Liberty Pixel: AI-Native Gaming Is Live, Gaining Traction, and Here to Stay

Liberty Pixel reports that games built through its AI-native production model are live and earning, led by the arcade title SkeeBoost at roughly $2 million in annual recurring revenue and more than one million United States downloads.





Michal Rahamim COO & Co-Founder (Photo Courtesy of Liberty Pixel)

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI-assisted game production has moved from pitch decks to real business results at Liberty Pixel Ltd., the company said. Its flagship arcade title, SkeeBoost, has reached approximately $2 million in annual recurring revenue and more than one million downloads in the United States, with revenue rising about 30 percent. Liberty Pixel credits an AI-native production model that is already running across its business.

Revenue is generated through Liberty Pixel’s integrated mediation layer, which connects newly built games to advertising and in-app revenue soon after launch. AI-assisted production shortens the road from concept to a playable title, while a Unity and HTML5 bridge carries those titles to market.

People stay in control of the parts that matter, according to the company. AI handles speed and scale, while Liberty Pixel's team sets creative direction, decides what is fun, and signs off on quality before anything ships.

SkeeBoost is one of several live titles, sitting alongside Roll Masters and a football management game. Liberty Pixel points to its growing portfolio as evidence that AI-native production is operating today rather than being promised for later.

The studio's longer-term vision is a scalable arcade platform, a "TikTok for games" featuring fast head-to-head and solo experiences. Liberty Pixel describes the concept as a future direction inspired by the success of its existing titles, rather than a product currently in development.

“Our goal isn't to replace people with AI, it's to help great teams build great games faster," said Michal Rahamim, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Liberty Pixel. "Technology accelerates our work, but creativity, product vision, and empathy for players will always remain human."

About

Liberty Pixel Ltd. is a mobile gaming studio based in Tel Aviv, Israel, that develops and publishes arcade-style games for global audiences. Its flagship title, SkeeBoost, has reached approximately $2 million in annual recurring revenue, and the company is building a scalable AI-native arcade platform while keeping human creativity, product vision, and quality at the center of every game it builds

Contact

Contact Name: Shay Hugi

Company Name: Liberty Pixel

Contact Email: shay@libertypixel.games

Website: https://libertypixel.games

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/95f94988-8e63-4d26-a09a-fc085f48faf3