KAYTUS Delivers a 400-Rack High-Density Air-Cooled Compute Cluster Within 72 Days, Cutting Deployment Time by 60%

SINGAPORE, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KAYTUS recently completed the delivery and deployment of a 400-rack custom high-density air-cooled cluster for an AI data center in Japan. From custom R&D and large-scale manufacturing to full on-site delivery, the entire project took just 72 days, shortening the typical industry deployment cycle of approximately 180 days by 60%, providing efficient computing power for core workloads.

As large-model applications transition rapidly from development to production deployment, AI compute infrastructure is evolving beyond conventional hardware delivery into a comprehensive systems-engineering challenge, defined by the ability to design, integrate, validate, and scale large, heterogeneous compute clusters with high reliability. Deployment speed is no longer merely an indicator of engineering execution, it directly determines time-to-service to convert infrastructure investment into commercial value.

The successful rollout of this project highlights KAYTUS’s comprehensive strengths. It demonstrates KAYTUS’s ability to systematically address the challenges of large-scale computing cluster construction, including high deployment complexity, compressed delivery schedules, and stringent requirements for compute density, system reliability, and operational readiness.

Air-Cooled Cluster: Multiple Challenges in Building AI Compute at Scale

The air-cooled AI data center delivered under this project represents a strategic AI compute infrastructure deployment built by a leading CSP to support high-demand workloads across sectors. Given the project’s large scale, heterogeneous workload requirements, and stringent performance targets, it placed exceptionally high demands on deployment efficiency, system reliability, engineering quality, and end-to-end delivery assurance:

First, the customer faced a highly compressed production go-live window. As demand for large-model inference continued to accelerate, its existing compute infrastructure had been operating under sustained high utilization, making rapid capacity expansion critical to revenue realization. To meet this requirement, the project was executed on an accelerated delivery schedule, with customized R&D, engineering validation, volume production, logistics coordination, and on-site deployment advanced in parallel rather than sequentially.

Second, the custom high-density compute nodes chosen for this project followed a dedicated one-set-per-rack design. With highly compressed internal space and non-standard hardware integration, every assembly stage demanded far higher precision and quality control than conventional mass-produced servers, raising the bar for end-to-end execution.

At the same time, high-density air-cooled clusters place stringent requirements on airflow hot-aisle/cold-aisle containment, rack-level thermal balance, and cabinet installation standards. Minor deviations in rack placement, cable routing, airflow isolation, or deployment precision can directly affect thermal efficiency and long-term system stability, further raising the requirements for on-site engineering execution and delivery quality.

KAYTUS's End-to-End Delivery: Tackling the Complexity of Large-Scale Cluster

The end-to-end delivery of the 400-node cluster within 72 days was enabled by KAYTUS’s mature compute infrastructure delivery framework, developed through years of large-scale cluster deployment experience. Drawing on tightly coordinated capabilities in product definition, large-scale manufacturing, and cluster deployment, it brought a complex project online quickly.

1. Scenario-Driven solution design Shortens the Path from Planning to Deployment.

This project had to fit a local high-density air-cooled facility in Japan while continuously supporting high-concurrency large-model inference — requirements that conventional solutions could not balance across cooling, data interconnect, and system stability. Early in development, KAYTUS optimized the overall system architecture around the facility's airflow parameters and the customer's specific workload profile, ensuring the solution fit the actual deployment scenario precisely. By front-loading production and deployment needs into early planning, KAYTUS avoided repeated iterations and met the 72-day full-cycle target, saving the customer significant time.

2. Custom mass production with front-loaded quality inspection ensures stable batch delivery of 400 racks and reduces on-site troubleshooting.

These 400 racks of dedicated custom servers featured non-standard system specifications that could not run on general production lines. Through modular production processes, dedicated production-line modifications, and pre-processing of components, KAYTUS brought the non-standard model into large-scale production. Combined with full factory testing and remote intelligent diagnostics, issues were resolved before shipment, with no rework or debugging needed on arrival. This avoided schedule delays from large-scale equipment faults — and stable product quality was the key support behind a delivery cycle 60% shorter than the industry average.

3. Integrated deployment and rapid commissioning ensure long-term, stable data center operation.

Concentrated deployment of a 400-rack cluster— combined with Japan's facility security controls, stringent site delivery constraints, and tight operational limits — meant a traditional serial construction model could not meet the customer's urgent go-live needs. Through parallel multi-team workflows and fully standardized construction, the project installed up to 80 racks in a single day and completed deployment of the entire cluster in just 12 days. Rapid delivery let the customer launch commercial operations ahead of schedule, while precise cooling and integrated control safeguard long-term, high-load stable operation of the entire cluster.

A Replicable Blueprint for Large-Scale Computing Infrastructure

As large-model applications continue to deepen, the AI industry's demands on the speed, quality, and scale of computing infrastructure keep rising. The decisive factor in project competition is shifting from single-point performance to full-chain capability spanning scenario definition, large-scale manufacturing, system integration, and on-site delivery.

The success of this project validates KAYTUS's systematic delivery capability in large-scale data center construction, and offers global customers a replicable, scalable approach to building data centers.

Looking ahead, KAYTUS will continue to leverage its strengths in end-to-end execution, smart manufacturing, and global delivery to help more customers unlock computing value faster, advancing AI infrastructure toward a new stage of greater efficiency.

About KAYTUS

KAYTUS is a leading provider in AI infrastructure and liquid cooling solutions, delivering a diverse range of innovative, open, and eco-friendly products for cloud, AI, edge computing, and other emerging applications. With a customer-centric approach, KAYTUS is agile and responsive to user needs through its adaptable business model. Discover more at KAYTUS.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X