Aura Announces Q2 2026 and H1 2026 Financial and Operational Results, a Record First Half Result

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUGO) (B3: AURA33) (“Aura” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements and earnings release (together, “Financial and Operational Results”) for the period ended June 30, 2026. The full version of the Financial and Operational Results can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.auraminerals.com, on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. or on SEC www.sec.com.

Rodrigo Barbosa, Aura’s President, and CEO commented: “Aura delivered a record first half, producing 158k GEO in H1 2026. With second-half guidance of 182k to 232k GEO, we remain firmly on track with our full-year target of 340k to 390k GEO. Our LTM Adjusted EBITDA reached US$802 million — the 12th consecutive quarterly increase — supported by an average gold price of US$4,260 per ounce and LTM production of 313k GEO. Beyond the numbers, we are rapidly advancing our next phase of growth: construction at Era Dorada is on schedule with earthmoving 60% complete; the turnaround at MSG is laying the infrastructure and underground development for a significant production step-up in 2027; Almas is advancing its expansion toward 3 Mtpa; we are finalizing engineering studies at Borborema to increase capacity; and we are now incorporating Serrinhas and Pé Quente into the Matupá studies. We are delivering both strong production growth and a clear path toward 600k GEO annually, while rewarding our shareholders with robust returns — generating a approximately 4.3% yield over the last twelve months through dividends and share buybacks.”

Operational & Financial Headlines Q2 2026 and H1 2026

(US$ thousand) Q2 2026 Q1 2026 QoQ

Change % Q2 2025 YoY

Change % H1 2026 H1 2025 Change% Total Production (GEO) 75,437 82,137 -8 % 64,033 18 % 157,574 124,120 27 % Total Sales (GEO) 78,414 81,368 -4 % 62,452 26 % 159,782 122,943 30 % Net Revenue 335,967 382,606 -12 % 190,436 76 % 718,573 352,240 104 % Gross Profit 191,477 228,828 -16 % 103,939 84 % 420,305 182,367 130 % Gross Margin 57 % 60 % -3 p.p. 55 % 2 p.p. 58 % 52 % 6 p.p. Adjusted EBITDA 196,659 243,868 -19 % 106,224 85 % 440,527 187,703 135 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 59 % 64 % -5 p.p. 56 % 3 p.p. 61 % 53 % 8 p.p. Net Income 217,687 95,158 129 % 8,147 2572 % 312,845 (65,102 ) n.a. Net Income Margin 65 % 25 % 40 p.p. 4 % 61 p.p. 44 % -18 % 62 p.p. Adjusted Net Income 97,414 109,464 -11 % 36,834 164 % 201,332 63,737 216 % Adjusted Net Income Margin 29 % 29 % 0 p.p. 19 % 10 p.p. 28 % 18 % 10 p.p. Cash Cost (US$/GEO) 1,513 1,485 2 % 1,146 32 % 1,499 1,147 31 % All In Sustaining cost (US$/GEO) 1,985 1,829 9 % 1,449 37 % 1,906 1,455 31 % Operating Cash Flow 111,945 117,871 -5 % 79,864 40 % 229,816 121,093 90 % Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA 0.21x 0.16x 0.05x 0.81x -0.60x 0.21x 0.81x -0.59x Total CAPEX 84,319 44,107 91 % 50,325 68 % 128,426 102,050 26 %

Except as otherwise noted in this document, references herein to “US$” or and “$” are to thousands of United States dollars

Headlines

Record First-Half Production : Q2 2026 total production reached 75,437 GEO, an 8% decrease compared to Q1 2026 and 18% higher than Q2 2025 at current metal prices (at constant prices, -9% QoQ and +16% YoY). In H1 2026, Aura produced 157,574 GEO (158,448 GEO at constant prices), a 27% increase over H1 2025 and the highest first-half production in the Company's history and is on track to deliver its consolidated guidance of 340k – 390k GEO in 2026. Q2 2026 and H1 2026 highlights: Aranzazu : 17,882 GEO (+14% QoQ at current prices; -20% YoY, due to mine plan), primarily reflecting metal price dynamics on GEO conversion; at constant prices, production was +8% QoQ, driven by higher grades from mine sequencing. In H1 2026, total production reached 33,576 GEO (- 21% YoY) at current prices. At constant prices, Aranzazu produced 34,450 GEO (-21% YoY), mainly due to lower grades as expected in the mine sequencing. Almas : 16,130 GEO (+25% YoY; +2% QoQ), driven by higher ore processed volumes from the ongoing plant expansion. In H1 2026, production totaled 31,968 GEO (+23% YoY), driven mainly by 20% higher ore moved volumes and 30% higher ore plant feed, reflecting the results of the plant expansion. Apoena , 5,704 GEO (-24% QoQ; -31% YoY), due to mine sequencing, in line with the Company's plan to achieve higher grades in the Nosde Pit during the second half of the year. In H1 2026, total production was 13,229 GEO, (-23% YoY), mainly due to lower ore plant feed and lower grades. Borborema , 14,251 GEO (-17% QoQ), also driven by lower grades due to mine sequencing, as expected. In H1 2026, the total production was 31,352 GEO, higher than the same period of last year, considering that the commercial production of Borborema started in Q2 2025. Minosa , 14,284 GEO (-18% QoQ; -21% YoY), due to the increase in stacking level within the leach pad and lower ore plant feed. In H1 2026, production totaled 31,683 GEO (-11% YoY), mainly due to these impacts in Q2 2026. MSG , 7,186 GEO (-16% QoQ), as Aura continues to invest in underground infrastructure and primary development to invert the mining method to bottom-up. In H1 2026, production reached 15,766 GEO.

: Q2 2026 total production reached 75,437 GEO, an 8% decrease compared to Q1 2026 and 18% higher than Q2 2025 at current metal prices (at constant prices, -9% QoQ and +16% YoY). In H1 2026, Aura produced 157,574 GEO (158,448 GEO at constant prices), a 27% increase over H1 2025 and the highest first-half production in the Company's history and is on track to deliver its consolidated guidance of 340k – 390k GEO in 2026. Q2 2026 and H1 2026 highlights:

Sales Volumes : Q2 2026 sales were 78,414 GEO, a 4% decrease QoQ but a 26% increase YoY at current prices, mainly due to better sales at Almas, Borborema now under commercial production, and the addition of MSG. In H1 2026, Aura sold 159,782 GEO, up 30% YoY.



: Q2 2026 sales were 78,414 GEO, a 4% decrease QoQ but a 26% increase YoY at current prices, mainly due to better sales at Almas, Borborema now under commercial production, and the addition of MSG. In H1 2026, Aura sold 159,782 GEO, up 30% YoY. Net Revenues: Q2 reached US$335,967, down 12% QoQ and up 76% YoY, driven by gold prices and production fluctuations. In H1 2026, Net Revenue was US$718,573, up 104% compared to the same period of last year. Average realized gold prices: Q2 2026: US$4,304/oz (-11% QoQ, +35% YoY). H1 2026: US$4,566/oz (+53% YoY). Average realized copper prices: Q2 2026: US$6.09/lb (+5% QoQ, +41% YoY). H1 2026: US$5.95/lb (+39% YoY).

Q2 reached US$335,967, down 12% QoQ and up 76% YoY, driven by gold prices and production fluctuations. In H1 2026, Net Revenue was US$718,573, up 104% compared to the same period of last year. Adjusted EBITDA: Q2 hit US$196,659, down 19% QoQ and up 85% YoY. Driven by changes in production/sales and gold prices between the periods. In H1 2026, Adjusted EBITDA hit US$ 440,527, up 135% YoY.

Q2 hit US$196,659, down 19% QoQ and up 85% YoY. Driven by changes in production/sales and gold prices between the periods. In H1 2026, Adjusted EBITDA hit US$ 440,527, up 135% YoY. AISC Performance : Q2 2026 AISC was US$1,985/GEO, up 9% QoQ and 37% YoY, largely driven by MSG (US$5,277/GEO, +41%) as Aura focused the quarter on preparing the mine and advancing on primary development as part of the Company’s plan to shift the mining method to bottom-up. Excluding this impact, Aura’s AISC would have been US$1,653/GEO, up 5% QoQ and 14% YoY, reflecting the mine sequencing at Almas and Apoena, and lower production at Minosa. These results were partially offset by a decrease at Borborema. In H1 2026, AISC was US$1,906/GEO (+31% YoY) and US$1,615/GEO ex-MSG and the Company remains on track to deliver its AISC Guidance of US$1,720-US$1,865 in 2026, including MSG.

: Q2 2026 AISC was US$1,985/GEO, up 9% QoQ and 37% YoY, largely driven by MSG (US$5,277/GEO, +41%) as Aura focused the quarter on preparing the mine and advancing on primary development as part of the Company’s plan to shift the mining method to bottom-up. Excluding this impact, Aura’s AISC would have been US$1,653/GEO, up 5% QoQ and 14% YoY, reflecting the mine sequencing at Almas and Apoena, and lower production at Minosa. These results were partially offset by a decrease at Borborema. In H1 2026, AISC was US$1,906/GEO (+31% YoY) and US$1,615/GEO ex-MSG and the Company remains on track to deliver its AISC Guidance of US$1,720-US$1,865 in 2026, including MSG. Recurring Free Cash Flow: Q2 2026 US$80,230, -15% QoQ, as lower EBITDA, increased CAPEX (+49% QoQ as part of the Company’s plan and Guidance), and higher realized losses on gold hedges (+12%, to US$37.2 million) had a bigger impact than favorable changes in working capital and 21% lower taxes paid. Compared to Q2 2025, RFCF increased by 33% mainly related to the higher sales and gold prices. In H1 2026, US$ 175,083, +107% YoY.

Q2 2026 US$80,230, -15% QoQ, as lower EBITDA, increased CAPEX (+49% QoQ as part of the Company’s plan and Guidance), and higher realized losses on gold hedges (+12%, to US$37.2 million) had a bigger impact than favorable changes in working capital and 21% lower taxes paid. Compared to Q2 2025, RFCF increased by 33% mainly related to the higher sales and gold prices. In H1 2026, US$ 175,083, +107% YoY. Net Income: a record US$217.7 million, +129% QoQ with lower current income taxes. Net Income was +2,572% YoY, benefited from an Operating Income of US$175.3 million (+93% YoY). Both periods were materially impacted by non-cash gains related to the MTM of gold collars. Excluding non-cash gain, mainly related to the MTM of gold collars, adjusted Net Income was US$97.4 million, -11% QoQ and +164% YoY, for the reasons discussed above.



a record US$217.7 million, +129% QoQ with lower current income taxes. Net Income was +2,572% YoY, benefited from an Operating Income of US$175.3 million (+93% YoY). Both periods were materially impacted by non-cash gains related to the MTM of gold collars. Net Debt Position and Financial Leverage: Q2 2026 Net Debt of US$168,026 (0.21x Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA LTM), an increase QoQ of US$52.8 million due to dividends and shares buybacks of US$67.7 million and expansion capex of US$53.5 million, partially compensated by Recurring Free Cash Flow of US$80.2 million.

OTHER UPDATES:

Repurchase Program: In June 2026, Aura's Board approved share repurchase programs for the Company's common shares and Brazilian Depositary Receipts. Aura may repurchase up to an aggregate US$200 million in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, from June 18, 2026 through June 18, 2027, or until completed, whichever comes first. The Board will review the programs periodically and may adjust their terms and size, or suspend or discontinue them.

2025 Sustainability Report: In May 2026, Aura announced its 6th Annual Sustainability Report showcasing the Company’s progress in promoting safety, responsibility, sustainability, and innovation, prepared with reference to Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, the report ensures clear and transparent disclosure of Aura’s financial, environmental, and social performance. The full report can be found on “Sustainability - Aura Minerals” on Aura’s website.

Advancing Construction, Environment, and Community at Era Dorada: the project continues to advance on all fronts toward becoming a new standard for sustainable mining. Following full Board approval in April 2026, construction is progressing on schedule, with earthmoving at 60% completion, Long Lead Items in manufacture, the EPCM company on board, and civil works mobilization underway. Environmentally, the project features a closed water circuit reusing 100% of processed water, approved capex for potable water — a first in Guatemala — and a fully licensed, Aura-owned geothermal energy source. On the social side, the Era Dorada House in Asunción Mita has driven over 1,300 hours of community engagement and official recognition from local communities, while employment has grown to over 366 people (53% local; 93% Guatemalan), positively impacting around 25,000 people nearby. Cumulative investment reached US$15.3 million as of June.

Sale Agreement to São Francisco Mine: In May 2026, Aura completed the previously announced sale of the São Francisco Mine (part of the Apoena Mine complex) for a total purchase price of $9.0 million, following satisfaction of the final closing condition. The mine had been under care and maintenance, with fully depreciated property, plant and equipment. As of June 30, 2026, Aura had received US$ 3 million in cash proceeds — a US$1 million advance payment at signing and a US $2 million payment at closing — with the remaining balance recorded in Other Receivables and Assets.

Results Teleconference:

Date: August 6, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. (Brasília) | 10 a.m. (New York and Toronto)

Link to access: Click here

2. Consolidated Financial Results

2.1 Total Production and Sales (GEO)

(GEO) Q2 2026 Q1 2026 QoQ

Change % Q2 2025 YoY

Change % H1 2026 H1 2025 Change% Production Aranzazu 17,882 15,694 14 % 22,281 -20 % 33,576 42,737 -21 % Apoena 5,704 7,525 -24 % 8,219 -31 % 13,229 17,095 -23 % Minosa 14,284 17,399 -18 % 18,039 -21 % 31,683 35,693 -11 % Almas 16,130 15,838 2 % 12,917 25 % 31,968 26,018 23 % Borborema 14,251 17,101 -17 % 2,577 453 % 31,352 2,577 1117 % MSG 7,186 8,580 -16 % 0 n.a. 15,766 0 n.a. Total 75,437 82,137 -8 % 64,033 18 % 157,574 124,120 27 %





(GEO) Q2 2026 Q1 2026 QoQ

Change % Q2 2025 YoY

Change % H1 2026 H1 2025 Change% Sales Aranzazu 17,764 16,218 10 % 22,290 -20 % 33,982 42,746 -21 % Apoena 5,704 7,525 -24 % 8,219 -31 % 13,229 17,627 -25 % Minosa 15,296 17,465 -12 % 17,836 -14 % 32,762 35,362 -7 % Almas 17,920 14,048 28 % 12,917 39 % 31,968 26,018 23 % Borborema 14,539 16,609 -12 % 1,190 1122 % 31,148 1,190 2518 % MSG 7,190 9,503 -24 % - n.a. 16,698 0 n.a. Total 78,414 81,368 -4 % 62,452 26 % 159,782 122,943 30 %

Apply the metal sale prices in Aranzazu realized during Q2 2026: Copper price = US$6.09/lb; Gold Price = US$4,416/oz; Silver Price = US$71.45/oz and Molybdenum Price = US$29.71/oz.

Total production in Q2 2026 reached 75,437 gold equivalent ounces ("GEO"), an 8% decrease compared to Q1 2026 and 18% higher than Q2 2025 at current metal prices. The quarter benefited from higher production at Aranzazu, driven by favorable metal price dynamics in the copper-to-GEO conversion and at Almas, with 17% QoQ increase in ore plant feed drove production to 16,130 GEO, 2% above Q1 2026. Quarter-over-quarter, these performances were partially offset by lower grades at Apoena (from 0.8 g/t to 0.6 g/t), Borborema (from 1.41 g/t to 1.16 g/t) and MSG (from 1.54 g/t to 0.90 g/t), all in line with each mine's sequencing plans and in line with Aura’s annual Guidance. At constant metal prices, production decreased 9% compared to Q1 2026.

Compared to Q2 2025 production, the growth was mainly attributable to: (i) Declaration of commercial production at Borborema during Q3 2025; (ii) the addition of MSG; and (iii) Almas, up 34% on higher ore plant feed and improved operational performance from its ongoing plant expansion. These gains were partially offset by lower production at Apoena, down 31% on lower grades and recovery rates which are expected to improve during H2 2026; Minosa, down 21% on higher stacking levels within the leach pad and lower ore plant feed; and Aranzazu, down 20% in line with the mine plan. At constant metal prices, production increased 16% above Q2 2025.

In H1 2026, production reached a record 157,574 GEO, the highest first-half production in Aura's history, a 27% increase at current metal prices and also 27% at constant prices (158,448 GEO) compared to the 124,120 GEO produced in H1 2025. This growth was primarily driven by Borborema commercial production, the addition of MSG and Almas' performance, as described above.

2.2. Net Revenue

(US$ thousand) Q2 2026 Q1 2026 QoQ

Change % Q2 2025 YoY

Change % H1 2026 H1 2025 Change% Aranzazu 74,825 69,178 8 % 62,508 20 % 144,003 112,770 28 % Apoena 25,376 35,814 -29 % 26,711 -5 % 61,190 53,064 15 % Minosa 64,286 80,020 -20 % 55,776 15 % 144,306 103,838 39 % Almas 79,322 68,693 15 % 41,751 90 % 148,015 78,878 88 % Borborema 63,242 81,988 -23 % 3,690 1614 % 145,230 3,690 3836 % MSG 28,916 46,913 -38 % n.a. n.a. 75,829 n.a. n.a. Total 335,967 382,606 -12 % 190,436 76 % 718,573 352,240 104 %



In Q2 2026, the Company reported Net Revenue of US$336.0 million, representing a 76% increase compared to Q2 2025, mainly due to an increase in sales and more favorable metals prices, with the average gold price increasing by 35% and the average copper price increasing by 41% over the same period of 2025. When compared to Q1 2026, Aura’s Net Revenue decreased 12%, driven by the sales decrease, also due to lower average realized gold price.

In H1 2026, the Net Revenue was US$718.6 million, a 104% increase compared to the same period of 2025, primarily driven by the strong increase in production of 27% as discussed above and increase of 53% in the average realized gold price, which rose from US$2,986/oz in H1 2025 to US$4,566/oz in H1 2026.

2.3. Cost and Gross Profit

(US$ thousand) Q2 2026 Q1 2026 QoQ

Change % Q2 2025 YoY

Change % H1 2026 H1 2025 Change% Net Revenue 335,967 382,606 -12 % 190,436 76 % 718,573 352,240 104 % Cost of goods sold (144,490 ) (153,778 ) -6 % (86,497 ) 67 % (298,268 ) (169,873 ) 76 % Cost of production (72,546 ) (83,528 ) -13 % (44,470 ) 63 % (156,074 ) (89,389 ) 75 % Cost of production – Contractors (23,132 ) (16,589 ) 39 % (17,529 ) 32 % (39,721 ) (32,996 ) 20 % Direct mine and mill costs – Salaries (22,944 ) (20,696 ) 11 % (9,550 ) 140 % (43,640 ) (18,676 ) 134 % Depreciation and amortization (25,868 ) (32,965 ) -22 % (14,948 ) 73 % (58,833 ) (28,812 ) 104 % Gross Profit 191,477 228,828 -16 % 103,939 84 % 420,305 182,367 130 % Gross Margin 57 % 60 % -3 p.p. 55 % 2 p.p. 58 % 52 % 6 p.p.



In Q2 2026, Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) totaled US$144.5 million, a 6% decrease compared to Q1 2026 and a 67% increase compared to Q2 2025. Compared to Q1 2026, the decrease was mainly driven by lower production and sales volumes (down 8% and 4%, respectively) and increase in work-in-progress inventory. Compared to Q2 2025, the increase in COGS was mainly driven by the Company's larger asset base following the addition of Borborema and MSG, with all cost lines increasing accordingly.

In the quarter, Gross Profit was US$191.5 million, down 16% from Q1 2026, considering the lower revenue as result of lower production and gold prices, but up 84 % from Q2 2025, due to higher revenues for the reasons discussed. Gross Margin was 57% in the quarter, slightly above YoY but down 3 p.p. QoQ for the same reasons.

In H1 2026, COGS totaled US$298.3 million, a 76% increase compared to US$169.9 million in H1 2025, mainly explained by the commercial production of Borborema and the addition of MSG to the Company's portfolio, which together added US$ 111.8 million in COGS in the period. Net Revenue more than doubled, up 104%, more than offsetting the increase in COGS and driving Gross Profit to US$420.3 million, a 130% increase compared to H1 2025, with Gross Margin expanding 7 p.p. to 58%.

2.4. Cash Cost and All in Sustaining Costs

(US$/GEO) Q2 2026 Q1 2026 QoQ

Change % Q2 2025 YoY

Change % H1 2026 H1 2025 Change% Cash Cost 1,513 1,485 2 % 1,146 32 % 1,499 1,147 31 % Aranzazu 1,409 1,558 -10 % 1,110 27 % 1,480 1,136 30 % Apoena 1,886 1,380 37 % 1,168 61 % 1,598 1,200 33 % Minosa 1,308 1,188 10 % 1,178 11 % 1,244 1,164 7 % Almas 1,156 1,204 -4 % 1,167 -1 % 1,177 1,118 5 % Borborema 991 1,200 -17 % 936 6 % 1,103 936 18 % MSG 3,852 2,900 33 % n.a. n.a. 3,310 n.a. n.a All-in Sustaining Cost 1,985 1,829 9 % 1,449 37 % 1,906 1,455 31 % Aranzazu 1,897 2,046 -7 % 1,514 25 % 1,969 1,529 29 % Apoena 2,668 2,129 25 % 1,751 52 % 2,362 1,906 24 % Minosa 1,545 1,370 13 % 1,292 20 % 1,452 1,271 14 % Almas 1,626 1,376 18 % 1,364 19 % 1,516 1,279 19 % Borborema 1,102 1,256 -12 % 1,441 -24 % 1,184 1,441 -18 % MSG 5,277 3,735 41 % n.a. n.a. 4,399 n.a. n.a



In Q2 2026, Cash Cost was US$1,513/GEO, up 2% compared to Q1 2026, mainly reflecting the impact of MSG’s turn-around phase, whose Cash Cost increased 33% to US$3,852/GEO driven by lower production (more details on section 3.6) as the Company focuses on the primary development. Excluding MSG, Cash Cost was US$1,277/GEO, 2% below the Q1 2026, due to lower unitary costs at Aranzazu, Almas and Borborema — driven by metal price dynamics regarding GEO conversion, higher processed volumes and improved plant performance respectively — offset by an increase at Apoena, where Cash Cost rose 37% due to lower ore mined and grades during the development phase of the Nosde pit. Compared to Q2 2025, Cash Cost increased 32%, also due to MSG. Excluding this impact, Cash Cost had an 11% increase, mainly reflecting lower grades and mine sequencing effects at Apoena and Aranzazu, together with the appreciation of the Mexican Peso (of around 2%) and Brazilian Real during the period.

AISC totaled US$1,985/GEO in Q2 2026, increasing 9% QoQ and 37% YoY. Excluding MSG, AISC was US$1,653/GEO, a 5% increase compared to Q1 2026, mainly driven by higher Sustaining CAPEX at Almas, associated with the pushback of the open pit mine, and mine sequencing at Apoena.

In H1 2026, Cash Cost was US$1,499/GEO (US$1,287/GEO excluding MSG) and AISC was US$1,906/GEO (US$1,615/GEO excluding MSG), reflecting the impacts described above. The Company continues to expect consolidated 2026 Cash Cost and AISC to be within the Company's Guidance range, as results at MSG are expected to improve as the Company advances its turnaround strategy, Apoena's costs should benefit from the higher grades to be accessed later in the year once the Nosde development is completed, as well as the positive impacts of mine sequencing in H2 2026 from other operations.

2.5. Operating Expenses

(US$ thousand) Q2 2026 Q1 2026 QoQ

Change % Q2 2025 YoY

Change % H1 2026 H1 2025 Change% Gross Profit 191,477 228,828 -16 % 103,939 84 % 420,305 182,367 130 % Operational Expenses (16,176 ) (23,509 ) -31 % (12,937 ) 25 % (39,685 ) (24,703 ) 65 % General and administrative expenses (22,477 ) (15,742 ) 43 % (11,284 ) 99 % (38,219 ) (20,920 ) 83 % Exploration expenses (3,569 ) (2,359 ) 51 % (1,714 ) 108 % (5,928 ) (3,090 ) 92 % Other Income/Expenses 9,870 (5,408 ) n.a. 61 n.a. 4,462 (693 ) n.a. Operating income 175,301 205,319 -15 % 91,002 93 % 380,620 157,664 141 %



General and Administrative expenses increased 43% compared to Q1 2026, primarily due to a non-recurring provision for judicial contingencies at Apoena of approximately US$4.7 million as well as expenses related to personnel turnover at MSG and professional fees for Era Dorada construction. Versus Q2 2025, G&A increased 99%, reflecting the consolidation of Borborema and MSG (which were not included in the prior-year results) together with these non-recurring legal impacts and higher professional fees related to the Era Dorada Project. In H1 2026, G&A totaled US$38.2 million, an 83% increase from US$20.9 million in H1 2025, mainly driven by the reasons above.

Exploration expenses totaled US$3.6 million in Q2 2026, an increase of 51% compared to Q1 2026 (US$2.4 million) and 108% compared to Q2 2025 (US$1.7 million). The QoQ increase was spread across the operating units, led by Almas totaling US$1.4 million in the quarter, followed by Aranzazu with US$1.1 million and Borborema with US$0.6 million. On a YoY basis and in H1 2026, the increase in both periods was led by the same units and in the same order of impact as the quarter.

The Company recorded net Other Income of US$9.9 million in Q2 2026, an improvement compared to the expense of US$5.4 million in Q1 2026 and compared to the income of US$0.1 million in Q2 2025. The QoQ variation was mainly driven by a US$11.0 million increase in the "Other income/expenses" line, mainly related to the sale of the São Francisco mine. For the H1 2026 period, the Company recorded net Other Income of US$4.5 million, compared to an expense of US$0.7 million in H1 2025, mainly reflecting the effects mentioned above.

The Company thus ended Q2 2026 with Operating Income of US$175.3 million, a decrease of 15% compared to US$205.3 million in Q1 2026, mainly reflecting lower Gross Profit in the quarter (down 16%, from US$228.8 million to US$191.5 million) and higher G&A expenses, partially offset by the positive Other Income. On a YoY basis, Operating Income increased 93% compared to US$91.0 million in Q2 2025, driven by the strong 84% growth in Gross Profit, which more than offset the increase in Operating Expenses.

For the H1 2026 period, Operating Income totaled US$380.6 million, an increase of 141% compared to US$157.7 million in H1 2025, reflecting the significant 130% increase in Gross Profit for the period, partially offset by growth in G&A and exploration expenses.

2.6. Adjusted EBITDA

(US$ thousand) Q2 2026 Q1 2026 QoQ

Change % Q2 2025 YoY

Change % H1 2026 H1 2025 Change% Operating Income 175,301 205,319 -15 % 91,002 93 % 380,620 157,664 141 % Depreciation and Amortization 26,529 33,141 -20 % 15,283 74 % 59,670 29,346 103 % Other Expenses (9,870 ) 5,408 n.a. (61 ) n.a. (4,462 ) 693 n.a. Provision for contingent liabilities 4,699 0 n.a. 0 n.a 4,699 0 n.a. Adjusted EBITDA 196,659 243,868 -19 % 106,224 85 % 440,527 187,703 135 % Aranzazu 47,402 41,390 15 % 35,684 33 % 88,792 60,254 47 % Almas 56,159 49,720 13 % 24,709 127 % 105,879 47,136 125 % Borborema 47,297 60,939 -22 % 2,084 2170 % 108,236 2,084 5094 % Minosa 43,249 58,105 -26 % 33,533 29 % 101,354 60,646 67 % Apoena 13,675 24,274 -44 % 16,151 -16 % 37,949 29,697 28 % MSG (1,116 ) 17,440 n.a n.a. n.a 16,324 n.a. n.a Corporate, Projects and Other (10,007 ) (8,000 ) 25 % (7,581 ) 32 % (18,007 ) (12,114 ) 47 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 59 % 64 % -5 p.p. 56 % 3 p.p. 61 % 53 % 8p.p.



Adjusted EBITDA was US$196.7 million in Q2 2026, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 59%. Compared with the previous quarter, Adjusted EBITDA was down 19%, as lower average gold prices (US$4,304/oz, -12% QoQ), combined with lower sales volumes and G&A impacts. Compared with the Q2 2025, Adjusted EBITDA was 85% above, due to the sales increase – considering the inclusion of Borborema and MSG - and higher gold prices, which together more than offset the increase in costs and G&A.

In the first half of 2026, Adjusted EBITDA reached US$440.5 million, more than double of H1 2025 result (US$187.7 million), with a margin of 61% (vs. 53% in H1 2025), supported by a 30% increase in sales and a 53% jump in the average realized gold price

2.7. Financial Result

(US$ thousand) Q2 2026 Q1 2026 QoQ

Change % Q2 2025 YoY

Change % H1 2026 H1 2025 Change% EBIT 175,301 205,319 -15 % 90,941 93 % 380,620 158,357 141 % Financial Result 61,054 (68,921 ) n.a. (59,630 ) n.a. (7,867 ) (181,241 ) -96 % Accretion expense (1,981 ) (2,279 ) -13 % (1,134 ) 75 % (4,260 ) (2,800 ) 52 % Lease interest expense (667 ) (810 ) -18 % (161 ) 314 % (1,477 ) (1,756 ) -16 % Interest expense on loans and debentures (6,266 ) (6,387 ) -2 % (6,098 ) 3 % (12,653 ) (11,853 ) 7 % Finance cost on post-employment benefit (595 ) (598 ) -1 % (747 ) -20 % (1,193 ) (1,085 ) 10 % Unrealized gain/(loss) with derivative gold collars 0 (24,105 ) n.a. (24,304 ) n.a. 0 (124,514 ) n.a. Realized loss with derivative gold collars (37,249 ) (33,325 ) 12 % (11,703 ) 218 % (70,574 ) (17,739 ) 298 % Loss on other derivative transactions (1,981 ) (1,188 ) 67 % (1,305 ) 52 % (3,169 ) (3,132 ) 1 % Foreign exchange (10,908 ) (73 ) n.a. (2,462 ) 343 % (5,435 ) (5,638 ) -4 % Change in liability measured at fair value (1,935 ) (5,026 ) -62 % (4,025 ) -52 % (6,961 ) (6,384 ) 9 % Loss on settlement of liability with equity instruments 0 0 n.a. (8,768 ) n.a. - (8,768 ) n.a. Other finance costs (4,622 ) (2,496 ) 85 % (297 ) n.a. (7,118 ) (727 ) 879 % Finance expenses (66,204 ) (76,287 ) -13 % (61,004 ) 9 % (112,840 ) (184,396 ) -39 % Unrealized gain/loss with gold derivative 126,013 0 n.a. 0 n.a. 101,908 0 n.a. Foreign exchange 0 5,546 n.a. 0 n.a. 0 0 n.a. Interest income 1,245 1,820 -32 % 1,374 -9 % 3,065 3,155 -3 % Finance income 127,258 7,366 1628 % 1,374 9162 % 104,973 3,155 3227 % Profit/ (loss) before income taxes 236,355 136,398 73 % 31,372 653 % 372,753 (23,577 ) n.a.



The Company’s Financial Result in Q2 2026 was a gain of US$61.0 million, an improvement compared to a loss of US$ (68.9) million recorded in Q1 2026 and a loss of (US$59.6) million in Q2 2025, impacted by:

Unrealized gain on gold hedges of US$126.0 in Q2 2026, arising from mark-to-market (MTM) adjustments related to outstanding gold hedge positions, reflecting decrease in gold prices between the start and the end of the quarter, which closed the quarter at US$4,008.02 per Oz, coming from US$4,646.60 per Oz at the start of the period. In accordance with IFRS standards, the Company records MTM adjustments at the end of each reporting period for all outstanding derivative positions.

Realized losses with gold hedges of US$37.2 million in Q2 2026 were related to cash settlement of outstanding gold collars during the quarter, driven by the expiration of gold collars within the quarter.

Other finance costs include pre-payment fees related to liability management of certain loans of the Company.





In H1 2026, the Financial Result was US$(7.9) million, an improvement compared to a loss of US$ (181.2) million recorded in H1 2025, impacted by:

Unrealized gain on gold hedges of US$101.9 in H1 2026, arising from mark-to-market (MTM) adjustments related to outstanding gold hedge positions, reflecting a decrease in gold prices between the start and the end of the semester, which closed the period at US$4,008.02 per Oz, coming from US$4,386.30 per Oz at the end of 2025.





Realized losses with gold hedges of US$70.6 million in H1 2026 were related to cash settlement of outstanding gold collars during the quarter, driven by the expiration of gold collars within the quarter. All of Aura’s outstanding gold collars (166,578 Ozs) are associated with the future production of Borborema and will expire between July/2026 and June/2028. As previously disclosed, an estimated 80% of the production for the first 3 years of the Borborema were hedged in 2023 at ceiling prices of US$2,400 per Oz.

2.8. Net Income

(US$ thousand) Q2 2026 Q1 2026 QoQ

Change % Q2 2025 YoY

Change % H1 2026 H1 2025 Change% Profit/ (loss) before income taxes 236,355 136,398 73 % 31,372 653 % 372,753 (23,577 ) n.a. Total taxes (18,668 ) (41,240 ) -55 % (23,225 ) -20 % (59,908 ) (41,525 ) 44 % Current income tax expense (19,794 ) (47,409 ) -58 % (29,551 ) -33 % (67,203 ) (50,365 ) 33 % Deferred income tax expense 1,126 6,169 -82 % 6,326 -82 % 7,295 8,840 -17 % Profit/(loss) for the period 217,687 95,158 129 % 8,147 2572 % 312,845 (65,102 ) n.a. Net Margin 65 % 25 % 40 p.p. 4 % 61 p.p. 44 % -18 % n.a.. Unrealized gain/(loss) with derivative gold collars 126,013 (24,105 ) n.a. (24,304 ) n.a. 101,908 (124,514 ) n.a. Foreign Exchange (10,908 ) (73 ) n.a. (2,462 ) 343 % (5,435 ) (5,638 ) -4 % Deferred taxes on non-monetary items 5,168 9,872 -48 % 6,847 -25 % 15,040 10,081 49 % Loss on settlement of liability with equity instruments n.a. n.a. n.a. (8,768 ) n.a. n.a. (8,768 ) n.a. Adjusted Net Income 97,414 109,464 -11 % 36,834 164 % 201,332 63,737 216 %



Net Income in Q2 2026 was US$217.7 million, a record high and an increase when compared to a Net Income of US$95.2 in Q1 2026 as well as US$8.1 million in Q2 2025. Compared with Q1 2026, the increase was mainly due to the improvement in the Financial Result, as an unrealized gain of US$126.0 million on gold hedges was recorded in Q2 2026 versus an unrealized loss of US (24.1) million in Q1 2026, more than offsetting the sequential decline in Operating Income. Compared with Q2 2025, this improvement was mainly due to the increase in Operating Income and the unrealized gain on gold hedges in the quarter, resulting from mark-to-market (MTM) adjustments on open hedge positions.

In H1 2026, Net Income reached US$312.8 million, compared to a Net Loss of US$(65.1) million in H1 2025, also mainly due to the improvement in Operating Income and MTM adjustments of gold hedge position, which shifted from an unrealized loss of US$(124.5) million in H1 2025 to an unrealized gain of US$101.9 million in H1 2026.

Adjusted Net Income

As a result of the increase in the Company's Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income in Q2 2026 was US$97.4 million, compared to US$36.8 million in Q2 2025, excluding:

Non-cash gain related to gold hedges: US$126.0 million

FX losses: US$(10.9) million

Deferred taxes over non-monetary items: US$5.2 million





In H1 2026, Adjusted Net Income was US$201.3 million, compared to US$63.7 million in H1 2025, excluding:

Non-cash gain related to gold hedges: US$101.9 million

FX losses: US$(5.4) million

Deferred taxes over non-monetary items: US$15.0 million





3. Performance of the Operating Units

3.1 Aranzazu

(US$ thousand) Q2 2026 Q1 2026 QoQ

Change % Q2 2025 YoY

Change % H1 2026 H1 2025 Change% Production at Constant Prices (GEO)¹ 17,882 16,568 8 % 23,475 -24 % 34,450 43,645 -21 % Production at Current Prices (GEO) 17,882 15,694 14 % 22,281 -20 % 33,576 42,737 -21 % Sales (GEO) 17,764 16,218 10 % 22,290 -20 % 33,982 42,746 -21 % Cash Cost (US$/GEO) 1,409 1,558 -10 % 1,110 27 % 1,480 1,136 30 % AISC (US$/GEO) 1,897 2,046 -7 % 1,514 25 % 1,969 1,529 29 % Net Revenue 74,825 69,178 8 % 62,508 20 % 144,003 112,770 28 % Cost of goods sold (31,424 ) (32,479 ) -3 % (31,021 ) 1 % (63,903 ) (61,303 ) 4 % Gross Profit 43,401 36,699 18 % 31,487 38 % 80,100 51,467 56 % Expenses (2,348 ) (3,755 ) -37 % (2,840 ) -17 % (6,103 ) (5,895 ) 4 % General and administrative expenses (1,249 ) (1,587 ) -21 % (1,516 ) -18 % (2,836 ) (3,290 ) -14 % Exploration expenses (1,146 ) (935 ) 23 % (794 ) 44 % (2,081 ) (1,503 ) 38 % Other income (expenses) 47 (1,233 ) n.a. (530 ) n.a. (1,186 ) (1,102 ) 8 % EBIT 41,053 32,944 25 % 29,177 41 % 73,997 46,674 58 % Adjusted EBITDA 47,402 41,390 15 % 35,684 33 % 88,792 60,254 47 % Financial Result (2,310 ) (36 ) 6317 % (4,292 ) -46 % (2,346 ) (3,796 ) -38 % Financial Income 51 113 -55 % (91 ) n.a. 164 (1,102 ) 8 % Financial expenses (2,361 ) (149 ) 1485 % (3,762 ) -37 % (2,510 ) (3,796 ) -34 % EBT 38,743 32,908 18 % 24,885 56 % 71,651 41,776 72 % Total taxes (12,033 ) (9,232 ) 30 % (12,532 ) -4 % (21,265 ) (19,915 ) 7 % Current income tax expense (12,870 ) (10,426 ) 23 % (13,035 ) -1 % (23,296 ) (19,466 ) 20 % Deferred income tax expense 837 1,194 -30 % 503 66 % 2,031 (449 ) n.a. Profit for the period 26,710 23,676 13 % 12,353 116 % 50,386 21,861 130 %

Apply the metal sale prices in Aranzazu realized during Q2 2026: Copper price = US$6.09/lb; Gold Price = US$4,416/oz; Silver Price = US$71.45/oz and Molybdenum Price = US$29.71/oz.

At Aranzazu, Q2 2026 production reached 17,882 GEO, a 14% increase compared to Q1 2026 at current metal prices, mainly reflecting favorable metal price dynamics in the copper-to-GEO conversion: the average realized copper price rose 5% QoQ to $6.09/lb, while gold declined 9% to $4,416/oz and silver declined 14% to $71.45/oz. At constant metal prices, production increased 8% QoQ, driven by higher ore grades from mine sequencing — copper grade up 10% to 1.27%, gold grade up 7% to 0.72 g/t and silver grade up 9% to 18.5 g/t. Compared to Q2 2025, production decreased 20% at current prices and 24% at constant prices, mainly due to the mine plan and sequencing, with ore mined 4% lower, and grades declined across all metals (copper -20%, gold -20% and silver -17%) compounded by lower recoveries. In terms of sales, Aranzazu sold 17,764 GEO in Q2 2026, a 10% increase compared to Q1 2026 but a 20% decrease compared to Q2 2025, in line with the lower production discussed above. In H1 2026, Aranzazu produced 33,576 GEO at current metal prices (34,450 GEO at constant prices), a 21% decrease compared to both current and constant prices, consistent with the lower grades expected from mine sequencing during the first half of the year. Sales followed a similar trend, totaling 33,982 GEO in H1 2026 versus 42,746 GEO in H1 2025.

Aranzazu's Net Revenue in Q2 2026 was US$74.8 million, 8% higher compared to Q1 2026, primarily driven by higher copper prices and a higher volume of copper sold. Compared to Q2 2025, Net Revenue increased 20%, as significantly higher average prices realized across all metals more than offset lower sales volumes, in line with the Company's mine sequencing. In H1 2026, Net Revenue totaled US$144.0 million, 28% higher than the US$112.8 million recorded in H1 2025, following the same dynamic of higher metal prices that more than compensated for the lower sales volumes.

Cost of Goods Sold at Aranzazu remained broadly in line with Q2 2025 and decreased 3% compared to Q1 2026, reflecting continued focus on cost control. Cash Cost was US$1,409/GEO in Q2 2026, 10% lower than the previous quarter, driven by higher sales volumes and lower mine costs and impact on GEO conversion due to the reduction in gold prices in the quarter. Versus Q2 2025, Cash Cost rose 27%, almost entirely due to a 20% decline in production volume in line with the Company’s mine sequencing. AISC followed a similar pattern, reaching US$1,897/GEO in Q2 2026 — 7% lower than Q1 2026 thanks to the positive dilution effect of higher sales. Year-over-year, AISC increased 25%, primarily reflecting lower production volumes, despite stable COGS and reductions in CAPEX (-3%) and G&A (-10%). In H1 2026, Cost of Goods Sold was only 4% above H1 2025. Cash Cost averaged US$1,480/GEO (+30%) and AISC reached US$1,969/GEO (+29%), both mainly driven by lower production volumes in the period.

In the quarter, Aranzazu’s general and administrative expenses decreased 21%, to US$1.2 million, compared to Q1 2026, and another 18% decrease compared to Q2 2025, both periods impacted by lower expenses in third party services. In the quarter, exploration expenses were almost in line with Q2 2026, and 44% above Q2 2025 mainly driven by increased exploration in regional targets. Despite the total expenses at Aranzazu decreased 37% in the quarter compared to Q1 2026 and increased 2% compared to Q2 2025, in H1 2026 total expenses was US$6.1 million, an increase of 27%, mainly due to exploration expenses, that increased 38%.

Aranzazu's Adjusted EBITDA reached US$47.4 million in Q2 2026, 15% higher than Q1 2026, mainly driven by higher net revenue due to increase in production and lower costs. Compared to Q2 2025, EBITDA also increased 33% due to higher revenues resulting from higher copper prices, despite lower production. In H1 2026, Adjusted EBITDA totaled US$88.8 million, a 47% increase compared to H1 2025. Net income totaled US$26.7 million in the quarter (+13% QoQ, +116% YoY) and US$50.4 million in H1 2026 (+130% YoY), for the same reason mentioned above.

3.2 Apoena

(US$ thousand) Q2 2026 Q1 2026 QoQ

Change % Q2 2025 YoY

Change % H1 2026 H1 2025 Change% Production (GEO) 5,704 7,525 -24 % 8,219 -31 % 13,229 17,095 -23 % Sales (GEO) 5,704 7,525 -24 % 8,219 -31 % 13,229 17,627 -25 % Cash Cost (US$/GEO) 1,886 1,380 37 % 1,168 61 % 1,598 1,200 33 % AISC (US$/GEO) 2,668 2,129 25 % 1,751 52 % 2,362 1,906 24 % Net Revenue 25,376 35,814 -29 % 26,711 -5 % 61,190 53,064 15 % Cost of goods sold (15,538 ) (16,230 ) -4 % (14,270 ) 9 % (31,768 ) (29,374 ) 8 % Gross Profit 9,838 19,584 -50 % 12,441 -21 % 29,422 23,690 24 % Expenses 5,104 (1,161 ) n.a. (954 ) n.a. 3,943 (2,310 ) n.a. General and administrative expenses (5,459 ) (1,003 ) 444 % (936 ) 483 % (6,462 ) (2,237 ) 189 % Exploration expenses (210 ) (177 ) 19 % (62 ) 239 % (387 ) (186 ) 108 % Other income (expenses) 10,773 19 n.a. 44 n.a. 10,792 113 9450 % EBIT 14,942 18,423 -19 % 11,443 30 % 33,365 21,267 56 % Adjusted EBITDA 13,675 24,274 -44 % 16,151 -16 % 37,949 29,697 28 % Financial Result (2,051 ) (2,013 ) 2 % (1,453 ) 41 % (4,064 ) (8,133 ) -50 % Financial Income 32 205 -84 % 154 -79 % 371 159 133 % Financial expenses (2,083 ) (2,218 ) -6 % (1,497 ) 39 % (4,435 ) (8,292 ) -47 % EBT 12,891 16,410 -21 % 9,990 29 % 29,301 13,247 121 % Total taxes (2,924 ) (2,804 ) 4 % (1,211 ) 141 % (5,728 ) 131 n.a. Current income tax expense (568 ) (703 ) -19 % (862 ) -34 % (1,271 ) (1,525 ) -17 % Deferred income tax expense (2,356 ) (2,101 ) 12 % (349 ) 575 % (4,457 ) 1,656 n.a. Profit for the period 9,967 13,606 -27 % 8,779 14 % 23,573 13,378 76 %



At Apoena, Q2 2026 production totaled 5,704 GEO, a 24% decrease compared to Q1 2026, mainly due to a 26% decline in grade, from 0.80 g/t to 0.59 g/t, as expected due to mine sequencing, and also by a 2.1 p.p. decrease in recovery. Ore plant feed remained broadly in line with Q1 2026, while ore mined decreased 49%, reflecting the investment period in Nosde Phase 3 development. Compared to Q2 2025, production decreased 31%, primarily due to the same combination of 20% lower grades and lower recovery, down 1.8 p.p. Ore mined was 26% lower YoY, mainly reflecting the exhaustion of the Ernesto and Lavrinha pits during 2025, while ore plant feed declined 19%, due to the higher toughness of the Nosde ore compared to the previous year's ore.

In H1 2026, Apoena produced 13,229 GEO, a 23% decrease compared to the 17,095 GEO produced in H1 2025, mainly due to lower ore plant feed and lower grades over the semester. In the quarter and in the semester, Apoena sold the same amount as produced (5,704 GEO in Q2 2026 and 13,229 GEO in H1 2026), consistent with the Company's plan to achieve higher grades in the Nosde Pit during the second half of 2026.

Apoena’s Net Revenue totaled US$25.4 million for Q2 2026, 29% lower than Q1 2026, due to a decrease of 24% in sales and lower gold price, and 5% lower than Q2 2025, driven primarily by lower production. In H1 2026, Net Revenue totaled US$61.2 million, 15% increase compared to the same period of 2025, largely explained by the same reasons previously described.

In Q2 2026, cost of goods sold (COGS) totaled US$15.6 million, an increase 9%, driven largely by increase in ore mined and by the appreciation of the Brazilian Real against the US dollar. Compared with Q1 2026, this result represented a 4% decrease, primarily driven by a 49% decrease in ore mined compared to Q1 2026. However, the focus on Nosde Phase pit expansion impacted directly the total material mined, which increased 22% QoQ, and the strip ratio (from 12.2x in Q1 2026 to 30.3x in Q2 2026). These factors, together with a lower recovery rate (90.5% in Q2 2026, vs. 92.4% in Q1 2026) and lower grades, which impacted directly the production, drove Cash Cost to US$1,886/GEO in the quarter, a 37% increase compared to Q1 2026. In Q2 2026, Apoena's AISC was US$2,668/GEO, 25% higher than Q1 2026, primarily reflecting the higher G&A described below. Considering these impacts, in H1 2026 AISC was US$2,362/GEO, 24% above the same period of 2025. These results are in line with the Company`s plan and Guidance, and cash costs and AISC are expected to decrease in H2 2026 as Apoena will reach higher grade ore material from the Nosde pit.

Apoena's general and administrative expenses in the quarter totaled US$5.5 million, 444% higher than Q1 2026 and 483% higher than Q2 2025, primarily explained by a non-recurring provision for judicial contingencies in Q2 2026. In the quarter, exploration expenses increased 19%, due to increased regional mapping activity in the Jiboinha, Guaporé-Sararé and Serra Dourada targets. Year-over-year, this expense increased 239%, for the same reason. In Q2 2026, the increase in G&A and in exploration expenses were offset by the sale of São Francisco, impacting the line “Other Income/Expenses. This effect also positively impacted H1 2026 compared to H1 2025.

Apoena's Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 2026 reached US$13.7 million, a decrease of approximately 44% compared to Q1 2026 and 16% compared to Q2 2025, reflecting lower production and sales volumes as well as higher costs, as described above. During the quarter, Apoena recognized a non-recurring provision of US$4.7 million. As this was a one-time item, it was excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. In H1 2026, Adjusted EBITDA reached US$37.9 million, a 28% increase compared to the same period of 2025, despite lower production and sales volumes and higher costs, the increase in gold prices more than offset these impacts, supporting an increase in Adjusted EBITDA.

3.3 Minosa

(US$ thousand) Q2 2026 Q1 2026 QoQ

Change % Q2 2025 YoY

Change % H1 2026 H1 2025 Change% Production (GEO) 14,284 17,399 -18 % 18,039 -21 % 31,683 35,693 -11 % Sales (GEO) 15,296 17,456 -12 % 17,836 -14 % 32,762 35,362 -7 % Cash Cost (US$/GEO) 1,308 1,188 10 % 1,178 11 % 1,244 1,164 7 % AISC (US$/GEO) 1,545 1,370 13 % 1,292 20 % 1,452 1,271 14 % Net Revenue 64,286 80,020 -20 % 55,776 15 % 144,306 103,838 39 % Cost of goods sold (21,346 ) (22,680 ) -6 % (22,056 ) -3 % (44,026 ) (43,532 ) 1 % Gross Profit 42,940 57,340 -25 % 33,720 27 % 100,280 60,306 66 % Expenses (1,479 ) (1,245 ) 19 % (1,177 ) 3 % (2,724 ) (2,792 ) -2 % General and administrative expenses (1,004 ) (1,101 ) -9 % (1,166 ) -14 % (2,105 ) (2,301 ) -9 % Exploration expenses (19 ) (65 ) -71 % (264 ) -93 % (84 ) (500 ) -83 % Other income (expenses) (456 ) (79 ) 477 % 253 n.a. (535 ) 9 n.a. EBIT 41,461 56,095 -26 % 32,290 28 % 97,556 57,505 70 % Adjusted EBITDA 43,249 58,105 -26 % 33,533 29 % 101,354 60,646 67 % Financial Result (1,252 ) (1,246 ) 0 % (1,189 ) 5 % (2,498 ) (2,754 ) -9 % Financial Income 89 65 37 % 71 25 % 154 182 -15 % Financial expenses (1,341 ) (1,311 ) 2 % (1,442 ) -7 % (2,652 ) (2,936 ) -10 % Profit before income taxes 40,209 54,849 -27 % 31,101 29 % 95,058 54,760 74 % Total taxes (9,865 ) (14,770 ) -33 % (7,425 ) 33 % (24,635 ) (13,643 ) 81 % Current income tax expense (10,707 ) (14,489 ) -26 % (7,774 ) 38 % (25,196 ) (14,385 ) 75 % Deferred income tax expense 842 (281 ) n.a. 349 141 % 561 742 -24 % Profit for the period 30,344 40,079 -24 % 23,676 28 % 70,423 41,117 71 %



At Minosa, Q2 2026 production totaled 14,284 GEO, an 18% decrease compared to Q1 2026, mainly driven by lower gold extraction (-8.1 p.p.) associated with the increase in stacking level within the leach pad. This effect was compounded by 10% lower ore plant feed, together with 5% lower grades. Compared to Q2 2025, production decreased 21%, primarily due to the same decline in extraction (-20.2 p.p.) for the same reasons described above. In terms of sales, Minosa sold 15,296 GEO, 12% lower than Q1 2026 and 14% lower than Q2 2025. In H1 2026, Minosa produced 31,683 GEO, an 11% decrease compared to the 35,693 GEO produced in H1 2025, consistent with the same leach pad level increased throughout the semester. Sales followed a similar trend, totaling 32,762 GEO in H1 2026 versus 35,362 GEO in H1 2025, an 7% decrease, directly reflecting the lower production volumes in the period.

Minosa's Net Revenue totaled US$64.3 million for Q2 2026, 20% lower than Q1 2026, mainly reflecting the lower production and sales volumes and gold prices decrease in the quarter. Compared to Q2 2025, Net Revenue increased 15%, driven by higher gold prices. In H1 2026, Minosa's Net Revenue reached US$144.3 million, a 39% increase compared to the US$103.8 million recorded in H1 2025, also due to the higher gold price.

In Q2 2026, Cost of Goods Sold totaled US$21.3 million, down 6% quarter-over-quarter and 3% year-over-year, driven by lower total ore mined (-22% QoQ and -9% YoY). Minosa’s Cash Cost reached US$1,308/oz, 10% higher than Q1 2026 and 11% higher than the US$1,178/oz recorded in Q2 2025. The increase was mainly attributable to lower production volume. AISC followed the same trend, rising to US$1,545/oz (+13% QoQ and -+20% YoY), primarily reflecting the impact above and higher Sustaining Capex, due to investment on the construction of the new leach pad.

G&A expenses were US$1.1 million in Q2 2026, 9% lower than Q1 2026 and 14% lower than Q2 2025, mainly due to lower expenses in third party services. In H1 2026, G&A also decreased 9% for the same reason previously mentioned.

Adjusted EBITDA was US$43.2 million in Q2 2026, 26% lower than Q1 2026 (US$58.1 million), mainly explained by the combination of lower production and sales volume as well as lower realized gold price for Minosa. Compared to Q2 2025, Adjusted EBITDA increased 29%, from US$33.5 million to US$43.2 million, in line with the gold price increase. In H1 2026, Adjusted EBITDA totaled US$101.4 million, 67% higher than the US$60.6 million recorded in H1 2025.

3.4 Almas

(US$ thousand) Q2 2026 Q1 2026 QoQ

Change % Q2 2025 YoY

Change % H1 2026 H1 2025 Change% Production (GEO) 16,130 15,838 2 % 12,917 25 % 31,968 26,018 23 % Sales (GEO) 17,920 14,048 28 % 12,917 39 % 31,968 26,018 23 % Cash Cost (US$/GEO) 1,156 1,204 -4 % 1,167 -1 % 1,177 1,118 5 % AISC (US$/GEO) 1,626 1,376 18 % 1,364 19 % 1,516 1,279 19 % Net Revenue 79,322 68,693 15 % 41,751 90 % 148,015 78,878 88 % Cost of goods sold (25,105 ) (21,670 ) 16 % (18,036 ) 39 % (46,775 ) (34,550 ) 35 % Gross Profit 54,217 47,023 15 % 23,715 129 % 101,240 44,328 128 % Expenses (4,037 ) (2,048 ) 97 % (1,918 ) 110 % (6,085 ) (2,964 ) 105 % General and administrative expenses (1,041 ) (1,137 ) -8 % (1,475 ) -29 % (2,178 ) (2,278 ) -4 % Exploration expenses (1,407 ) (921 ) 53 % (423 ) 233 % (2,328 ) (660 ) 253 % Other income (expenses) (1,589 ) 10 n.a. (20 ) n.a. (1,579 ) (26 ) 5973 % EBIT 50,180 44,975 12 % 21,817 130 % 95,155 41,390 130 % Adjusted EBITDA 56,159 49,720 13 % 24,709 127 % 105,879 47,136 125 % Financial Result (7,168 ) (1,709 ) 319 % (4,448 ) 61 % (8,877 ) (8,188 ) 8 % Financial Income 246 317 -22 % 1,015 -76 % 563 2,283 -75 % Financial expenses (7,414 ) (2,026 ) 266 % (5,463 ) 36 % (9,440 ) (10,471 ) -10 % Profit before income taxes 43,012 43,266 -1 % 17,349 148 % 86,278 33,176 160 % Total taxes 11,067 (2,986 ) n.a. (1,226 ) n.a. 8,081 (5,983 ) n.a. Current income tax expense 12,493 (7,590 ) n.a. (7,101 ) n.a. 4,903 (13,099 ) n.a. Deferred income tax expense (1,426 ) 4,604 n.a. 5,875 n.a. 3,178 7,116 -55 % Profit for the period 54,079 40,280 34 % 16,123 231 % 94,359 27,193 247 %



At Almas, Q2 2026 production reached 16,130 GEO, a 2% increase compared to Q1 2026 and a 25% increase compared to Q2 2025, driven by higher ore processed volumes from the ongoing expansion project of the plant's operational capacity. Ore plant feed increased by 17% QoQ and 34% YoY, while total mined volumes increased by 31% QoQ and 16% YoY, also a reflection of the expansion. These gains were achieved despite a lower average grade resulting from the mine sequencing. In terms of sales, Almas sold 17,920 GEO in Q2 2026, higher than production as the last shipment of the previous quarter was in transit and was considered as Q2 2026 sale volume. In H1 2026, Almas produced 31,968 GEO, a 23% increase compared to the 26,018 GEO produced in H1 2025, driven mainly by 20% higher ore volumes and 30% higher ore plant feed, reflecting the results of the plant expansion. Sales in H1 2026 totaled 31,968 GEO, in line with production for the semester.

Net Revenue was US$79.3 million in Q2 2026, up 15% from Q1 2026 and 90% higher than Q2 2025, both periods impacted by higher production and sales, and compared to Q2 2025 there was also positive impact of higher gold prices. In H1 2026, Net Revenue totaled US$148.0 million, an 88% increase over H1 2025, for the same reasons previously mentioned.

Cost of Goods Sold totaled US$25.1 million in Q2 2026, up 16% from Q1 2026 and 39% from Q2 2025, primarily reflecting higher total ore mined (+31% QoQ and +16% YoY) as result of increase in total production capacity. In H1 2026, COGS reached US$46.8 million, 35% higher than the same period of 2025 for the same reason. Cash Cost was US$1,156/GEO in Q2 2026, 4% lower than Q1 2026 (US$1,204/GEO) and 1% lower than Q2 2025 (US$1,167/GEO), as higher production volumes more than offset the impact of lower grades. For the first half of 2026, Cash Cost averaged US$1,177/GEO, 5% above H1 2025. Almas’ All-in Sustaining Cost stood at US$1,626/GEO in Q2 2026, up 18% from the previous quarter, mainly due to higher Sustaining CAPEX mainly as result of the Paiol’s pit pushback mine development (which rose from US$1.6 million in Q1 2026 to US$7.6 million in Q2 2026) as planned by the Company. The same CAPEX increases versus Q2 2025 (+520%) also drove a 19% rise in AISC year-over-year. In H1 2026, AISC was US$1,516/GEO.

General and administrative expenses were US$1.0 million in Q2 2026, 8% lower than Q1 2026 and 29% below Q2 2025), mainly due to lower expenses in third party services in both periods. Exploration expenses were US$1.4 million in Q2 2026, up 53% from Q1 2026 and 233% above Q2 2025, mainly driven by the focus on Almas underground project. In H1 2026 exploration expenses totaled US$2.3 million, 253% higher than H1 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled US$56.2 million in Q2 2026, 13% higher than Q1 2026 (US$49.7 million) and 127% above Q2 2025 (US$24.7 million) for the reasons discussed above. In H1 2026, Adjusted EBITDA was US$105.9 million, 125% higher than H1 2025 (US$47.1 million).

3.5 Borborema

(US$ thousand) Q2 2026 Q1 2026 QoQ

Change % Q2 2025 YoY

Change % H1 2026 Production (GEO) 14,251 17,101 -17 % 2,577 453 % 31,352 Sales (GEO) 14,539 16,609 -12 % 1,190 1122 % 31,148 Cash Cost (US$/GEO) 991 1,200 -17 % 936 6 % 1,103 AISC (US$/GEO) 1,102 1,256 -12 % 1,441 -24 % 1,184 Net revenue 63,242 81,988 -23 % 3,690 1614 % 145,230 Cost of goods sold (18,326 ) (25,445 ) -28 % (1,114 ) 1545 % (43,771 ) Gross Profit 44,916 56,543 -21 % 2,576 1644 % 101,459 Expenses (1,315 ) (1,228 ) 7 % (378 ) 248 % (2,543 ) General and administrative expenses (1,061 ) (1,015 ) 5 % (378 ) 181 % (2,076 ) Exploration expenses (583 ) (211 ) 176 % n.a. 0 % (794 ) Other income (expenses) 329 (2 ) n.a. 11 2891 % 327 EBIT 43,601 55,315 -21 % 2,198 1884 % 98,916 Adjusted EBITDA 47,297 60,939 -22 % 2,084 2170 % 108,236 Financial Result (9,117 ) (9,521 ) -4 % (4,982 ) 83 % (18,638 ) Financial Income 172 220 -22 % 21 719 % 392 Finance expenses (9,289 ) (9,741 ) -5 % (5,003 ) 86 % (19,030 ) EBT 34,484 45,794 -25 % (2,773 ) n.a. 80,278 C Total taxes (5,297 ) (5,259 ) 1 % (309 ) 1614 % (10,556 ) Current income tax expense (5,799 ) (6,613 ) -12 % n.a. 0 % (12,412 ) Deferred income tax expense 502 1,354 -63 % (309 ) n.a. 1,856 Profit/(loss) for the period 29,187 40,535 -28 % (3,082 ) n.a. 69,722



At Borborema, Q2 2026 production totaled 14,251 GEO, a 17% decrease compared to Q1 2026, driven by lower grades, which declined 18%, from 1.41 g/t to 1.16 g/t, due to mine sequencing and as expected. This effect occurred despite higher ore mined, up 27% QoQ, and higher ore plant feed, up 5% QoQ. Compared on YoY, production increased significantly (+453%) as well as sales, since Borborema was in a pre-commercial production stage in Q2 2025. In terms of sales, Borborema sold 14,539 GEO in Q2 2026, a 12% decrease compared to Q1 2026. In H1 2026, Borborema produced 31,352 GEO.

Net Revenue was US$63.2 million in Q2 2026, down 23% from Q1 2026, driven by lower sales volumes and lower metal prices. In H1 2026, Net Revenue was US$ 145.2 million.

In Q2 2026, cost of goods sold (COGS) decreased 28% compared to Q1 2026, reflecting 12% lower sales volumes in the quarter. In H1 2026, COGS was US$43.8 million. The Cash Cost was US$0,991/GEO in Q2 2026, a 17% decrease compared to Q1 2026 (US$1,200/GEO), due to a lower waste-to-ore ratio (from 2.69x to 2.10x), and higher recovery rates (from 88.4% to 90.3%), reflecting the re-stabilization of the CIL circuit — which had been impacted in Q1 2026 as previously disclosed. In H1 2026, Cash Cost was US$1,103/GEO. Borborema's AISC was US$1,102/GEO in Q2 2026, 12% lower than Q1 2026 (US$1,256/GEO), mainly due to the decrease in the Cash Cost and lower CAPEX. In H1 2026, AISC was US$1,184/GEO.

General and administrative expenses increased 5% in the quarter compared to Q1 2026 mainly due to higher expenses in services. Exploration expenses increased 176% compared to Q1 2026 because of an increase in studies of regional targets.

Adjusted EBITDA was US$47.3 million in Q2 2026, a 22% decrease compared to Q1 2026, reflecting 23% lower Net Revenue, impacted by lower production and sales in the quarter, as well as lower gold prices, partially offset by the lower Cash Cost.

3.6 MSG

(US$ thousand) Q2 2026 Q1 2026 QoQ

Change % H1 2026 Production (GEO) 7,186 8,580 -16 % 15,766 Sales (GEO) 7,190 9,503 -24 % 16,693 Cash Cost (US$/GEO) 3,852 2,900 33 % 3,310 AISC (US$/GEO) 5,277 3,735 41 % 4,399 Net revenue 28,916 46,913 -38 % 75,829 Cost of goods sold (32,751 ) (35,274 ) -7 % (68,025 ) Gross Profit (3,835 ) 11,639 n.a. 7,804 Expenses (2,766 ) (1,911 ) 45 % (4,677 ) General and administrative expenses (2,412 ) (1,882 ) 28 % (4,294 ) Exploration expenses (215 ) (29 ) 641 % (244 ) Other income (expenses) (139 ) - n.a. (139 ) EBIT (6,601 ) 9,728 n.a. 3,127 Adjusted EBITDA (1,116 ) 17,440 n.a. 16,324 Financial Result (4,884 ) 2,429 n.a. (2,455 ) Financial Income 52 42 24 % 94 Finance expenses (4,936 ) 2,387 n.a. (2,549 ) Profit before income taxes (11,485 ) 12,157 n.a. 672 Total taxes 3,402 (3,279 ) n.a. 123 Current income tax expense 929 (4,477 ) n.a. (3,548 ) Deferred income tax expense 2,473 1,198 106 % 3,671 Profit/(loss) for the period (8,083 ) 8,878 n.a. 795



In Q2, MSG continued the Q1 2026 strategy aiming to establish the structural foundations for the assets’ turnaround. Aura advanced underground development, with approximately 1,845 meters completed during the period, ending the semester with 3,645 meters, and accelerated the surface exploration program. This effort complements the previously disclosed resource and reserve update and supports the ramp-up toward the second half of 2026, when the expected production turnaround for 2027 begins to materialize. The technical agenda progressed in line with our safety priorities: the quarter was completed with zero lost-time injuries (LTI), reflecting the strong adoption of the Aura 360° culture across leadership and operational teams, and reinforcing our commitment to safe, disciplined mining and long-term value creation.

Q2 2026 production totaled 7,186 GEO, a 16% decrease compared to Q1 2026, driven by a decline in grade, from 1.54 g/t to 0.90 g/t, as surface and stockpile material — with lower grade than underground ore — represented a larger share of the plant feed in the quarter as the Company focuses on the primary development of the mine. This also impacts in a 4.6 p.p. decrease in recovery, to 87.7%. In terms of sales, MSG sold 7,190 GEO in Q2 2026, a 24% decrease compared to Q1 2026, also a consequence of the higher processed mass at lower grade. In H1 2026, MSG produced 15,766 GEO and sold 16,698 GEO.

Net Revenue was US$28.9 million in Q2 2026, down 38% from Q1 2026, impacted by a combination of lower sales volume and lower gold prices. MSG was more heavily impacted than the Company's other assets since production and sales in May and June — when prices gradually declined — accounted for a larger share of the quarter's sales. In H1 2026, Net Revenue was US$ 75.8 million.

In Q2 2026, cost of goods sold (COGS) decreased 7% compared to Q1 2026, reflecting lower sales volumes in the quarter. In H1 2026, COGS was US$68.0 million. The Cash Cost was US$3,852/GEO in Q2 2026, a 33% increase compared to US$2,900/GEO in Q1 2026, mainly due to lower sales, as COGS increased 3% QoQ. MSG All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) was US$5,277/GEO in Q2 2026, up 41% from US$3,735/GEO in Q1 2026. This reflects the Company's decision to focus on developing underground infrastructure upgrades as well as on the primary development of the mine, that are expected to improve operational performance in H2 2026. In H1 2026, AISC was US$4,399/GEO.

General and administrative expenses increased 28% quarter-over-quarter, negatively impacted by a non-recurring charge associated with personnel turnover at MSG. Exploration expenses increased 641% compared to Q1 2026 because of an increase in studies of regional targets.

The focus on primary development aligned with lower grades, which impacted directly in the sales and contingencies linked to the turnover drove the Adjusted EBITDA to US$(1.1) million in Q2 2026, a decrease compared to US$17.4 million in Q1 2026. In H1 2026, Adjusted EBITDA was US$16.3 million.

4. Cash Flow

(US$ thousand) Q2 2026 Q1 2026 QoQ

Change % Q2 2025 YoY

Change % H1 2026 H1 2025 Change% Adjusted EBITDA 196,659 243,868 -19 % 106,224 85 % 440,527 187,703 135 % (+) Exploration Expenses 3,569 2,359 51 % 1,714 108 % 5,928 3,090 92 % (-) Sustaining Capex and Exploration Capex in mines in production (30,111 ) (20,259 ) 49 % (15,151 ) 99 % (50,370 ) (28,342 ) 78 % (+/-) ∆ Working Capital, Changes in Other Assets and Liabilities and Others (7,494 ) (42,247 ) -82 % 7,024 n.a. (49,741 ) (12,020 ) 314 % (-) Income Taxes Paid (40,898 ) (51,502 ) -21 % (22,570 ) 81 % (92,400 ) (39,444 ) 134 % (-) Lease Payments (4,246 ) (4,041 ) 5 % (5,122 ) -17 % (8,287 ) (9,361 ) -11 % (-) Realized Losses on Gold Hedges (37,249 ) (33,325 ) 12 % (11,703 ) 218 % (70,574 ) (17,759 ) 297 % Recurring Free Cash Flow 80,230 94,852 -15 % 60,420 33 % 175,083 83,867 107 %



Recurring Free Cash Flow for the quarter was US$80.2 million, 15% lower than Q1 2026 and 33% higher than Q2 2025. The increase compared to Q2 2025 was mainly related to higher sales and gold prices, partially offset by higher CAPEX and realized losses on gold hedges. In H1 2026, Free Cash Flow was US$175.1 million, 107% higher than H1 2025.

The chart below shows the change in cash position for the three and six months ending June 30, 2026, from a management perspective:

Changes to the Cash Position Q1 2026 vs. Q2 2026 – Managerial View (US$ Million)

Changes to the Cash Position Q4 2025 vs. Q2 2026 – Managerial View (US$ Million)

Notes: “Adjusted Capex” includes Exploration and Expansion Capex; “Changes in WC and others” includes changes in Other current and non-current assets and liabilities.

5. Investment

The Company’s consolidated Capex for Q2 2026 totaled US$84.3 million. The main investment headlines for the quarter include:

Expansion of Capex : US$53.5 million, mainly on Apoena, Era Dorada and Almas, where US$17.8 million was invested at Apoena, US$8.9 million at Era Dorada and US$8.1 million at Almas. Another US$ 4.8 million was invested at MSG and US$ 7.9 million at Borborema. The remaining US$4.0 million was at Aranzazu and Minosa. US$2.1 million was invested in Projects.

: US$53.5 million, mainly on Apoena, Era Dorada and Almas, where US$17.8 million was invested at Apoena, US$8.9 million at Era Dorada and US$8.1 million at Almas. Another US$ 4.8 million was invested at MSG and US$ 7.9 million at Borborema. The remaining US$4.0 million was at Aranzazu and Minosa. US$2.1 million was invested in Projects. Sustaining Capex : US$25.3 million, of which US$7.3 million was invested by Aranzazu, US$6.9 million at Almas, US$5.5 million at MSG and another US$5.6 million at Minosa, Apoena and Borborema.

: US$25.3 million, of which US$7.3 million was invested by Aranzazu, US$6.9 million at Almas, US$5.5 million at MSG and another US$5.6 million at Minosa, Apoena and Borborema. Exploration Capex: US$5.5 million, allocated to exploration activities. MSG led investment with US$2.2 million, followed by Apoena with US$1.5 million. Aranzazu, Minosa and Almas totaled US$1.1 million. Other exploration projects totaled US$0.7 million.





The Company’s consolidated Capex for H1 2026 totaled US$128.4 million. The main investment headlines for the quarter include:

Expansion of Capex : US$76.6 million, mainly on Apoena, Era Dorada and Almas, where US$27.2 million was invested at Apoena, US$15.3 million at Era Dorada and US$11.2 million at Almas. Another US$ 4.8 million was invested at MSG and US$10.1 at Borborema. The remaining US$5.3 million was at Aranzazu and Minosa. US$2.7 million was invested in Projects.

: US$76.6 million, mainly on Apoena, Era Dorada and Almas, where US$27.2 million was invested at Apoena, US$15.3 million at Era Dorada and US$11.2 million at Almas. Another US$ 4.8 million was invested at MSG and US$10.1 at Borborema. The remaining US$5.3 million was at Aranzazu and Minosa. US$2.7 million was invested in Projects. Sustaining Capex : US$43.1 million, of which US$13.5 million was allocated at Aranzazu, US$11.2 million at MSG, US$7.8 million at Almas and another US$10.5 million at Minosa, Apoena and Borborema.

: US$43.1 million, of which US$13.5 million was allocated at Aranzazu, US$11.2 million at MSG, US$7.8 million at Almas and another US$10.5 million at Minosa, Apoena and Borborema. Exploration Capex: US$8.8 million, allocated to exploration activities. Apoena led investment with US$2.8 million, followed by MSG with US$2.3 million. Aranzazu, Minosa and Almas totaled US$2.3 million. Other exploration projects totaled US$1.5 million.





6. Gross and Net Debt

Total gross debt (short and long-term portion) was US$441.2 million at the end of Q2 2026, an increase when compared to US$409.0 million at the end of Q1 2026 as result of a new debt issued at MSG during the period

The Company’s cash position remains comfortable, closing out the quarter at US$ 248.3 million.

The Company's Net Debt reached US$168.0 million by Q2 2026, an increase compared to US$115.2 million at the end of Q1 2026. The main source of cash was the cash flows generated from operating activities in an amount of US$111.9 million (net of income taxes paid of US$40.9 million and payment of realized losses with gold derivatives of US$37.2 million), while main uses of cash included CAPEX of US$84.3 million and dividends and share buybacks paid of US$ 67.7 million.

Net Debt Breakdown

(US$ thousand) Q2 2026 Q1 2026 QoQ

Change % Q2 2025 YoY

Change % Loans and debentures (current) 64,985 97,090 -33 % 78,786 -18 % Loans and debentures (non-current) 376,259 311,958 21 % 375,107 0 % Gross debt 441,244 409,048 8 % 453,893 -3 % Cash and cash equivalents 248,322 267,789 -7 % 167,938 48 % Restricted Cash 3,492 3,352 4 % n.a. n.a. Derivative financial instrument (Almas Swap) 21,404 22,726 -6 % 5,395 297 % Net Debt 168,026 115,181 46 % 280,560 -40 % Net Debt/LTM EBITDA 0.21x 0.16x 0.05x 0.81x -0.59x



7. Guidance vs. Actual1

The Company is on track to achieve the 2026 Guidance, including Production, Cash Cost, All-in Sustaining Cost (AISC) and CAPEX, as shown in the results below:

Gold equivalent ounces production ('000 GEO) – 2026 Low High H1 2026 H1 2026 at Guidance

metal prices % Aranzazu 68 76 34 31 46%-41% Apoena 37 44 13 13 35% - 30% Minosa 63 70 32 32 51% - 46% Almas 57 63 32 32 56% - 51% Borborema 65 77 31 31 48% - 40% MSG 50 60 16 16 32% - 27% Total 340 390 158 155 46%-40%

____________________

1 Key Factors:

The Company’s future profitability, operating cash flow and financial position will be directly related to prevailing gold and copper prices. Key factors that influence the price of gold and copper include, among others, the supply and demand for gold and copper, the relative strength of currencies (especially the US dollar) and macroeconomic factors, such as current and future expectations for inflation and interest rates. Management believes that the economic environment in the short and medium term should remain relatively favorable with respect to commodity prices, albeit with continued volatility.

To reduce the risks associated with commodity prices and currency volatility, the Company will continue to assess and deploy hedging programs. For more information on this subject, please refer to the Reference Form.

Other key factors influencing profitability and operating cash flows are: production levels (affected by grades, ore quantities, process recoveries, labor, country stability and availability of facilities and equipment); production and processing costs (impacted by production levels, prices and the use of key consumables, labor, inflation and exchange rates), and other factors.





Cash Cost per equivalent ounce of gold produced – 2026 Low High H1 2026 H1 2026 at Guidance

metal prices % Aranzazu 1,323 1,429 1,480 1,289 97% - 90% Apoena 1,128 1,209 1,598 1,598 142% - 132% Minosa 1,208 1,305 1,244 1,244 103% - 95% Almas 1,059 1,135 1,177 1,177 111% - 104% Borborema 1,009 1,089 1,103 1,103 109% - 101% Total ex-MSG 1,151 1,238 1,287 1,243 108% - 100% MSG 2,189 2,364 3,310 3,310 151% - 140% Total w/ MSG 1,303 1,411 1,499 1,453 111% - 103%





AISC per equivalent ounce of gold produced – 2026 Low High H1 2026 H1 2026 at Guidance

metal prices % Aranzazu 1,726 1,865 1,969 1,714 99% - 92% Apoena 1,905 2,041 2,362 2,362 124% - 116% Minosa 1,372 1,481 1,452 1,452 106% - 98% Almas 1,415 1,516 1,516 1,516 107% - 100% Borborema 1,177 1,271 1,184 1,184 101% - 93% Total ex-MSG 1,488 1,602 1,615 1,560 105% - 97% MSG 3,072 3,318 4,399 4,399 143% - 133% Total w/ MSG 1,720 1,865 1,906 1,847 107% - 99%





CAPEX – 2026 Low High H1 2026 % Sustaining 105 123 43 41% - 35% Exploration 19 25 9 46% - 35% Expansion 262 314 77 29% - 24% Total 386 462 128 33% - 28%



8. Shareholder Information

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had the following outstanding: 83,836,843 Common Shares, 1,089,400 stock options, and 82,785 deferred share units.

9. Attachments

9.1 Non-GAAP Performance Measures

Set out below are reconciliations for certain non-GAAP financial measures (including non-GAAP ratios) utilized by the Company in this Earnings Release: Adjusted EBITDA; Adjusted net Income, cash operating costs per gold equivalent ounce sold; AISCs; Net Debt; and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning within IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company believes that these measures provide investors with additional information which is useful in evaluating the Company’s performance and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

A. Reconciliation from income for the quarter to Adjusted EBITDA:

(US$ thousand)

(US$ thousand) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 H1 2026 H1 2025 Profit / (Loss) for the period 217,687 8,147 312,845 (65,102 ) Current income tax expense 19,794 29,551 67,203 50,365 Deferred income tax expense (1,126 ) (6,326 ) (7,295 ) (8,840 ) Finance expense 66,204 61,004 112,840 184,396 Finance income (127,258 ) (1,374 ) (104,973 ) (3,155 ) Other income (expense) (9,870 ) (61 ) (4,462 ) 693 Depletion and amortization 26,529 15,283 59,670 29,346 Provision for contingent liabilities 4,699 - 4,699 - Adjusted EBITDA 196,659 106,224 440,527 187,703



B. Reconciliation from the consolidated financial statements to cash operating costs per gold equivalent ounce sold:

(US$ thousand)

(US$ thousand) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 H1 2026 H1 2025 Cost of goods sold (144,490 ) (86,497 ) (298,268 ) (169,873 ) Depletion and amortization 25,868 14,948 58,833 28,812 Subtotal (118,622 ) (71,549 ) (239,435 ) (141,061 ) Gold Equivalent Ounces sold 78,414 62,452 159,782 122,943 Cash costs per gold equivalent ounce sold¹ 1,513 1,146 1,499 1,147



C. Reconciliation from the consolidated financial statements to all in sustaining costs per gold equivalent ounce sold:

(US$ thousand)

(US$ thousand) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 H1 2026 H1 2025 Cost of goods sold (144,490 ) (86,497 ) (298,268 ) (169,873 ) Depletion and amortization 25,868 14,948 58,833 28,812 Subtotal (118,622 ) (71,549 ) (239,435 ) (141,061 ) Adjusted capex 30,111 13,993 50,370 26,044 General and Administrative Expenses for the mines in production2 10,618 3,746 16,906 7,317 Legal contingencies at Apoena (4,699 ) n.a (4,699 ) n.a Lease Payments 894 1,226 2,342 4,449 Subtotal (155,546 ) (90,515 ) (304,354 ) (178,870 ) Gold Equivalent Ounces sold (in thousands) 78,414 62,452 159,782 122,943 All In Sustaining costs per ounce sold equivalent ounce sold3 1,985 1,449 1,906 1,455



D. Reconciliation from the consolidated financial statements to realized average gold price per ounce sold, net4:

____________________



2 Not including Amortization & depletion

3 Considered all mines in production.

4 Realized average gold price per ounce sold, net is a non-GAAP financial measure with no standardized meaning under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. For further information and detailed reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures, see Section 17: Non-GAAP Performance Measures in this MD&A.



(US$ thousand)

(US$ thousand) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 H1 2026 H1 2025 Gold Revenue, net of Sales Taxes 261,057 127,928 574,463 239,470 Ounces of gold sold 60,650 40,162 125,800 80,197 Realized average gold price per ounce sold, net 4,304 3,185 4,566 2,986



E. Net Debt:

(US$ thousand)

(US$ thousand) H1 2026 H1 2025 Loans and debentures (current) 64,985 78,786 Loans and debentures (non-current) 376,259 375,107 Derivative Financial Instrument (Swap – Aura Almas (Itaú Bank) (21,404 ) (5,395 ) Restricted Cash (3,492 ) - Cash and Cash Equivalents (248,322 ) (167,938 ) Net Debt 168,026 280,560



(1) Derivative Financial Instrument: only includes the swap related to the Aura Almas Debenture.





F. Adjusted EBITDA Margin5 (Adjusted EBITDA/Revenues):

(US$ thousand)

(US$ thousand) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 H1 2026 H1 2025 Net Revenue 335,967 190,436 718,573 352,240 Adjusted EBITDA 196,659 106,224 440,527 187,703 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA/Revenues) 59 % 56 % 61 % 53 %



G. Adjusted Net Income

(US$ thousand)

(US$ thousand) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 H1 2026 H1 2025 Profit/(Loss) for the period 217,687 8,147 312,845 (65,102 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss) (10,908 ) (2,462 ) (5,435 ) (5,638 ) Loss on derivative transactions 126,013 (24,304 ) 101,908 (124,514 ) Loss on settlement of liability with equity instruments - (8,768 ) - (8,768 ) Deferred taxes over non-monetary items 5,168 6,847 15,040 10,081 Adjusted Net Income 97,414 36,834 201,332 63,737



Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Farshid Ghazanfari, P.Geo., Geology and Mineral Resources Manager, an employee of Aura and a “qualified person” within the meaning of NI 43-101 and SK-1300.

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a company focused on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company's six operating assets include the Minosa gold mine in Honduras; the Almas, Apoena, Borborema and MSG gold mines in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper, gold, and silver mine in Mexico. Additionally, the Company owns Era Dorada, a gold project in Guatemala; Tolda Fria, a gold project in Colombia; and two projects in Brazil: Matupá, which is under development and the Carajás copper project in the Carajás region, in the exploration phase.

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5 Adjusted EBITDA Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure with no standardized meaning under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. For further information and detailed reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measures, see Section 17: Non-GAAP Performance Measures in this MD&A.

CAUTIONARY NOTES AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

This Press Release, and the documents incorporated by reference herein, contain certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws (together, “forward-looking information”). Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance of the Company and reflect the Company’s current estimates, predictions, expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, without limitation, statements with respect to: expected production from, and the further potential of the Company’s properties; the ability of the Company to achieve its long-term outlook and the anticipated timing and results thereof (including the guidance set forth herein); the ability to lower costs and increase production; the economic viability of a project; strategic plans, including the Company’s plans with respect to its properties; the amount of mineral reserves and mineral resources; probable mineral reserves; indicated mineral reserves; inferred mineral reserves; the potential conversion of indicated mineral resources into mineral reserves; the amount of future production over any period; capital expenditures and mine production costs; the outcome of mine permitting; other required permitting; information with respect to the future price of minerals; expected cash costs and AISCs; the Company’s ability expand exploration on its properties; the Company’s ability to obtain assay results; the Company’s exploration and development programs; estimated future expenses; exploration and development capital requirements; the amount of mining costs; cash operating costs; operating costs; expected grades and ounces of metals and minerals; expected processing recoveries; expected time frames; prices of metals and minerals; LOM of certain projects; expectations of gold hedging programs; the implementation of cultural initiatives; expected increases to fleet capacities; non-cash losses translating into cash losses; the ability to continue to finance planned growth; access to additional debt; and the repayment of outstanding balances on revolving credit facilities. Often, but not always, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “projects”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “assumes”, “intends”, “strategy”, “goals”, “objectives” or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking information in this Press Release is based upon, without limitation, the following estimates and assumptions: the ability of the Company to successfully achieve business objectives; the presence of and continuity of metals at the Company’s projects at modeled grades; gold and copper price volatility; the capacities of various machinery and equipment; the availability of personnel, machinery and equipment at estimated prices; exchange rates; metals and minerals sales prices; cash costs and AISCs; the Company’s ability to expand operations; the Company’s ability to obtain assay results; appropriate discount rates; tax rates and royalty rates applicable to the mining operations; cash operating costs and other financial metrics; anticipated mining losses and dilution; metals recovery rates; reasonable contingency requirements; the Company’s expected ability to develop adequate infrastructure and that the cost of doing so will be reasonable; the Company’s expected ability to develop its projects including financing such projects; and receipt of regulatory approvals on acceptable terms.

Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to predict or control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Specific reference is made to the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC for a discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking information, which include, without limitation: gold and copper or certain other commodity price volatility; changes in debt and equity markets; the uncertainties involved in obtaining and interpreting geological data; increases in costs; environmental compliance and changes in environmental legislation and regulation; interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations; general economic conditions; political stability; and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the forward-looking information.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether because of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. If the Company does update any forward-looking information, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to such or other forward-looking information.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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