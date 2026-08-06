HUBG INVESTOR ALERT: Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Shareholder Class Action

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP law firm notifies investors that those who purchased or acquired Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) common stock during the Class Period, between April 28, 2023, and May 11, 2026, have until Friday, August 28, 2026, to seek lead plaintiff appointment of the Hub Group class-action lawsuit. The case, captioned Lawler v. Hub Group, Inc., No. 1:26-cv-07596 (N.D. Ill.), accuses Hub Group and certain of its executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered significant losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Hub Group class action, you may provide your information on our website:

https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/hub-group-inc-hubg-securities-class-action

You may also contact attorney Reed Kathrein at Hagens Berman by calling 844-916-0895 or through e-mail at HUBG@hbsslaw.com

What are the allegations against Hub Group?

Hub Group is a supply chain and logistics management company that provides end-to-end transportation, rail shipping, trucking, warehousing and fulfillment services for businesses.

The complaint alleges that defendants made false and misleading statements about Hub Group's financial reporting, including its premature and incorrect revenue recognition and its understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable — even as the company assured investors that "[a]ccuracy and transparency in reporting on our performance is of utmost importance" and that its financial statements were prepared in conformity with applicable accounting rules. The truth emerged through a series of partial corrective disclosures.

On Feb. 5, 2026, the company revealed that during the first nine months of 2025 it had understated purchased transportation costs and accounts payable by $77 million. The company further disclosed that investors should no longer rely on the company’s financial statements from the first three quarters of 2025 and planned to restate them. The next day, Hub Group’s stock dropped approximately 18%.

Three months later, on May 12, 2026, Hub Group announced that its 2023 and 2024 financial reports were also materially misstated and should no longer be relied upon. The company disclosed it did not maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures over financial reporting for 2023 and 2024. The result was an approximate 13% drop in Hub Group stock.

The February 5, 2026, and May 12, 2026 drops erased more than $870 million of Hub Group’s market capitalization.

Am I affected?

Investors who purchased or acquired Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) securities between April 28, 2023 and May 11, 2026, may be affected and are encouraged to contact Hagens Berman to learn about your rights.

What is a Lead Plaintiff?

Any investor who purchased or acquired affected common stock during the Class Period may seek to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the Hub Group class-action lawsuit. Courts generally appoint the investor with the greatest financial loss as lead plaintiff. The lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the lawsuit and can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the lawsuit.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP is a renowned law firm representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. The firm has recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and is recognized for its leadership in securities class action, including rankings among the top plaintiffs’ firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. Hagens Berman has 90 attorneys in 10 offices and operates in three additional countries. For more information, visit https://www.hbsslaw.com, and learn more about the firm’s securities fraud practice at @securitiesHB and https://www.hbsslaw.com/practices/investor-fraud.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.

Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, hubg@hbsslaw.com