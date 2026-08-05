The Ethical Tech Project Releases Framework for Government's Frontier AI Review

WASHINGTON, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to Executive Order 14409 , The Ethical Tech Project (ETP), a leading nonprofit dedicated to advancing the responsible use of artificial intelligence, data, and emerging technologies, today released An Ethical Framework for Government Pre-Deployment Review of Frontier AI Systems. The EO asked an interagency group led by the National Security Agency to develop a framework and benchmarking process for federal pre-release review of frontier AI models, due August 1. Without a requirement for accountability, we may never know what the process includes.

ETP is speaking up because the current evaluation process falls short in three areas: transparent rules, clear ethical guardrails, and broader stakeholder input. We recognize that national security demands some secrecy, but even within that constraint, a sound accountable process needs all three.

The ETP framework sets out ten principles for legitimate review, including public designation thresholds, bounded timelines with a default to release, disclosed access criteria, due process for developers, separation of security review from unrelated leverage, public accountability, independent participation, competitive neutrality, protection for those who report concerns, and awareness of systemic risks from agentic models interacting.

A simple, five-question test allows anyone to assess whatever the government releases (including nothing):

What makes a model covered? How long can review last, and what happens when time runs out? Who decides who gets access and by what criteria? What can a developer do if it believes a determination is wrong? What will the public be told, and when?





"Powerful AI systems deserve thoughtful oversight, but that oversight needs clear rules, transparency, and accountability. The public should understand how these decisions are made, and developers deserve a process that is fair and predictable," said Robert Levitan, Board Chair of ETP.

The full framework is available here .

About the Ethical Tech Project

The Ethical Tech Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that educates, convenes, and equips technology and AI builders to make product, design, business, and engineering decisions that build trust including developing practical standards that translate ethical commitments into operational practice.