Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (BRCB) Faces Securities Class Action Related to IPO Disclosures Regarding Adverse Impact of Sales Transfer Phenomenon – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is actively investigating claims in a pending securities class action alleging securities law violations at Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRCB). The suit alleges the company and its senior executives provided false and misleading information to investors regarding the efficacy of its expansion strategy during its September 2025 Initial Public Offering (IPO) and throughout the subsequent months.

REPORT YOUR BRCB LOSSES TO HBSS NOW

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 17, 2026

Class Period: Sep. 12, 2025 - May 12, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/brcb

Contact the Firm Now: BRCB@hbsslaw.com

844-916-0895

Black Rock Coffee Bar, Inc. (BRCB) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Black Rock Coffee’s IPO documents and subsequent financial reports touted a "concentric circle" expansion model, assuring investors that the company could increase store density with "limited sales transfer" (cannibalization). The suit alleges these assurances were materially false when made.

Specifically, the complaint contends that:

Aggressive Cannibalization: New store openings were actively shifting customer traffic and revenue away from existing high-volume locations.

New store openings were actively shifting customer traffic and revenue away from existing high-volume locations. Misleading Growth Metrics: Management continued to project aggressive growth targets while withholding internal data indicating that store density was creating a significant "sales transfer" headwind to same-store sales growth.

Management continued to project aggressive growth targets while withholding internal data indicating that store density was creating a significant "sales transfer" headwind to same-store sales growth. Failure of Internal Controls: The company’s failure to disclose these operational headwinds until the May 12, 2026, earnings report evidences a disregard for transparent financial reporting standards.



By the time the lawsuit was filed on June 18, 2026, Black Rock Coffee shares had steadily declined to $7.72, or over 61% below the IPO price.

"The suit alleges that investors were sold a narrative of seamless, high-density growth," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm’s investigation of the claims in the pending suit. "Our investigation is focused on determining when Black Rock management knew or should have known that their expansion strategy was eroding revenue at existing locations and when that information should have been shared with shareholders.”

Investor Rights and Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Investors who purchased or acquired Black Rock Coffee common stock traceable to the September 2025 IPO through May 12, 2026, may be eligible to serve as lead plaintiff. The court-imposed deadline to move for appointment as lead plaintiff is August 17, 2026.

If you’d like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the Black Rock Coffee case and the firm’s investigation, read more.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Black Rock Coffee should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email BRCB@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs’ rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman’s team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.

Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, BRCB@hbsslaw.com