red violet Announces Pricing of $100 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (“red violet”) (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 1,666,667 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $60.00 per share. The gross proceeds to red violet from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by red violet, are expected to be $100 million. The Offering is expected to close on August 7, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, red violet has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 250,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

red violet intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including potential strategic acquisitions.

Raymond James and Needham & Company are acting as joint book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the Offering. B. Riley Securities and Craig-Hallum are acting as co-managers.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the shares of common stock offered in the Offering was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 19, 2025, and declared effective by the SEC on November 25, 2025. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the Offering has been filed with the SEC and may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement containing additional information relating to the Offering and an accompanying prospectus will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Once available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, by telephone at (800) 248-8863, or by email at prospectus@raymondjames.com; or Needham & Company, LLC, 250 Park Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10177, by telephone at (800) 903-3268, or by email at prospectus@needhamco.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets, and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Offering, including the expected timing and completion thereof, the anticipated gross proceeds from the Offering and red violet’s intended use of net proceeds from the Offering. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release, and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in red violet’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on March 4, 2026, as may be supplemented or amended by red violet's other filings with the SEC. red violet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company Contact:



Camilo Ramirez

Red Violet, Inc.

561-757-4500

ir@redviolet.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Steven Hooser

Three Part Advisors

214-872-2710

ir@redviolet.com