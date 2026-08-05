THRY INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Thryv Holdings, Inc. Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Thryv Holdings, Inc. (“Thryv” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: THRY) complied with federal securities laws. On August 4, 2026, Thryv revised its fiscal year 2026 SaaS revenue and SaaS Adjusted EBITDA guidance and announced its second quarter 2026 results revealing that second quarter Marketing Services billings were down 36% year-over-year. On this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Thryv stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/thryv-holdings/ to discuss your legal rights.