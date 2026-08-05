After Multiple Surgeries and Years of Pain, One Book Changed Her Life





LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pamela Dicso was born with one leg shorter than the other, a difference that put her through eight surgeries across her childhood and teenage years.

"I don't know what was worse, the physical pain or the emotional pain," Dicso recalls. "All of it resulted in negative thoughts, anxiety and depression. It was horrible."

"As a teenager, I wanted to feel beautiful, confident and normal," Dicso said. "But instead of that, I started feeling very introverted and embarrassed about how I looked. To release myself from the suffering that I was experiencing, I turned to drugs and other substances to try and numb the pain."

Those feelings followed her for years until she was introduced to Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health by L. Ron Hubbard. In the book, Hubbard lays out two distinct parts of the mind. The analytical mind handles rational thought and conscious decision-making. The reactive mind is the hidden portion that stores moments of pain and unconsciousness, operating beneath a person's awareness. Hubbard outlines a technique for working through these stored experiences with a Dianetics professional through a series of sessions.

"In my first Dianetics session, I realized that I was holding onto these painful, emotional and physical experiences that were keeping me stuck in the past," Dicso said. "I started removing these, layer by layer. The more Dianetics sessions I did, the more confident I became—not because my past changed, but because my relationship with it changed."

Today, Dicso describes her life as unrecognizable from those teenage years spent hiding behind her scars. "I believe in myself. I believe in my ability to create the life that I want. I have a beautiful marriage and a very successful company," she said. "For anyone who has ever felt held back from painful experiences in the past, or by thoughts that they can't seem to shake, I encourage them to read Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health. This book changed my life."

Established in 1981, Bridge Publications, Inc., located in Los Angeles, California, is the publisher of the nonfiction works of international best-selling author L. Ron Hubbard. Bridge Publications' award-winning state-of-the-art facility serves geographic regions including North and Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

For more information, visit dianetics.org .

Sara Lucatero

Bridge Publications, Inc.

sdinges@bridgepub.com

Photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/caa6185c-abe4-4f64-afb2-c975525b5952