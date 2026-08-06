Lochem, 6th August 2026

ForFarmers results for the first half of 2026

Continued strong results and further market share growth

Pieter Wolleswinkel, CEO ForFarmers: “We successfully sustained the strong results achieved in the first quarter throughout the second quarter. Volume development remained positive, demonstrating that we have further strengthened our market positions. The dedication and commitment of our people in serving our customers have played a major role in this achievement. Underlying profit increased significantly once again compared with the first half of last year, rising by almost 60%. This growth was primarily driven by strong performances in the Netherlands, Germany and Poland. Results in the UK remained satisfactory.

In the Netherlands in particular, we continue to invest in and focus on innovation at the farm level to support improved animal performance and health, while further advancing the sustainability of the livestock sector. Through these efforts, we aim to provide our farmers with the best possible support towards a sustainable future.

We recently received approval from the Polish competition authority for our joint venture with KPS. This significantly strengthens our position in the growing Polish poultry market and creates a solid platform for further consolidation. We expect to complete the transaction in the fall. In light of the impact of this transaction and the strong improvement in our financial performance over the past period, we will announce our new financial targets during a Capital Markets Day at the end of the year.”

Highlights H1 2026

Total volume increased by 5.1% compared with H1 2025. On a like-for-like basis, volume remained in line with H1 2025.

Compound feed volume increased by 3.3%. On a like-for-like basis, volumes were stable.

Gross profit increased by 12.6% to €327.3 million, driven by strong contributions from the Netherlands, Germany and Poland.

Supported by higher volumes and an improved gross margin, underlying EBITDA increased by 39.3% to €84.7 million.

Underlying net profit attributable to ForFarmers shareholders increased by 59.4% to €37.3 million.

Net cash flow from operating activities amounted to €44.9 million (H1 2025: €63.8 million). The net debt position of €22.4 million provides ample headroom to support our investment and M&A agenda.

ROACE(*) on underlying EBIT increased from 14.3% as at 30 June 2025 to 22.0% as at 30 June 2026 (31 December 2025: 17.4%).

Approval has been obtained from the Polish competition authority for the joint venture with KPS Food Group in Poland.

(*)ROACE means underlying EBIT of the last 12 months divided by average capital employed over the same period.

Read the full press release on our website or download the document via the link below.

Note for the editors/More information:

ForFarmers, Floor van Maaren: floor.vanmaaren@forfarmers.eu of +31 (0)573 28 88 00

Profile ForFarmers

ForFarmers N.V. (ForFarmers) is a leading player in Europe, offering complete feed solutions for (organic) livestock farming and with annual sales of over 10 million tonnes of animal feed. With its mission statement ‘For the Future of Farming’, ForFarmers is committed to future-proof farming and making the agricultural sector even more sustainable. The company has production operations in the Netherlands (where the head office is located), Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom, and exports to various countries within and outside Europe. ForFarmers employs around 3,000 people and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V. - P.O. Box 91 - 7240 AB Lochem

T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00 - info@forfarmers.eu, www.forfarmersgroup.eu

Financial Calendar

5 November 2026: Publication Q3 2026 trading update

18 February 2027: Publication full year results and annual report 2026

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, for example relating to ForFarmers’ legal obligations in terms of capital and liquidity positions in certain specified scenarios. In addition forward-looking statements may, without limitation, contain phrases such as “intends to”, “expects”, “takes into account”, “is aimed at”, ‘’plans to”, “estimates” and/or words of a similar meaning. These statements pertain to or may affect matters in the future, such as ForFarmers’ future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties which may lead to material differences between the actual results and performance and the expected future results or performance as implicitly or explicitly contained in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may result in, or contribute to, deviations from current expectations include, but are not limited to, developments in legislation, technology, taxation, jurisprudence and regulations, share price fluctuations, legal proceedings, investigations by regulatory bodies, the competitive landscape and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statements or the actual results of ForFarmers are discussed in the most recently published annual report. The forward-looking statements in this press release relate solely to statements as from the date of this document and ForFarmers accepts no obligation or responsibility whatsoever to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release, regardless of whether these pertain to new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is legally obliged to do so.

Attachment