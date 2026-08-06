Veteran-Founded Operation Veterans Edge Highlights the Long-Term Financial Impact of VA Benefits





Image courtesy of Chris Mendham

Founder Chris Mendham says many veterans underestimate the financial value of properly understanding their VA benefits, which can extend far beyond monthly tax-free VA compensation.

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operation Veterans Edge , a member of Stern Bridge LLC, announced a nationwide expansion of its veteran support services, saying increased awareness of the long-term financial impact of VA benefits has led more veterans to seek guidance before filing claims. According to the company, many veterans view VA compensation primarily as a monthly tax-free payment when, in reality, a veteran's VA rating can influence access to a much broader range of financial and quality-of-life benefits.

Depending on a veteran's VA rating and state of residence, those benefits may include property tax relief, reduced or eliminated vehicle registration fees, educational assistance, expanded healthcare eligibility, state tax advantages, recreational access such as state parks, and other federal and state programs. While eligibility varies by jurisdiction, Operation Veterans Edge says many veterans are unaware of the broader financial impact their VA rating can have throughout their lives.

The company also says VA compensation is frequently confused with traditional disability programs such as Social Security Disability Insurance. Unlike SSDI, VA compensation is not intended solely for veterans who are unable to work. Instead, it represents the federal government's commitment to compensate veterans for the lasting impact that service-connected injuries and illnesses can have on function, health, and quality of life, regardless of whether they remain employed.

"We believe not every veteran should receive a VA rating, and not every veteran who receives a rating should be 100%," said Chris Mendham, founder of Operation Veterans Edge. "But we also believe there are many veterans whose current ratings don't accurately reflect the conditions connected to their military service. Our mission is to help veterans understand the benefits they've earned and pursue the VA rating their evidence supports."

According to the company, many veterans focus primarily on the monthly compensation associated with their VA rating while overlooking the broader financial impact those benefits may have over a lifetime. Beyond tax-free compensation, a veteran's VA rating may influence eligibility for healthcare, education programs, tax savings, and numerous state-specific benefits that together can represent significant long-term financial value.

"For many veterans, this isn't simply about a monthly compensation payment," Mendham said. "It's about our nation's commitment to compensate service members whose military service resulted in lasting physical or mental health conditions. Our responsibility is to help veterans understand that promise, develop the evidence their claims require, and pursue the benefits they've earned—not more and not less."

Operation Veterans Edge says its educational approach is built around helping veterans make informed decisions before filing claims by understanding both the evidence required and the long-term financial implications of their VA rating. The company provides benefits strategy, educational resources, and individualized guidance while encouraging veterans to pursue only those benefits supported by their records and applicable law.

About

Operation Veterans Edge, operated under Stern Bridge LLC, provides veterans with benefits strategy and claim-preparation support, including a complimentary medical summary and a dedicated point of contact. The company does not represent veterans before the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and refers veterans to free or accredited resources when appropriate. Its affiliate, Stern HealthWorks , provides medical evidence services and healthcare evaluations.

Contact Details

Spokesperson/Contact Name: Chris Mendham

Name of Company/Organization: Stern Bridge LLC (Operation Veterans Edge / Stern HealthWorks)

Website: https://www.operationveteransedge.com

Email Address: chris@sternbridgellc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6b3e6ad-0811-428e-a568-dcda60829860