THRY INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Thryv Holdings, Inc. Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Thryv Holdings, Inc. (“Thryv” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: THRY) complied with federal securities laws. On August 4, 2026, Thryv revised its fiscal year 2026 SaaS revenue and SaaS Adjusted EBITDA guidance and announced its second quarter 2026 results revealing that second quarter Marketing Services billings were down 36% year-over-year. On this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.
If you purchased Thryv stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/thryv-holdings/ to discuss your legal rights.
Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.
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