32,371 ) (28,504 ) Share repurchase (45,004 ) (8,706 ) Dividends paid (140,661 ) (133,027 ) Net cash flow from/(used in) financing activities 65,887 (128,127 ) Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (115,729 ) (377,142 ) Cash and cash equivalents as of January 1 382,554 613,313 Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, $ 266,825 $ 236,171 Short-term investments 996,411 764,137 Long-term investments 280,188 368,332 Total cash and cash equivalents and investments as of June 30, $ 1,543,424 $ 1,368,640

Copa Holdings, S. A. and Subsidiaries

Non-IFRS Financial Measures Reconciliation

This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Operating CASM Excluding Fuel and Net Debt to EBITDA. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit, and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of Operating Costs per ASM Excluding Fuel (CASM Excl. Fuel) 2Q26

2Q25

1Q26

YTD26

YTD25

Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents) 10.6 8.4 8.9 9.8 8.6 Aircraft Fuel Cost per ASM (in US$ Cents) 4.9 2.7 3.2 4.1 2.9 Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents) 5.7 5.7 5.8 5.7 5.7





Reconciliation of Net Debt to EBITDA 2Q26

2Q25

1Q26

Net Debt $ 1,021,390 $ 682,680 $ 893,509 LTM Operating Profit/(Loss) (in US$ thousands) $ 772,187 $ 774,526 $ 863,774 LTM Depreciation and amortization (in US$ thousands) $ 398,678 $ 342,606 $ 379,579 LTM EBITDA (in US$ thousands) $ 1,170,865 $ 1,117,132 $ 1,243,353 Net Debt to EBITDA 0.9 0.6 0.7



