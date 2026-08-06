Braveheart Bio Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Braveheart Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRVE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation therapeutics for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and other serious cardiovascular diseases, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 21,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on August 6, 2026 under the ticker symbol “BRVE.” The offering is expected to close on August 7, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. All shares of common stock are being offered by Braveheart Bio.

Braveheart Bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,187,500 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The gross proceeds from the initial public offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Braveheart Bio, are expected to be $382.5 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares of common stock.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies, TD Cowen, Stifel and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Registration statements relating to the shares being sold in the initial public offering have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on August 5, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; TD Securities (USA) LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at TDManualrequest@broadridge.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Braveheart Bio

Braveheart Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and other serious cardiovascular diseases. Braveheart Bio’s lead product candidate, BHB-1893, is a next-generation oral small-molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor (CMI) being developed for the treatment of obstructive HCM (oHCM) and non-obstructive HCM (nHCM). Braveheart Bio’s goal is to improve the treatment options for these patients by enhancing speed of onset, depth of gradient response, systolic safety, reversibility and reducing prescribing complexity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected commencement of trading of Braveheart Bio’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market, the completion and timing of the closing of the initial public offering, the expected gross proceeds from the offering, and the potential exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on Braveheart Bio’s current expectations and assumptions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and involve risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks relating to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, changes in market conditions and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Braveheart Bio’s registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, and the final prospectus relating to the offering to be filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Braveheart Bio undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Alexander Sharif

New Street Investor Relations

Alexander@NewStreetIR.com

Media Contact

FGS Global

Braveheart-bio@fgsglobal.com