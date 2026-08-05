Built for Confidence: The Manufacturing Strength Behind FREELANDER 8

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, FREELANDER is accelerating its global expansion following the start of mass production and preparations for its Middle East debut, long-term competitiveness depends not only on product innovation, but also on manufacturing excellence. Behind FREELANDER 8 stands the Chery Jaguar Land Rover Changshu Manufacturing Base — a facility supported by a total investment of over 3.1 Billion USD, including an additional 440 Million USD investment dedicated for NEV intelligent manufacturing upgrades.

As Jaguar Land Rover's first full-vehicle manufacturing plant outside the UK, the facility combines Jaguar Land Rover's premium manufacturing heritage with Chery's advanced NEV technologies, providing the production capability, quality assurance and flexibility required to support global markets. By integrating premium manufacturing standards with intelligent production capabilities, the facility is designed to deliver consistent quality across different markets and customer expectations.





Known officially as the FREELANDER Super Factory, this upgraded manufacturing site houses over 1,100 intelligent robots, including 1,054 units deployed across the welding workshop, delivering 100% automation. Chassis assembly accuracy is held to a tight tolerance of just 0.1 millimetres. These sophisticated manufacturing technologies deliver outstanding production consistency, alongside flexible build capacity for multiple vehicle variants. Integrated digital systems — SAP, MES and Andon, together with our proprietary digital production platform — deliver full end-to-end quality traceability, allowing every production phase to be monitored, logged and fully validated. Within the final assembly shop, intelligent equipment penetration stands at 91.5%, further bolstering uniform build quality and rigorous quality control standards.





Quality assurance extends well beyond the production line. Before leaving the factory, every FREELANDER 8 undergoes comprehensive validation procedures, including high-voltage battery sealing air-tightness inspections, ADAS calibration, electronic systems verification and dynamic rain testing that simulates rainfall intensity approximately four times heavier than natural storms (continuous full-vehicle spraying at 22–25 m³/h for 5 minutes). These tests verify vehicle sealing, electrical reliability and system performance under demanding conditions before delivery, ensuring readiness for diverse global driving environments.

Sustainability serves as another core pillar of our manufacturing system. This plant integrates intelligent energy management, water recycling systems and low-carbon production technologies, paired with eco-friendly manufacturing workflows.



With these targeted measures in place, the factory attains an air recirculation rate of 95%, VOC emissions of no more than 5mg/m³, and per-vehicle carbon output of 0.35 tonnes. These achievements underpin FREELANDER's ongoing commitment to sustainable and responsible manufacturing.





To mark this major production milestone, key journalists from leading Middle Eastern media outlets toured the plant and completed dedicated ride-along experiences, ahead of FREELANDER's upcoming launch in Abu Dhabi. The visit provided first-hand insight into the manufacturing capabilities supporting FREELANDER's global expansion. Concurrently, FREELANDER 8 test vehicles have begun regional road testing across the Middle East. Combined, mass-production readiness and local validation demonstrate FREELANDER's commitment to delivering products engineered, tested, and manufactured for global customers.

Built on the brand's three core product pillars — British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom — FREELANDER 8 represents the next chapter of Legend Reborn. Designed for Freedom Seekers in the NEV era, it combines premium craftsmanship, intelligent technologies and all-terrain capability to meet the evolving expectations of modern global mobility.

As FREELANDER continues its global journey, the Super Factory represents the manufacturing foundation behind its premium intelligent mobility vision. Through advanced engineering, intelligent manufacturing and rigorous quality standards, it provides the capability and quality assurance required to support FREELANDER's long-term growth in international markets.



About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain brand co-developed by Chery and Jaguar Land Rover. JLR leads the design and premium DNA, while Chery brings advanced technology and global top-tier supply chain capabilities. The brand is supported by a strong global foundation, including over 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs, and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing, and global operations.

Company: FREELANDER International

Contact: Vincent CHEN

Email: freelander.international@mychery.com

Website: https://www.cheryinternational.com/

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