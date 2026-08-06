HIMS & HERS HEALTH, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HIMS). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION]

What Happened?

On July 29, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission (the “FTC”) filed a lawsuit against Hims, accusing the Company of sharing customers’ medical information with third-party advertisers. The FTC complaint accuses the Company of “deceptive and unlawful privacy practices,” including sharing sensitive details about patients’ health with Meta Platforms. On this news, Hims’s stock price fell $4.32 per share, or 14.73%, to close at $25.00 on July 29, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hims securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT SECURITIES CLASS ACTIONS]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.