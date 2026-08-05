MarketWise, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Class A Common Stock of $0.45 Per Share

BALTIMORE, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) (“MarketWise” or the “Company”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to holders of Class A common stock of $0.45 per share on August 4, 2026. A distribution of $0.25 per unit has also been approved to holders of MarketWise, LLC units. A portion of the dividends paid to Class A shareholders are a result of our corporate structure, resulting tax distribution payments, and excess tax distributions received by the Company. Historically, we have characterized these dividends that are funded from the excess tax distributions (currently at $0.20) as “special”. However, given the mechanical nature of the excess tax distribution and resulting dividend, along with the expectation that tax distributions will continue, beginning this quarter these dividends will be recharacterized as “regular” along with the other recurring regular dividend of $0.25, for a total quarterly dividend of $0.45. The dividend and distribution will be paid on September 30, 2026. The Record Date is August 19, 2026.

About MarketWise

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.

With more than 25 years of operating history, MarketWise serves a community of millions of free and paid Subscribers. MarketWise’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and our vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s performance and ability to generate cash flow. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future, unless required by law.

MarketWise Investor Relations Contact Information

Email: ir@marketwise.com

MarketWise Media Contact

Email: media@marketwise.com

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4b267a81-f7a6-4173-8314-8a182e8922d4