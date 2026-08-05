Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026

 | Source: Topicus.com Inc. Topicus.com Inc.

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and the accompanying notes, our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2025, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q2 2026 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 18% (4% organic growth) to €437.3 million compared to €372.0 million in Q2 2025.
  • Net income increased 14% to €47.3 million (€0.36 on a diluted per share basis) from €41.5 million (€0.31 on a diluted per share basis).
  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €31.2 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €9.0 million resulting in total consideration of €40.2 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased €2.3 million to negative €12.7 million compared to negative €14.9 million in Q2 2025.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased €31.3 million to €14.6 million compared to negative €16.7 million in Q2 2025.

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was €437.3 million, an increase of 18%, or €65.2 million, compared to €372.0 million for the comparable period in 2025. For the first six months of 2026 total revenues were €872.9 million, an increase of 20%, or €145.3 million, compared to €727.6 million for the comparable period in 2025. The increase for both the three and six-month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 4% and 5% respectively. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 increased €5.8 million to €47.3 million compared to €41.5 million for the same period in 2025. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.36 in the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to €0.31 for the same period in 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026 net income decreased €9.2 million to €102.4 million compared to €111.6 million for the same period in 2025. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.77 in the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to €0.85 for the same period in 2025.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, CFO were negative €12.7 million compared to negative €14.9 million for the same period in 2025. Many of the businesses invoice customers for annual software maintenance fees in Q1 each year resulting in a disproportionate amount of cash being received in the first quarter as compared to the remaining three quarters. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, CFO increased €11.3 million to €267.8 million compared to €256.5 million for the same period in 2025 representing an increase of 4%.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, FCFA2S increased €31.3 million to €14.6 million compared to negative €16.7 million for the same period in 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, FCFA2S increased €35.1 million to €180.1 million compared to €145.0 million for the same period in 2025 representing an increase of 24%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

   Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30, 
   2026
2025
   2026
2025
 
  (€ in millions) (€ in millions)
           
Net cash flows from operating activities  (12.7)(14.9)   267.8 256.5  
Adjusted for:          
Interest paid on lease obligations  (0.9)(0.7)   (1.7)(1.4) 
Interest paid on other facilities  (10.3)(4.3)   (14.0)(9.0) 
Credit facility transaction costs  - (3.2)   (0.3)(3.3) 
Payments of lease obligations  (8.7)(7.2)   (17.1)(14.0) 
Property and equipment purchased  (3.1)(3.8)   (6.3)(6.7) 
Interest and dividends received  59.2 8.3    59.8 8.6  
           
   23.6 (25.8)   288.2 230.7  
Less amount attributable to          
non-controlling interests  (9.0)9.1    (108.0)(85.7) 
           
Free cash flow available to shareholders  14.6 (16.7)   180.1 145.0  
           
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.          


About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@topicus.com
www.topicus.com

SOURCE: TOPICUS.COM INC.

Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
        
Unaudited      
   June 30, 2026
 December 31, 2025
        
Assets      
        
Current assets:      
 Cash 323,269  326,686 
 Accounts receivable 180,168  175,613 
 Unbilled revenue 73,800  53,909 
 Inventories 7,666  7,057 
 Other assets 81,593  67,969 
   666,495  631,234 
        
Non-current assets:      
 Property and equipment 28,670  27,343 
 Right of use assets 91,900  96,656 
 Deferred income taxes 23,322  23,494 
 Investments in associates 479,184  515,368 
 Other assets 18,929  17,790 
 Intangible assets 1,206,673  1,201,287 
   1,848,678  1,881,939 
        
Total assets 2,515,173  2,513,173 
        
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
        
Current liabilities:      
 Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of Term and other loans 116,536  345,324 
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 321,965  365,229 
 Deferred revenue 374,144  207,140 
 Provisions 2,331  3,548 
 Acquisition holdback payables 22,029  23,740 
 Lease obligations 31,630  30,915 
 Income taxes payable 35,292  39,201 
   903,929  1,015,098 
        
Non-current liabilities:      
 Term and other loans 351,169  347,218 
 Deferred income taxes 187,557  188,313 
 Acquisition holdback payables 41,393  40,133 
 Lease obligations 62,259  67,436 
 Other liabilities 84,514  73,166 
   726,892  716,266 
        
Total liabilities 1,630,821  1,731,363 
        
Shareholders' Equity:      
 Capital stock 39,412  39,412 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 128,531  124,611 
 Retained earnings 374,653  309,801 
 Non-controlling interests 341,756  307,985 
   884,352  781,810 
        
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,515,173  2,513,173 


Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
       
Unaudited        
  Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
  2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
         
Revenue        
License 9,854  10,435  21,372  19,831 
Professional services 98,845  88,218  197,066  170,523 
Hardware and other 11,209  8,471  21,094  15,790 
Maintenance and other recurring 317,343  264,907  633,407  521,482 
  437,251  372,032  872,940  727,627 
Expenses        
Staff 237,321  206,036  474,915  403,924 
Hardware 5,875  4,653  11,187  8,778 
Third party license, maintenance and professional services 40,926  32,074  77,877  60,496 
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 19,435  15,699  37,373  30,292 
Professional fees 9,040  7,134  16,125  14,742 
Other, net 9,529  8,298  16,563  16,882 
Depreciation 11,717  9,977  23,373  19,353 
Amortization of intangible assets 46,238  39,294  90,659  76,146 
  380,083  323,164  748,071  630,612 
         
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 25  -  25  - 
Bargain purchase (gain) -  (154) -  (154)
Finance and other (income) expenses (1,895) (9,234) 698  (14,476)
Share in net (income) loss of equity investee (10,116) (5) (19,212) (20)
(Increase) decrease in the fair value of equity securities -  -  -  (32,789)
Finance costs 9,109  6,575  18,917  12,764 
  (2,877) (2,818) 429  (34,676)
         
Income (loss) before income taxes 60,045  51,686  124,439  131,691 
         
Current income tax expense (recovery) 22,497  18,738  43,065  37,485 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (9,779) (8,536) (21,015) (17,407)
Income tax expense (recovery) 12,718  10,202  22,051  20,079 
         
Net income (loss) 47,326  41,484  102,389  111,612 
         
Net income (loss) attributable to:        
Equity holders of Topicus 30,140  25,858  64,348  70,669 
Non-controlling interests 17,187  15,625  38,041  40,943 
Net income (loss) 47,326  41,484  102,389  111,612 
         
Weighted average shares        
Basic shares outstanding 83,409,863  83,098,544  83,374,565  83,083,791 
Diluted shares outstanding 129,841,819  129,841,819  129,841,819  129,841,819 
         
Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus        
Basic 0.36  0.31  0.77  0.85 
Diluted 0.36  0.31  0.77  0.85 
         


Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
         
Unaudited        
  Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
  2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
           
Net income (loss) 47,326  41,484  102,389  111,612 
           
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):          
           
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other 2,118  (9,671) 6,079  (8,375)
           
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):          
           
Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI -  82,236  -  193,333 
           
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax 2,118  72,565  6,079  184,958 
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 49,444  114,049  108,468  296,570 
           
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:          
Equity holders of Topicus 1,204  47,866  3,920  120,085 
Non-controlling interests 914  24,699  2,159  64,873 
Total other comprehensive income (loss) 2,118  72,565  6,079  184,958 
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:          
Equity holders of Topicus 31,344  73,724  68,268  190,754 
Non-controlling interests 18,101  40,325  40,200  105,816 
Total comprehensive income (loss) 49,444  114,049  108,468  296,570 


Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
          
Unaudited         
Six months ended June 30, 2026         
     
  Capital Stock
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
Retained earningsTotalNon-controlling interestsTotal equity
          
Balance at January 1, 2026 39,412 124,611 309,801 473,825 307,985 781,810 
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:         
          
Net income (loss) - - 64,348 64,348 38,041 102,389 
          
Foreign currency translation differences from         
foreign operations and other, net of income tax and         
changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI - 3,920 - 3,920 2,159 6,079 
          
Total other comprehensive income (loss)         
for the period - 3,920 - 3,920 2,159 6,079 
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 3,920 64,348 68,268 40,200 108,468 
          
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity         
          
Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity - - (731)(731)(297)(1,028)
          
Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus - - 1,234 1,234 (1,234)- 
          
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - (4,898)(4,898)
          
Balance at June 30, 2026 39,412 128,531 374,653 542,596 341,756 884,352 


Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
           
Unaudited          
Six months ended June 30, 2025          
      
  Capital Stock
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) incomeRetained earnings
Total
Non-controlling interestsTotal equity
           
Balance at January 1, 2025 39,412 5,584 266,281 311,277 220,119 531,396 
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:          
           
Net income (loss) - - 70,669 70,669 40,943 111,612 
           
Other comprehensive income (loss)          
           
Foreign currency translation differences from          
foreign operations and other, net of income tax - 120,085 - 120,085 64,873 184,958 
           
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 120,085 - 120,085 64,873 184,958 
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 120,085 70,669 190,754 105,816 296,570 
           
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity          
           
Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity - (0)12 12 18 31 
           
Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus - - 1,633 1,633 (1,633)- 
           
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - - - (1,632)(1,632)
           
Balance at June 30, 2025 39,412 125,668 338,596 503,677 322,688 826,365 


Topicus.com Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
         
Unaudited        
    Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
    2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
           
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:        
 Net income (loss) 47,326  41,484  102,389  111,612 
 Adjustments for:        
  Depreciation 11,717  9,977  23,373  19,353 
  Amortization of intangible assets 46,238  39,294  90,659  76,146 
  Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 25  -  25  - 
  Bargain purchase (gain) -  (154) -  (154)
  Finance and other expenses (income) (1,895) (9,234) 698  (14,476)
  Share in net (income) loss of equity investee (10,116) (5) (19,212) (20)
  (Increase) decrease in the fair value of equity securities -  -  -  (32,789)
  Finance costs 9,109  6,575  18,917  12,764 
  Income tax expense (recovery) 12,718  10,202  22,051  20,079 
 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities        
  exclusive of effects of business combinations (102,723) (97,574) 71,292  92,959 
 Transaction costs associated with equity securities classified as FVOCI -  (0) -  (1,659)
 Income taxes (paid) received (25,077) (15,508) (42,378) (27,311)
 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities (12,676) (14,944) 267,814  256,503 
           
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:        
 Interest paid on lease obligations (857) (719) (1,729) (1,381)
 Interest paid on other facilities (10,264) (4,307) (14,000) (9,015)
 Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility 20,000  (115,000) (225,000) (85,000)
 Proceeds from issuance of Loan -  200,000  -  200,000 
 Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans -  95,400  7,500  113,410 
 Increase (decrease) in bank indebtedness (9,599) -  (3,936) - 
 Repayments of term and other loans (2,866) (3,526) (10,295) (14,111)
 Credit facility transaction costs -  (3,187) (312) (3,278)
 Payments of lease obligations (8,680) (7,177) (17,054) (14,005)
 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (1,447) (1,595) (4,898) (1,632)
 Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities (13,713) 159,890  (269,723) 184,988 
           
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:        
 Acquisition of businesses (31,223) (210,244) (46,251) (249,657)
 Cash obtained with acquired businesses 5,386  20,804  8,322  28,738 
 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (10,539) (2,935) (16,352) (9,233)
 Purchases of other investments (271) -  (271) - 
 Purchase of equity securities of Asseco Poland S.A. -  -  -  (167,977)
 (Increase) decrease in restricted cash (196) 343  (1,539) (82)
 Interest, dividends and other proceeds received, net of income taxes paid 59,222  8,302  59,794  8,557 
 Property and equipment purchased (3,104) (3,768) (6,340) (6,666)
 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities 19,276  (187,499) (2,637) (396,321)
           
Effect of foreign currency on        
 cash and cash equivalents (792) (4,500) 1,128  (2,072)
           
Increase (decrease) in cash (7,905) (47,053) (3,418) 43,097 
           
Cash, beginning of period 331,173  296,307  326,686  206,157 
           
Cash, end of period 323,269  249,254  323,269  249,254 

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