Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) Facing Securities Class Action Related to Surprise Centurion Problems – HBSS

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman, a leading national shareholder rights law firm, is conducting an investigation into Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) regarding alleged violations of federal securities laws. This investigation follows the recent filing of a class action lawsuit, which alleges that Peabody misled investors concerning the operational status and production capabilities of its flagship underground longwall metallurgical coal mine, Centurion, in Queensland, Australia.

INVESTOR NOTICE: DEADLINE APPROACHING

Action : Submit your Peabody losses here

: Submit your Peabody losses here Class Period: Oct. 14, 2024 – May 4, 2026

Oct. 14, 2024 – May 4, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 24, 2026

Aug. 24, 2026 Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/btu

www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/btu Contact the Firm Now: BTU@hbsslaw.com | 844-916-0895





Focus of Peabody Energy (BTU) Securities Class Action:

The pending securities class action alleges that Peabody and its management made materially false and misleading statements regarding the true state of the Centurion mine and its readiness to achieve full-scale production. The complaint contends that throughout the class period, the company repeatedly assured investors that development was on track—highlighting in February 2026 that the team was installing the “very last shield” and that mining of premier metallurgical coal had begun.

Plaintiffs allege these statements were false because the company was encountering mechanical, electrical, and operational issues that severely impaired the ramp-up, all of which management allegedly knew or recklessly disregarded while maintaining positive production and financial guidance.

The truth behind these alleged misrepresentations emerged in stages through surprise disclosures. On March 30, 2026, Peabody filed a current report with the SEC abruptly slashing its first-quarter Centurion production guidance from approximately 700,000 tons down to roughly 250,000 tons.

The news sent the price of Peabody shares down almost 10%.

Subsequently, on May 5, 2026, the company disclosed further setbacks, lowering its full-year sales outlook for Centurion to 2.5 million tons and citing commissioning and operational headwinds. This full year 28% reduction helped send the price of Peabody shares down nearly 6%.

“Our investigation is actively probing the full scope of these pending claims to determine exactly when Peabody's management knew that the production ramp-up at the Centurion mine was falling off track,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation of the alleged claim in the pending suit.

Investor Rights

Investors who purchased or acquired Peabody Energy common stock during the Class Period are encouraged to contact our legal team:

Report your losses to HBSS: Click here

Click here Email: BTU@hbsslaw.com

BTU@hbsslaw.com Phone: 844-916-0895



If you’d like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the Peabody case and the firm’s investigation, read more.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Peabody Energy should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email BTU@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.

Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, BTU@hbsslaw.com