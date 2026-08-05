Ionic Digital Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Conference Call

WASHINGTON, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ionic Digital Inc . (Nasdaq: IOND) (“Ionic Digital” or the “Company”) will report second quarter 2026 results on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, after the close of U.S. financial markets. The earnings release and related presentation materials will be available before the conference call on the Events & Presentations page under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

Ionic Digital will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET. A webcast link to the conference call will be provided on the Events & Presentations page under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website. A replay will be available on the same page following the call.

About Ionic Digital

Ionic Digital is the fast-track provider of High-Performance Computing (HPC) and data center infrastructure, designed to drive stability in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. In an industry where constrained power and extended development timelines cause bottlenecks, Ionic Digital delivers certainty in performance, scalability and speed to market, providing fully ready assets and the rigorous due diligence required for the world’s most intensive AI workloads. Led by a seasoned team with deep experience developing hundreds of megawatts and raising billions in capital, Ionic Digital is the definitive, trusted foundation for the future of AI.

To learn more, visit ionicdigital.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

Investor Contacts:

Hannah Stuckey, Director of Investor Relations

hannah.stuckey@ionicdigital.com

or

Gateway Group

ionic@gateway-grp.com