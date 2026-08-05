Intermountain Power Agency Announces the Issuance of a Request for Proposals for Acquisition of IPP Coal-Fueled Generating Units

South Jordan, Utah, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermountain Power Agency has issued a Notice of Availability for a Request for Proposals seeking qualified parties interested in the potential acquisition of the coal-fueled generating units and related assets at the Intermountain Power Project near Delta, Utah.

The two coal-fueled units ceased operation for IPP in November 2025 following the commercial operation of new advanced-class natural gas generating units constructed as part of the IPP Renewed project. Although the coal units are no longer used to generate electricity for IPP, they are being maintained in operable condition consistent with the requirements of Utah law.

The RFP process is being conducted by IPA in consultation with the Utah Energy Council and is intended to determine whether qualified parties are interested in acquiring, leasing, and using the coal units and related assets under terms acceptable to IPA and the Council and consistent with all applicable legal, environmental, operational, and contractual requirements.

“IPP’s coal-fueled generating units served Utah and the American West for nearly four decades,” said IPA General Manager, Cameron Cowan. “Although those units have been replaced as the generating component of IPP, IPA recognizes the importance of conducting a careful, transparent process to evaluate whether there may be a viable opportunity for their continued productive use under new ownership.”

Any transaction resulting from the RFP would be subject to multiple conditions and approvals, including review by the Project Operating Agent, approval by the IPP Coordinating Committee, the IPA Board of Directors, and the Utah Energy Council, compliance with applicable state law, and resolution of the State of Utah’s statutory option to acquire the coal units and specified related facilities for fair market value.

IPA will evaluate proposals based on factors including operational experience, planned use and operation of the coal assets, organizational and financial strength, proposed consideration to IPA, exceptions to proposed transaction documents, environmental and decommissioning responsibilities, and the ability of any proposed transaction to avoid interference with IPP Renewed or other ongoing IPP operations.

The Utah Energy Council has adopted a motion that identifies the Council’s priorities in reviewing any response to the RFP. The minutes of the meeting where the Council adopted the motion can be found at the following link: https://www.utah.gov/pmn/files/1460763.pdf

The Intermountain Power Project has been a cornerstone of Utah’s energy economy since the 1980s. IPP Renewed represents the next chapter of that history, with new generating units capable of using a blend of natural gas and hydrogen, modernization of the Project’s Southern Transmission System, and continued development of Millard County as a strategic energy hub for the western United States.

Interested parties may obtain RFP materials by following the procedures outlined in IPA’s Notice of Availability which can be obtained here: Notice-of-Availability-of-RFP-IPA-Coal-Unit-Sale.pdf, including execution of a nondisclosure agreement and payment of the required processing fee. Additional technical and commercial information will be made available to qualified proposers through a confidential data room.

About Intermountain Power Agency

Intermountain Power Agency is an interlocal entity organized under the Utah Interlocal Cooperation Act. IPA owns the Intermountain Power Project, located near Delta, Utah, which includes electric generating and transmission facilities serving project participants in Utah and other western states. IPA is governed by a seven-member Board of Directors elected by representatives of its Utah municipal members.

XXX