AML Partners On Track to Serve Over 300 Tranche 2 Businesses With Fully Outsourced AUSTRAC Compliance Platform





Image courtesy of John Nguyen

Australian compliance firm reports rapid customer growth as Tranche 2 businesses turn to outsourced solutions for ongoing AUSTRAC compliance.

SYDNEY, Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AML Partners, an Australian compliance services firm specializing in outsourced AUSTRAC compliance, announced it is now supporting nearly 400 Australian businesses through its fully outsourced Tranche 2 AML/CTF compliance platform, reflecting strong demand for managed solutions following the 1 July reforms.

The company’s customer base has expanded rapidly as Real Estate Agencies, Buyers Agencies, Conveyancers, Accountants, Lawyers and dealers in precious metals move into AUSTRAC supervision under the Tranche 2 framework. AML Partners’ platform delivers a managed compliance service that bundles AML/CTF program design, customer due diligence, sanctions and politically exposed persons screening, transaction monitoring, staff training, and regulatory reporting under a single outsourced engagement.

According to AML Partners, growth to more than 300 customers highlights how Tranche 2 businesses are seeking practical ways to meet their obligations without building full in-house compliance teams. Of those 300 customers, roughly half are buyer’s agents and the other half are real estate agents and conveyancers.

“Many Tranche 2 businesses are now operating in a new compliance environment and need practical support to meet their obligations,” said John Nguyen, founder of AML Partners. “Reaching this milestone so quickly confirms that businesses want a fully outsourced, structured solution that helps them stay on top of their AUSTRAC requirements following 1 July.”

Each new client engagement begins with a business risk assessment, followed by the preparation or uplift of AML/CTF program documentation aligned to AUSTRAC expectations. Customer onboarding then moves through identity verification and screening procedures, with enhanced due diligence, transaction monitoring, and AUSTRAC reporting managed by AML Partners where required.

Under the Tranche 2 regime, affected businesses are expected to maintain documented AML/CTF programs, business-wide risk assessments, customer due diligence procedures, transaction monitoring processes, staff training records, and reporting procedures. AML Partners’ managed workflow is intended to help clients implement and maintain each of these elements on an ongoing basis, instead of treating compliance as a one-off project.

More than 300 Australian businesses currently use AML Partners’ services, with strong representation in real estate and growing adoption among conveyancing practices as those sectors transition from preparation into ongoing compliance.

More information about the company’s outsourced AUSTRAC compliance platform is available on its website.

About AML Partners

AML Partners is an Australian compliance services firm specializing in outsourced AML/CTF compliance support for businesses captured by AUSTRAC’s Tranche 2 reforms. The firm is led by founder John Nguyen, who previously held AML compliance roles at Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, ANZ, and Ernst & Young. AML Partners works with businesses across real estate, professional services, and related sectors.

Contact Details

Spokesperson/Contact Name: John Nguyen

Email Address: john@amlpartners.com.au

Name of Company/Organization: AML Partners

Website: http://amlpartners.com.au/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4dbac144-7313-4108-a3de-66f850f6d987