Luotea Plc Half-Year Financial Report 1 January–30 June 2026

Luotea Plc

Stock exchange release

6 August 2026 at 8:00 a.m.

Luotea Plc Half-Year Financial Report 1 January–June 2026

Adjusted EBITA improved as net sales grew, turnaround in Sweden continues

Unless otherwise mentioned, the figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.

APRIL–JUNE

Net sales for the second quarter were EUR 88.1 million (86.8). Net sales increased by 1.5%.

Adjusted EBITA for the second quarter was EUR 2.5 million (1.9), representing 2.9% (2.1%) of net sales.

Adjusted operating profit for the second quarter was EUR 2.2 million (1.5), representing 2.5% (1.7%) of net sales. Operating profit was EUR 0.9 million (0.7), representing 1.0% (0.8%) of net sales.

Earnings per share for the second quarter were EUR 0.01 (0.01).

JANUARY–JUNE

Net sales for January–June were EUR 174.2 million (173.4). Net sales increased by 0.4%.

Adjusted EBITA for January–June was EUR 2.9 million (2.3), representing 1.6% (1.3%) of net sales.

Adjusted operating profit for January–June was EUR 2.1 million (1.6), representing 1.2% (0.9%) of net sales. Operating profit was EUR 0.5 million (0.7), representing 0.3% (0.4%) of net sales.

Earnings per share for January–June were EUR -0.01 (0.01).

Net cash flow from operating activities after investments for January–June was EUR -1.3 million (2.4; the comparison period includes both continuing and discontinued operations).





Outlook for the year 2026 (unchanged)

The adjusted EBITA for 2026 is expected to increase or increase significantly compared to the adjusted EBITA for 2025 (EUR 7.0 million).

PRESIDENT AND CEO ANTTI NIITYNPÄÄ:

Luotea's net sales grew by 1.5% in the second quarter to EUR 88.1 million, and adjusted EBITA grew by 36% to EUR 2.5 million. Net sales improved by 9% in Sweden and by 5% in property maintenance and technical services in Finland. A disappointment, however, was the 7% decline in net sales in cleaning and support services in Finland compared with last year.

During the review period, the Finnish facility services market continued to be characterised by intense price competition, customers' ongoing cost-saving programmes and delayed investment decisions. Net sales development in Finland was also affected by the fact that the comparison period included a major project in the technical services project business that was completed during the latter half of last year. Despite this, net sales in property maintenance and technical services grew. Price competition in cleaning and support services in Finland remained tight during the quarter.

We were successful in several significant tenders in Finland during the review period, and this success has continued after the period as well. The medium-term market outlook is supported by outsourcing of wellbeing services counties' facility services as well as the reform of the Public Procurement Act ("Hankintalaki"), which is expected to increase competition and tendering in the municipal sector. The first significant outsourcing arrangements are expected to be implemented within the next 12 months. We believe that growth in the Finnish economy will support positive development in facility services during the remainder of the year.

In Sweden, profitability improvement continued in line with the plan during the review period. As in the previous quarter, add-on sales increased significantly, driven particularly by systematic improvements in service quality and customer satisfaction.

Energy efficiency and cost savings are emphasised in our customers' decision-making. We believe that leveraging data will meet this customer need and offer significant business opportunities. Shifting from simple, schedule-based operating models to data-driven, needs-based ways of working improves our efficiency, our competitiveness and customer satisfaction.

Customer deployments of our strategically important spearhead product, the Smartti energy management system, which utilises data, automation and artificial intelligence, progressed as planned during the review period. Further development of the Smartti system progressed during the review period, and the first pilots of the more advanced version of the system are now in use by our customers.

We increased the size of our revolving credit facility from EUR 10 million to EUR 15 million and, at the same time, repaid the EUR 5 million term loan in full. As a result of this change, our balance sheet no longer includes any traditional bank loans, only lease liabilities.

LUOTEA PLC

Board of Directors



Antti Niitynpää

President and CEO

Further information:

Antti Niitynpää, President and CEO, tel. +358 400 231 167

Mika Stirkkinen, CFO, tel. +358 40 558 8520

Luotea Investor Relations: ir@luotea.com

Luotea is a pioneer in facility services, offering comprehensive lifecycle solutions for buildings. We combine energy efficiency with innovative thinking to maximise property value and ensure the best conditions for every user. Our services range from advanced property maintenance, building technology and consultancy to professional cleaning and support. We grow sustainably and profitably, mindful of our impact on buildings, the environment and society. Leading the way, we drive our industry forward and shape a better tomorrow. For us, success is measured in trust – the trust our people, clients and owners have in us.

Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden, with 2025 net sales EUR 346 million and a workforce of approximately 5,000. Luotea is publicly listed on Nasdaq Helsinki

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.luotea.com

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