Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Reports A Passenger Traffic Increase In July 2026 Of 1.2% Compared To 2025

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for July 2026, compared with July 2025.

During July 2026, the 12 Mexican airports operated by GAP recorded a 3.9% increase in total passenger traffic compared to July 2025. Guadalajara and Tijuana airports reported an increase of 13.2% and 7.2%, respectively, while Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos reported a decrease of 12.1% and 6.9%, respectively, compared to July 2025. With respect to GAP’s airports in Jamaica, Kingston recorded an increase of 2.9%, while Montego Bay Kingston recorded a decrease of 26.6%.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Jul-25 Jul-26 % Change Jan - Jul 25 Jan - Jul 26 % Change Guadalajara 1,092.5 1,225.6 12.2 % 7,204.6 7,447.2 3.4 % Tijuana* 776.3 811.6 4.6 % 4,972.9 4,753.8 (4.4 %) Los Cabos 282.9 302.6 7.0 % 1,691.5 1,654.2 (2.2 %) Puerto Vallarta 321.5 323.3 0.6 % 1,805.4 1,747.3 (3.2 %) Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 (100.0 %) 0.0 0.0 (100.0 %) Guanajuato 204.0 212.7 4.3 % 1,296.4 1,257.4 (3.0 %) Hermosillo 195.6 182.1 (6.9 %) 1,249.8 1,159.8 (7.2 %) Kingston 0.1 0.1 (48.5 %) 0.3 0.9 208.6 % Morelia 76.3 74.3 (2.5 %) 435.5 439.0 0.8 % La Paz 126.4 141.4 11.9 % 735.1 812.9 10.6 % Mexicali 121.4 111.1 (8.5 %) 720.2 635.4 (11.8 %) Aguascalientes 59.5 68.9 15.8 % 378.7 368.6 (2.7 %) Los Mochis 61.7 66.0 6.9 % 406.1 404.8 (0.3 %) Manzanillo 11.6 13.4 15.1 % 77.7 74.7 (3.9 %) Total 3,329.8 3,533.0 6.1 % 20,974.3 20,755.9 (1.0 %)





International Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Jul-25 Jul-26 % Change Jan - Jul 25 Jan - Jul 26 % Change Guadalajara 563.9 649.7 15.2 % 3,458.1 3,640.8 5.3 % Tijuana* 379.1 427.2 12.7 % 2,445.7 2,274.8 (7.0 %) Los Cabos 403.9 336.9 (16.6 %) 3,011.1 2,793.9 (7.2 %) Puerto Vallarta 229.1 160.9 (29.8 %) 2,550.7 2,058.9 (19.3 %) Montego Bay 510.6 374.8 (26.6 %) 3,114.2 2,284.1 (26.7 %) Guanajuato 108.7 102.1 (6.1 %) 624.5 582.1 (6.8 %) Hermosillo 6.8 7.6 11.4 % 47.0 50.9 8.4 % Kingston 191.8 197.4 3.0 % 1,073.3 1,047.6 (2.4 %) Morelia 71.9 76.5 6.4 % 401.9 483.9 20.4 % La Paz 2.5 3.1 24.2 % 20.1 28.5 41.6 % Mexicali 0.8 0.8 4.2 % 4.4 4.5 2.9 % Aguascalientes 32.4 31.2 (3.7 %) 188.5 193.4 2.6 % Los Mochis 0.9 1.2 32.0 % 4.8 5.2 8.2 % Manzanillo 4.0 3.5 (12.3 %) 66.1 56.5 (14.6 %) Total 2,506.2 2,372.9 (5.3 %) 17,010.4 15,505.0 (8.9 %)





Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands):

Airport Jul-25 Jul-26 % Change Jan - Jul 25 Jan - Jul 26 % Change Guadalajara 1,656.4 1,875.4 13.2 % 10,662.7 11,088.0 4.0 % Tijuana* 1,155.3 1,238.8 7.2 % 7,418.7 7,028.6 (5.3 %) Los Cabos 686.8 639.5 (6.9 %) 4,702.7 4,448.1 (5.4 %) Puerto Vallarta 550.6 484.2 (12.1 %) 4,356.1 3,806.1 (12.6 %) Montego Bay 510.6 374.8 (26.6 %) 3,114.2 2,284.1 (26.7 %) Guanajuato 312.8 314.8 0.7 % 1,920.8 1,839.5 (4.2 %) Hermosillo 202.5 189.7 (6.3 %) 1,296.7 1,210.7 (6.6 %) Kingston 191.9 197.5 2.9 % 1,073.6 1,048.5 (2.3 %) Morelia 148.1 150.8 1.8 % 837.4 922.9 10.2 % La Paz 128.9 144.5 12.1 % 755.3 841.4 11.4 % Mexicali 122.2 111.9 (8.4 %) 724.6 639.9 (11.7 %) Aguascalientes 91.8 100.0 8.9 % 567.2 562.0 (0.9 %) Los Mochis 62.6 67.2 7.3 % 410.9 409.9 (0.2 %) Manzanillo 15.6 16.8 8.1 % 143.9 131.2 (8.8 %) Total 5,836.0 5,906.0 1.2 % 37,984.7 36,260.9 (4.5 %)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.





CBX users (in thousands):

Airport Jul-25 Jul-26 % Change Jan - Jul 25 Jan - Jul 26 % Change Tijuana 371.6 421.6 13.4 % 2,401.2 2,243.7 (6.6 %)





Highlights for the month:

Seats and load factors



The seats available during July 2026 increased by 0.7%, compared to July 2025. The load factors for the month went from 84.8% in July 2025 to 85.2% in July 2026.

New routes Guanajuato - Santa Lucia: Mexicana Hermosillo - Santa Lucia: Mexicana Manzanillo – Santa Lucia: Viva Montego Bay - Guadeloupe: Liat Air





Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is www.lineadedenunciagap.com or by email at denuncia@lineadedenunciagap.com. GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

AeropuertosGAP Alejandra Soto, Investor Relations and Social Responsibility Officer asoto@aeropuertosgap.com.mx @aeropuertosGAP Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations gmurillo@aeropuertosgap.com.mx @aeropuertosgap +52 33 3880 1100 ext. 20294



