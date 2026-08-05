TBLA INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Taboola.com Ltd. Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Taboola.com Ltd. (“Taboola” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TBLA) complied with federal securities laws. On August 5, 2026, Taboola revised its fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance and announced its second quarter 2026 results revealing that Q2 GAAP EPS and Q2 revenue missed consensus estimates. On this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Taboola stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/taboola-com/ to discuss your legal rights.