JEF SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jefferies Financial Group, Inc. Investors Encouraged to Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Potential Securities Laws Violations

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors of its investigation on behalf of Jefferies Financial Group, Inc. (“Jefferies” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JEF) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

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What Happened?

On June 25, 2026, Jefferies reported quarterly results showing weaker asset-management fees and investment returns driven in part by Jefferies’ asset-management unit, Point Bonita Capital. The Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly investigation claims that Jefferies misled investors about the Company’s exposure to First Brands Group, a now-bankrupt auto-parts supplier, through Point Bonita. According to public reports, funds run by Point Bonita were owed roughly $715 million from companies that bought First Brands’ parts. First Brands filed for bankruptcy in September 2025 amid accounting questions, and Jefferies later disclosed a $30 million loss tied to the collapse.

On this news, the price of Jefferies shares declined by $5.30 per share, or approximately 9%, from $57.94 per share on June 24, 2026 to close at $52.64 on June 25, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Jefferies securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171

https://www.kmllp.com

https://securitiesleadplaintiff.com/

investigations@kmllp.com