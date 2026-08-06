DR. REDDY’S LABORATORIES INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (“Dr. Reddy’s” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RDY). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION]

What Happened?

On July 22, 2026, Dr. Reddy’s reported its first quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2027, revealing an earnings miss and disclosing a ₹2.4 billion provision tied to out-of-spec semaglutide batches. Chief Executive Officer Erez Israeli stated there was “no impact on the product’s existing global regulatory filings” and “no patient-safety impact associated with product already supplied to the market.” On this news, the price of Dr. Reddy’s ADSs fell $1.17 per ADS, or 9%, to close at $11.30 on July 22, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Dr. Reddy’s securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

[LEARN MORE ABOUT SECURITIES CLASS ACTIONS]

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.