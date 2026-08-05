SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Securities and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 5, 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ARS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SPRY) between March 9, 2026, and June 24, 2026, inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Heather Mcfarland Ribbs v. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., et al. (Case No. 3:26-cv-04469) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/cases/ars-pharmaceuticals-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the expected timeline for the expanded insurance coverage for neffy through CVS Caremark.

On June 24, 2026, after the market closed, ARS published a press release announcing that the Company did not receive expanded insurance coverage for neffy through CVS Caremark by the guided July 1, 2026 deadline, which meant that ARS did not have expanded insurance coverage for neffy for the summer or back-to-school allergy seasons. ARS stated that CVS Caremark reserved its decision on the expanded insurance coverage for neffy until January 2027.

On this news, investors and analysts reacted immediately to ARS’s revelation. The price of ARS’s common stock declined from a closing market price of $10.54 per share on June 24, 2026 to $8.02 per share on June 25, 2026, a decline of over 23.9% in the span of just a single day.

“Our firm is committed to ensuring that investors receive full compensation for losses caused by corporate misrepresentations,” said Joseph E. Levi, a partner at Levi & Korsinsky. “We encourage SPRY shareholders to step forward before the October 5, 2026 deadline so we can pursue justice on their behalf.”

If you suffered a loss in SPRY securities, you have until October 5, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com